It is my pleasure to present to you my series 'Who Cut The Cheese?' featuring 19 dogs and one guilty-looking cat. This project was inspired by my love for capturing the unique personalities of my canine clients and my desire to bring humor and delight to the viewer.

I carefully chose each shot to build a narrative and as you view these images, I hope you will experience a sense of amusement and delight as each dog's look of disgust is revealed, culminating in the cat's guilty expression when we find out who really did cut the cheese.

Each image was captured in my studio using Profoto D2, taking advantage of their fast flash duration. I then used post-production editing to enhance the expressiveness of each dog and to create a cohesive color palette that complements the humorous tone of the series.

Thank you so much for taking a look. I hope you get a good giggle out of my newest project! Don't forget to scroll all the way to the end.

#1

Baruch

Baruch

Weimaraner

I am the Founder and Creative Director of Frog Dog Studios located in Melbourne, Australia. I began my journey into photography in 2010 by completing a Diploma in Photoimaging which led to a Bachelor in Fine Art at RMIT University. Frog Dog Studios was opened in 2016 when I decided to combine my love of art and my previous experience working with animals to create beautiful artwork for my clients' homes.
#2

Ashy

Ashy

Labrador Retriever

#3

Aster

Aster

Samoyed

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
2 minutes ago

That's some adorable side-eye.

My business solely focuses on photographing pets. When photographing them, I aim to combine my skills as a photographic artist with my intuition to create fine art portraits that communicate, connect and emote. Our pets are inherently funny creatures by nature, so one of the traits I concentrate on is capturing humorous moments.
#4

Lucky

Lucky

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Cute doggo has some doubts about you.

#5

Bambi

Bambi

Chihuahua

This is not my first post on Bored Panda. For more funny dog photos, check out my previous articles by clicking here, here and here!
#6

Clifford

Clifford

French Bulldog

#7

Indie

Indie

Labrador Retriever

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago

Look at the SHINE on that fur!! XD

#8

Mika

Mika

Akita

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago

Japanese Akita, to be precise. Interesting fact: the American Akita looks very different from the Japanese breed :) Mika looks like a gorgeous brindle lady!

#9

Wilbur

Wilbur

Labrador X Golden Retriever

#10

Beans

Beans

Italian Greyhound

#11

Boston

Boston

Rottweiler

#12

Tuckie

Tuckie

French Bulldog

#13

Millie

Millie

Labrador Retreiver

#14

Luna

Luna

Dalmatian

#15

Yuki

Yuki

Cheese Cutter

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I’m gonna need an explanation on the “Cheese Cutter” breed XD Does it have to do with buttocksian emissions of the gaseous kind?

#16

Willow

Willow

Greyhound

#17

Miso

Miso

Golden Retriever X Labrador

#18

Seamus

Seamus

Mixed Wonderdog

#19

Boston

Boston

Labrador Retriever

#20

Tali

Tali

Rottweiler

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago

Absolutely lovely, but not a purebred Rottie - white markings on a Rottie are a serious fault. Talk looks like a Lab/Rottie mix, perhaps!

