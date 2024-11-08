43 Monkeys Escape Research Facility, Police Issue Strict Warning: “They Don’t Belong To You”

ADVERTISEMENT

A wild and unexpected scene unfolded in Beaufort County, South Carolina, when 43 rhesus macaque monkeys made a dash for freedom from a research facility.

Residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows locked as authorities work tirelessly to track down the adventurous escapees.

By Friday morning, the exact whereabouts of the monkeys remained a mystery.

“It’s really like follow-the-leader. You see one go and the others go,” Greg Westergaard, CEO of Alpha Genesis, told CBS News.

Yemassee Police urged residents to immediately 911 calls if the monkeys are spotted.

More than 40 rhesus macaques escaped from a research facility in South Carolina

Image credits: Yemassee Police Department

The breakout occurred at Alpha Genesis, a company specializing in breeding and research services. The facility is home to 6,701 primates, according to a federal inspection conducted in May.

The escape was triggered when a caretaker mistakenly left an enclosure door unsecured, allowing 43 young monkeys, each weighing between six and seven pounds, to seize the opportunity.

“It’s really like follow-the-leader. You see one go and the others go,” Greg Westergaard, CEO of Alpha Genesis, told CBS News.

Residents were urged to secure their homes while authorities track down the 43 escapees

Image credits: Alpha Genesis

The CEO called the situation “frustrating,” noting that it’s rare for such a large group to escape and roam free.

“I couldn’t believe it, to be honest with you,” he added. “It does happen that one can sneak out once in a while. It is very unusual to have a big group like this.”

Nevertheless, he said he is “hoping for a happy ending.”

The breakout happened when an enclosure door was left unsecured, allowing the young female monkeys to bolt

Image credits: balajisrinivasan / Pixabay (Representational image)

The Yemassee Police Department urged residents to call 911 immediately if they locate the young creatures, which they described as females “too young to carry disease.”

“As of this time the primates have not yet been captured,” the department said.

“They are believed to be in the wooded region surrounding the facility,” the statement shared on Facebook read. “The staff at Alpha Genesis are currently attempting to entice the animals back using food in order to ensure their safe capture.”

Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard calls the escape “frustrating” and rare

Image credits: balouriarajesh / Pixabay (Representational image)

The police also advised residents not to approach the animals if they are spotted.

“Residents are urged to keep their doors and windows securely closed and to report any sightings immediately by dialing 911,” the department said. “Please do not attempt to approach these animals under any circumstances.”

Police Chief Gregory Alexander warned residents about the repercussions of taking one of the animals home.

“Just don’t try to take these things home or pet them,” Gregory told The Post and Courier. “We’re getting a lot of that on our social media. (Taking them) is a felony because they don’t belong to you.”