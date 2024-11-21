ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Crnkovic Pilas is a street and documentary photographer based in Zagreb, originally from Sydney, Australia. After studying music and French, she rediscovered her passion for photography during a life-changing walk along the Camino de Santiago in 2016.

Specializing mostly in black-and-white street photography, she captures everyday people and moments with a focus on storytelling. Inspired by Robert Doisneau’s idea that the unexpected found in the streets is more powerful than anything staged, Mary’s work highlights the beauty in ordinary life. Her photos have earned awards and been showcased in exhibitions across Europe and beyond.

More info: themarvelsofdailylife.com | Instagram