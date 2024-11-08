Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

43 Monkeys Escape Research Facility, Police Issue Strict Warning: “They Don’t Belong To You”
News

43 Monkeys Escape Research Facility, Police Issue Strict Warning: “They Don’t Belong To You”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A wild and unexpected scene unfolded in Beaufort County, South Carolina, when 43 rhesus macaque monkeys made a dash for freedom from a research facility.

Residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows locked as authorities work tirelessly to track down the adventurous escapees.

By Friday morning, the exact whereabouts of the monkeys remained a mystery.

Highlights
  • 43 rhesus monkeys escaped a research facility in South Carolina.
  • Residents were advised to lock doors and windows and to not approach the animals.
  • “It’s really like follow-the-leader. You see one go and the others go,” Greg Westergaard, CEO of Alpha Genesis, told CBS News.
  • Yemassee Police urged residents to immediately 911 calls if the monkeys are spotted.

More than 40 rhesus macaques escaped from a research facility in South Carolina

43 Monkeys Escape Research Facility, Police Issue Strict Warning: "They Don't Belong To You"

Image credits: Yemassee Police Department

The breakout occurred at Alpha Genesis, a company specializing in breeding and research services. The facility is home to 6,701 primates, according to a federal inspection conducted in May.

The escape was triggered when a caretaker mistakenly left an enclosure door unsecured, allowing 43 young monkeys, each weighing between six and seven pounds, to seize the opportunity.

“It’s really like follow-the-leader. You see one go and the others go,” Greg Westergaard, CEO of Alpha Genesis, told CBS News.

Residents were urged to secure their homes while authorities track down the 43 escapees

43 Monkeys Escape Research Facility, Police Issue Strict Warning: "They Don't Belong To You"

Image credits: Alpha Genesis

The CEO called the situation “frustrating,” noting that it’s rare for such a large group to escape and roam free.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I couldn’t believe it, to be honest with you,” he added. “It does happen that one can sneak out once in a while. It is very unusual to have a big group like this.”

Nevertheless, he said he is “hoping for a happy ending.”

The breakout happened when an enclosure door was left unsecured, allowing the young female monkeys to bolt

43 Monkeys Escape Research Facility, Police Issue Strict Warning: "They Don't Belong To You"

Image credits: balajisrinivasan / Pixabay (Representational image)

The Yemassee Police Department urged residents to call 911 immediately if they locate the young creatures, which they described as females “too young to carry disease.”

“As of this time the primates have not yet been captured,” the department said.

“They are believed to be in the wooded region surrounding the facility,” the statement shared on Facebook read. “The staff at Alpha Genesis are currently attempting to entice the animals back using food in order to ensure their safe capture.”

Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard calls the escape “frustrating” and rare

43 Monkeys Escape Research Facility, Police Issue Strict Warning: "They Don't Belong To You"

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: balouriarajesh / Pixabay (Representational image)

The police also advised residents not to approach the animals if they are spotted.

“Residents are urged to keep their doors and windows securely closed and to report any sightings immediately by dialing 911,” the department said. “Please do not attempt to approach these animals under any circumstances.”

Police Chief Gregory Alexander warned residents about the repercussions of taking one of the animals home.

“Just don’t try to take these things home or pet them,” Gregory told The Post and Courier. “We’re getting a lot of that on our social media. (Taking them) is a felony because they don’t belong to you.”

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

4

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"They don't belong to you". Apparently, they don't belong to you either.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry... it's only a BREEDING facility for monkeys used in infectious disease research. (/sarcasm, but don't confuse sarcasm with irony.)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"They don't belong to you". Apparently, they don't belong to you either.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry... it's only a BREEDING facility for monkeys used in infectious disease research. (/sarcasm, but don't confuse sarcasm with irony.)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda