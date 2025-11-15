My little off grid adobe that I lived in for two years while I built my off grid house 8 miles away. It was super rustic, but did the trick. Staying here with my two children definitely kept me on point with completing my build as soon as I could. Cozy lil spot though.



When I was 20 I quit my job got rid of my belongings and went traveling. I flew signs for gas. I followed band around and lived in the woods. I guess I got lucky. When I was 21 I bought 3/4ths and acre for 600.00 and I built a mud house out of my yard along with posts from the nearby forest. I cooperated with my neighbors and we all grew herb for our living. Those were the glory days! ha

Lots has happened in the last couple decades. I was stuck in rentals and having to have roommates to pay my bills when I sat down and decided on a 5year plan to get my own land. I made some general outlines, but ultimately gave it to the universe. Two years later I revisited my plan, made some more general outlines and committed to doing whatever I had to do to get there. Even get a career job and pay off my school loans. Well, It was about another year later that I was severely and permanently injured in an accident. After year of recovery I settled for a medical payment that I used every cent of to build myself a home. 2 years after that I moved in. 5years!What I learned, manifestation works. The main lesson, when you want to manifest make sure you have an outlet to receive your funds like play the lottery, invest in crypto. Otherwise, you may get it in some really surprising and not so preferable way!

