Ever wondered how those jaw-dropping photos on your Instagram feed come to life? Well, meet Geo Leon, the wizard behind the lens. It's been a few years since we first introduced you to his knack for turning everyday moments into stunning snapshots. In case you missed it, Leon doesn't just share the final polished pics – he lets you in on the secret sauce, revealing the behind-the-scenes of his creative process.

No, you don't need a Hollywood budget to capture eye-catching moments. Leon proves that it's all about unleashing your imagination and having some editing skills, rather than relying on pricey props.

Scroll down to see Geo Leon's newest photos!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | geoleon.gumroad.com

#1

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

Fall F.
Fall F.
Fall F.
Community Member
1 hour ago

In all of them the people are looking like plastic dolls. I don''t like them, maybe for a fairy book as illustrations. Too much filters ....

#2

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#3

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#4

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#5

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#6

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#7

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#8

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#9

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#10

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#11

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#12

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#13

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#14

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#15

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#16

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#17

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#18

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Ones like this make me wonder. Did they scout this location, or just stroll around town looking for inspiration?

#19

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#20

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#21

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#22

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#23

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#24

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#25

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#26

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#27

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#28

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#29

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#30

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#31

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#32

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#33

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#34

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#35

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#36

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#37

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#38

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#39

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

#40

Photograph Behind-The-Scenes

geoleon Report

