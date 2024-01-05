47 Random Pictures That Made People Say “Please, May I Have A Crumb Of Context?”
Ambiguity is inevitable. So when people run into it in everyday life, they often rely on their own assumptions, prior experience, or personal biases to fill in the gaps.
Found an anonymous "Thank You" note on the fridge? It's probably your partner expressing gratitude for the lunch you prepped them and not the ghost living under the bed. Noticed an abandoned umbrella in the park? Probably some absent-minded romantic left it there, and not Mary Poppins.
But too few cues can lead to confusion, a notion that the Facebook group 'Please, may I have a Crumb of Context?' successfully illustrates again and again, as its members share random pictures that raise more questions than they provide answers.
would be interesting if there was also a trampoline on the ceiling
Sorry, they look pretty identical to me. What are they anyway??
How am I supposed to know if I can carry my coffee on my butt if I don't have the angles??
Sounds like something someone with a truck full of overnight baguettes would say.
I wonder does he have a boat to escape on incase of emergency
Per Ozzy Osbourne, I thought it was "You gotta hear this f****** guy!" He was referring to a 9 y.o. Japanese kid play the guitar on Crazy Train.
Too bad you have to tailgate to read all of that.
No, this works well. If your ham is too damp, the dryer is right there.