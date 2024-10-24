ADVERTISEMENT

From red carpet moments to casual streetwear, plus-size models are taking celebrity fashion to a whole new level by recreating iconic looks!

Whether it’s Katie Sturino putting her spin on Kaia Gerber’s sleek street style or Gabriella Athena Halikas giving Julia Fox a run for her money in that infamous grocery store outfit, these women are here to show that curves and couture are the perfect combo.

Get ready to be wowed, because these recreations are setting the style bar sky-high!