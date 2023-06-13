After six years since the release of my last video, it is my honor to present to you a project that is a significant milestone in my life. I believe that the time and effort I have invested in this project will captivate and touch your heart, filling you with the beauty and energy of our Slovak nature.

I wish you a wonderful experience while observing the photographs and watching the video (you can find it at the bottom of the article), and I thank everyone who accompanied and supported me during this stage of my life. A big thanks goes especially to my travel companion, Andrej Škultéty, without whom many of these shots would have never been captured.

Almost 50 trips, which we have completed alongside our everyday life, took us 6 years of time. Processing such a video takes dozens, maybe even hundreds of hours. 3TB of data, tens of thousands of photos, which are combined into the final video. 

More info: filipmajercik.sk | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dumbier, Low Tatras

Dumbier, Low Tatras

Report

8points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#2

Misty Morning From Above

Misty Morning From Above

Report

6points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#3

Rare White Chamois

Rare White Chamois

Report

6points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#4

Sulovske Skaly

Sulovske Skaly

Report

6points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#5

Sulovske Skaly

Sulovske Skaly

Report

6points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#6

Male Hincovo Pleso

Male Hincovo Pleso

Report

5points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#7

Sulovske Skaly

Sulovske Skaly

Report

5points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#8

Misty Morning From Above

Misty Morning From Above

Report

4points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#9

The Cottage At Zelené Pleso

The Cottage At Zelené Pleso

Report

4points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#10

The Cottage At Zelené Pleso And Milky Way

The Cottage At Zelené Pleso And Milky Way

Report

4points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#11

A Herd Of Chamois On The Ridge Of The Low Tatras

A Herd Of Chamois On The Ridge Of The Low Tatras

Report

4points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#12

Andrejcova, Low Tatras

Andrejcova, Low Tatras

Report

4points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#13

Ohniste, Low Tatras

Ohniste, Low Tatras

Report

3points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#14

High Tatras From Low Tatras

High Tatras From Low Tatras

Report

3points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#15

Perseids Above Pleso Nad Skokom

Perseids Above Pleso Nad Skokom

Report

2points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#16

Velke Hincovo Pleso, High Tatras

Velke Hincovo Pleso, High Tatras

Report

1point
Filip Majerčík
POST
#17

Velky Rozsutec, Mala Fatra

Velky Rozsutec, Mala Fatra

Report

1point
Filip Majerčík
POST
#18

Chill After Exhausting Hiking

Chill After Exhausting Hiking

Report

1point
Filip Majerčík
POST
#19

Million Stars Hotel Under The Milky Way

Million Stars Hotel Under The Milky Way

Report

0points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#20

Milky Way From Kralova Studna, Velka Fatra

Milky Way From Kralova Studna, Velka Fatra

Report

0points
Filip Majerčík
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Lajstroch, Low Tatras

Lajstroch, Low Tatras

Report

0points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#22

Milky Way Above Pleso Nad Skokom

Milky Way Above Pleso Nad Skokom

Report

0points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#23

Velke Hincovo Pleso, High Tatras

Velke Hincovo Pleso, High Tatras

Report

0points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#24

Velke Hincovo Pleso At Night, High Tatras

Velke Hincovo Pleso At Night, High Tatras

Report

0points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#25

Time For Selfie

Time For Selfie

Report

0points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#26

Sleeping In Cave Because Of Unexpected Rain Outside

Sleeping In Cave Because Of Unexpected Rain Outside

Report

0points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#27

Over 30 Kilograms On The Back

Over 30 Kilograms On The Back

Report

0points
Filip Majerčík
POST
#28

Weather Conditions Changed A Lot

Weather Conditions Changed A Lot

Report

0points
Filip Majerčík
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Slovakia - The Art of Nature 4k

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!