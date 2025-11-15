79 Cozy Off-Grid Cabins That Make You Want To Disconnect From Everything
For many of us, stepping away from the chaos of daily life can feel like a true gift. Picture a day without notifications, emails, or endless scrolling, just the quiet hum of nature, crystal-clear lakes reflecting the sky, and the gentle rustle of leaves in the breeze. A chance to breathe, reset, and simply be present, away from the demands of modern life.
Today, we’ve wandered into the subreddit r/OffGridCabins, where people share cabins that offer exactly that kind of escape. These little gems are simple, peaceful, and surprisingly soothing to look at. Each one feels like a quiet breath of fresh air, the kind of place you’d run to when life gets too loud. Keep scrolling to discover the cozy hideaways people dream of disappearing into.
Northern Lights Are Brighter When You’re Off Grid
This is an unedited iPhone photo. Cameras do pick up colors differently, but this was also a particularly bright and active aurora display.
I Can Stay Here For The Weekend
Cabin at Lake O'Hara at Yoho National Park, British Columbia, Canada.
Cabin I Built On A Mountain Top In WV
All up less than 20k including labor.
Off-grid living has become increasingly popular in recent years, and for good reason. Now, we’re not talking about extreme survivalists living in caves, but people who choose to step away from conventional comforts. Ditching centralized utilities like electricity, water, or gas, off-grid homes often rely on solar power, rainwater collection, or wood stoves. It’s a lifestyle choice that’s part practical, part philosophical, a way to live intentionally rather than by default.
My Off Grid Geodesic Dome
It’s a steel frame with PVC as the exterior and a big flame proof blanket on the interior. This one is just one big room, it’s 330 sqft.
My Friend’s Off Grid Cabin In The Pacific North West
Got to visit a friend's family cabin in Oregon. Spent a week out there. Cabin has three fireplaces for heat (one main stone fireplace and two smaller iron), however, I am not sure their power source. Beautiful river that runs about 75 yards behind the cabin.
Winter Has Arrived And My Little Spot Is Only Accessible By Snowmachine Now
sggnz96:
What a perfect little capture of a beautiful moment in time
Thank you for sharing
How long a snowmobile ride is to from where you leave the vehicle ? Do you have a shed for your car ?
My buddy has a little old wooden shed he leaves the snowmobile in and then when he arrives in his car he puts the car in there and rides the snowmobile to his cabin It’s a good little set up and nobody passing by the road would suspect anything looking at the old run down shed
Stay warm GOD bless you.
OP:
It’s only a few miles back! I don’t have anything like that. I haul my sleds to the trailhead each time I visit. Some of my neighbors who live out here full time have a system like that though.
Of course, living off the grid isn’t all idyllic sunsets and peaceful mornings. There are challenges to consider, from planning how you’ll power your home to managing resources responsibly. So, anyone thinking about it needs adaptability, patience, and a good understanding of the responsibilities involved. And yes, unexpected costs or moments of isolation can pop up, reminding you that freedom comes with its own set of rules.
Some Photos Of My Remote Off-Grid Home, Mount Denali:
May 24th to May 31st, beginning of Spring in my area of Alaska. Projects this Summer are a new shower sauna on the cliff face, new workshop, a woodshed and tearing down the old shower/sauna and workshop. And about 100 other smaller tasks to complete by October when the snow starts once again. Porcupine visits every couple of days to check on my progress. 11 years off-grid and loving it!
An Off-Grid Cabin In Lincoln, New Hampshire
Spent 40 Days Here This Summer And It Was The Most Magical Thing We’ve Ever Done. Just Figured Out My Plans To Spend 60 Days There Next Summer!!
We have 50 acres of woods and a lake on the property, so we do a lot of hiking, planted an orchard, swim, shoot, have a little row boat. We put up hammocks and a zip line. We read books—I finished five novels for myself and read 6 books to my children over the time we were there last summer. Wild berries grow all over, so we pick raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries. We cook together and sit out on the patio listening to the frogs. We have a little fire pit for roasting s’mores. We did a bunch of crafting with the kids and we did play a lot of board games. It’s the most wonderful life there!
Upper Peninsula, Michigan.
That said, for those willing to embrace the adventure, the rewards are substantial. Now, off-grid living can teach self-sufficiency, resourcefulness, and patience in ways city life rarely does. It offers the chance to slow down, observe wildlife, and truly experience the changing seasons. So, whether it’s a weekend cabin escape or a full-on lifestyle shift, these spaces can feel like little slices of heaven.
Life Is Better At 11,650 Ft Above Sea Level!
From My Little 350sqft Adobe
My little off grid adobe that I lived in for two years while I built my off grid house 8 miles away. It was super rustic, but did the trick. Staying here with my two children definitely kept me on point with completing my build as soon as I could. Cozy lil spot though.
When I was 20 I quit my job got rid of my belongings and went traveling. I flew signs for gas. I followed band around and lived in the woods. I guess I got lucky. When I was 21 I bought 3/4ths and acre for 600.00 and I built a mud house out of my yard along with posts from the nearby forest. I cooperated with my neighbors and we all grew herb for our living. Those were the glory days! ha
Lots has happened in the last couple decades. I was stuck in rentals and having to have roommates to pay my bills when I sat down and decided on a 5year plan to get my own land. I made some general outlines, but ultimately gave it to the universe. Two years later I revisited my plan, made some more general outlines and committed to doing whatever I had to do to get there. Even get a career job and pay off my school loans. Well, It was about another year later that I was severely and permanently injured in an accident. After year of recovery I settled for a medical payment that I used every cent of to build myself a home. 2 years after that I moved in. 5years!What I learned, manifestation works. The main lesson, when you want to manifest make sure you have an outlet to receive your funds like play the lottery, invest in crypto. Otherwise, you may get it in some really surprising and not so preferable way!
This Is The Life. Best Place To Kick Back And Relax After A Long Week. West Coast Mountain Living
Best place to kick back and relax after a long week. West coast mountain living.
It's in rough shape. The stove and the chimney have to be repaired the next trip or two. And alot of outside cedar shingles are missing. I hope to bring some next time too. Someone Have to take care of this place, it's just to amazing. Partner and I come here often lol love this place
Spending time in nature isn’t just relaxing, it’s science-backed therapy for your brain. According to Rachel Hopman, Ph.D., a neuroscientist at Northeastern University, people should follow something called the 20-5-3 Rule. The idea is simple: a 20-minute walk around your neighborhood three times a week can do wonders for your mind.
Just that small habit can help sharpen memory, reduce stress, and boost overall happiness. Hopman also recommends dedicating at least five hours a month fully immersed in nature. Whether it’s the rustle of leaves, the smell of pine, or the shimmer of sunlight on water, these sensory moments work together to recharge your creativity and reset your mental focus.
Off-Grid By The Lake
Started a few years ago. Bought the land with our awesome friends as we couldn't afford it on our own. We subdivided it later with each family taking a lot. Other than the screw piles, self-built with no prior experience. Had advice and some help for certain jobs requiring extra hands. Did not need a building permit but needed a permit for being a bit close to the water. Off-grid with a rain water plumbing, composting toilet, and a small solar panel. Lead acid marine battery and to power a bathroom fan, a fridge for a 6-pack, and two lights. Wood stove for heat.
Anyone Else Excited For Winter ❄️
My Little Place To Unwind. 600 Sq Ft Of Cozy Cabin On 120 Acres Of Untouched Forest
I spend a ton of time cutting the vines, crazy what they do to trees. Cabin was built in 2018 so it’s sealed well, just some weatherstripping that’s needing replaced here and there. The guy with the land next to me is a cop, so we’ve made friends and he keeps a good eye on things but I do need to stop in and give a key to the sheriff. Umbrella policy is in place too.
Now, let’s be honest , one of the biggest reasons people dream of off-grid living isn’t just peace and quiet. It’s money. Living off the grid can bring some serious financial advantages. You end up cooking more, fixing things yourself, and rethinking what you truly need to spend on. There’s less eating out, fewer impulse buys, and no outrageous utility bills showing up each month. It’s not about depriving yourself, it’s about living smart, with purpose, and maybe even enjoying a few guilt-free splurges along the way.
Good To Get Together With Family At The Cabin. My Grandfather Built It And The BBQ Pit Back In The 1960s. Still Standing Strong! Very Southern Part Of Georgia
There was an old abandoned railroad trestle on the property so he salvaged the old treated timber and built the bottom half out of that which is probably why it's still standing. The top half is built from cypress trees he felled on the property so also very weather resistant. We grew up fishing off the deck. The deck surface is rotting out, but the posts are solid as can be.
The Inside Of My Yurt, Still Have Lots More To Do But It’s Come A Long Way
I bought a kit from Pacific Yurts. The interior I did completely myself.
New Cabin
Finishing up the shell on my off grid cabin on a mountaintop in a remote part of West Virginia. Elevation is 4500 feet. It’s a long drive to the nearest hardware store to get something! The cabin is 16’ wide and 20’ feet long. The front is 16’ high and the back is 12’. The primitive access road tends to get blocked by snow pretty early in the year and it’s a long steep walk up there once that happens. A few other cabins are spaced out around the mountain but it’s uncommon to see anyone else up there.
This particular mountaintop was one large parcel, then 40 years ago subdivided by the owner. I bought a plot that had remained vacant. There are several more available, but they either don’t have great views, or if they do there are no good places to build. I don’t think will categorically fall into that description of depriving locals of access. Also, I’m not rich. Did this on a budget as much as possible. And I’m a little older. This is a bucket list item for me. Put a chunk of retirement money into this.
The views from far left to far right cover a span of about 90 miles on a clear day. That’s uncommon for this part of the country.
One of the best perks of this lifestyle, though, is how much time you get back for yourself. When you’re not constantly plugged in or racing through a busy city schedule, you finally have space to breathe. You can prioritize yourself, read more, take long walks, garden, or just watch the stars without feeling rushed. Off-grid living gives people the gift of stillness, something that’s increasingly rare these days. So, whether it’s time spent meditating, painting, or simply napping under a tree, you start rediscovering what truly recharges you, and it’s almost never another screen.
A Frame Cabin, Built It For Guests Who Visit My Small House In The Woods
10x12 base 2 ft knee wall gave me easier headroom and furniture placement. Fully insulated no power but I have two 500watt battery packs I can charge with solar panel and solar lights inside and outside. Will add propane heat soon.
No plans just an amateur handy man. Just me and my wife built this. Hardest part I’d say was getting the materials to the location.
Just Bought A Cabin In The Mountains!
Hi! Finally started a dream and purchased an off grid cabin in Colorado at about 11,000ft with 10acres bordering National Forest and a dang nice view (in my opinion) about 4hrs from where we are currently living in CO.
MIt’s a log cabin from the 80s with minimal maintenance done since so it needs a lot of upgrades/fixes. It’s been one week in so just tried to enjoy the beautiful fall before winter and some minor fixes. Has basically no utilities aside from wood cook stove (from 1920s), generator and cistern.
Goal is to eventually be able to stay full time year round if wanted/needed and take advantage of being a remote corporate worker in the meantime.
Would love any advice you all have! Mainly interested in how to restore the log cabin, installing solar (would love to get tax credit this year but that’s a tight turnaround), and any other ideas how to turn this into a true mountain home/escape. Excited for the journey!
First Night At The Cabin After Three Years Building
Everything works and I’m staying warm.
For now I have a shield attached to the back of the stove reducing the overall clearance requirement to 6”. But I’m going to add a metal sheet like the one on the floor to stand upright behind the stove. Where the pipe passes the plate beam in the frame I’ll shape some metal flashing to prevent dry rot. The pipe is double walled. That should do it I think!
Also, I should add there’s 12” from stove to wall and 8” from pipe to plate beam. With the shield behind the stove the recommended minimum clearance is just 6”. Should be ok!
Of course, like with any big lifestyle shift, research is key. Going off the grid isn’t just about building a cozy cabin or renting one and calling it a day. You need to understand your local laws, energy options, and water access. So, take time to learn about solar panels, composting systems, and land zoning before diving in. Preparation will make or break your experience. Some people thrive on the challenge; others quickly realize they miss the city’s convenience. Knowing what you’re signing up for helps you build a setup that actually supports your needs rather than overwhelms you.
I Lucked Out And Got This Property On A Tax Foreclosure
House sat vacant for years, It had 2 inches of water in the basement, 18 bats, and 17 piles of trash. Been working the last two years. Extremely remote, 5 mile gravel driveway.
North Carolina mountains.
I drive around remote areas and look for sale by owner signs. I found out about the auction from the county website.
But in all honesty, I had awesome opportunities from for sale by owner properties that in hindsight would’ve been a better option for us.
At one point I consider donating it to the fire department to burn down but I think long-term it will be a great spot.
Our Off Grid Cabin/House
No road access, 2 hour hike or about an hour on horseback, you can also fly in by helicopter. We have a wet back on the coal range and solar power, have established our property over 20 years, it started as a small kit set cabin.
It hasn’t been easy a lot of blood sweat and tears we even floated supplies (water tanks) etc down the river to save money it costs $600 one way for a helicopter and it’s a 10 minute flight
Trying To Help A Friend Sell Her Father's Very Off Grid Property
I have no financial interest in this property or sale. Just trying to help a friend who is struggling selling an amazing piece of property. It is in central BC, 12 hours from where she lives. 90 acres $500,000 cdn in Chilcotin country.
And lastly, let’s talk about something most dreamers overlook, the budget. Finding an off-grid home or building one within your financial limits can be tricky. Remote properties often require more maintenance, and the upfront costs for sustainable systems can add up quickly. But the beauty lies in flexibility. Whether it’s a simple cabin in the woods, a repurposed tiny home, or even a converted van, there’s an option for nearly every budget. It just takes patience, planning, and a bit of creativity.
The Off Grid, Water Access Cabin We Built
The current state of our build, started in 2021 officially. Water access property in northern Ontario, Canada.
Mostly built my wife and I but have had some much appreciated help along the way from friends and family at some key points. Lots of planning and plans upon plans mostly in material management, storage and trying to move material as few times as possible. I swear there is more time getting supplies to this property than the actual construction. The cabin is 650km from home, 3km to the closest boat ramp and about 20km from that boat ramp to the closets town.
Aw My God .. My Dream 😍
12x16 Off Grid Cabin
As for the cost breakdown. I’m unsure as I did everything as I went along. Approximately $15,000 - 17,000 CAN. The metal siding was the biggest cost for me. Most everything else including solar, wood stove, windows, doors I sourced used on Kijiji/Market place besides the actual lumber. I did hire out the metal siding after noticing my flaws immediately upon my initial attempt at it.
Well, living in a cabin comes with its own set of pros and cons. Sure, the peace, the fresh air, and the endless views can feel like a dream, but there’s also the quiet that sometimes gets too quiet, the chores that never end, and the occasional wildlife surprise at your doorstep. Still, for many, the trade-off is worth it. These posts perfectly capture the charm, and the rugged beauty of cabins, the kind that makes you breathe a little deeper and slow down without even realizing it. From misty mountain mornings to lakeside sunsets that look straight out of a painting, each cabin tells its own story. Which one of these made you want to pack your bags and head straight for the woods?
Our Bunkie Kit Build
Took us about 2 weeks to complete but our bunkie is almost done on the outside. Biggest time sucks were clearing the land and building the foundation. The walls themselves were very easy. It's like building with lincoln logs.
One of my biggest regrets is we didn't build a deck while doing the foundation. This would have made it much easier and safer for the scaffolding.
Bunkie is from sawmill structures, Ontario Canada.
New Brunswick Cabin Build
Cost me all of my money and then some more, but after a couple years researching and working at it, here she is (so far)!
Finally Complete!!!
I broke ground august 2021 to find my ground is actually bedrock. Here and there weekend by weekend I chipped away task after task and headache after headache.
*I had zero building experience.
Didn’t Quite Finish Before The Snow
The inside is a mess right now. I'll shoot some eventually.
224 Sq Ft Off Grid Weekend Cabin Nearly Finished
I built this 14 X 16 off grid cabin on 30 acres last year. It has everything our family of 4 needs for a weekend. I'm using 1,000 watts of solar and 5kw's of lithium batteries. It has an 85 gallon water tank under the queen bed and propane for heat and hot water. I plan to add rainwater collection and filtration when I get the gutters put up. So far I've got about 415 hours into the project. The outside still needs to be finished but we have enjoyed it much more than I ever expected over the last year.
Life
Our 26 Acres And Cozy Cabin In WI
It’s log on the bottom and timber frame on the top. The logs that support the balcony go all the way through to the other side of the cabin and support the cantilevered balcony. It’s a take on the Norwegian stabbur. The carving was all done by hand with a chisel. And yes, we shovel but we got a little snow the morning I took this.
The land was $45k. The cabin was around $80k to build but it was built over quite a long time. Northern WI.
Just Had Our Offer Accepted On This Little Beauty In Northern MN! Looking For Some Solar Recommendations
It’ll be a weekend retreat with random longer stays. I’m considering a propane fridge and stove. So the solar would be for charging, lighting and maybe a TV. Maybe a 12V water pump for the sink if I’m feeling spicy. I’ll be putting a metal roof on within the next couple of years not matter what. So once that’s on it’ll out live any panels.
Shower House
Built this 2 years ago on my off grid property in Vermont. All wood, except for sheet goods and 5/4 decking boards were spruce sourced from the property and milled with an Alaskan chainsaw mill. I’ve also built a bell tent platform, outdoor kitchen, shed, and sawmill with a plan to build a 16x30 cabin over the next few summers.
Moody Looking Mountain!
It is a weekender cabin that we have to visit 1-2 weekends a month. It is very rustic and off grid and thus 3 days here is a good option for my little family ❤️
Off Grid Cabin In Wnc
Sharing our off grid cabin in WNC. A little over 3 acres that borders a national forest. Fun little setup with full bathroom and hydropower. 1br + 1 bunk hallway (3 beds), loft, living/kitchen and big deck. Water from a spring fed creek. House sits at 4k ft, so nice and cool in the summers. Almost done with it, just needs paint a few more interior panels.
Unfortunately we may be selling due to other priorities. I wanted to check with this group on how to sell an off grid property. All ideas welcome! TIA
Shipping Container Conversion I Did A Couple Years Ago
The shipping container conversion was about $50,000 and the solar and deck was another $20k.
Our Log Cabin In Maine. It’s On A Tiny Island We Own. Mostly Warm Weather Use, But We Visit When The Ice Freezes Over Too. Thanks For Looking
It’s 1/2 acre. Just big enough to have a little extra space for tents / fun & games when the kids bring their friends 😀👍
Off Grid Tiny Home In Mexico That I Found On Airbnb!
Merry Christmas!
5 Years In 200 Sq Ft Off Grid Tiny House
We’ve lived in our 200 sq ft off grid tiny house on 20 acres for 5 years now. Overall we love it, although we would really like something more like 600-800 sq ft, but we aren’t quite there yet.
It’s great being on solar. Of course the last two winters have been the cloudiest that all the local long time solar people can remember, so it’s been fussy to manage through those low sun days. But we’ve figured out a system that works. The last picture is the solar shed with the generator box next to it.
We have put in a 30’x70’ garden and an orchard. We fenced in almost an acre for all of that because there’s a high mule deer population in our area.
It’s nice to live in a way that connects us with our land, our selves, and the process of producing our own power.
Sold My House, Move In Friday
Not divorced, living here this summer full time until the new job starts in the fall.
Designed and built this in 2024. 12’x18’ with a 12’x8’ porch. Canvas sides, vinyl roof. 36” of T1-11 on the side.
Off Grid Bushcraft Cabin
I build this log Cabin and video the process. What else could you build inside?
Wishing I Was At My Cabin Right Now
Bought it this summer. It's a small lot but it borders thousands of acres of national forest land that doesn't have much public access. There is a rough trail that goes upstream from my cabin to some swimming holes. One of my goals is to backpack upstream all the way to the alpine lake. The stuff of daydreams...
It’s Coming Along. Should Be Done By Spring.
Should be done by spring.
My Off Grid Cabin
My off grid cabin basically complete! I do need to underpin it and built a fire pit. Water source is spring water. Propane for heat, hot water, and cooking. Solar for electric. Yes I know the panels are at different angles lol I’m planning on using this as a weekend hunting cabin on my 82 acres but it’s also very near a 20,000 acre state wildlife management area. I’m planning to try listing this on Airbnb to see if there is any off grid interest. We will see!
Off Grid Build 2024
Visually deceiving, but it's level.
My Little Off Grid Slice Of Heaven In The Adirondacks
Lots of snow. If I didn’t have to haul all this beer back here it would be a lot easier. Of course, I gave my buddy my jet sled like an idiot.
After Nearly 2 Years My Exterior Is Complete. Now Onto Making It Comfortable
Merry Christmas From The Cabin
Fall In The South Of Yukon
Got to sneak off for 10 days with the dog. Gotta love the Yukon.
Alaska Living At It’s Best! Off Grid And Carefree
On 7 Acres In The Upper Peninsula Of Michigan And Next To 80 More Acres Of Nothing But Trees And Bog
It’s a 6 hour drive for me, so I only get up there 3-4 times a year. Can’t really work from up there, but if I retire I hope to be able to spend more time up there, especially in the fall.
My Humble Little Half-Cob In The West Cascade Foothills
Daily I do typical homestead work; animal husbandry, fixing random things, today I’m working on my car for instance. Free time I’ll read or play with my nephews and smoke (not with them).
I have yet to figure out the meaning of life, but I’m asking daily that “Sacred Question”.
Here At Our Off Grid Cabin We Got Over 40 Inches Of Snow In 4 Days With More On The Way This Weekend!
New House In Panama. Additional Photos For Those Who Asked!👍
I feel safe in Panama and don't believe the overall crime rate is high. Panamanians are friendly, passive people. In fact in my 14+ years traveling in Panama I've never witnessed a physical fight or even a real argument between people. Panama City is a big city and has some crime for sure, but once you get out into the country I feel very safe. I travel regularly between the US and Panama and feel much safer in Panama. My US home just had a mass-shooting, which doesn't help. =(
Woke Up At The Tiny House This Morning🖤
I wanted to be moved in by the middle of July, but then I broke my ankle at the end of June and geez ow did that slow me down.
Currently, I'm the only one spending the night out there to help cut down on how much we're spending on gas/wear and tear for the suv (going between the two houses while we build/pack/move/and have a bulk of our animals at a barn close to the house we currently live in is really starting to take up a decent amount of time, energy, and funds lol).
Everything thus far has been off-grid, a couple weeks back my friend left his generator over there for me but I've not yet used it. Since I don't currently have the funds to invest in solar while I'm still finishing everything else, we will be hooking up to the electrical grid and the electrician should be out today hooking up the new metered base next to the tiny house.
We still need to trench 170' to the big electric pole, but can't do that until after the metered base is installed. The other thing I'm waiting on is my friend, he'll be looking into the well pump but I gotta get in- where I fit in, into his busy schedule.
Currently I'm hauling water back and forth, worst case scenario there's a nice pond and everyone else on that street pumps their pond water up to their houses because they said they water from the ground is just really hard out there🤷🏻♀️🤞🖤
Our Off Grid Home Is Now Finished And We Have Moved In!
Best of luck to everyone building or planning to build. It will be an adventure, and maybe the biggest project you will undertake 🍀
Talachulitna River, Alaska
Just About Finished With This Corner Of Our Cabin. Everything Except The Windows, Light And Sink Is Hand Made. The Wood Is A Mixture Of Pine, Maple, Walnut And Ash. To Top It Off We Got A White Christmas!
Rate My Off Grid Island Home
Sauna by the lake is under renovation. island is 1,5hectares and another 11 hectares on mainland. Been building this for 10 years. This homestead was abandoned for 43 years. Been fun!
A Few Years Ago I Bought The Land I Plan On Dying On When I Grow Old. Until The House Is Built, We'll Be Holidaying In Our Converted Caravan
I have 4 250W panels charging 480 AH of AGM battery using charger.
Just over 1000 Aussie dollars.
Our Off-Grid Neighbors. The Grandmother Has Cows And The Little Girl Has Just Made Friends With A Cat
Our Camp In NH
My wife and I started building this on weekends last spring. 100% off grid . Hope to have the solar all done by next fall . Game plan is to retire here for the summer. Have a few years to gut will get there. Hope you like it.
Haven't Gotten Out To My Property Yet This Summer Because Of Work... But Spending August Here Floating The River, Hiking And Fishing!
Recently Acquired Off Grid Cabin
Sitting On 21 Acres In Central PA
I Built This During The Pandemic. It’s Essentially A Fancy Tiny House Treestand In The Middle Of The Bush On My Land
My Family’s New Place
We’ve got 11 acres. It was about 200,000$
Just Because We Live Off Grid Doesn’t Mean We Live Like Animals!
It’s constant work which isn’t for some but I love the simplicity and instant gratification. Your life is only as comfortable as you make it.
5th Winter Off Grid
This is my 5th winter in my off grid cabin on 30 acres in the middle of the northern Maine woods. It's been going great. I designed and built a my solar array, have a generator backup, well, septic and wood stove for heat. I live on an ATV/snowmobile trail so I can go riding right out my front door. I also have a boat because there are several lakes near by.
My 75 Sqft Off Grid Cabin
This is my 75ish square foot cabin. 7’x12’ exterior. Interior is roughly 6.5’x 11.5’. Sleeps three and has a kitchenette, and a stove for heat. Still have to finish fixing up the outside but it’s coming along!
3 Months Of Weekend Work And She’s Done! Atlantic Canada
Off Grid Cabin I Built In North Idaho
Original 20x24 cabin with 12x10 bathroom/laundry on back. Built on pier foundation. Totally off grid with solar, wind and backup generator. We were a family of four that lived there full time for 14 years. All stick built.
Northern Michigan
That chimney there is actually for the oven. There’s a wood stove on the right side of the cabin you just can’t see the piping from this angle. There’s one bedroom downstairs and then an entire loft that sleeps quite a few.