Hi! We’re Meghan and Patrick—full-time adventurers and proud Canadians.

After years of exploring every corner of this beautiful country, we’ve put together our top must-see spots just for you.

When you think of the Canadian Rockies, your mind probably jumps to rugged hikes, remote peaks, and epic viewpoints you have to earn. But here’s the secret: six of the most stunning lakes in the world are actually just steps from your car—or an easy-breezy walk away.

If you’re all about jaw-dropping views without the sweat, this list is made for you.

