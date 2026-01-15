Woman’s “Award Winning Act” In Court Blows Up After Husband And Her BFF Provide The Evidence, Loses Everything

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding out your wife is cheating can’t be easy. Now imagine learning that she’s been with 13 men and 2 women during your marriage. And those are only the ones you know about. That’s exactly what one man says he went through before finally getting a divorce.

In a lengthy online post, he shared how his and his wife’s relationship started falling apart when he decided he no longer wanted to play that game. The man says as things got progressively worse, his wife started playing victim and tried to paint him as a perpetrator. Little did she know that he had secretly teamed up with her best friend to plot a way for her to pay for her crimes.

His “vile” wife was up to no good but tried to paint him as the perpetrator… going as far as trying to get him arrested

Woman and man in tense confrontation, highlighting the woman’s award winning act unraveling after evidence is revealed.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Meanwhile, he’d teamed up with her best friend to plot an act of revenge she never saw coming

Woman and man arguing over phone evidence in a tense moment, highlighting woman’s award winning act exposed in court.

Image credits: drazenphoto / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text on a white background reading Amy and I were both disgusted and knew that things had to come to an end.

Woman and man arguing intensely in a living room, illustrating a dramatic moment in an award winning act court case.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt on a white background showing casual language about moving and sitting next to someone, related to woman’s award winning act in court.

Text on white background describing a recorded conversation that exposes a woman’s award winning act in court.

Text excerpt from a story about a woman’s court act failing after evidence from her husband and BFF leads to her arrest.

Two police officers wearing vests, one knocking on a glass door during an investigation scene.

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt describing a woman’s act exposed by husband and BFF with video evidence leading to financial loss.

Text on a plain background describing a closed account to prevent overdraft protection and avoid overage fees.

Courtroom scene showing a woman’s award winning act questioned after evidence from husband and her BFF causes loss.

Woman taking oath in court during award winning act case, with judge and witness in the background.

Image credits: AnnaStills / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Man and young boy smiling and touching foreheads in a playful moment highlighting a woman's award winning act in court.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anonymous

He later gave some more context

Screenshot of online comments discussing a plan involving Amy’s key role in an award winning act in court.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about a woman’s award winning act in court exposed by husband and friend.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing trust issues after a woman’s award winning act in court is challenged by husband and friend.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman’s court case and evidence from her husband and best friend.

Reddit conversation discussing woman’s award winning act in court exposed by husband and her BFF losing everything.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman’s award winning act in court and legal consequences.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about relationships and honesty in partnerships, highlighting trust issues and evidence in court.

Court discussion on woman’s award winning act exposed by husband and BFF evidence, leading to major loss in custody battle.

Only around 17.5% of fathers in the U.S.A. have primary custody of their children

Father lying on bed playing with his young son holding a yellow toy car, capturing family moments and bonding time.

Image credits: zinkevych / freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s not often that dads manage to secure full custody of their kids during or after a divorce. According to the experts over at Chicago Family Attorneys, only around 17.5% of fathers in the United States have primary custody of their children.

“Full custody, also known as sole custody, grants one parent the primary responsibility for the child’s care and decision-making,” explains the law firm’s site. “For fathers, winning full custody means taking on the role of primary caregiver and having the authority to make important decisions about their child’s upbringing.”

While full custody gives one parent primary control, joint custody means both parents share responsibilities, typically in both the legal and physical senses.

Courts will assess what’s known as parental fitness when it comes to deciding who gets custody of the child or children. This is critical in determining a parent’s ability to provide for not only the child’s physical needs, but their emotional needs too. The courts will look at a parent’s lifestyle and behavior, among other aspects.

If you’re wanting custody of your kids, you need to be able to provide a stable home environment, be financially stable, be physically and mentally well, and be able to meet the child’s overall needs.

The law firm advises fathers seeking full custody to foster a positive co-parenting relationship, to communicate effectively with the child’s other parent, to encourage and support the child’s relationship with the other parent, and to resolve conflicts in a peaceful and respectful manner.

“Even if they are pursuing sole custody, it is important for fathers to show that they prioritize the child’s well-being and are willing to work cooperatively with the other parent for the child’s benefit,” explains the site.

Above this, they should be prepared to provide evidence of a stable living situation, proof of steady employment, and the ability to provide for the child’s basic needs and beyond. But it doesn’t end there. Fathers need to show that they are fully involved and invested in the child’s life. This includes attending or taking them to school events, medical appointments, and any extracurricular activities.

Having full custody of a child is a huge responsibility, here’s why some dads fight for it

Older man in suit consoling a young man, illustrating court drama involving evidence from husband and best friend.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

Chicago Family Attorneys’ team says there are two main reasons many fathers seek sole custody: concerns about the child’s mother and because they want to have greater involvement in the child’s life.

In some cases, a father is worried about whether the child’s mother is able to provide a safe, stable environment. This could be because of a dependence on alcohol or other substances. It goes without saying that addictions can impact the mom’s ability to care for the child, and even put their health, safety, and well-being at risk.

“Mental health issues affecting the mother’s ability to care for the child can also motivate fathers to pursue full custody,” adds the site. “While mental health challenges don’t automatically disqualify a parent from custody, untreated or severe conditions that interfere with parenting abilities may prompt fathers to seek full custody.”

If the mother’s mental health issues cause her to neglect the child, or not be able to provide an unstable home environment, or consistent care, a father might apply for custody or a court may intervene.

“It’s important to note that in such cases, documentation and evidence of the mother’s behavior are crucial in supporting the father’s case for full custody,” note the legal experts.

As mentioned earlier, some fathers seek sole custody because they genuinely want to be more actively involved in their children’s lives. They truly believe they can provide a more nurturing and stable environment than the mom.

“This motivation may stem from a variety of factors, including a deep bond with the child, a belief that they can better meet the child’s needs, or a desire to shape their child’s upbringing more directly,” explains the legal site. “For some fathers, seeking full custody is a way to break free from limited visitation schedules and become the primary influence in their child’s life, fostering a deeper, more meaningful relationship.”

“I found your problem”: people had a lot to say in response to the man’s story

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s award winning act in court exposed by husband and best friend evidence.

Courtroom scene with woman facing consequences as husband and best friend provide key evidence in legal case.

Comment discussing woman’s award winning act in court exposed by husband and her BFF leading to her loss and downfall.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a personal story related to a woman’s award winning act in court case evidence.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman’s award winning act in court and evidence from husband and BFF.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman’s award winning act in court unraveling after husband and BFF provide evidence.

Comment discussing a woman’s award winning act in court blowing up after evidence from husband and her BFF causes her to lose everything.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman’s award winning act in court and related evidence from husband and best friend.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing evidence in court cases involving a woman’s award winning act and its fallout.

Comment about woman’s award winning act in court failing after evidence from husband and her BFF revealed.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an account closure issue related to a woman’s award winning act in court.

Comment about woman’s court act blowing up after husband and friend provide evidence, leading to loss and emotional impact.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing emotional struggles related to a woman’s award winning act in court case.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing relationship boundaries, linked to woman's award winning act in court case.

Screenshot of a court comment detailing evidence and support in a case involving a woman’s award winning act.

ALT text: Woman’s award winning act in court exposed after husband and best friend provide evidence, resulting in losses.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing custody and referencing a difficult ex wife situation in a personal story.

Man reading online comments on woman's award winning act in court after evidence from husband and her best friend revealed truth.