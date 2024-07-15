ADVERTISEMENT

New moms have to deal with a lot. Their bodies change, they feel many emotions at once, and now they also have to deal with a tiny human. It helps to have a supportive partner who cares for their needs and empathizes with their struggles. But not all spouses are like that.

This new mother was already having a difficult time dealing with a breastfeeding baby who was using her 4 new teeth for violence. The poster’s husband found the whole situation extremely hilarious until his annoyed wife made him feel the same pain.

Husband calls wife an abusive psycho after she pinches his nipple extremely hard and threatens to rip it off because he kept laughing at her breastfeeding agony

The poster has a 9-month-old who has 4 new teeth coming in, which is why the baby would bite her extremely hard while breastfeeding, leaving her in excruciating pain

For an entire month, the woman’s husband would trivialize her pain and burst out laughing whenever the baby bit her, so the infant would consider it almost like a game

One day when the baby bit her again and refused to let go because the man was laughing out loud, the poster finally had enough

The new mom pinched her husband’s nipples very hard and didn’t let go till he slapped her hand away, he was angry and said he didn’t feel safe around her because she was “abusive”

The Original Poster (OP) had given birth to a baby girl 9 months ago. One struggle she faced as a postpartum mom was breastfeeding. She shared that her daughter had 4 teeth coming in and would bite her so hard that she’d even bleed. Since she had to nurse the child 3-4 times a day, it was an extremely difficult situation to manage.

OP isn’t the only mother who struggles with breastfeeding. Around 60% of new moms give up on nursing earlier than planned because of similar issues. Difficulties with breastfeeding are more common than one would expect. Some of these problems include low milk supply, sore nipples, issues with latching, and even engorgement.

Although there is a positive link between breastfeeding and maternal mental health, women who experience nursing difficulties often struggle with feelings of inadequacy and failure. Every mom is trying to do the best for her baby, but problems like this can be so distressing and painful that it makes things much more difficult.

Unfortunately for the poster, her husband did not care about her pain at all. Even though she explained to him that the baby would latch harder and bite her in response to his laughter, he seemed to find the situation even funnier. He also made snarky comments about his wife being “mad” at the baby for teething too hard.

Not all spouses step up to the plate after their partner gives birth. Some postpartum moms state that they are expected to manage everything just as they did before as if nothing has changed. Some husbands don’t try to understand their emotions or care for their well-being. Support from the baby’s father is considered an important protective factor, and the absence of it can add to postpartum depression.

This is what was happening to the poster as well. Despite her many warnings to her husband, he kept treating the baby’s painful biting as a joke. His laughter encouraged the baby even more, and she might have thought that the whole thing was a game. Finally, the woman was brought to tears and had enough of her husband’s inconsiderate behavior. She pinched his nipple in return and threatened to rip it off if he ever acted that way again.

Even therapists have shared experiences of perinatal and postpartum women breaking down in tears at the indifference of their partners. That’s why it’s important for men to show up for their spouses, offer practical support, and be sensitive to their feelings. That’s the only way that the new mom will be able to cope with this extreme life change.

OP’s husband was truly blind to her struggle, and when she turned the tables on him, he experienced her pain. Many commenters were shocked by the post and stated that it was horrifying how some partners revealed their true colors only after their child was born. We hope that the man finally understood his mistake and apologized to his wife; that would honestly be the best outcome.

Do you think the woman was justified in taking revenge on her husband? Let us know if you have any other creative suggestions that could top what she did.

Netizens were enraged on the poster’s behalf and could not believe the man’s insensitivity towards her