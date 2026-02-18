Lady Disappears For 18 Hours On A Girls’ Night Out, Fiancé Decides 10 Years Of Red Flags Is Enough

ADVERTISEMENT

Although it might seem like a good relationship only requires love or passion to keep it going, it’s often honesty that’s the most important. That’s because if either partner can’t trust the other one, then doubts and suspicions might eventually tear them apart.

That’s what happened to one couple because the woman kept going on crazy, long nights out without giving her fiancé a single update about where she was or what she was doing. He finally realized he couldn’t take it anymore when he had to report her as missing.

More info: Reddit

Constantly having to deal with a loved one’s lies can eventually take a toll on the relationship

The poster explained that his partner of ten years kept going on nights out with her friends, but never came home at the time she said she would

Text post about relationship struggles shared by a woman discussing her partner and maturity at a party.

The man also constantly had to worry about his fiancée’s safety because she would go radio silent after a while and then make excuses for her behavior once home

Text about a woman’s party behavior and relationship partner with late-night messaging and radio silence.

Text discussing concerns about a woman’s party plans and trust issues in a relationship with her partner.

One day, when the woman had been gone for nearly 24 hours with not even one text, the poster reported her missing, but she eventually turned up

Woman at party engaging with her relationship partner, sharing a moment of connection amid celebration.

Woman reflecting alone at a party, feeling distant from her relationship partner and overwhelmed by heavy emotions.

The man couldn’t take his fiancée’s behavior and decided to leave her, even though they had kids together and had been dating for ten years

It definitely seems like there was trouble brewing in the poster’s relationship, as he had mentioned that every time his partner went out with her friends, she would essentially go off the grid. This kind of behavior happened at least 4-5 times a year and would leave him feeling anxious as he waited for her to text even once.

The reason why people often message or call their partner when they are out with friends is so that they can let them know where they are and if they’re okay. Folks in relationships also explain that it’s best to keep your loved one in the loop with a few messages during the evening so that they aren’t worrying about your safety.

Clearly, the OP’s fiancée hadn’t been doing that and, instead, was going radio silent for hours, which left the man on edge. Since this happened several times, the poster began questioning her about her behavior, but she would always give him random explanations or promise to never do it again.

When one partner is always staying out late like this or making excuses for their long nights out, experts state that it could signal trouble in the relationship. It could mean that they are desperately in need of personal space, trying to avoid home responsibilities, or even hiding something from their loved ones.

Despite the man’s many tries to set boundaries with his fiancée during her nights out, she ended up going off the grid for nearly a whole day. He began worrying after she hadn’t returned home, even after his work started for the day. That’s when he decided to report her as missing to make sure she was safe.

All of this points to the fact that the woman was clearly hiding something from the partner, and professionals explain that this is a big red flag. When one person displays secretive behavior or keeps things from their significant other, even when they are questioned about their actions, it might be time to take a step back and reevaluate the relationship.

That’s exactly what the OP decided to do when his partner nonchalantly came back after several hours of radio silence. She didn’t even apologize for her behavior or give him an explanation for her disappearance, which finally pushed him to the brink, and he decided to end things immediately.

Usually, when a person finds themselves facing the same conflicts or troubles over and over again with their partner, like this, it might lead to resentment. Unless the other individual changes their behavior or makes amends, there’s nothing else that can be done, which is why the OP also must have decided to move on.

What do you think about the man’s decision to leave his fiancée, and what do you think she must have been up to on her nights out? Do share your honest thoughts on this story.

People were proud of the man for walking away and urged him to lawyer up and get a DNA test done on his kids because his partner might have been cheating

Comment highlighting a selfish woman affecting her relationship and responsibilities as a parent in a personal situation.