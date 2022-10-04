I don’t know about you, but there are a couple of things people do that drive me crazy. For example, when somebody breathes down my neck when I stand at the ATM, or when somebody sitting next to me on the bus hogs my seat. In the grand picture of life, these are relatively minor things, but boy, can they annoy the living daylights out of you!

Each of us has at least one pet peeve, meaning something not very big or particularly bad that greatly irritates us, even though someone else might find it okay. Hey, no need to feel awkward about it! We are all humans and we all have our own opinions and preferences. And also, let’s be honest, people can be pretty annoying at times. However, be sure to discuss this issue with your loved ones. Knowing your partner’s pet peeves in a relationship in advance can save you a lot of unpleasant moments, and even the relationship itself.

Alongside common pet peeves that are a nuisance for so many of us, some people also have pretty funny pet peeves. Again, no judging, you know better what makes you uncomfortable. Even if no one around you shares your pet peeve, it’s absolutely normal if you get annoyed by it.

We have collected some examples of pet peeves for this article. Do you find these things irritating? Share your biggest pet peeve with us in the comments.