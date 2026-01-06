Scroll down to see what came up, and feel free to join in on the discussion through the comments section below.

But unless you live in the country, you don’t get to see what goes on beyond media reports. So, in a recent Reddit thread, people openly discussed some pressing issues they believe the rest of the world should be made aware of.

The United States is currently in disarray. Many are unhappy with the current administration’s policies, particularly on immigration, healthcare, federal spending, and foreign policy, among others.

#1 What's going on in America is a lot of stuff that is reminiscent of late 1920s/early 1930s Germany.

#2 Private equity firms buying tens of thousands of single-family homes to turn them into permanent rental properties.

#3 More people than you think are struggling with getting fresh clean water. Trump vetoed a bill to bring clean water to southeastern Colorado in retaliation for keeping one of his allies in jail/possibly against Boebert for going against him. The Navajo Nation was basically told it has no right to have water provided to it. Flint took over 10 years to replace the lead pipes. Climate change will be making things worse in the southwest.

#4 Food is a lot more expensive than what they led on the news. Yes, some “luxury goods” such as televisions, PlayStations and iPhones are still around their regular prices, but real food, housing and medical care have skyrocketed. And somehow television is still under this illusion that because luxury items are still low the economy is good, when it’s actually not.

#5 I thought Project 2025 was a conspiracy theory until I read it. It's not, unfortunately. They've already implemented about 50% of it, and it's honestly terrifying. If this administration isn't stopped soon, we're completely screwed. If you're not a rich white person, you're seriously screwed. Or white and poor.

#6 The complete erosion of trust in science based medicine. And the utter lack of unbiased main stream media reporting. These are not great signs for the future of a democracy… we’ve seen where that road goes….

#7 Data center going to steal your water and electricity. Guess who will pay? You. They will get handouts from your wallet.

#8 JD Vance is Machiavellian AF. Yall are focusing on Trump and not this John Wayne Gacy looking guy consolidating his power as he comes for the throne.

#9 Tipping culture is only getting further out of hand. I’m fine with tipping but my god, some places take tipping 15% as a slap in the face.



Also, please normalize not tipping garbage service. Some places genuinely do not deserve a tip and I shouldn’t feel as bad as their service was for not rewarding it.

#10 A really dumb fake federal agency called DOGE took a hacksaw to all real federal US government agencies and fired a bunch of federal employees. Now those positions are being rehired by private companies as contractor jobs and the position is being paid more money. Thus, costing the government more money. DOGE was an absolute scam and a way to privatize government jobs.

#11 The Epstein files is a really big deal: Absolutely nobody will be held to real account for decades of crimes against over a thousand victims.



We're all the way in a dictatorship. That's the part people are missing. We're not sliding, we slid. It happened.

#12 All of the new ICE detention centers and mega detention centers just announced.

#13 The slow and steady loss of owning anything and renting it all. A fifty year mortgage is a lifelong rental. Even the performance of our cars is managed by subscribing to certain features that are included when the car is purchased but then, after a year or so, only available by paying a monthly fee. Software is now by subscription. In time, the working class will own nothing.

#14 Environmental protections have been getting slashed and gutted, and it’s only going to get worse.

Funding cuts aside, this also includes delisting endangered species under false pretenses(see: American Burying Beetle, which has been a thorn in the side of oil companies) and destroying protected habitats for “economic growth”.

#15 The USPS changed postmarking rules, instead of mail being postmarked when received by an individual postal office, now the dating will occur when mail is processed by a sorting machine, which will result in a possible discrepancy. This will primarily affect tax returns and mail in ballots(if these are mailed on tax day/Election Day respectively they may be considered late or the ballot would be invalidated as they would be recorded by the post hub next day). A really minor change that could have big consequences April 15th or Election Day.

#16 1st grade teacher here 🙋🏽‍♀️…the effects of kids spending so much time mindlessly watching YouTube or parents on their phones not interacting. Social skills and behavior issues are way worse than when I began teaching 15 years ago.

#17 High paying white collar US jobs are getting offshored to India and other countries - including jobs that deal with sensitive HR, accounting, banking and computer security data. All of this data can be more easily stolen by adversarial nations, and the U.S. has no recourse.



And none of the American politicians GAF or want to try to stop the damage that hollowing out the middle class will do to the economy.

#18 Housing is unaffordable, and one can become homeless at the drop of a hat.

#19 The installation of Flock AI cameras everywhere, to spy on everyone - and how easily they are hacked and used for *even more* nefarious means.

#20 Private equity coming in and buying doctor offices and replacing doctors with nurse practitioners. You know all the wealthy people are still going to real doctors.

#21 The typical span of a reserve currency is 80-100 years. And the US dollar has been the reserve currency for 80 years and at this stage will experience increased inflation until it is replaced with other currency, at which time the value will be decimated. The government knows this but will do everything to hide and pillage while they can. Plan to hold assets, not cash.

#22 Nothing much is being taught in schools. Every school has mentally ill children in almost every classroom. They scream, throw fits, etc. Even if a teacher is smart enough to find ways to work around the poor curriculum and micromanaging in most schools, the behaviors of many of the children just don't allow teaching to really happen. There is so much wasted time and money!!

#23 I would warn generally about all of it.



I’m visiting the US right now, my home, after being abroad for 11 of the last 15 years. I have not lived here since 2019. Believe me when I tell you that it has never felt to me more like a society in decline. Prices are ridiculous for everything. American advertising is this bizarre cavalcade of dystopia that feels like it’s simultaneously in deep denial about and aggressively selling itself. Everyone on the street looks fat, sick, or fake. My close friend recently had an ICE raid happen at the Home Depot around the corner from their house. Commerce seems to have devolved into clusters of new construction with the same 12 corporate businesses, surrounded on all sides by crumbling old shuttered buildings. To repeat— EVERYTHING is ridiculously expensive. The average item costs more than twice what it used to only a few years ago. It seems impossible that people can survive here, let alone thrive. If America was my cousin and I was visiting, I’d be telling my other relatives in hushed whispers about how concerned I was.

#24 Oligarchs are dividing us on trivial matters so we can’t unite on the important ones.





Repealing the fairness doctrine was the beginning of the end for meaningful media. Allowing two monopolies to own the majority of broadcast stations is the actual end and tied into the first statement.





The citizens united ruling is destroying the country. Dark money, see statement one again, is so pervasive in politics that our representatives are beholden to their oligarch masters.

#25 It’s still legal to pay people with significant disabilities a fraction of the minimum wage. Nearly 40,000 Americans are paid subminimum wages because of their disability. They’re timed for their work, then their pay is docked, for an average hourly wage of $3.34 an hour and as low as $0.05 an hour.

#26 The amount of wealth being concentrated in very few hands. I don't think the average person comprehends the mind boggling numbers that are being accrued, and the consequences of that.

#27 The rising forced adoption of AI Data Centers in rural communities.

#28 China is going to invade Taiwan and drag the US into a war that will impact every layer of our society. We are not ready for

“Total War”. The military knows it is coming. The common citizen does not.

#29 Bees are dying at an alarming rate.

#30 What a problem invasive plants are and that it’s only getting worse. It’s leading to habitat loss effecting our song birds.

#31 Young people aren't reading many books.

#32 Where do I begin? Top thing. food companies & big pharma are in bed together & deliberately prioritize profit over health. They want sick codependent people in need of medicine, surgery etc. it’s a game. Everyday food, drinks & products such as shampoo, soap, laundry detergent, skincare, makeup, deodorant, toothpaste etc are loaded with harmful ingredients that cause cancer, endocrine disruptions, & have adverse effects on blood, organs & nervous systems. It’s engineered by design for population control & to enrich the pharmaceutical companies. They calculate how long they can poison us on average. Most Americans aren’t aware of the scam & can’t even pronounce half the ingredients in everyday things. Let alone realize how they harm your health. America doesn’t run on Dunkin. It runs on greed & sick people. No other country does this. They have universal healthcare, holistic approaches, prioritize holidays/rest, & ban thousands of ingredients allowed here.