We’re Full-Time Adventurers, And These Are The 6 Easiest Scenic Spots In The Rockies
Hi! We’re Meghan and Patrick—full-time adventurers and proud Canadians.
After years of exploring every corner of this beautiful country, we’ve put together our top must-see spots just for you.
When you think of the Canadian Rockies, your mind probably jumps to rugged hikes, remote peaks, and epic viewpoints you have to earn. But here’s the secret: six of the most stunning lakes in the world are actually just steps from your car—or an easy-breezy walk away.
If you’re all about jaw-dropping views without the sweat, this list is made for you.
Emerald Lake Bridge
The locals' alternative to Lake Louise, Emerald Lake shines bright turquoise in the sun. Snap a photo on the famous Emerald Lake Lodge bridge. If you feel like splurging, a stay at the lodge lets you enjoy the lake to yourself when the tour buses leave. We did this in winter and it was worth every penny.
Lake Louise
No Canadian viewpoint is as iconic or famous as Lake Louise. Canoeing here is something you will always remember. Just walk right into one of Canada’s most iconic alpine views. Lake Louise is busy for a reason; it's incredible. Make sure to go early!
Peyto Lake Viewpoint
No filter needed for this one. Just a short walk from the parking lot brings you to one of the most iconic views in the Rockies, a glacier-fed electric-blue lake created by rock flour suspended in the water.
Moraine Lake Rockpile
A short path leads to a real-life postcard. Ten glacier peaks, turquoise water, and the perfect view, all within minutes of the parking lot. Moraine Lake is a world-famous view and should not be skipped on your Canada trip.
Maligne Lake & Spirit Island
A drive almost as beautiful as your destination. Maligne Lake and Spirit Island have been captivating people for centuries. If you are really adventurous, you can even rent canoes to paddle the 14 km to Spirit Island! We opted for the scenic cruise that leaves every hour and had no regrets.
Bow Lake
Big views with zero effort. Glacier-fed water and rugged peaks just a quick pullout from the world-famous Icefields Parkway. This is a great spot to paddleboard or go for a swim. We always make sure to stop here whenever we drive the Icefields Parkway.
These no-hike lake views are some of the most breathtaking spots we've ever seen! They're all easy to access, no trail shoes required. Whether you're road-tripping through Banff and Lake Louise, Jasper, or Yoho, these stops belong on your list.
These no-hike lake views are some of the most breathtaking spots we've ever seen! They're all easy to access, no trail shoes required. Whether you're road-tripping through Banff and Lake Louise, Jasper, or Yoho, these stops belong on your list.