I don’t know about you, but there are a couple of things people do that drive me crazy. For example, when somebody breathes down my neck when I stand at the ATM, or when somebody sitting next to me on the bus hogs my seat. In the grand picture of life, these are relatively minor things, but boy, can they annoy the living daylights out of you! 

Each of us has at least one pet peeve, meaning something not very big or particularly bad that greatly irritates us, even though someone else might find it okay. Hey, no need to feel awkward about it! We are all humans and we all have our own opinions and preferences. And also, let’s be honest, people can be pretty annoying at times. However, be sure to discuss this issue with your loved ones. Knowing your partner’s pet peeves in a relationship in advance can save you a lot of unpleasant moments, and even the relationship itself.    

Alongside common pet peeves that are a nuisance for so many of us, some people also have pretty funny pet peeves. Again, no judging, you know better what makes you uncomfortable. Even if no one around you shares your pet peeve, it’s absolutely normal if you get annoyed by it.  

We have collected some examples of pet peeves for this article. Do you find these things irritating? Share your biggest pet peeve with us in the comments. 

#1

The Feeling Of Chalk

#2

People Who Don't Wash Their Hands After Using The Bathroom

#3

Slow Internet

#4

Trying To Find Things In Someone Else's Kitchen

#5

Having A Big Job Dropped In Your Lap At The End Of The Day (Or Week)

#6

Tailgaiters

#7

Chronic Lateness

#8

Loud Chewing

A girl
21 minutes ago

I get this. I have TMJ. I have alienated people. It's annoying. Myy jaw clicks when I chew. I always use the normal eating eating etiquette but, always the clicking. Husband understands I'm being civil in all ways i can control.

#9

People Who Seriously Think They're Kind Of A Big Deal

#10

Single Socks

#11

People Who Explain Your Own Point Back To You

#12

Heating Up Smelly Food In A Public Kitchen

#13

Leaving Drawers And Cabinets Open

#14

People Who Have To One-Up Every Story

#15

Delivery Food That Spills In The Bag

#16

Line Drifters

#17

Other People Staring At Their Phones

#18

Personal Grooming In A Public Place

#19

Sudden Stops In Pedestrian Traffic

A girl
16 minutes ago

Stopping at the top of the escalator.

#20

Pushy Vegans

#21

Confusing Memes With Having A Personality

#22

Kids Incapable Of Not Being Entertained For Every Second Of Every Minute

#23

When You Lose Something And A Person Says, "Well, Where Was The Last Place You Had It?"

#24

Food Stealers

#25

Misspelling Your Name When It's Right There In Your Email Address

#26

Loud Phone Games

#27

Clapping When The Plane Lands

#28

Nose Picking

#29

Not Replacing The Toilet Paper

#30

Spitting On The Sidewalk

#31

Backhanded Compliments

#32

Guys Who Bring Their Guitar To A Party

#33

People Who Say "No Offense"

#34

Close-Talkers

#35

Vaping

#36

Not Picking Up Your Missed Basketball Garbage Shot

#37

People Who Recline Their Airplane Seats Without Warning

#38

Parties That Are Just Requests For Presents

#39

Overactive Group Chats

#40

Talking To Someone With Headphones In

#41

Scraping Silverware

#42

Cracking Knuckles

#43

People Who Adopt The Interests/Habits Of Every New Significant Other

#44

Leaving Dishes In The Sink

A girl
10 minutes ago

Aaaarg. Leaving dishes in the sink. Rivaled only by leaving dirty dishes on the "clean dishes" side. Honey, we've been together 11 years. Have you ever seen me put a dirty dish on that side? Have we not discussed my intense preoccupation with clean vs dirty sink? I don't have many hills I'm willing to die on, but, this one..mmmmm

#45

Pen-Clicking

#46

Spoilers (And People Who Get Upset About Spoilers)

#47

Aggressive Interrupters

#48

The Sound Of Styrofoam Rubbing Against Styrofoam

#49

Unprotected Sneezes

#50

Over-Posting

#51

Speech-To-Text

#52

People Who Hold Up TSA Security

#53

Bringing Up Politics Just To Irritate Someone

#54

Oversharing Medical Conditions

#55

Saying "You Look Tired"

#56

Gum Smackers

#57

People Who Overstay Their Welcome

#58

Chewing On Ice

#59

Leaving The Cap Off Of The Toothpaste

#60

People Who Order Something Else And Then Want Your Food Or Drink

#61

Phone Alarms Going Off At Work

#62

Sidewalk Hogs

#63

Lending Something To Someone And Never Getting It Back

#64

Asking Questions During A Movie

#65

Unsolicited Recommendations

#66

Those People Who Push The Button Again Even Though It's Already Been Pushed

#67

Using Internet Shorthand In Face-To-Face Conversation

#68

Slow Drivers In The Passing Lane

#69

Grammar Correctors

#70

Formal Social Media Departure Announcements

#71

The Word "Literally"

#72

Unprepared Coffee Customers

#73

Loud Arguers

#74

People Who Stand On The Left

#75

People Who Won't Stop Telling You That You Have To Watch Their Favorite Show

#76

Bad Tippers

#77

People Who Constantly Talk About Their Diet

#78

Slurping Coffee/Tea

#79

Hair In The Sink/Drain/Shower

#80

Crowding The Airport Gate

#81

Non-Apology Apologies

#82

Redundant Hashtagging

#83

Passengers Who Fiddle With A Car Driver's Radio

#84

People Who Call You "Buddy" Or "Sweetheart" Because They Forgot Your Name

#85

Non-Karaoke Karaoke

#86

Being Gluten-Free Just For Kicks

#87

A Lack Of Outlets

#88

Dog Owners Who Look The Other Way

