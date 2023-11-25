ADVERTISEMENT

Cardboard cutouts can be a fun thing for an event, doesn't matter if it's for kids or for adults. You can put your face inside a hole and become an animal, a character from your favorite franchise, or just use it as an opportunity for a silly photo op. Unfortunately, not all cutouts come out anatomically correct.

Or maybe, for our laughing sake, fortunately? This selection of weird and laughable face cutouts from our listmakers is proof that this is an art, too, and that designers should approach it with artistry and care. So scroll down the list, dear panda, and upvote your favorite entries.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Interesting Artwork

Interesting Artwork Shares stats

nikki_967 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

This Cardboard Shrek

This Cardboard Shrek Shares stats

TomtheFake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I Have Always Wanted To Be A Horse's Back

I Have Always Wanted To Be A Horse's Back Shares stats

clodet_s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST

Sticking your face in a cutout and taking a picture is a staple at carnivals, birthdays or other events. The classics are the muscle man or a woman in a bathing suit, but nowadays you can find almost any type of cutout.

What's interesting is that these pieces of cardboard or wood have a much more sophisticated name. "Comic foregrounds" is the official term, bestowed upon the pieces by their original creator Cassius "Cash" Coolidge.
#4

Face Cutout Board For Terese's Bridal Shower

Face Cutout Board For Terese's Bridal Shower Shares stats

partyanddesignco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Horrible Cutout

Horrible Cutout Shares stats

Imnotalreadydeadyet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Face In A Hole At Mr. Toilet House In Suwon, Korea

Face In A Hole At Mr. Toilet House In Suwon, Korea Shares stats

face_in_hole_yuko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

If you've ever seen the famous Dogs Playing Poker paintings, you've probably heard of Coolidge. He was a self-taught artist who also painted cartoons and taught penmanship. His paintings depicting dogs in human situations are best-known today, and he is most likely the inventor of that motif.

ADVERTISEMENT

But let's come back to the comic foregrounds. He received a patent for "Processes of Taking Photographic Pictures" on April 14, 1974. The patent reads: "The nature of my invention consists in a process of taking a photograph or other picture of a person's head large on a miniature body."
#7

This Face Hole Thing

This Face Hole Thing Shares stats

hugh-r-man Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

The Position Of These Cutouts

The Position Of These Cutouts Shares stats

cpredo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

"Yeah, Whatever, Kids Are Stupid Anyway"

"Yeah, Whatever, Kids Are Stupid Anyway" Shares stats

EpriLeK Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

Joel Lewis describes Coolidge's invention as "carnival cutouts." "The device was a painted wooden facade featuring a colorful character in an outlandish situation with a hole where the head should be." A person could stick their head into the hole and a photographer would capture the image for posterity.
#10

What's Wrong With A Child Wearing It On His Face?

What's Wrong With A Child Wearing It On His Face? Shares stats

kanikama_kook , Mali2Mila Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Yes, I Love Being An Eye

Yes, I Love Being An Eye Shares stats

ameliainniter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Totally Sleighed It

Totally Sleighed It Shares stats

alilorae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

The most popular iterations of the genre were "a weightlifting hunk," a "bathing beauty," a "swimmer perilously clenched in the mouth of a shark" or a "fat man in a bathing suit." Yet Coolidge penned over 200 drawings of possible characters for beachgoers to get photographed as. 
#13

This Is Just Weird

This Is Just Weird Shares stats

mortenunderbjergg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Ever Wanted To Become A Flip-Flop?

Ever Wanted To Become A Flip-Flop? Shares stats

tuckertnoodle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

This Isn't How Animal Faces Work, I'm Sure

This Isn't How Animal Faces Work, I'm Sure Shares stats

shancathraff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

In many of the drawings, Coolidge used images of animals. There's a human head with the body of a monkey among his sketches. Human heads disassociated from the human body seemed to interest Coolidge in general. There are many sketches depicting severed heads; in one of them, a head is even served on a platter.
#16

This Horrible Cardboard Cutout

This Horrible Cardboard Cutout Shares stats

Leafs5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Face In A Hole In Front Of Manatee Tour Office In Florida, US. At The Entrance Of Manatee Tour Center

Face In A Hole In Front Of Manatee Tour Office In Florida, US. At The Entrance Of Manatee Tour Center Shares stats

face_in_hole_yuko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Anyone Wanna Take A Picture With Their Face As A Bird’s Chest?

Anyone Wanna Take A Picture With Their Face As A Bird’s Chest? Shares stats

emmue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

In many of Coolidge's other sketches, the characters are simply vignettes of simple everyday life. Jordan Beer and Albert Narah suggest that it wasn't the imaginative setting that attracted customers. "It was the possibility of memorializing the act of being represented itself – of recording one’s own re-creation as an image," they write.
#19

The Position Of This Hole For Your Head Was Put In

The Position Of This Hole For Your Head Was Put In Shares stats

irrelevantjunk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Redcar, One Place We Will Never Go Again. What Are The Other Two Holes For, By The Way?

Redcar, One Place We Will Never Go Again. What Are The Other Two Holes For, By The Way? Shares stats

lucyrosegoodwin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Always Wanted To Be A Zebra-Donkey

Always Wanted To Be A Zebra-Donkey Shares stats

magnuschhan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST

The photo stand-in we know nowadays actually predates Coolidge's design. Yet he is still credited as the inventor of the comic foregrounds. Coolidge acknowledges this in his patent, but his successful marketing is probably the reason why today we know him as the father of photo stand-ins.
#22

Hmm, Interesting One

Hmm, Interesting One Shares stats

little_star_sterling Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Hmmm, Ok

Hmmm, Ok Shares stats

sar_ahmichelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Face Cutouts Done Wrong

Face Cutouts Done Wrong Shares stats

MayurBhat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Tourist attractions in 19th-century Egypt are somewhat similar to what we today understand as photo stand-ins. They weren't particularly created or painted for that purpose, but rather were existing historical artifacts. A hole would be in the place of a face in a sarcophagus and tourists could stick their faces in it for a picture. One example is the Archduke of Austria Franz Ferdinand posing as a mummy in Cairo in 1984.
#25

This Is One Of Those Cardboard Character Cutouts With A Hole In Them, So That Kids Can Stick Their Heads In It And Be The Character. In This Case, You Can Be The Bird's Eye

This Is One Of Those Cardboard Character Cutouts With A Hole In Them, So That Kids Can Stick Their Heads In It And Be The Character. In This Case, You Can Be The Bird's Eye Shares stats

lilpickle321 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Face In A Hole At Kimchi-Kan In Seoul, Korea

Face In A Hole At Kimchi-Kan In Seoul, Korea Shares stats

face_in_hole_yuko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Photo Cutout Board At My Local Fair. Just, What?

Photo Cutout Board At My Local Fair. Just, What? Shares stats

zeropointninerepeat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST

Another example of early photo stand-ins is seen in the pictures taken by photographers Pascal Sebah and Émile Béchard in Cairo in the 1870s. It also features a man and a woman putting their faces in a sarcophagus, replicating the look of a mummy.
#28

So Much Nonsense Out There

So Much Nonsense Out There Shares stats

kareng7630 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Surfing Santa

Surfing Santa Shares stats

zo171016oz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

That Isn’t How A Face Works

That Isn’t How A Face Works Shares stats

Epicdude42069 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

I wonder how many people were disappointed by the poor penmanship of the failed attempts at artistry from this list. In a way, a photo stand-in gone wrong is an unforgettable souvenir in itself. A cardboard cutout might be enticing because of its absurdity as well. So let us know which cutout fails you liked the best, pandas. Upvote your favorites!
#31

This “Put Your Face Here And Take A Picture” Cardboard

This “Put Your Face Here And Take A Picture” Cardboard Shares stats

porrabelo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Alright Kids, Who Wants To Be A Severed Head With Elsa And Olaf?

Alright Kids, Who Wants To Be A Severed Head With Elsa And Olaf? Shares stats

sfwaltaccount Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Cutout My Local Japanese Government Gave Me To Illustrate And Warn About What Can Fit In A Baby's Mouth

This Cutout My Local Japanese Government Gave Me To Illustrate And Warn About What Can Fit In A Baby's Mouth Shares stats

daidougei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Not All Characters Work As Cardboard Cutouts

Not All Characters Work As Cardboard Cutouts Shares stats

matthewc20090 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

These Horrible "Your Face Here" Cutouts

These Horrible "Your Face Here" Cutouts Shares stats

orkdoop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Cutout Photo Standee Gone Wrong

Cutout Photo Standee Gone Wrong Shares stats

Sciencepatel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I Went Into A Place Where Only Children Were Taking Pictures And Snapped. Even If You Wake Up Without Makeup, If There's A Face Hole, I'll Take A Photo

I Went Into A Place Where Only Children Were Taking Pictures And Snapped. Even If You Wake Up Without Makeup, If There's A Face Hole, I'll Take A Photo Shares stats

face_in_hole_yuko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Face In A Hole At Gelarto Rosa In Front Of The Saint Stephen Basilica In Budapest, Hungary

Face In A Hole At Gelarto Rosa In Front Of The Saint Stephen Basilica In Budapest, Hungary Shares stats

face_in_hole_yuko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Our Local Wildlife Shelter Has A Weird Idea About How Photo Cutouts Are Built

Our Local Wildlife Shelter Has A Weird Idea About How Photo Cutouts Are Built Shares stats

DrSuchong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

This Cardboard Cutout Makes Me Want To Commit A Hate Crime

This Cardboard Cutout Makes Me Want To Commit A Hate Crime Shares stats

MikeMadigan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

I Surely Do Look Like A Fish

I Surely Do Look Like A Fish Shares stats

AffeDaBoss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Is This How Faces Work, Really?

Is This How Faces Work, Really? Shares stats

caitlinl0ri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Butterfly Arc

Butterfly Arc Shares stats

meneghessogiovanna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Why Does This Reindeer Have 2 Smiles?

Why Does This Reindeer Have 2 Smiles? Shares stats

random_horse69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

This Wheelchair-Accessible "Put Your Face In The Hole" Photo-Stand

This Wheelchair-Accessible "Put Your Face In The Hole" Photo-Stand Shares stats

CedricCSCFL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Yes That Is How Faces Work

Yes That Is How Faces Work Shares stats

NoU_14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Eaten By A Crazy Bear, I Suppose?

Eaten By A Crazy Bear, I Suppose? Shares stats

kchu12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

What Does This Even Mean?

What Does This Even Mean? Shares stats

hayyeager Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Um, What Exactly Am I Supposed To Fit In Those Cutouts? (Hand For Scale)

Um, What Exactly Am I Supposed To Fit In Those Cutouts? (Hand For Scale) Shares stats

aarogar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Does This Cow Body Makes Me Look Fat?

Does This Cow Body Makes Me Look Fat? Shares stats

Renicus5000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Do You Want To Be A Bird

Do You Want To Be A Bird Shares stats

Cockroach-brother2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Holes For Faces Not Where The Faces Are

Holes For Faces Not Where The Faces Are Shares stats

Countryk4t Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

We're Cool. This Board Isn't

We're Cool. This Board Isn't Shares stats

chloelindsey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

This Amazing Photo Cutout

This Amazing Photo Cutout Shares stats

kevoseven11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Stop By For Some Ice Cream And Poke Your Head Through One Of Our Most Recent Creations

Stop By For Some Ice Cream And Poke Your Head Through One Of Our Most Recent Creations Shares stats

wedel.sign.company Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Best Turtle Face Made By Turtle Or Man Ever

Best Turtle Face Made By Turtle Or Man Ever Shares stats

thejockscientist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Plant Me. I'd Be The Ugliest Tree Ever

Plant Me. I'd Be The Ugliest Tree Ever Shares stats

joewearsxrayspecs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Two Crazy Pumpkins

Two Crazy Pumpkins Shares stats

amyleigh_m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

One More Ridiculous Cutout Board

One More Ridiculous Cutout Board Shares stats

badgerblade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Why?

Why? Shares stats

carrouselstudiodesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!