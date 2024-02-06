Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Add post
"Am I The Jerk For Writing My Parents A Check For Everything They Say I Owe Them?"
Family, Relationships

"Am I The Jerk For Writing My Parents A Check For Everything They Say I Owe Them?"

Maintaining a good relationship with your parents when you’re an adult can be tricky. Parents say they want the best for their children, but sometimes they can cross boundaries without realizing it. And, before you know it, you act in the heat of the moment and let them know how you truly feel about their controlling behavior.

Something similar happened to the OP here. The user u/Short_Fig7734 shared a story of how they dealt with constant criticism from their parents. One fateful birthday dinner was the breaking point for OP, the self-proclaimed ‘nepo kid.’ They decided to literally pay back the parents for all their hard work and investment.

Some parents might feel entitled to give unsolicited advice to their children because they gave them a financially sound life

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)

This person decided to get even with their parents after hearing constant criticism by writing them a fat check

Image credits: voronaman111 / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Short_Fig7734

The majority of commenters believed the OP was not the jerk

Others said ‘YTA’ and called for better communication on OP’s part

And some netizens thought that everyone here could do better

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

What do you think ?
sukebind avatar
Flora Porter
Flora Porter
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What always bothers me about this kind of story isn't so much the tit-for-tat behaviour (which tells you a lot about the family in itself), it's that the OP chooses to publicise it on social media. It's all a bit 'look at me shaming my own family, aren't I clever?' I just think a 'successful' 30yo should be able to have a calm, assertive conversation.

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a parent; my son now has his own apartment and life. I wouldn't dream of telling him his sofa is a questionable colour when he proudly shows it to me. When he asks me whether he should set up his bedroom this way of that, I point out the positives and negatives of available options, I don't tell him what to do. OP's parents should keep their opinions to themselves unless asked. Let your child be their own person and take a backseat for heaven's sake! Just because you're parents doesn't entitle you to a lifetime of unsolicited interference. Let him grow and be proud of him, but silently. By claiming his success as yours you're diminishing your own child.

