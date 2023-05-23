It is my pleasure to present to you my series 'Who Cut The Cheese?' featuring 19 dogs and one guilty-looking cat. This project was inspired by my love for capturing the unique personalities of my canine clients and my desire to bring humor and delight to the viewer.

I carefully chose each shot to build a narrative and as you view these images, I hope you will experience a sense of amusement and delight as each dog's look of disgust is revealed, culminating in the cat's guilty expression when we find out who really did cut the cheese.

Each image was captured in my studio using Profoto D2, taking advantage of their fast flash duration. I then used post-production editing to enhance the expressiveness of each dog and to create a cohesive color palette that complements the humorous tone of the series.

Thank you so much for taking a look. I hope you get a good giggle out of my newest project! Don't forget to scroll all the way to the end.

