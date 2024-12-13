Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Plane Passenger Sparks Heated Debate After Allegedly Standing For Entire Seven-Hour Flight
News, World

Plane Passenger Sparks Heated Debate After Allegedly Standing For Entire Seven-Hour Flight

A woman standing in the aisle of a plane for an entire seven-hour flight went viral on social media. Dr. Richard Duong, who posted the video on TikTok, revealed that the woman impacted other passengers and flight attendants. While some speculated she might have a medical condition like sciatica, others defended her choice.

Taking to his TikTok page on Tuesday (December 10), Richard shared a clip of a woman standing a few rows in front of his seat on an airplane.

In the video, which has amassed nearly 940,000 views, a woman could be seen staring at the screen of her assigned plane seat, wrapped in a red, Christmas-themed blanket.

According to the viral clip, the motivated passenger even stood in the same position when the plane’s light had been turned off.

    A woman standing in the aisle of a plane for an entire seven-hour flight went viral on social media

    Plane Passenger Sparks Heated Debate After Allegedly Standing For Entire Seven-Hour Flight

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

    Richard captioned the video: “Lady stood on my flight the ENTIRE 7-hour duration watching her movie.”

    The bizarre situation drew different reactions, as a TikTok user commented: “I have an issue with people standing up while I’m sitting down it makes me wanna scratch my skin off this would trigger me bad.”

    A person wrote: “This is something id do lol I hate sitting!”

    Plane Passenger Sparks Heated Debate After Allegedly Standing For Entire Seven-Hour Flight

    Image credits: envisionaries

    An observer wondered: “Maybe she just stands on business?”

    Someone else penned: “An icon.”

    While some people suggested that the woman might be suffering from sciatica or hemorrhoids, a viewer argued: “She could have no issues at all and just wanted to stand. That’s her business.”

    Dr. Richard Duong, who posted the video on TikTok, revealed that the woman impacted other passengers and flight attendants

    Plane Passenger Sparks Heated Debate After Allegedly Standing For Entire Seven-Hour Flight

    Image credits: envisionaries

    Nevertheless, a netizen countered: “I have pelvic mesh injury. my whole pelvis hurts and I have pudendal neuralgia from it. 

    “I stand all the time if I can. this woman may have a similar invisible injury.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “Health queen.”

    Plane Passenger Sparks Heated Debate After Allegedly Standing For Entire Seven-Hour Flight

    Image credits: envisionaries

    Amid speculation and criticism that the passenger was being mocked, Richard clarified in a follow-up clip on TikTok: “The video was not meant to be mean or judgemental.” 

    He continued: “I purposely left her face out of the video and any identifying features so nobody could find her or harass her or whatever.

    “The video was never about her specifically as a person. It was a funny unexpected event – a lady standing on a flight for seven hours, you don’t see that every day, you don’t see that a lot when you travel, and I travel a lot so I thought it was funny.”

    While some speculated she might have a medical condition like sciatica, others defended her choice

    @envisionaries #onthisday ♬ original sound – ❧☙

    The TikToker went on to reveal that he had reposted the clip of the passenger from last year, and had been left surprised by its renewed viral attention.

    “I understand that some of you guys feel uncomfortable that I filmed her but it wasn’t like it,” Richard said. “I hear you, but it wasn’t meant to invade her privacy it was just meant to share a light-hearted moment.”

    The content creator recalled: “What startled me was the fact that every time I took a nap, like a prolonged nap, I would wake up and I would see her shadowy figure just still standing there.” 

    Plane Passenger Sparks Heated Debate After Allegedly Standing For Entire Seven-Hour Flight

    Image credits: envisionaries

    Richard noted the woman’s standing did impact the flight, as flight attendants and passengers had to maneuver around her, though she remained polite and caused “no fuss.”

    A Redditor asked if standing and reading in an airplane seat with extra legroom was acceptable under airplane etiquette and safety guidelines.

    The question left a slew of people divided, as a Reddit user responded: “I think it’s only really acceptable to stand in the galley/toilet/door area.”

    “The video was not meant to be mean or judgemental,” Richard later clarified

    Plane Passenger Sparks Heated Debate After Allegedly Standing For Entire Seven-Hour Flight

    Image credits: envisionaries

    “I hate it when I’m seated and other people are standing around me.”

    A cybernaut replied: “Unexpected turbulence will beat you. Sit, with your belt on as much as you can.”

    A commentator argued: “I think that sounds weird tbh. If you are going to stand, why not go to the galle, etc? 

    @envisionaries Replying to @Fyilea♡ #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Nintendo

    “It’s hard to explain but when people have been standing (in the aisle – I’ve never actually encountered it in a row!) and I’m in an aisle seat, it feels very intrusive and like my personal space is being invaded due to the feeling of having someone standing over me. 

    Another person added: “Last summer I was on a 3-hour flight where the dude behind me stood the entire flight.”

    Standing periodically during a long flight can be beneficial for circulation and reducing the risk of deep vein thrombosis

    Plane Passenger Sparks Heated Debate After Allegedly Standing For Entire Seven-Hour Flight

    Image credits: Karsten Winegeart / Unsplash

    “It felt like he just hovering over my seat. Very awkward. Please do not be that guy.”

    Standing periodically during a long flight can be beneficial for circulation and reducing the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), especially since prolonged immobility can lead to blood pooling in the legs, increasing clot risk. 

    According to the American Heart Association, walking around or stretching every hour or two, along with staying hydrated, helps maintain healthy blood flow. 

    However, it’s also important to balance this with safety protocols and avoid obstructing aisles during the flight, ​Fit for Travel explains.

    “Aren’t you supposed to remain seated?” a reader asked

    atombohr avatar
    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "“I understand that some of you guys feel uncomfortable that I filmed her but it wasn’t like it,” Richard said. “I hear you, but it wasn’t meant to invade her privacy it was just meant to share a light-hearted moment.”" That entire response is meaningless. Filming someone is an invasion of their privacy. He intentionally recorded this woman and shared it online - how does he see it as anything other than an invasion of privacy

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She had no damn privacy; she was on a plane with a bunch of other folks. It's basically a flying movie theater.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it was an issue the flight attendants would have addressed it. Since they didn't, it wasn't. End of story.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    j_nieuw avatar
    Jayjay
    Jayjay
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last comment of one Barbara C is simply the best "Why didn't you simply ask her?" And I might add that Dr Richard Duong had 7 hours to ask that question and guessing from his title "dr" that he should be intelligent enough to ask it in a polite way.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
