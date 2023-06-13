After six years since the release of my last video, it is my honor to present to you a project that is a significant milestone in my life. I believe that the time and effort I have invested in this project will captivate and touch your heart, filling you with the beauty and energy of our Slovak nature.

I wish you a wonderful experience while observing the photographs and watching the video (you can find it at the bottom of the article), and I thank everyone who accompanied and supported me during this stage of my life. A big thanks goes especially to my travel companion, Andrej Škultéty, without whom many of these shots would have never been captured.

Almost 50 trips, which we have completed alongside our everyday life, took us 6 years of time. Processing such a video takes dozens, maybe even hundreds of hours. 3TB of data, tens of thousands of photos, which are combined into the final video.

More info: filipmajercik.sk | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com