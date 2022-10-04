Annoying Things People Do That Become Pet Peeves For Others
I don’t know about you, but there are a couple of things people do that drive me crazy. For example, when somebody breathes down my neck when I stand at the ATM, or when somebody sitting next to me on the bus hogs my seat. In the grand picture of life, these are relatively minor things, but boy, can they annoy the living daylights out of you!
Each of us has at least one pet peeve, meaning something not very big or particularly bad that greatly irritates us, even though someone else might find it okay. Hey, no need to feel awkward about it! We are all humans and we all have our own opinions and preferences. And also, let’s be honest, people can be pretty annoying at times. However, be sure to discuss this issue with your loved ones. Knowing your partner’s pet peeves in a relationship in advance can save you a lot of unpleasant moments, and even the relationship itself.
Alongside common pet peeves that are a nuisance for so many of us, some people also have pretty funny pet peeves. Again, no judging, you know better what makes you uncomfortable. Even if no one around you shares your pet peeve, it’s absolutely normal if you get annoyed by it.
We have collected some examples of pet peeves for this article. Do you find these things irritating? Share your biggest pet peeve with us in the comments.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Feeling Of Chalk
People Who Don't Wash Their Hands After Using The Bathroom
Slow Internet
Trying To Find Things In Someone Else's Kitchen
Having A Big Job Dropped In Your Lap At The End Of The Day (Or Week)
Tailgaiters
Chronic Lateness
Loud Chewing
People Who Seriously Think They're Kind Of A Big Deal
Single Socks
People Who Explain Your Own Point Back To You
Heating Up Smelly Food In A Public Kitchen
Leaving Drawers And Cabinets Open
People Who Have To One-Up Every Story
Delivery Food That Spills In The Bag
Line Drifters
Other People Staring At Their Phones
Personal Grooming In A Public Place
Sudden Stops In Pedestrian Traffic
Pushy Vegans
Confusing Memes With Having A Personality
Kids Incapable Of Not Being Entertained For Every Second Of Every Minute
When You Lose Something And A Person Says, "Well, Where Was The Last Place You Had It?"
Food Stealers
Misspelling Your Name When It's Right There In Your Email Address
Loud Phone Games
Clapping When The Plane Lands
Nose Picking
Not Replacing The Toilet Paper
Spitting On The Sidewalk
Backhanded Compliments
Guys Who Bring Their Guitar To A Party
People Who Say "No Offense"
Close-Talkers
Vaping
Not Picking Up Your Missed Basketball Garbage Shot
People Who Recline Their Airplane Seats Without Warning
Parties That Are Just Requests For Presents
Overactive Group Chats
Talking To Someone With Headphones In
Scraping Silverware
Cracking Knuckles
People Who Adopt The Interests/Habits Of Every New Significant Other
Leaving Dishes In The Sink
Aaaarg. Leaving dishes in the sink. Rivaled only by leaving dirty dishes on the "clean dishes" side. Honey, we've been together 11 years. Have you ever seen me put a dirty dish on that side? Have we not discussed my intense preoccupation with clean vs dirty sink? I don't have many hills I'm willing to die on, but, this one..mmmmm