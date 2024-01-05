ADVERTISEMENT

Ambiguity is inevitable. So when people run into it in everyday life, they often rely on their own assumptions, prior experience, or personal biases to fill in the gaps.

Found an anonymous "Thank You" note on the fridge? It's probably your partner expressing gratitude for the lunch you prepped them and not the ghost living under the bed. Noticed an abandoned umbrella in the park? Probably some absent-minded romantic left it there, and not Mary Poppins.

But too few cues can lead to confusion, a notion that the Facebook group 'Please, may I have a Crumb of Context?' successfully illustrates again and again, as its members share random pictures that raise more questions than they provide answers.