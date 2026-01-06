33 People Expose The Most Pressing Issues Plaguing America At The Moment
The United States is currently in disarray. Many are unhappy with the current administration’s policies, particularly on immigration, healthcare, federal spending, and foreign policy, among others.
But unless you live in the country, you don’t get to see what goes on beyond media reports. So, in a recent Reddit thread, people openly discussed some pressing issues they believe the rest of the world should be made aware of.
Scroll down to see what came up, and feel free to join in on the discussion through the comments section below.
This post may include affiliate links.
What's going on in America is a lot of stuff that is reminiscent of late 1920s/early 1930s Germany.
Oh come on, it's not like you have some sort of secret police that doesn't have to justify their action, can strike anytime, anywhere against pretty much anyone, travels in secret vehicles and takes you away into inhuman prisons with little to no legal recourse...
This is a fúcking nightmare.Load More Replies...
And as they wear masks, there is no way to identify them even if you could hold them accountable.
I've had people disappear from my life because of ICE.
Yes yes! Louder! It's okay to punch Nazis!
Poland is safe for now. He's too interested in Colombia and Greenland at the moment.Load More Replies...
Add Cuba to Cheeto’s shopping list.
Private equity firms buying tens of thousands of single-family homes to turn them into permanent rental properties.
Isn't it great to be living in the future, where the land is all claimed and the weapons are nuclear.
"I know not the weapons of World War Three will be fought. But I know the next war will be fought with sticks and stones." Albert Einstein.Load More Replies...
More people than you think are struggling with getting fresh clean water. Trump vetoed a bill to bring clean water to southeastern Colorado in retaliation for keeping one of his allies in jail/possibly against Boebert for going against him. The Navajo Nation was basically told it has no right to have water provided to it. Flint took over 10 years to replace the lead pipes. Climate change will be making things worse in the southwest.
Clean water will be the true challenge of the 21st century. You can't live without it. Neither can plants or animals. Just in the last century, massive area's of once fertile ground has been lost to desertification. Millions of acres and it's not turning around.
Food is a lot more expensive than what they led on the news. Yes, some “luxury goods” such as televisions, PlayStations and iPhones are still around their regular prices, but real food, housing and medical care have skyrocketed. And somehow television is still under this illusion that because luxury items are still low the economy is good, when it’s actually not.
That's not the issue. The issue is wages have stayed the same
THIS!Load More Replies...
No they went up, but only about 10% when prices have gone up +200%.
The way the poverty line is calculated is archaic.
I thought Project 2025 was a conspiracy theory until I read it. It's not, unfortunately. They've already implemented about 50% of it, and it's honestly terrifying. If this administration isn't stopped soon, we're completely screwed. If you're not a rich white person, you're seriously screwed. Or white and poor.
Should be higher..
Can you get me to Sweden? Oh, what does it even matter now. That piece of shít has fúcked the world. I am so very despondent.Load More Replies...
As a white person adopted at birth into a Hispanic family (all of whom live in Southern California or Texas), I expect every single day to wake up to hear that some member of my family has been taken in by ICE. All of my currently-living family members were born in the US, but we've obviously seen that that is NO protection. It is terrifying to be so scared for your family members while simultaneously knowing that your OWN skin and hair color will protect you.
If Elaine Miles (played Marilyn on Northern Exposure) can be questioned and detained by ICE, that just shows that ICE are too stupid to know what they are looking for and are going strictly on pigmentation.Load More Replies...
The bits I read leading up to the election sounded very familiar because I've been hearing it for 30 years.
The complete erosion of trust in science based medicine. And the utter lack of unbiased main stream media reporting. These are not great signs for the future of a democracy… we’ve seen where that road goes….
Yes! Thanks RFK - such a buffoon.
I remember the first time I saw a Flat Earther on CNN. That was twenty years ago. I couldn't believe someone would be so foolish to believe the Earth was flat. I believe those people exist now. Jesus do I believe they're real now and they are really stupid.
Data center going to steal your water and electricity. Guess who will pay? You. They will get handouts from your wallet.
I can't wait for the AI bubble to burst.
They are also messing up water supplies where we get drinking water.
JD Vance is Machiavellian AF. Yall are focusing on Trump and not this John Wayne Gacy looking guy consolidating his power as he comes for the throne.
I have a hard time believing JD "Jorkin DaPeanus" Vance has the intelligence to be Machiavellian, but I could be wrong. He honestly reminds me a lot of an orange cat: no braincell, nothing behind those big blue eyes (while simultaneously being nowhere near as cute or lovable as a cat.) Again, I could be wrong, but I think he's actually a dolt. If the Orange Thing were to drop dead and The Couchfúcker took over, I think he'd become a mouthpiece for the party nutbags and not a leader in his own right. Not that that's BETTER than being Machiavellian, mind you.
Actually, this annoys me about political experts and analysts in the media outside the US: When Trump does something strange or says something blatantly stupid, they will fabulate and twist logic beyond its breaking point to uncover the possible motive, hidden scheme or brilliant tactic truly behind that action. Never once do they consider that a man who once altered a weather chart with a sharpie to avoid admitting he was wrong really has no hidden depth to him. Just admit that the emperor has no clothes and really is just petty and stupid.Load More Replies...
JD is as fake as you can find. He's changed his name twice. James David Bowman wasn't good enough for him. Yeah I dead named rich powerful white guy. Anyone want to do something about it?
Tipping culture is only getting further out of hand. I’m fine with tipping but my god, some places take tipping 15% as a slap in the face.
Also, please normalize not tipping garbage service. Some places genuinely do not deserve a tip and I shouldn’t feel as bad as their service was for not rewarding it.
The way the last paragraph was worded, I was really confused at first about who was regularly tipping their garbage collectors. 🤣🤣 Although, to be fair, they probably deserve it in many cases.
Ha, I just realized I did too. The garbage collectors make bank though, and they have city pensions.Load More Replies...
A really dumb fake federal agency called DOGE took a hacksaw to all real federal US government agencies and fired a bunch of federal employees. Now those positions are being rehired by private companies as contractor jobs and the position is being paid more money. Thus, costing the government more money. DOGE was an absolute scam and a way to privatize government jobs.
The Epstein files is a really big deal: Absolutely nobody will be held to real account for decades of crimes against over a thousand victims.
We're all the way in a dictatorship. That's the part people are missing. We're not sliding, we slid. It happened.
There is an aspect of Epstein that terrifies me: People like him are inevitable as long as there are ultra-rich people around. People with too much money run out of things to buy too quickly. They bore of things they can easily get, and buying "normal" things is beneath them - what's the use of being rich if you live like a normo? So they start to crave hard-to-get, forbidden things. Hunt endangered species, lust for s*x with "inappropriate partners" - just do things because they shouldn't. We seriously underestimate the dangers of true decadence.
It's a two tiered legal system. They had Epstein in 2009 but he got a sweetheart plea deal.Load More Replies...
All of the new ICE detention centers and mega detention centers just announced.
We're working on getting them out of Portland all together. They violated their lease when they held people for more than 24 hours. We in Portland will not be responsible for violations of Habeas Corpus.
The slow and steady loss of owning anything and renting it all. A fifty year mortgage is a lifelong rental. Even the performance of our cars is managed by subscribing to certain features that are included when the car is purchased but then, after a year or so, only available by paying a monthly fee. Software is now by subscription. In time, the working class will own nothing.
Glad I bought my home when I did. A fifty year mortgage is insane. 25 -30 at most. If fifty years is what you need to afford your mortgage, buy a smaller house
Yeah, when one person ownes 30% of the houses in a city, its really hard to find ones to buy.Load More Replies...
Environmental protections have been getting slashed and gutted, and it’s only going to get worse.
Funding cuts aside, this also includes delisting endangered species under false pretenses(see: American Burying Beetle, which has been a thorn in the side of oil companies) and destroying protected habitats for “economic growth”.
The USPS changed postmarking rules, instead of mail being postmarked when received by an individual postal office, now the dating will occur when mail is processed by a sorting machine, which will result in a possible discrepancy. This will primarily affect tax returns and mail in ballots(if these are mailed on tax day/Election Day respectively they may be considered late or the ballot would be invalidated as they would be recorded by the post hub next day). A really minor change that could have big consequences April 15th or Election Day.
Take your mail in ballot to your closest drop off box. Get your taxes in before April 10th.
Taxes? Psh. I paid those last year! I have to do it again??Load More Replies...
1st grade teacher here 🙋🏽♀️…the effects of kids spending so much time mindlessly watching YouTube or parents on their phones not interacting. Social skills and behavior issues are way worse than when I began teaching 15 years ago.
I disagree. I worked k-1 and preschool in the early 2000's, and the number of kids who had little to no social interaction with parents was about 50-60%. Parents seem to think kids get all their interactions at school and they don't need to be involved as long as the kid is fed, cleaned, and has a bed, they should stay out of their parents way. It has NOTHING to do with screen usage. I applaud screens because at least they get something rather than the nothingness from their families.
High paying white collar US jobs are getting offshored to India and other countries - including jobs that deal with sensitive HR, accounting, banking and computer security data. All of this data can be more easily stolen by adversarial nations, and the U.S. has no recourse.
And none of the American politicians GAF or want to try to stop the damage that hollowing out the middle class will do to the economy.
I'd be more worried about a***e by your own government, because in truth most "adversarial nations" don't care enough about you to a***e your data against you. The worst they do is sell it to whoever wants it - but would you really trust the US not to do the same?
Housing is unaffordable, and one can become homeless at the drop of a hat.
I can afford to get insurance, I just cant afford to use it.Load More Replies...
The installation of Flock AI cameras everywhere, to spy on everyone - and how easily they are hacked and used for *even more* nefarious means.
BenJordan does a great job exposing this joke of security! Link below!
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
https://youtu.be/uB0gr7Fh6lYLoad More Replies...
Yeah Aurora is really trying to sell us on their flock cameras. They're all over my neighborhood.
Private equity coming in and buying doctor offices and replacing doctors with nurse practitioners. You know all the wealthy people are still going to real doctors.
Last year I was assigned a new provider when I got home from residential treatment and she was a nurse practitioner. She's since moved on and I've been assigned to another nurse practitioner. I'm going to try and keep an open mind but I don't think metal health meds should be prescribed by nurse practitioners.
The typical span of a reserve currency is 80-100 years. And the US dollar has been the reserve currency for 80 years and at this stage will experience increased inflation until it is replaced with other currency, at which time the value will be decimated. The government knows this but will do everything to hide and pillage while they can. Plan to hold assets, not cash.
Nothing much is being taught in schools. Every school has mentally ill children in almost every classroom. They scream, throw fits, etc. Even if a teacher is smart enough to find ways to work around the poor curriculum and micromanaging in most schools, the behaviors of many of the children just don't allow teaching to really happen. There is so much wasted time and money!!
I would warn generally about all of it.
I’m visiting the US right now, my home, after being abroad for 11 of the last 15 years. I have not lived here since 2019. Believe me when I tell you that it has never felt to me more like a society in decline. Prices are ridiculous for everything. American advertising is this bizarre cavalcade of dystopia that feels like it’s simultaneously in deep denial about and aggressively selling itself. Everyone on the street looks fat, sick, or fake. My close friend recently had an ICE raid happen at the Home Depot around the corner from their house. Commerce seems to have devolved into clusters of new construction with the same 12 corporate businesses, surrounded on all sides by crumbling old shuttered buildings. To repeat— EVERYTHING is ridiculously expensive. The average item costs more than twice what it used to only a few years ago. It seems impossible that people can survive here, let alone thrive. If America was my cousin and I was visiting, I’d be telling my other relatives in hushed whispers about how concerned I was.
The US is on the verge of imploding. It’s not if, it’s when
Agreed.Load More Replies...
Man wants chaos. In fact, he's got to have it. Depression, strife, riots, m****r. All this dread. We're irresistibly drawn to that almost orgiastic state created out of death and destruction. It's in all of us. We revel in it. Sure, the media tries to put a sad face on these things, painting them up as great human tragedies; but we all know the function of the media has never been to eliminate the evils of the world, no! Their job is to persuade us to accept those evils and get used to living with them. The powers that be want us to be passive observers. And they haven't given us any other options outside the occasional, purely symbolic, participatory act of voting. "You want the puppet on the right, or the puppet on the left?"
Oligarchs are dividing us on trivial matters so we can’t unite on the important ones.
Repealing the fairness doctrine was the beginning of the end for meaningful media. Allowing two monopolies to own the majority of broadcast stations is the actual end and tied into the first statement.
The citizens united ruling is destroying the country. Dark money, see statement one again, is so pervasive in politics that our representatives are beholden to their oligarch masters.
I read something really scary yesterday, Elon Musk is not far from being the first trillionaire, no one needs that much wealth.
It’s still legal to pay people with significant disabilities a fraction of the minimum wage. Nearly 40,000 Americans are paid subminimum wages because of their disability. They’re timed for their work, then their pay is docked, for an average hourly wage of $3.34 an hour and as low as $0.05 an hour.
The amount of wealth being concentrated in very few hands. I don't think the average person comprehends the mind boggling numbers that are being accrued, and the consequences of that.
The rising forced adoption of AI Data Centers in rural communities.
China is going to invade Taiwan and drag the US into a war that will impact every layer of our society. We are not ready for
“Total War”. The military knows it is coming. The common citizen does not.
My ex is Chinese. He was born here in America, but his parents are immigrants (Northern China and Taiwan.) Ex has family in Taiwan. I learned, over the 24 years that we were together, about the horrible things that China has done to Taiwan and to the Taiwanese people. It's no surprise that my ex's parents fled to the US (back in the 70s, before it was as insane as it is now.)
Oh I know it's coming. I've been screaming it from the rooftops. I am an Army Veteran BTW.
Bees are dying at an alarming rate.
I'd say that honey bees are at much lesser risk because of people make money out of them. But in general that solitary bees are in much greater risk because people doesn't see that make money of them/they dont produce honey. So I'd say its more important to protect them with habitats (sand-nests and holes in wood nests), and food (native pollen at most, but also nectar)!!
What a problem invasive plants are and that it’s only getting worse. It’s leading to habitat loss effecting our song birds.
Young people aren't reading many books.
Where do I begin? Top thing. food companies & big pharma are in bed together & deliberately prioritize profit over health. They want sick codependent people in need of medicine, surgery etc. it’s a game. Everyday food, drinks & products such as shampoo, soap, laundry detergent, skincare, makeup, deodorant, toothpaste etc are loaded with harmful ingredients that cause cancer, endocrine disruptions, & have adverse effects on blood, organs & nervous systems. It’s engineered by design for population control & to enrich the pharmaceutical companies. They calculate how long they can poison us on average. Most Americans aren’t aware of the scam & can’t even pronounce half the ingredients in everyday things. Let alone realize how they harm your health. America doesn’t run on Dunkin. It runs on greed & sick people. No other country does this. They have universal healthcare, holistic approaches, prioritize holidays/rest, & ban thousands of ingredients allowed here.
This will be unpopular here..
But the sheer scale of Migrant fraud is so mind boggling that you would think its propoganda.
This side of the internet likes to defer blame or do whataboutis when its brought up, i have no idea why they feel the need to defend it.
one example, Illinois alone, Indians are 2% yet are 42% of small business loans (about 5 million each), and contiously use loan assumptions to defer to other indian community members endlessly to never pay back loans, essentially stealing public funds.
This is just 1 community, 1 sector, 1 state.
Well, I'm feeling sick to my stomach now. Going to lay down for a while...
Well, I'm feeling sick to my stomach now. Going to lay down for a while...