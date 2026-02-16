Man Learns “In Sickness And In Health” Is A Lie When His Fiancée Prioritizes Coffee Over His Misery

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
The “in sickness” part of the vows is the real test of a relationship. It’s easy to be a good partner when everything is sunshine and roses. The true measure of a person’s character is how they react when you’re a disgusting, feverish, snot-producing mess who needs soup and sympathy.
Most partners rise to the occasion, becoming a Florence Nightingale of comfort and care. And then there are the ones who see your suffering as a minor inconvenience to their morning coffee routine. For one man, a bad case of the flu revealed a side of his fiancée he had never seen before, and it was not pretty.
Her blatant lack of empathy has him questioning her character and the future of their relationship
A man was in the throes of a truly biblical flu bug he had caught on an overseas trip. He was so sick he had passed out at the airport, and every sip of water was a one-way ticket to a 15-minute bathroom exile. No man-flu could compare to this full-blown, medically verified state of misery. His one, desperate plea to his fiancée the next morning was just to please, go get me some Imodium and Gatorade.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
“Do I need to go now?” she asked, a question that is, in itself, a relationship crime. He, trying not to be “pushy,” told her she could get ready first. She then proceeded to have a leisurely coffee, a long chat with her visiting mother, and a full breakfast, all while her fiancé was in the other room, presumably turning into a human raisin from dehydration.
After hours of this blatant neglect, with her mother now in the shower, he tried again, only to be snapped at. “Let me say good by to my mom, why didn’t you buy those at the airport yesterday?” At this point, five hours after his initial plea, he clung to desperation, signed up for DoorDash, and had the medicine delivered in 30 minutes.
In a bizarre twist, his mother-in-law saw the delivery and called out her own daughter’s selfishness. “You didn’t need to order online,” she said, “I could have gone to the store quick and picked it up!” After his 5-hour pepto-wait, he’s questioning his entire engagement, wondering if this “fundamental failure of support” is a red flag too big to ignore.
Sick man in bed looking upset, illustrating man learns in sickness and in health is a lie concept.
Empathy? Never heard of her! It might be a cornerstone of any healthy relationship, but it seems to be a one-way act in this one. Couples counselor Nicola Beer is of the opinion that a lack of empathy is a major red flag. Her question, “Do I need to go now?” to a man who was clearly in distress was a verbal confirmation that his suffering was simply not her priority.
People in the know call this a “relationship stress test,” an unexpected crisis that reveals a couple’s true vibe. The Couples Expert, a serious illness (or even a flu) is a moment that tests a couple’s ability to function as a team, requiring communication, sacrifice, and mutual support. The fiancée’s behavior was a catastrophic failure of this test, revealing that she is not a reliable partner in a crisis.
ADVERTISEMENT
Saying that he “should have bought it at the airport” is an icky gaslighting technique. As explained by First Things, this kind of blame-shifting is a common tactic for someone who is unwilling to take responsibility for their own lack of compassion. She is attempting to reframe her own neglect as his failure to plan, a manipulative move that only makes her initial inaction even worse.
Questioning their entire engagement is a completely rational response. He is discovering a huge character flaw in a very inconvenient way. A partner who cannot show compassion when you are at your most vulnerable is demonstrating that they are not a safe or reliable partner. The five-hour wait for Pepto might become a lifetime of waiting for compassion.
ADVERTISEMENT
Do you think he is being unreasonable? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens warned that cold indifference is a deal-breaker, and he should absolutely re-evaluate their future together
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a man questions his fiancée’s behavior amid his vulnerability and misery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit user advises against marrying someone who prioritizes coffee over partner’s misery, highlighting broken trust in sickness and health.
Comment on social media post about man learning in sickness and health is a lie as fiancée prioritizes coffee over his misery.
Text post reading In sickness and in health with upvotes and comments on a social media platform about a man learning the phrase is a lie.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment text in a Reddit thread showing a man learning in sickness and in health is a lie when fiancée prioritizes coffee over his misery.
Reddit comment advising a man about true relationships and prioritizing a good girlfriend over suffering in sickness and health.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing disbelief over a fiancée prioritizing coffee during sickness and relationship misery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment from user Smooth-Turnover9009 sharing their opinion on a post about a man learning in sickness and in health is a lie when his fiancée prioritizes coffee over his misery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Man learns in sickness and in health is a lie as fiancée prioritizes coffee over his suffering and misery.
Alt text: Man learns in sickness and in health is a lie as fiancée prioritizes coffee over his serious health struggles and misery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Man frustrated as fiancée prioritizes coffee over his misery, revealing truth about sickness and health promises.
Comment text on social media discussing red flags in a relationship when fiancée prioritizes coffee over partner’s distress.
ADVERTISEMENT
Man frustrated as fiancée prioritizes coffee over his sickness, showing the lie of in sickness and in health.
ADVERTISEMENT
Man discovering relationship truth as fiancée prioritizes coffee over his illness and misery.
Screenshot of an online comment about a man learning in sickness and in health is a lie as fiancée prioritizes coffee over his misery.
Screenshot of a social media comment about a man realizing in sickness and in health is a lie due to fiancée prioritizing coffee.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a fiancée for prioritizing coffee over her partner's misery in sickness and health.
Comment on Reddit expressing sympathy for a man whose fiancée prioritized coffee over his sickness and misery.
Comment text discussing a man learning in sickness and health vows are challenged when his fiancée prioritizes coffee over his pain.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man’s sickness and someone prioritizing coffee over his misery, highlighting relationship struggles.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing a mother’s empathy and priorities, reflecting on family dynamics and personal growth challenges.
Reddit comment highlighting a man learning in sickness and in health is a lie as fiancée prioritizes coffee over his misery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alt text: Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a fiancée for prioritizing coffee over her fiancé's suffering, highlighting relationship issues.
Man frustrated as fiancée prioritizes coffee over his misery, challenging the notion of in sickness and in health.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
20
1