One online thread has people sharing what happened after they went out with someone way out of their league. Whether their endeavors come with a happy ending or not, at least they now have a story to tell.

However, humans aren’t entirely rational creatures, and instead of running away from a challenge, we might head straight toward it. “You miss every shot you don’t take,” and all that.

There’s no such thing as risk-free dating. Whenever we put ourselves out there, there’s always a chance of making a fool of ourselves, having a heated argument, or just discovering our romantic interest isn’t that interesting.

#1 Still do, 14 years together and counting. The secret is to keep her laughing. She can't see you if her eyes are closed.

#2 My mate did. In his early 20s he went out with this incredibly beautiful and lovely polish girl who hadn't been in the country for that long. It was his first proper relationship and he wasn't out of her league; it was an entirely different sport.



They split up after about 2 years, quite amicably, when she returned to Poland.



It has forever realigned his expectations of a partner. We are now in our early 50s and he hasn't had a serious relationship since. He still, to this day, will dismiss potential great partners because they do not meet some aspect of his wonderful polish girlfriend possessed.



It is quite sad as he is nice guy but with warped expectations.

#3 I did for a short time many years ago. Just dated for a bit nothing serious. I wasn't bad looking by any stretch but she looked like a movie star. An 11/10



I did not realize how exhausting it is to be that level of attractive. She literally could not go anywhere without being ogled and/or straight up harassed. Nowhere in public was safe. Even when it was abundantly clear that she was on a date with me, even holding hands, there were several occasions where guys straight up propositioned her even with me standing right there. And I'm not even talking they asked her out, at least twice creepy dudes said some of the raunchiest nasty stuff to her. A stranger.



She said some days she didn't like to go out much because that just gets so obnoxious. She went to the gym in the middle of the night because it was usually pretty empty, otherwise guys would bother her constantly. I wouldn't have believed it without seeing it for myself. She was so hot that random guys on the street turned into disgusting animals.



GreatfulDeadHead: What ended the relationship?



I wouldn't call it a relationship. Maybe more of a fling if anything. She just kind of lost interest I guess.



I also had the sneaking suspicion that she started fooling around with another guy in my extended friend group. We were pretty much just friendly acquaintances at parties and such since we had a few friends in common. That guy was definitely in her league, super good looking and charming. A few of us had a low key inside joke that inviting him to a party was a party foul if one of us was trying to get laid that night.



I don't think it was intentional on his part, he was actually a really nice guy. Girls just threw themselves at him. More than a few times a girl asked me for HIS number.

#4 I started dating this woman, Athena, way out of my league. She looked like curated museum art, and I looked like misplaced furniture. We met at a dog park where her perfectly trained rescue sat like a monk, and my dog, Keeper, committed small acts of public chaos.



Somehow, she kept agreeing to see me. I spilled drinks, wore wrinkled shirts, and described my “portfolio,” which was really just a savings account called Emergency Pizza Fund. She found my disasters and ineptitude charming instead of alarming, which was either love or a very serious lapse in judgment.



I proposed at the beach, immediately dropped the ring in the sand, and screamed, “Please don't move, this thing is tiny.” She laughed so hard and she said yes anyway.



Ten years on, we’re married she still looks like luxury, I still look like chaos, and our wedding photos are basically “Model Marries Mikey the muppet.".

#5 Yup, very much felt that way with my current partner. I had to get out of my own head, my own traumas and insecurities were feeding an internal dialogue that they were out of my league.



Once I was able to tell my inner voice to [shut up] after some therapy, I am now in the healthiest and most compatible incredible relationship I've ever been in.



I was stuck in a pattern of bad relationships because i subconsciously thought that was the best I could have, that's total [nonsence] but it took some getting used to to not feel uncomfortable because the new partner behaved in a totally different way. That was a good thing but my nervous system needed to adjust. Now the bar has been raised by a mile. I guess that's why people say don't settle, it really can be exceptional. The attraction is unreal because they are hot [as hell] but they feel the same about me so who am I to say otherwise because I am insecure with myself.

#6 Yes and the weird part is the insecurity was worse than any actual problem in the relationship. She was objectively gorgeous and every time we went out I'd notice people doing a double take and my brain would go "they're wondering how you pulled that off." She never once made me feel that way; that was entirely my own thing. Ended up self sabotaging because I was constantly waiting for her to "realize" she could do better. Learned the hard way that if you don't believe you deserve to be there, you'll find a way to prove yourself right.

#7 Yes, an extremely intelligent and gorgeous middle eastern woman who married me in 1970 and stayed at my side until leukemia took her away in 2021. Every day was magical.

#8 Dated a girl I met chilling in a park when I was 16. She seemed totally normal. Turns out her parents were worth £100m… found out when I was invited for dinner and turned up to some huge mansion. It was weird as hell, cleaners, chefs, butler, I could never get used to that sort of lifestyle.



She was cool but her family were completely out of touch with the real world. An example, I was invited to go with them to Alton Towers. We get there and they head straight to the entrance. I tell them I just need to buy my ticket. They were surprised I didn’t have an annual pass. Decided to buy me a 3 yr annual pass for all theme parks in the Merlin group (roughly £400. This was 2006/7 so probably like 1k now?) Ended after 9 months.





Edit: lots asking what happened. We mutually agreed our worlds were too far apart. Remember we were 16/17, she was very formal, dinner dates etc. I was a typical teen, all I wanted to do was hand around with friends, skate, drink. We had a connection, we had attraction but I think yeah, just too different.

#9 It was awesome enough to turn my view on marriage. I swore for 2 decades that I wasn't going to get married. Been together almost 10 years, married for 6.



He is crazy clever, gorgeous, kind, hard working, and an amazing father. God knows what he is doing with me, but boy do I cherish that man.

#10 I’ve dated a couple of dudes who I thought were out of my league in a good way when we first met.



After getting to know them for real, it became evident that it was kinda all smoke and mirrors and I outgrew them pretty quickly.

#11 Yes. I had to break up with him tho because sadly he was just, so sweet but so, so dumb.

#12 When I started dating a man years ago who had two Ivy League doctoral degrees including an MD from Harvard my friends all noted that he was way out of my league.



He turned out to be a full-blown psychopath.



He was in fact totally beneath me. Not all that glitters is gold, and you should never put anyone on a pedestal.

#13 I used to think “out of my league” just meant someone more attractive. But being with her redefined that for me. She’s incredibly beautiful, sure, the kind of beautiful that turns heads without trying. That’s honestly the least impressive thing about her, though.



She’s thoughtful in ways that catch me off guard. She listens deeply. She remembers small details. She challenges me intellectually and makes me want to level up in every area of my life. Being around her makes ordinary days feel meaningful and worth living.



At first, I won’t lie, there was a little voice in my head asking what she saw in me. But over time I realized something incredibly important. The right person doesn’t make you feel small.



They make you feel seen. She doesn’t treat me like I’m “lucky to be there.” She treats me like a partner who is equal and one that she has chosen with intent.



So what’s it like dating someone I once thought was out of my league? It’s humbling in the best way. It pushes me to grow. And it reminds me that “leagues” aren’t real. What is real, is compatibility, effort, and the way you show up for each other.



If anything, I just feel lucky.



Not because she’s out of my league. But because she chooses me, and I get to choose her back every day.

#14 Have two kids with her, absolutely would rate 10/10



She still hasn’t noticed she could do better after over a decade.

#15 It was good. They were at my work but but another team/org.



I am a 5. A 6.5 in a good day, if i dress nice and try my best. This person was an east 8.5 or 9.



Ppl were so jealous it was toxic.

#16 Dated 3 10/10s in my late teens early 20s, all 3 were so boring. 2 were academically high achievers while one was just a normal girl living at her parents house. All 3 were so shallow and just so boring it would be hard to keep a conversation going yet they were still into whatever we would do and be having the times of their lives.



I remember one time at dinner I was asking her about how her first week doing an internship was going as the starter was being brought out and she said “I’ll tell you in one second” then took a photo for instagram spent what felt like 5 minutes doing her captions and filters or whatever and then asked “ what were you asking?” I asked again and she said “ it’s going great, I haven’t had pasta in so long should we order some?”. That moment was an awakening for me, as before that all I ever wanted was the hottest wife possible no matter what.



Keeping those relationships alive was harder and more exhausting than the physical labour construction job I was doing.

#17 I went out with a woman for a short time that looked like a 6 foot tall Marilyn Monroe. At first, I would lose my train of thought while looking at her. That lasted about 2 weeks when I realized that she had never had an original thought. I see her online now spewing hate. Dodged a bullet.

#18 Yeah.



I once dated someone I was 100% convinced was out of my league. Like objectively better looking, more confident, more socially smooth, the whole package. At first it felt unreal — I was on my best behavior 24/7. Overthinking texts, triple-checking outfits, trying to be “cool” instead of just being myself.



The weird part? They didn’t see it that way at all. To them, we were just two normal people who liked each other. The “league gap” mostly existed in my head.



It was exciting at first — big ego boost, not gonna lie. But the insecurity can get exhausting if you don’t deal with it. If you constantly feel like you have to earn your spot, it stops being fun.



What I learned: if someone chooses you, they’re not out of your league. The only real problem is when you start acting like they are.

#19 We matched on Tinder and when I actually saw him in-person, in real life, I felt like I looked like Jim Carrey in The Mask, iykwim.



I had never seen a more beautiful man and that he was interested in ME?!? Even if it was just going to be a one night stand.



That was nine years ago this upcoming May— we got married in 2020, and I still look at him like he is the most beautiful man to have ever walked this planet, because he is.



And even better than him aging like your favorite fine wine, he is the kindest person I’ve ever met. He challenges me to be a better human, woman, partner, friend every single day. He is the most selfless and giving person I’ve ever known— he keeps a case of water in his car in the summer and a case of hot hands in the winter to pass out to panhandlers at intersections, because he sees dignity where others see waste.



Animals love him (even my hate-filled demon feline from the third ring of hell), kids adore him, and my life is infinitely more colorful and joyful with him in it.

#20 I never could figure out what he saw in me. I was plus sized and plain. He was athletic and gorgeous.



I remember him picking me up at school and a girl shockingly asked, "That's YOUR boyfriend?"



30 plus years later, i still don't know what he sees in me; but I'm glad he does.

#21 Miserable, not because I was out of her league, I wasn't, i just convinced myself I was. Instead it was because I wasn't self aware to realise how popular I was, meanwhile that seemed to matter more to her than who I was.



It also partially made me realise I don't want someone who is out of my league, or even the league concept at all.



I want someone down to earth, who brings the best out of me, lets me be there for them, makes me laugh, have chemistry with me and is all about commitment based on respect and communication.



Someone whom I can share these finite moments with, who wants to walk the path with me. I want a human being, not a convenience tourist or self absorbed parasite.

#22 It was like being allowed to hold a masterpiece for five minutes, only to spend the rest of your life staring at your empty hands. You don't just lose the person; you lose the ability to be satisfied with anything less.

#23 Yes! Still together after 38 years! I was a waitress/party girl, he was a quiet, shy engineering student in college. Turns out we both thought we were out of our league but the perfect compliment to one another! He’s my best friend and we have a slumber party every night since the kid’s moved out! Also, I [am bad] at money so he has helped me with money management. I have helped him with social interaction/communication skills! Also turns out I probably do dumb things but am totally unaware it’s dangerous until he points it out to me?! He calls me his beautiful disaster and I call him my very handsome stable genius. It just works somehow.

#24 Just once. At first I was lowkey shocked she was even into me lol. But once we started hanging out, that whole “out of my league” thing kinda disappeared.

#25 Yeah, and it taught me “leagues” are mostly confidence — the real mismatch is values, not looks.

#26 Once in senior year of highschool, she was actually a bit of a nut and her parents were weird. She later broke up with me because she didn’t believe I had my future planned out. I’m now an engineer, so jokes on her.

#27 A few times. Most were either were using me to cheat on their bf or were at rock bottom points in their life. A few of those types left me after they became secure with themselves. Some just wanted casual hookups and only on their time (this was probably the most frustrating) and one (that i can remember) stuck with me until i moved out of town.



I have a very cool and outgoing personality (life of the party kind of vibe), but i dont think i am particularly handsome. In the end, you always gotta just be grateful for the good things that came your way.

#28 My life right now... she is perfect in every way, all the things i hated about my exes, things theyd do, things theyd say... she is the opposite.



She listens to me, im allowed to be emotional without judgement, she cares, she notices the little things about me and will act upon them.



For the first time in my life I dont want to lie to someone, there is just something intoxicating about her and I can't understand why. I mean I do but I dont want to say it out loud as it hasn't been that long.



I dont want to scare her away... it definitely seems like right place, right person kind of vibe.



She is perfect in every way, looks, feelings, personality, everything... im so comfortable and it scares the [hell] out of me everyday!

#29 Both my last 2 gf's were way too beautiful for a schmuck like me. Most recently, she was a gorgeous, caring, motivated, smart, hard-working woman that loved me for 2 years before deciding that our futures weren't compatible. Before her, my ex-fiancee was beautiful, creative, loving, and supportive, but had her own demons that drove her away. I hope she received the help she needed.



Both of them were more than I deserved, and I count myself lucky to have been deemed worthy of the time they spent with me.

#30 Was introduced to my future ex-wife and she was the most beautiful woman I’d ever laid eyes on. Half Filipino, half white, 5’10” with legs to her neck with T & A for days. I anticipated her being ditzy and vapid. Turns out she got no play in high school because she was taller than 99% of the boys; so she’d had to develop an actual personality instead of relying on her looks. She had bad vision so she’d had to wear coke bottle bottom glasses until she got contacts at the end of HS.



Real life ugly duckling story. And everywhere we went people stared, men and women. (Mostly women hitting their husbands for gawking.) Luckily I was taller than her and didn’t yet know I was a very handsome guy. One thing led to another and we dated before eventually marrying. The marriage only lasted 5 years, but we’re still friends. Each Monday we text each other to have a good work week.

#31 Yes and somehow I got her to marry me. The good thing is she doesn't realize how gorgeous she is, so I spend a lot of time making sure she knows it.

#32 I'm currently in that situation in the looks (shes beyond beautiful), kindness, softness, consideration department.



Although, I would like to think I make up for it with my social skills, humour, career, pragmatism, decision making, and respecting for myself no matter who I'm talking to. So I tell myself.



At first glance, she's way out of my league. But I don't feel it internally because doubt she'd be with me if I didn't offer anything.

#33 Yes my husband. He is absolutely brilliant, loyal, creative, makes me laugh every day and he’s also wealthy. And I am a crazy person so maybe that’s fun for him!? Lol but I can tell you that at times it does make me feel a little insecure. Like I find myself trying to prove things to him like how I’m smart in certain ways and interesting idk he’s so good at everything without even trying and I’m a disaster - no exaggeration and I’m just being honest I don’t have like a low self-esteem or anything it’s just the truth!

He genuinely loves me and yes he’s totally out of my league.

#34 She was a couple years ahead of me in high school and beyond unattainable. Captain of the cheerleader team, Catherine Zeta-Jones look-alike, funny, smart.



Years later, we meet at a dinner hosted by mutual friends. Unbelievably, she is interested in me. We talk, hanging out outside the restaurant on a bench for hours after dinner. One thing leads to another, and somehow we are dating. I did keep her laughing.



She would walk into my retail job selling high-end AV gear at closing time. There is a certain ego boost in life when every man in the room is swiveling their heads to follow her as she walks across the room and gives me a hug and a kiss. She was a bartender and could expertly fend off any guy attempting a shot with her. Then turns to me at the end of the bar and gives me a free drink.



The downside, she was crazy. Not throw things at the wall or key your car, but bad life choices, and insecurity. After I left the picture, she ended up going back to the ex who had been hitting her. I, along with a number of friends got her to at least dump him. She ended up with a guru/artist who she said expanded her energy. They ended up splitting within a year, and I didn’t see her for another after that, until we end up at a friends wedding. She found me outside at the reception and we ended up in a long conversation where she apologized for acting badly and making the wrong choices. I accepted and then left after giving her a hug. I was so tempted, but there was no chance because she had taught me a lesson. I lost track of her for over 20 years. Saw her a year ago without her seeing me. Turns out that the second divorce didn’t help, and she stopped taking care of herself. Now a secretary at the local high school and unrecognizable. I do wonder what would have happened if we had figured things out. Glad to hear she is happy.

#35 I dated a gorgeous younger woman (I was 42 and she was 29) for five months. Heads would turn when she walked into a room. I worked for the government at the time and I’ve always had a 2% suspicion she was a honeypot. She dumped me.

#36 Doing it now and it's pretty sweet.



I was in my early thirties. Single dad, solo parent. Hated the thought of dating but forced myself to hop on the apps for a few minutes a night, after putting my kid to bed and before I turned in.



Swiped on a girl, noticed we had something in common (both earned professional degrees). The more we chatted, the more I was blown away. She was a former professional musician and model; she left that career to become a literal doctor. She had a dozen Hollywood celebrities in her phone, and would tell me stories about working with them and their kids.



We'd meet up, she'd tell me stories about massive research projects and about recording music, and I'd tell her equally compelling stories about how my kid managed to get half of their pee into the potty for once.



Neither of us is sure why we got together. She'd been on the dating apps for years, and had decided strongly against dating single parents. She later told me that, if our initial conversation hadn't panned out, she was going to buy a townhouse and start adopting dogs as her lifestyle.



Anyway, we're getting married in a few months, she loves my kid even more fiercely than I do, and has declared that she's formally adopting him as soon as we're married so that we can truly be a family together. I love her to bits, and am still flabbergasted that she's committed to taking this journey with me.



For everyone out there, just make sure to always remember your own worth. You are more than just your resume or your physical appearance or your credentials. If you go into a relationship believing that you're worthless, the other person will pick up on it.



If you're seeing someone and believe they're "out of your league," that's just an invitation for you to better yourself to get into that league. After all, if you don't belong there, why would this person be dating you?

#37 When I was getting divorced I started online dating. I was 47 at the time and one of the women I matched with was uncommonly beautiful. She was a psychologist with her own practice and owned several rental homes. I was very green with women- my wife had been my only relationship. When I met her in person we walked to a coffee shop and I realized that I'd never talked this much to a woman I was physically attracted to- ever. We ended up hanging out for about 6 weeks. Every time I was with her it was like a dream- I spent so much brain power just trying to be cool and remember everything- I knew I wasn't good enough and it wouldn't last. And it didn't. But I can see how being with an unnaturally attractive woman would be [compelling]. This was about 9 years ago and I think about her every day. I've always wished I could've been good enough.

#38 Happy to say we are still together after a decade and a half. It's great. The random dudes at bars or supposed friends making moves on her can sometimes be annoying, but I guess it comes with the territory.

#39 Yeah.. I think all but my first BF. All were quite literally top of their field/career (pro athletes/celebs). After the first one, and another started wooing me, I realised I’m likely quite in that league or at least definitely appeal to a certain demographic. It did and does wonders for my confidence, so it’s pretty great.



My husband is an ex-model, current (part time) pro-athlete and engineer/architect. He’s not too far from perfect and I’m pretty great to… but I still can’t hello but think I must’ve accidentally done some voodoo spell to make him so smitten with me lol.

#40 Yeah, and the wild part wasn’t how out of my league they were, it was realizing I had been underestimating myself the whole time.

#41 Yes. I see it as a compliment because they find something within you that others don’t. It also makes me want to be better to get to their level.

#42 Had this really hot girl move onto my mail route. She's a solid 9, I'm a 5 on my good days. I can't cover the distance because everyone knows there's a hard rule on 2 levels difference being the max. We couldn't be more different. I'm literally blue collar, she has two degrees and teaches school. We have no common interests, divergent political beliefs, and we consume none of the same entertainment. My friends [hunt] deer and think camo is the height of modern fashion. Her friends are academics and they all trade books in their friendship circle.



Next year will be 30 years. It's amazing. I still don't know how it happened but that girl is my entire existence now. Difference is wonderful if you lean into it.

#43 Yeah, my wife. She is a legit 10/10 in looks and personality.

#44 Married her. It still baffles me.

#45 Yes! My boyfriend is out of my league according to me, but I'm out of his league according to him. I think we're in the same league,just really attracted to each other.

#46 Yes, but for some reason thinks I am out of his league. We have been having this argument since 2011.





Him: intelligent, beautiful, kind, funny, a good friend





Me: some idiot





I don't get it but I married him quick.

#47 My husband and also my ex boyfriends. I have always dated out of my league. I don’t quite get why - I guess I have things that compensate my average looks- but it’s not like I have an outstanding personality either.



My husband is a 9/10, funny, smart (PhD), excellent provider, etc. Im OK but nothing like that. Id say in many aspects Im average.

#48 My husband thinks I'm out of his league. He's an idiot; because he's one in a billion.





Every day he tells me how lucky he is, and I tell him the same thing right back.

#49 I think my current partner is way out of my league (thank god he doesn’t seem to think so) but I see him as straight up perfect. Incredible work ethic, always honest and kind, attentive and loving as a partner, intelligent, wicked funny, and to top it off he has the most stunning face and body.



I’m definitely much more flawed and have more shortcomings, but he loves me unconditionally and sees me the way I see him. Another testament to how lucky I got.



To answer your question, so far it’s going amazing and we’re talking about marriage.

#50 Yes, it made me insecure, my problem not hers, and it ended the relationship.

#51 Matched with an incredibly attractive, funny, charismatic man on Tinder. I'm talking 10/10 when I'm an 8 on a very good day in dim lighting. He was 100% dating other women, which was fine until I fell for him HARD. Decided to shoot my shot and tell him I wanted us to be exclusive.

That was seven years ago. He recently proposed and we're planning on having our wedding next spring.

#52 Grew up with low self-esteem so I thought everyone that was interested in me was out of my league and it was only a matter of time until they realized and dumped me.

#53 I married her and we have two kids. It's great. We've never had an argument in our nine years together. During COVID, she supported us while I was laid off. I made up for it by cleaning, cooking dinner, and fixing the house, which we made a lot of money selling during COVID. It's a good life.

#54 I dumped him after about a month because he was so breathtakingly insecure.

#55 We get married in October, people regularly talk about how she could be a model and was even approached about it a couple times when she was younger but always turned it down to avoid the toxic lifestyle. She’s as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside, that’s all that counts, truthfully. We have a child together and seeing the way my son looks at her, he sees her for her inner beauty, not her outer. Ask the hot girl at work out, you never know my friend.

#56 I married her! I'm not stupid! I'm never gonna do better (or even close). Gotta strike while the iron's hot! Then spend the next 20 years solidifying the Stockholm syndrome. Lol.

#57 Yeah. I was at my lowest when I met my wife and she still thought I was nice. Its been 14 years and she's still out of my league. Thank goodness she's into weird losers.

#58 Both my exes.



I still wonder if it was immaturity or the lack of self-esteem from knowing they were too good for me that made me subconsciously self sabotage the relationships. They would probably say it was both.

#59 In many ways my wife is out of my league. Thought that from the day I met her.



With her, I have also decided to be the best version of myself. Though we all doubt ourselves from time to time, when you respect yourself through your actions, others often view you as out of their league.

#60 Yup currently and its the first time in my life i want to not only be better for myself but for them. I was always good on my own but this feeling of wanting to be an even better partner to them feels amazing in ways i cant describe.

#61 I married a doctor; she's super smart, and highly motivated. No clue how i pulled that off. We are still married 16 years later, so pretty good.

#62 I dated this crazy, good looking and crazy good looking artist girl 18 years ago. Last summer we got married. There's no out of your league, it's all about matching vibes and supporting eachother to be best they ever can be.

#63 Been married almost 20yrs. Really helps to keep a girl smiling and laughing. Be good, be genuine, be yourself.

#64 Yep, black belt, PhD, became a marine biologist who went on to study sharks, and came from a good + well off family



I was smitten when I saw her roundhouse kick some guy in the throat during one of her matches.



She was my highschool sweetheart and I know she's gone on to have a pretty successful life in different parts of the world.



Myself I'm still in the same city, single, and I've overall done ok as well as had some great life experiences, I know she's outpaced me .



Still think of her all the time.

#65 Weirdly, most of the people I date. When you see me, you'd realise why I use the word "weirdly".



As I've said before "Aim high, miss often" works better for me. I'd rather hit it off with someone spectacular than settle for someone mediocre.



But looks aren't the factor for me. Doesn't mean I haven't dated some lovely-looking people, I have... but I mostly date those people who are out of my league in many other ways.



Just from memory: doctors, barristers, lawyers, people who used to date professional football stars, professional black-belts, much younger or at worst not significantly older, etc.



I'm really nothing special, especially in looks, but they all stuck around for quite a while, splits were always amicable, they enjoyed our time, etc.



Married and had a kid with one of them (but then later an amicable split).



The irony is that, obviously... to them... it's the other way around! They're all dating "below" themselves, whether they would consider it that way or not.

#66 A few, in my personal experience they tend to be way more self conscious than you'd realize.

#67 We met and I was about 3 years clean and sober (going on 10 in August)I was so nervous she wouldn’t want to date a guy that doesn’t drink or party much any more. All the other dates I had before that fizzled away because of it. While dating I was honest and open and explicitly told her to do what she liked. The world doesn’t stop because I got my drinking card pulled. To my surprise, It worked out great man. I just try to stay grateful everyday. I show up, I’m honest, and I listen.



We’re married now and have a kid on the way. I’m glad I was honest and open about it even after all the rejection before.



This woman loves me for who I am and her actions have shown that time and time again. I guess just be yourself and the right person will see you.

#68 Yeah, and it taught me that sometimes the biggest surprise isn’t how out of your league they are, but how much they can make you forget you ever doubted yourself.

#69 Yes, miles out of my league. She is intelligent, beautiful and kinder than anyone I ever met. We've been married for almost 10 years.

#70 Yep, married now, I'm the luckiest person on earth. They are very smart, thoughtful, kind, supportive, good at communicating and amazing.

#71 Yeah. At first it felt amazing and effortless, then little things started not adding up. Once I saw the cracks, I couldn’t unsee them.