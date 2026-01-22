ADVERTISEMENT

In case you wanted to feel old, 2016 was ten years ago. That’s right, a decade. After that sinks in, go through your phone gallery and see what pictures you have from that era. It’s not the early 2000s, but there will still be a few things that probably stand out.

So we’ve gathered some wholesome examples of people sharing their pictures from 2016 and 2026, showing all the ways folks have and haven’t actually changed. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

#1

Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos showing dramatic weight loss transformation of a man in blue shirts.

jef2k Report

    #2

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman at age 20 in 2016 and at age 30 in 2026 with her two children, showing 2016 vs 2026 photos.

    workingmom1996 Report

    #3

    Side-by-side photos showing age progression from 18 in 2016 to 28 in 2026, highlighting 2016 vs 2026 changes.

    raesr24 Report

    #4

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos of a woman showing a dramatic transformation and hard-to-recognize changes.

    jenny4879_ Report

    #5

    Two young women pictured in 2016 and 2026 showing impressive transformations in 10 years shared by 65 people.

    wwhendyy Report

    #6

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic changes in appearance between 2016 and 2026, highlighting people hard to recognize.

    officialayoteo Report

    #7

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman’s 2016 versus 2026 photos showing striking 10-year transformation shared by people.

    beabagoobyyyy Report

    #8

    Side-by-side black and white photos of two people showing changes from 2016 vs 2026 in a decade comparison.

    carloslatoucheus Report

    #9

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos of a woman showing her transformation and hard to recognize changes over ten years.

    heylea Report

    #10

    Side-by-side 2016 and 2026 photos showing a woman’s transformation in style and appearance over ten years.

    drajullyanasilva Report

    #11

    Side-by-side photos showing a person at 13 in 2016 and at 23 in 2026 highlighting photo transformation.

    malu.meister.77 Report

    #12

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 transformation photos showing muscle gain and fitness progress over ten years.

    liamfaribido Report

    #13

    Side-by-side photos showing a young woman in 2016 and 2026 highlighting changes over 10 years.

    justinagro Report

    #14

    Side-by-side 2016 and 2026 transformation photos of a woman showcasing a noticeable style and appearance change.

    lesbimum Report

    #15

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos showing a boy at 13 and a young man at 23 with glasses and a hoodie.

    eliasfleige Report

    #16

    Side-by-side photos showing 2016 vs 2026 comparison of a woman taking mirror selfies, highlighting age progression changes.

    gabrielitaa_8 Report

    #17

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman’s selfie in 2016 and 2026 showing noticeable changes over time.

    yana_zinooyoon Report

    #18

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s transformation with hair and makeup changes from 2016 to 2026 shared by people.

    athenastamati0 Report

    #19

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos of a man showing changes in appearance over a decade from 65 people shared series.

    jacekzborowski_trener Report

    #20

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman with long curly hair, showcasing 2016 vs 2026 photo transformation.

    use_modeloscapcut Report

    #21

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos showing a woman with noticeable changes, highlighting 2016 vs 2026 photo transformations.

    gucci_020304 Report

    #22

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman in 2016 and 2026, highlighting changes over the years in fashion and appearance.

    iloonaandre Report

    #23

    Side-by-side photos showing a person in 2016 and 2026, highlighting dramatic changes over ten years.

    kentonofficial Report

    #24

    Side-by-side 2016 and 2026 photos of a woman showing noticeable changes in appearance over the decade.

    _l7ima Report

    #25

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman's transformation from 2016 with a nose ring to a fit, tattooed look in 2026.

    hayleycox66 Report

    #26

    Side-by-side comparison of a person in 2016 and 2026 showing changes shared in transition photos.

    thebuffunicornn Report

    #27

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing 2016 vs 2026 photos highlighting changes over time shared by people

    rawbeautybyrocky Report

    #28

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman in 2016 and 2026 showing changes over ten years in appearance.

    denislavdimchev Report

    #29

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos showing remarkable changes in appearance and style over a decade.

    denislavdimchev Report

    #30

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s transformation from 2016 to 2026 in a decade comparison photo.

    dhara_sid Report

    #31

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos of a boy in football gear and a young man in a white tuxedo, showing ten-year changes.

    jadenandandy Report

    #32

    Side-by-side photos comparing a young man in 2016 and 2026, highlighting changes over time shared by people.

    itslewisrock Report

    #33

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos of a couple and child showing notable changes over ten years and difficult to recognize.

    mariatrima Report

    #34

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman in 2016 and 2026, illustrating changes shared by people over 10 years.

    homeofchelon Report

    #35

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman at 20 in 2016 and at 30 in 2026 showing changes over time in photos.

    prettystxckss Report

    #36

    Comparison of 2016 vs 2026 photos showing changes in appearance with 10 years difference, highlighting difficult to recognize faces.

    superliz217 Report

    #37

    Young woman showing a 2016 vs 2026 photo comparison, highlighting changes over the decade and hard to recognize differences.

    miamoorare Report

    #38

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos of a woman showing noticeable changes in style and appearance over 10 years.

    nicole_monik Report

    #39

    Side-by-side comparison photo of a man at 15 in 2016 and 25 in 2026, showcasing aging and changes over time.

    gallooo27 Report

    #40

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos showing person’s transformation in a decade shared by 65 people.

    ashyrapot Report

    #41

    Side-by-side photos showing a young woman’s 2016 vs 2026 transformation shared by 65 people over 10 years

    meganhanalee Report

    #42

    Side-by-side photos of a woman in 2016 and 2026 showing changes over time from people shared photos.

    userbecoz28 Report

    #43

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos showing a young woman’s transformation over ten years, highlighting changes and growth.

    fsuleiman Report

    #44

    Side-by-side photos of a woman from 2016 and 2026 showcasing changes in appearance over time.

    ritukadahal Report

    #45

    Side-by-side photos of a man in 2016 and 2026 showing changes over a decade with visible tattoos and a hat in the recent image

    lilosantana93 Report

    #46

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing style changes in 2016 vs 2026 from the 65 people shared photos collection.

    iam.acml Report

    #47

    Side-by-side photos of a man in 2016 and 2026 showing changes over time in 2016 vs 2026 photos challenging recognition.

    littlekinglife Report

    #48

    Side-by-side comparison of a couple from 2016 and 2026 showing changes over time and how some are hard to recognize.

    laura_ann02 Report

    #49

    Side-by-side photos of a woman from 2016 and 2026 showing a noticeable transformation over ten years.

    denislavdimchev Report

    #50

    Side-by-side photos of a woman in 2016 at age 12 and in 2026 at age 22 showing changes over time.

    itskaciasano Report

    #51

    Side-by-side photos of a woman from 2016 and 2026 showing changes over time in a decade comparison.

    kaysharicee Report

    #52

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos of a woman showing changes in style and appearance over 10 years.

    yulissa_ascencio Report

    #53

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 selfies of a woman showing changes in hair style and fashion in 10 years.

    sophysicsxo Report

    #54

    Side-by-side photos showing a young woman’s appearance changes in 2016 versus 2026 shared by 65 people.

    alexisreianna Report

    #55

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s 2016 vs 2026 transformation, highlighting changes over a decade shared by 65 people.

    ceo_of_sanrio Report

    #56

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman at age 27 in 2016 and at age 37 in 2026, highlighting changes over time.

    claws.by.claudia.diaz Report

    #57

    Side-by-side photos showing a young man at age 18 in 2016 and at age 28 in 2026 with noticeable changes over time.

    erdem.ym Report

    #58

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos showing changes in appearance with a woman taking a mirror selfie in 2026.

    vicbootydalis Report

    #59

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing 2016 vs 2026 transformation in appearance and style change.

    j.a.moderncollections Report

    #60

    Side-by-side photos of a woman at 18 in 2016 and turning 28 in 2026, showing changes over 10 years.

    gwyndzaishexo Report

    #61

    Side-by-side comparison photos showing a woman's transformation from 22 years old in 2016 to 32 years old in 2026.

    msjujuxo Report

    #62

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 comparison photos of a woman showing changes over ten years shared by people.

    amazing_dani Report

    #63

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos of a woman showing noticeable changes in appearance over the decade.

    tashbash31 Report

    #64

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman in 2016 and 2026 highlighting changes in people over time.

    dianavaldes57 Report

    #65

    Side-by-side 2016 vs 2026 photos showing personal transformation, highlighting changes over a decade in appearance and style.

    claudettehega Report

