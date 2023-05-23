My 20 Photographs Of Disgusted-Looking Dogs And A Guilty Cat That Will Hopefully Make You Giggle
It is my pleasure to present to you my series 'Who Cut The Cheese?' featuring 19 dogs and one guilty-looking cat. This project was inspired by my love for capturing the unique personalities of my canine clients and my desire to bring humor and delight to the viewer.
I carefully chose each shot to build a narrative and as you view these images, I hope you will experience a sense of amusement and delight as each dog's look of disgust is revealed, culminating in the cat's guilty expression when we find out who really did cut the cheese.
Each image was captured in my studio using Profoto D2, taking advantage of their fast flash duration. I then used post-production editing to enhance the expressiveness of each dog and to create a cohesive color palette that complements the humorous tone of the series.
Thank you so much for taking a look. I hope you get a good giggle out of my newest project! Don't forget to scroll all the way to the end.
More info: Instagram | frogdogstudios.com.au | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Baruch
Weimaraner
I am the Founder and Creative Director of Frog Dog Studios located in Melbourne, Australia. I began my journey into photography in 2010 by completing a Diploma in Photoimaging which led to a Bachelor in Fine Art at RMIT University. Frog Dog Studios was opened in 2016 when I decided to combine my love of art and my previous experience working with animals to create beautiful artwork for my clients' homes.
Ashy
Labrador Retriever
Aster
Samoyed
My business solely focuses on photographing pets. When photographing them, I aim to combine my skills as a photographic artist with my intuition to create fine art portraits that communicate, connect and emote. Our pets are inherently funny creatures by nature, so one of the traits I concentrate on is capturing humorous moments.
Lucky
Bambi
Chihuahua
This is not my first post on Bored Panda. For more funny dog photos, check out my previous articles by clicking here, here and here!
Clifford
French Bulldog
Indie
Labrador Retriever
Mika
Akita
Japanese Akita, to be precise. Interesting fact: the American Akita looks very different from the Japanese breed :) Mika looks like a gorgeous brindle lady!
Wilbur
Labrador X Golden Retriever
Beans
Italian Greyhound
Boston
Rottweiler
Tuckie
French Bulldog
Millie
Labrador Retreiver
Luna
Dalmatian
Yuki
Cheese Cutter
I’m gonna need an explanation on the “Cheese Cutter” breed XD Does it have to do with buttocksian emissions of the gaseous kind?
Willow
Greyhound
Miso
Golden Retriever X Labrador
Seamus
Mixed Wonderdog
Boston
Labrador Retriever
Tali
Rottweiler
Absolutely lovely, but not a purebred Rottie - white markings on a Rottie are a serious fault. Talk looks like a Lab/Rottie mix, perhaps!
These are fabulous photos, although I wouldn't characterize the animal's expressions as "disgust."
Yeah, they look more like "What the hell is the human doing?"
These are fabulous photos, although I wouldn't characterize the animal's expressions as "disgust."
Yeah, they look more like "What the hell is the human doing?"