“Am I The Jerk For Writing My Parents A Check For Everything They Say I Owe Them?”
Maintaining a good relationship with your parents when you’re an adult can be tricky. Parents say they want the best for their children, but sometimes they can cross boundaries without realizing it. And, before you know it, you act in the heat of the moment and let them know how you truly feel about their controlling behavior.
Something similar happened to the OP here. The user u/Short_Fig7734 shared a story of how they dealt with constant criticism from their parents. One fateful birthday dinner was the breaking point for OP, the self-proclaimed ‘nepo kid.’ They decided to literally pay back the parents for all their hard work and investment.
Some parents might feel entitled to give unsolicited advice to their children because they gave them a financially sound life
This person decided to get even with their parents after hearing constant criticism by writing them a fat check
Image credits: Short_Fig7734
The majority of commenters believed the OP was not the jerk
Others said ‘YTA’ and called for better communication on OP’s part
And some netizens thought that everyone here could do better
What always bothers me about this kind of story isn't so much the tit-for-tat behaviour (which tells you a lot about the family in itself), it's that the OP chooses to publicise it on social media. It's all a bit 'look at me shaming my own family, aren't I clever?' I just think a 'successful' 30yo should be able to have a calm, assertive conversation.
I'm a parent; my son now has his own apartment and life. I wouldn't dream of telling him his sofa is a questionable colour when he proudly shows it to me. When he asks me whether he should set up his bedroom this way of that, I point out the positives and negatives of available options, I don't tell him what to do. OP's parents should keep their opinions to themselves unless asked. Let your child be their own person and take a backseat for heaven's sake! Just because you're parents doesn't entitle you to a lifetime of unsolicited interference. Let him grow and be proud of him, but silently. By claiming his success as yours you're diminishing your own child.
