Redditors who have been in comas have opening up online about their experiences, so we’ve gathered their most fascinating stories below. While being in a coma is something that most of us are curious about but have, thankfully, never gone through ourselves, the whole experience is shrouded in mystery . Enjoy reading through these stories from survivors who were lucky enough to return home eventually, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find most powerful.

Nobody ever wants to end up in the hospital , period. But if you do happen to make a trip there, you’ll at least want to be able to walk out and spend the night sleeping in your own bed. Unfortunately, however, after a serious accident, some people are stuck in a hospital bed for days, weeks, or even months at a time.

#1 This past July I was in a terrible car wreck. Immediately after arriving at the hospital they put me in an induced coma which I remained in for one full week. I was hallucinating a lot thanks to the medicine they were giving me. I didn't realize that I was in a hospital. I actually thought that I was in a facility where you could make yourself younger by using other people's lives as fuel. Obviously using someone's life as fuel means that they [perish]. I was afraid during this entire week and a few days afterwards that they were going to use my family as fuel for someone else's life to make them younger. I was also afraid they were going to use my life as fuel as well. I felt so helpless. Because of the tubes going down my throat I wasn't able to speak so I couldn't tell anyone in my family what was going on while they were visiting me. A very frightening experience to say the least. Luckily the [medicine] wore off after a few days and once I was coherent I started to calm down.

#2 I had a very serious head injury. I don't quite recall the specifics of the swelling, but I was out for a little over 3 days, they said. I woke up as if someone had turned a light back on. I immediately tried to get up; I thought I was still on the mountain I was skiing.

#3 Got ran over by a big truck on my motorcycle. Girlfriend was on the back. We were both in a coma. She eventually [passed]. I spent 8 days in a coma. No dreams, no thoughts, no pain, just nothing. It was like a wormhole, one minute I was riding my bike, then I woke up briefly in the ER when they shoved a tube into my face, then I woke up 8 days later, disoriented and in a lot of pain. It took me awhile to remember what happened. Ended up losing a leg, but I'm lucky to be here, so no complaints. Big shout out to EMT's and doctors and nurses everywhere, you guys are awesome :)

#4 I got hit by an underage drunk driver while I was biking home from work in college. It was a hit and run. I got hit pretty hard and broke a lot of bones, even knocked my teeth out when I slammed my face on the handle bars. I was in a coma for 12 days. I woke up in a lot of pain and very confused. Thankfully, they did all the surgeries on my bones while I was out cold.



I remember my family all standing around me staring and crying and then the doctor coming in to check my pupils. The doctor asked, "Do you know what day it is?" and before I could answer I heard my mom say, "Ask her a question she'd know even if she hadn't been unconscious" with sarcasm.



The last thing I remember is the feeling of the air streaming across my face as I flew forward on impact, even though the paramedics said I was awake when they got there. Apparently I kept telling them I was fine and just wanted to go home but as soon as they got me in the ambulance I was out cold.



I didn't hear anything even though my loved ones were talking to me. I woke up thirsty and sore and just so confused. I kept asking, "What the hell happened?" as I stared at my limbs which were in casts and hanging from contraptions on the bed. I had no concept that any time had passed. Then I relearned to walk and life went on with lots of problems but as my doctors always say I should have [be gone] or at least be paralyzed so I'm incredibly lucky.

#5 Hit by a car, ran over by a truck. Anesthetic coma for a month. Lots of nightmares of being ripped apart over and over. Lots of nightmares of various types of imprisonment.



I'm pretty sure I felt them remove my left leg, because of a nightmare about being in an ambulance and Robin Williams was cutting into my left [bum] cheek and singing songs from his movies.



I read all the stories here of just deep sleeping through it and I'm jealous honestly. Among amputees, my story seems common for those who went under. I don't wish it on anyone.



For a month I faced the very worst horrors my mind could concoct and loop me through. I [perished] time and again. I woke up a different person. There are fates worse than [demise]. I know that as a stone cold fact now.

#6 5 roll over car accident, no seat belt, ejected, car rolled over me and broke my bones head to toe. Picked up by emergency helicopter on the side of the ZYZZX freeway. Was in a coma for 2 1/2 weeks I believe from a mild head concussion, but of course the other injuries may have helped. I believe I woke up at one point in agonizing pain, they then put me in a medically induced coma and put me on a boat load of [meds].



I spent 2 1/2 months in the hospital. It's actually amazing that for maybe the first few weeks I barely asked what happened.



The one and most MAJOR memory of coming out of this coma was when they removed the catheter from my privates. Apparently I went from half consciousness to eyes wide open and I turned and slapped the nurse. After hearing this I apologized multiple times, she said "No worries! That actually happens a lot!" What a job that must be.



I have no memory of anything whilst in the coma, also the last memory I have pre-accident was the car jerking around a bit as the driver was falling asleep and veering off the road.

#7 I crashed my motorcycle early this year at a roundabout, I went to give way to a car and as a braked the front wheel lost traction the bike went sliding and I went right into a pole and snapped my femur. I had a fat embolism, which is when some of the fat from the bone marrow gets into your bloodstream it went through to my lungs and brain. I had to be put into an induced coma. I was under for 12 day breathing on machine while my lungs cleared up and I could have been severely brain damaged, the coma itself was very vivid and I was super confused when I woke. I dreamt I was working as a nurse in a plastic surgery which was under the hotel I was staying at in Bali. I thought I had been in Bali for a good week after a woke up and couldn't remember that I had a crash, unless someone told me about it which I would forget by the next day, it made for a very confusing time. All the people I met and worked with in my dream felt as real as my family and sometimes it actually makes me feel a bit down that I will never see them again.



Tldr: coma was great fun would do again.

#8 Don't remember much only that I was rushed to hospital with SAH (brain hemorrhage from burst aneurysm) Doctors decided to induce coma due to the amount swelling. I was in coma for about a week. I only remembered hearing familiar voices and calling out to them, but they could not hear me. I drifted in/out of my unconsciousness trying to get someone to talk back to me, it was totally black, I realized that I was not awake. Every time I heard a voice whether familiar or not I would start to talk....no answers...I cried screaming but still they could not hear me. "Why?" I asked myself. I was on a life support. I could feel the pain in my head. I woke up with hospital staff asking me if I knew where I was.

#9 Car accident, severe head injury. I was out for a week or so. It isn't at all like movies or TV shows - you don't just wake up as you do from sleep. It's a very gradual process, over days.



I remember only coming to partially a couple of times. My family had a radio playing constantly in my hospital room. Once when I woke up partially I remember thinking we were in the radio station and the male nurse was the DJ.



A few other images like that, much like from dreams. I don't remember the accident itself and was told that is normal. The mind erases or represses extreme memories like that. I do remember everything until the day of the accident though. Was told accident patients often can't remember days or weeks prior to their accidents.



Overall it was much like being asleep but there was little to no sense of time having passed.



No light at the end of the tunnel or suspension in mid air looking down on my body. Mostly nothingness. SorryNotSorry.

#10 I slipped and banged my head while hiking about a decade ago. I was out for about a day and a half. To me, I went straight from the sensation of falling on the trail being awake in a hospital bed.



I'd liken it to a light switch flipping my consciousness off and then on.

#11 I fell off a 5-story building. I was in a coma for two weeks. I was mostly dreaming very strange dreams induced by the morphine. I do remember glimpses of nurses. But not really.



Waking up two weeks later is what really shocked me. I tried to get up like nothing had happened. Then I realized I had a broken foot and a body brace. And I was tied up. I had yanked the tunes and IV several times and even scratched the doctors and nurses. The whole situation overall just gave me a shock when I woke.



Idk how I woke up though. I just did. I was 15.

#12 I did something really friggen stupid once that I don't really want to share, but I fell asleep and woke up 4 days later feeling like I had only taken a short nap. I was tired and thirsty as [hell], somewhat groggy, but I don't remember anything particularly crazy except maybe some fleeting dreams of this same dreamland that I always dream about.

#13 I was in a coma for about 3 weeks as the result of being hit by a car. Many broken bones...Quite a strange experience...I remember coming out of it and having a thirst like nothing I have ever experienced. They wouldn't let me drink anything for two days either...just ice chips...it was really frustrating:).

#14 One I can answer!

I was in a coma for a little over 3 weeks, I had a blood infection (Strep Group A) which was pretty bad. Early on during it, they called the family in to say goodbye kinda stuff. The short of it is, no, I don't remember much, I kinda remember when I was coming out of it, being pretty pissed off at my dad for not letting me go see my dogs or not bringing my dogs up to see me or something like that, called him [a jerk]...he took it well though.



My wife was there almost the entire time, she believes prayer & a positive energy pulled me though. I'm not a believer though, my $$ is on medical science and the care of professionals (especially the nurses!). Other than that slight memory at the end, there was NOTHING, no bright light, no memory of people talking to me (which my wife tells me was constant), nothing at all. I woke up and was transferred to a normal room (out of the ICU) and tried to get up & walk to the bathroom one night right after getting transferred, they told me not to, but dummy me thought I knew better...I didn't. That made for a very embarrassing episode that I was sure to not repeat. I didn't get back up until I was up on the rehab ward and the professionals there were assisting me. All in all I spent almost 3 months in the hospital with me loosing nearly a month out of that time, just GONE. It was quite the humbling experience.

#15 Then-husband beat me unconscious with an iron.



I started coming out of the coma about 3 weeks later. I can vaguely recall a few moments of awareness - I could tell it was bright in the room, I could hear voices, but nothing made sense, and then it would go back to darkness. The first clear memory I have is of nurses talking as they were changing the dressing on arm, and I can remember panicking, not really knowing what was happening. I was too weak, and beat up, to really do much, and the one nurse talked to me until I calmed down. After that, I was still sleeping a lot, but I was awake and aware every day.



I have no memory of the coma itself, but my mother visited me every day, and says the staff would talk to me when they were in the room. Apparently they knew I was going to come out of it a day before I started coming around.

#16 I was in one for a week after open heart surgery went wrong. I vaguely remember weird things like thinking I was in a kitchen or thinking they'd left my hospital bed in the hallway but that could have been after I came out the coma. It's all a blur of grogginess and morphine.



Apparently the first thing I did when I woke up was try to pull my breathing tubes out.

#17 5 day medically induced coma from something similar to meningitis with full memory (hallucinations of reality)



Writing on my phone so take it easy...



It all started with some small headaches in the evenings throughout a week about a year ago. One day I woke up at my girlfriends house, took her to university on my motorbike and made the hour long trip home which I had done hundreds of times. Fortunately I arrived home safely when my head started to really hurt. As in the worst case of kick in the head ever! I took some painkillers my dad has which were very strong. (Morphine based o think but don't hold me to it)



Time went past and eventually i tried to lay down, Netflix and chill but the screen was far to bright and all I could do was lay on my back grasping my head in pain which was only getting worse.



From there I'm not really going to be able to tell you much of what happened in reality but I could type all day of what was going on in my head! I've told so many people what happens next that I can't really be bothered to type everything.



I was hallucinating for 5 days straight 24/7. During the day I was having loving and warm hallucinations while my family, close friends and loved ones were around me during visiting hours. But when they had to leave my visions because very dark and completely unbelievable however to me they were extremely convincing.



I'm not talking wavy shapes and fuzzy things. I'm talking genuinely convincing things that were happening to me. As a man of science I was constantly questioning them but It was just so real to me. To the point where I still question if maybe it genuinely did happen to me.



I woke up when I was ready after 5 days in ICU in the top ward in the south of England with a pump doing my heart for me, a tube forcing me to breath, a tube coming out of my manhood about twice the length of... well... you know! My hole family around me, doctors, nurses running around everywhere. I was awake at this point but still having hallucinations although less convincing than during the coma.



I went from being 13 stone to 9 1/2 stone in 5 days and then from 9 1/2 to 9 in the three days after that. Apparently when someone is in intensive care it usually takes 3-5 days in a regular ward for every day you were IN ICU to recover as it can cause PTSD and other damage to people. I was so determined to et back on my feet I was discharged in 3 days. According to the doctor, if he was less busy in the morning and could get round to me earlier I would have been broken records for recovery times.



While I was in the coma I [passed away] twice and yes I had the crazy white light experience however not in the tradition tunnel story. I also had out of body experiences. For weeks after I had awful nightmares, really really graphic stuff and some very very emotive night terrors.



I was a very fit 20-year-old guy before it happened. I had passed my potential royal marine course just weeks before so physically I was very fit and flew through the navy medical check about a month before.



EDIT: it was viral meningitis caused by a virus that was never determined by the medical staff.

#18 I had attempted [taking my life]. I was nearly successful and was in a coma for about three weeks, then it took me a while longer to fully come out of it.



When I was passing out, I remember everything felt white-ish and fuzzy and light, like I had put down a burden I had been carrying for ages.



While I was out, it was nothing. I don’t remember the ambulance or getting to the hospital or being intubated or anything like that.



Coming out of it was super slow. It took weeks, apparently. I remember it was like swimming below water. The surface of the water was consciousness. And I would be just floating under there. There was nothing I could do about it an no place I could go. I could sometimes hear people speak - but muffled, as if I were under water; and perceive dim light on the surface, but that was it. And it was only for a short period of time, and then I would slip back down deeper again, and it was nothing again.



Gradually, it was like I would get closer and closer to the surface and almost wake up. But I didn’t know what that surface was. I didn’t know what was “up” there and I really didn’t care. It was just a fact of my existence that didn’t seem to affect me much, and I didn’t pay much attention to it until I got REALLY close to being awake, and it started to intrude on my little underwater float-y world.



Apparently, I would finally flicker in and out of consciousness - I don’t remember this part at all, and apparently I wasn’t actually self aware. Like, I could start responding to people - sort of, then increasingly intelligibly - but it didn’t make all that much sense, esp. because I had tubes and all that stuff, I guess. Most of this time for me was just that floating thing.



They must have taken the tube out at some point, because my husband told me that I spoke to him a lot - and told him what had happened and why I had attempted to [end my life]. But again, I don’t remember.



When I gained consciousness, I was more surprised than I think anyone else, as they were expecting it for days.



And then “why does my throat hurt so much?”



I couldn’t walk or move my arms or anything for a while after that and had to stay in cardiac ICU for a while. I remember my aunt and uncle being there and my in laws and my husband, and having lots and lots of tubes and wires and stuff being attached to me.



It wasn’t so bad, really. But, waking up all the way was a bit of a bummer.

#19 For me it happened back in the mid-90's when they were removing pseudo-ephedrine from the cold medicine. I remember reading the ingredients and seeing it was not the same stuff I took normally, but took it thinking it would have been the same. Dextromethorphan was the ingredient.



I did not know I had an issue with hypoglycemia at the time and it cased my levels to crash. All I recall before I went out was shaking real bad and ice cold (just thought I was sicker than normal). I remember dreaming for what seemed like forever. I came to a week later. I never left my house, nor was admitted to an ER.



My father was clueless what happened, because he was too ill (Smoking related illnesses) to come up stairs to check on me and sent friends to check on me. All reported that I was awake and talking to them, just sick (Which I never talked to them, they wound up chilling, watching TV and cutting class in my room). Meanwhile, they stole items in my room (carton of smokes and a pager, possibly other things).



I did not know even what happened, but knew I must have lapsed into a Coma somehow. Later in life I learned about my hypoglycemia issue and even read a recent report talking about the ingredient in cold medicine that seems to be causing issues with it.

#20 I had a colectomy (large intestine removed) a couple of years ago. 8 weeks after (I was already home, and had been given the 6 week post op all clear from my surgeon), I suffered a complication. I started throwing up constantly and was in some pretty severe pain. I was admitted back into the hospital, and my surgeon came into the room to speak with me and my husband. He said it looked like there might be a blockage, and that they wanted to run some tests the next day. He didn't seem particularly concerned. That conversation is the last thing I remember clearly. I woke up 5 days later in the I.C.U. Apparently as they were taking me down for the test I went into septic shock. My husband remembers clearly me asking a nurse if I was [perishing]. Her answer of something along the lines of "we're doing the best we can", scared the [hell] out of him. He said that's the most frightened he's ever been.



They ended up rushing me to surgery. I couldn't get a straight answer from anyone after the fact, but a nurse led me to believe I coded at some point. The first surgery was done by laparoscopy, this one was completely open. They cut from my belly button to my pelvis, and across my bikini line.



After the surgery I was placed in an induced coma. I remember very small snippets. A sentence here or there. My husband took a picture...it's nothing like the movies...I was attached to a bank of machines, with tubes everywhere. Now I suffer from PTSD. I think it has more to do with losing the day before everything went [wrong]. I don't remember what it felt like to go into sepsis. I don't know if there were any warnings. So every time I have a twinge, or I don't feel well, I worry that the same thing is happening again. It's been two years, it's getting better, but I cry almost every time I have to talk about it.



Editing to actually answer your questions: Coma was medically induced. Remember hearing a sentence or two throughout the 5 days. They brought me out of the coma, and the recollection is fuzzy, but I believe it was a gradual awareness. Everything around that time is fuzzy even beyond the coma as I was also on HEAVY antibiotics and pain medication.



Edit to the Edit: I do clearly remember being absolutely flabbergasted that 5 days had passed.

#21 I was in a really bad accident when I was 12 and don't want to make this long so if you want details I will tell you. Anyway I ended up falling into a coma and had no response they said that because there was a 90% chance I was going to [perish] with my injuries that there was really no point in keeping me alive when I still needed to have a lot more major surgeries done. A day and a half later I woke up.



My accident happened on 12/15/06 in Mexico. My family and I went down for Christmas and because my dad wanted to buy land to make a vacation home. My dad's best friend invited us to go to the river and BBQ so we did. Around 8-9pm we left and like 25 minutes later a diesel truck hit us head on. The road was narrow and it was a two way so when we went around a corner the drunk truck driver merged into our lane and hit us. It dragged us a few meters and while being dragged the truck was rolling and it ended up rolling upside down to the side of the road. I remember when we got hit my mother screamed and I saw our headlights flash some trees. After it stopped rolling I had a feeling they had all died which was right but my body was in shock It did not process. I heard my sister cry and I told her everything would be okay. My dad, my pregnant mom, and my older sister passed away.



I went to 2 hospitals in Mexico and both told me I would die then I get brought back to California and 1/2 told me I wasn't going to make it. 16 surgeries in my stomach (seatbelt almost cut me completely in half and also cut my throat), 25 blood transfusions, both collapsed lungs, kidney exploded in the accident, lost a few inches off my intestines, lost my spleen, neck/ head/ spinal injuries, and gained a metal hand. My right hand so I had to become a lefty. Lucile Packard children's hospital saved my life. I am 21 now and next years will be 10 years. My family was buried in Mexico and I'm planning on visiting.



When I was in Mexico's hospital I had 5 major surgeries I needed because everything in my abdominal area tangled up together. My stomach was opened and needed to be bandaged up for 2 years after so it would slowly heal by itself without them having to close it up because of infections. The first few days is when I fell into a coma after the 2nd surgery.

#22 I was in an induced coma.



I remember being unresponsive. I could hear them asking me to respond and I was trying, but I couldn't. I remember hearing ICU and then I woke up 4 days later.



I woke up shaking as if I was having a seizure. My dad told my mom that it was just me coming off the propofol (he's a nurse).



I woke up and I immediately started to process thoughts because I knew why I was there. I made sure I knew my name, and basic stuff. It took me a few minutes to realize I was intubated and that I was hooked up to all these wires.



But it felt like being asleep. I didn't dream. I don't remember falling into the coma. I recalled some stuff when I was awake. I told a doctor that he looked very familiar - like we went on a date or something - and he said he was the one who intubated me; so, I was apparently awake for that, but I don't actively remember it. There are things that my brain remembers, but it doesn't know why - if that makes sense.

#23 4 years ago I was in one for 3.5 days, they never found out why, but it was just like sleeping. However, when I woke up I panicked because I was strapped down and there were tubes coming from everywhere so I started yanking them out and trying to grab and fight the people all around me.

A month or so later when I was finally out of the hospital my mom and grandma made me (26y.o. @ the time) go back and apologize to all of the nurses and doctors. They told me it was ok because most guys either cry for their mom or fight when they come out.

But 3.5 days of not moving, don't try and stand on your own lol you'll go straight down!

#24 I have Vasculitis that caused my lungs to fill up with fluid. I had to be put in a coma and on a ventilator for a week. Since I had a tube down my throat and couldn't speak I had a notebook that I would write into in between long periods of being asleep. A few things that I was told that happened but don't remember are telling my mom that there was an old woman sitting next to me (it was actually the ventilator making noise) and a little boy sitting across the room (it was a stack of folded blankets). There was also a priest at the hospital. He was old, black and also blind. He would wander the halls and use his hands to find doors ways and ask if anyone wanted to talk to him. He stopped at my room and my mom said no thanks. But I energetically waved him in. He came in prayed with my mom and gave her a Rosary. The funny thiing is we are not at all religious and my mom was pretty freaked out about the whole thing. My sisters said the washed my hair and clipped my nails while I was out.



What I do remember is waking up for a few seconds and seeing my sister viable upset with her boyfriend holding her in the corner. Another moment that I woke up and I saw my ex boyfriend visiting me and talking to my sister at the foot of my bed. At one point I woke up and everything thing was shaded lilac. It was like some someone took eye dropper of lilac coloring and put a drop in each eye. Lastly, I remember being so thirsty it was literally painful. I had no idea there was a tube down my throat and woke up asking for something to drink. My mom told me I couldn't have anything. I begged for just some ice, but she told me again I couldn't have any. I was so desperate I remember crying. My mom looked so upset she just rubbed my head and told me to go back to sleep.



When I finally woke up completely and had the tube removed saw the notebook I had been writing in and it was the weirdest feeling seeing all these conversations I've had and remembering any of them. I still have the notebook but I try not to look at often. It's really upsetting think about what my family went through and how close I was to [the end]. My stomach was pretty messed up for a little while because I was being fed by a tube and it took me a week to get all my strength back and walk with out a walker or any assistance.

#25 When i was 7 years old our house caught on fire. My dad was on xanax at the time, which is why the fire started and i couldn't wake him up. I ended up fainting or something and woke up a week later in the hospital. I didnt remember anything except a split second of be strapped down and air lifted to the hospital. I just woke up and wondered how my grandparents got here there so fast since they lived in a different state at that time.

#26 In the summer of 2003, I was a kid in Arizona and I remember riding my bike all afternoon with my friend but not drinking water. What a moron, I was. My friend at the time lived at the bottom of a steep street, and we were almost back to his house. As he recalled but which I do not remember, I passed out from heat stroke while going down this hill, and I didn't have a helmet on. I guess I landed right on my head, continued down the rest of the steep street, the bike fell on top of me and dragged me another 10 feet before I finally came to a stop where I had a seizure, smacking my head on the pavement more. I woke up in the hospital with a tremendous headache and swollen skull a few days later. I don't even remember passing out. I don't remember much directly before the incident either. All I remember about that afternoon is it was hot and I had eaten some laffy taffy. It was like I woke up from a bad dream and I had no idea where I was. Finding out it was a Saturday when you think it was a Wednesday is crazy.

#27 I was 15, 20yrs ago. It was 2 weeks before 9th grade, after work at my first summer job. I was struck by a drunk boater while riding a wave runner and left face down, for who knows how long. I spent 14 days in a coma, had coma dreams and described people who visited my while I was out (obe). I fought the urge to reenter physical reality but couldn't stand seeing myself in the hospital bed is such bad shape and didn't wanna go out like that. I was very combative at first and was severely agitated for a couple weeks after reentry.it took many years for my bell to stop ringing. The experience opened my mind to the reality of our reality not being limited to the 5 senses.

#28 Late to the game, but I fell off a skateboard when I was 16. I was in a coma for 3 days. I had some brief moments of semi-consciousness, but all I really experienced during those times was darkness and pain.

#29 Was out 3 days after a major car accident when I was 13. My parents later told me that the doctor had to have a bunch of nurses hold me down since I was initially combative. Then I was just out for three days, concussion and broken bone on the front of my skull. I woke up in restraints, looked at my mom, and told her to "get me out of this." No memory at all from the accident or prior 3 days.

#30 I was in a coma for about four days after a car crash. I don't recall anything of the crash itself, and the whole day/week is really fuzzy in my mind. It seems I was out could instantly after the crash. I remember waking up in a hospital bed, but that is also fuzzy, like distorted lights in the ceiling, nurses uniforms colors, my parents... nothing concrete. The most vivid thing is the pain, and asking for something for the pain, also being confused about where I was, wanting to go home, strange dreams that couldn't have happened... I think I was in that state for about 3 weeks, then I remember more, but for example I had two surgerys after a week and a half and I don't remember anything at all. I think I become more conscious of what was going on after a month or so. I remember snippets of things, like my dad put an ipod with an audio book with the Harry Potter books on repeat (funny, because after a few months I lost my hearing, crash related too). My mom told me they communicated with me when I fist awoke by making me blink, or signal to things in a paper. I don't remember anything at all. She told me they were not sure if I had brain damage or if I would recognize them at all, but that when I heard my dads voice my eyes moved to that direction. Don't know if that's relevant.



I always have find it difficult to deal with that lost time, since it really bugs me that those things happened but I have no recollection of them at all, I guess I will have that issue forever.

#31 I was in a medically induced coma with full medical paralysis for about a month after coming down with ARDS, a raging case of sepsis, multiple organ failure and as an added bonus, necrotizing fasciitis (flesh eating bacteria).



Most of the time, I was unconscious and had some wild, vivid dreams that are still like reality to me to this day. However, there were a handful of times that I woke up in my head. This was not good. I had no idea what had happened to me, what was happening to me and if I was ever going to be OK again. I could hear everything around me during these times and feel when people would touch me, but I couldn't open my eyes, move a muscle or speak. It was beyond terrifying.



In spite of everything and all of the doctors thinking I was going to die, I'm totally fine. A little scarred from where the flesh eating bacteria treated me like a buffet, but other than that, no long term consequences that I am aware of.

#32 Was in a 3-4 day coma when I was still a young kid. Doctors had to do brain surgery. My brain was soaked with blood. I just remember dreaming about random stuff like seeing a line of trumpets while I walk toward a throne of some sort. Then after all that I remember being in the middle of two roads. One lead to this shining figure who to this day think it was Jesus. I didn't see his facial features. And on the other side was my dad and next to him was earth. Both had their arms and hands towards me but I eventually I chose my dad. Then I woke up. Never told anyone about that other than my parents.

#33 Open-heart surgery patient checking in.



Bit of a SNAFU during surgery caused me to be in a medically-induced coma for two weeks. I'd love to tell you all about how I saw a bright light, and heard angels singing and whatnot, but the truth is it was just like a really long nap, from which you occasionally wake for a second, feel tubes sticking out of every orifice, and nope back to sleep.

#34 I was in a really bad car wreck a few months ago and [messed] up my internals and got an awful case of pneumonia, so they put me in a medically induced coma. I remember being awake a few times.



The first time was when my sister came to visit. I have really fuzzy memories about what happened, but apparently the only thing I said was "am I still prettier than you?" Even with all of my ribs broken and being mostly unconscious still have A+ quality snark



Another time when I was conscious was when they put a catheter in.



The only other thing I remember was 4th of July because of the fireworks. When I finally woke up I could swear only 3 days had gone by, but in reality it was 2 months.

#35 I was put into a medically induced coma in 2009, I had Swine Flu and pneumonia and my lungs were pretty much 3/4 full of blood and other fluid...



I was out for almost 2 weeks. I had one dream and it was interesting. I don't remember much of it now, I have it written down somewhere, but the biggest thing I do remember was how time passed in it. Most of the dreams I have, if I'm going somewhere, the time it takes to "travel" in the dream is insignificant, generally a couple of seconds if that. In this dream, it was like real time. I drove to a house and it literally felt like the drive in my dream took hours. Also, when I walked, I wasn't touching the ground, I was floating.



I woke up restrained to the bed because I had yanked the tubes out of my mouth. I was told it took a while for them to revive me and get me back on the ventilator.

#36 Car accident survivor here.



Long story short: I was hit by a car at 13 (non-responsive, not breathing) and resuscitated when paramedics arrived. Fortunately the hospital was a block from my crash site and then placed me into a medically induced coma once I arrived at the hospital.



I had internal bleeding on my brain and a fractured skull and was flown via helicopter to a medical jet that took me from Kennewick, WA to Harborview in Seattle. The entire trip took less than 45 minutes or so.



The only thing I remember pre-coma was lying on a stretcher with a woman who was standing above me that said "CopsGotTanks, I'm going to give you a catheter, do you know what that is?" I mumbled and wasn't coherent whatsoever (sort of like in that state between almost being asleep and actually being asleep) and then she says "It's a slim tube I'm going to insert and shoves a tube (or whatever it was) into my urethra and I passed out.



If I remember correctly (lol@braindamage) the medical staff had an idea of when I was going to get out of the coma. Evidently, Harbourview in Seattle is one of the top hospitals for neurological work. I was definitely completely gone that entire time, though I remember for a few months afterwards having strange recall of conversations and events that happened in my hospital room, but could never make out what they were. It felt very similar to attempting to recall a hyperrealistic dream but without full information.

#37 I was in artificial coma for 3 days after an motorcycle accident.



I remember that they were making me ready for the surgery and then nothing really.

My parents told me later that sometimes they would wake me up and make me talk to see if everything was alright, but i don't recall any of this.

All i remember is that they wake me up two times to tell me that they would open me up because there was still some internal bleeding.



- The first time they said that the surgery was ok but that i was still bleeding so they had to patch me up again "from inside".



- And the second time they wake me up strapped to the bed with a tube in the mouth (for breathing i guess) but i could only breath through the mouth so that was not a great moment to experience...





I remember also been kinda shocked when my mother told me we were Wednesday and not Sunday.



That was like a big sleep really.

#38 I had a seizure when I was a little kid that knocked me in a coma for about half the day. I remember eating my lunch my mom had just made me (bologna sandwich w mayonnaise) and then waking up in the hospital later that night to pretty much my entire family looking at me.



I was very confused as to where I was and what had happened, but from what I remember it was just like sleeping.

#39 Artificial coma for 3 days.



I remember nothing from that period of unconsciousness except the pressing of knuckles on my ribs by an ICU nurse and me stupidly wanting to report him for hurting me. I barely remember my visitors... Don't know how they got their information. Glad my mother flew down.

#40 I was in a serious car accident and was put into a medical coma when the EMT's arrived at the scene for fear of my injuries.



I was only in a coma for about 24 hours. When I woke up, I vaguely knew I had been in a wreck, but had no idea how long I was out. I was surprised to see my dad at the foot of my bed, and asked him how he had gotten there so fast, not knowing that I had been in a coma. (I knew I was in a different city then where he lived.) Other than that, there's not much to it. I don't really remember anything about an hour previous to being put into a coma, and other than that, had no idea how long I had been out. It only felt like a matter of minutes.

#41 It's a really surreal feeling. I was burned when I was 6 and was in a coma for almost 2 months. I had __zero__ feeling of the passage of time. The day I awoke in the ICU, to me at least, felt like the same day as my accident. I had absolutely no recollection of any of the time spent in the coma, either. Was scary.

#42 Male (31). At age 3 I took a dive Into a sidewalk from a 2.5 story balcony head first. Was in coma for 3 months. Mom said it was like I woke up a newborn at age three. To this day I still have fragments of memories before, during, and after it happened up until I went out to the balcony.

#43 **My Little Coma: AKA Milk of Amnesia**



by FreedomFilm.



So, I was having a lot of problems with my lungs which was confirmed by pulmonary function tests, pulse oximetry, CT scans etc. No idea what was causing it, so time for more testing...



The doctors and specialists (after 6 months or so, because, yep its Canada!) wanted a bronchoscopy and biopsy in order to look for "disease".



It needs to be said that one of the major symptoms of my illness was violent unproductive coughing. And it initially was just your typical cough cough but it turned into being violently uncontrolled coughing after about five months.



So the day comes for the bronchoscopy and the doctor tells me nope we're not doing it "in the lab"... You're going to be in ICU because your lungs are a little [messed up], se we want you there just be sure we have the support we need.



Of course I listen to the guy with the medical degree and off we go.



So they spray some Novocain in your throat put an IV in your arm, hit me with some... (I can't remember) and tell me to count backwards and I know they're about to put a video camera and some tools down your throat through a tube....



The next thing I know I wake up in the ICU and ask where my wife is. They say oh she's been home and is coming back soon... Ok??? Ok...



Home? What? This is only supposed to take a half hour or so. We live an hour plus from the hospital, and the weather looks totally different outside. Everything was a bit blurry.



So the nurse says I've got something to tell you you've been in a coma for a day !!!!



Well apparently the coughing that I have had for the last five months got so violent while the bronchoscopy was going on that I had to be sedated a little bit more, and a little bit more, and a little bit more, to keep the coughing down but that little bit of added sedation (I think... as this was intimated by one doctor) over and over simply stop me from breathing and I ended up on the life-support machine and in a coma for a day until I was breathing on my own . Another doctor said simply "Your lungs quit and you needed to be put on life support...



To ad some context we had a seven week old baby at the time and she was planning on just driving me home. My my wife was there with her seven week old baby and was told what happened and then had to go home at night by yourself.



The interesting parts:



I woke up with a central line in my neck, so they cut an (artery?) open and put a catheter in so they could feed [meds] directly to my heart that's pretty crazy and incase I needed more life support?



Two, I had a catheter in my junk from not being able to get up and pee obviously. So the nurse is busy explaining what happened to me and WHAM!!!! then pulls the thing out without telling me I even have one! Wow that hurts! And [urinating] hurt incredibly for about 4 days.



Three: Everything was blurry because they put polysporin in your eyes because you can't blink or close your eyes in the coma on the life support machine. Or at least I couldn't.



Four: I was the only person they could ever recall walking in, and walking out of the ICU. The nurses have never seen that before. Called me a "Walkie Talkie" and said I wasn't supposed to be in there. LOL. That made me feel great.



**And finally, Propofol is awesome!**



No wonder Michael Jackson loved that [stuff]! I woke up after being critically ill and sick for five months with a tentative diagnosis of interstitial lung disease and felt amazing for three weeks I can walk run breeze didn't cough and felt awesome after coming out of that coma.



Doctors can't explain it they don't know if it was the propofol for the anti-inflammatories or the antibiotics but for a while after coming off the life-support machines I wasn't sick and wasn't coughing and felt great. Like the best sleep ever, and a tropical vacation all in one.



Three weeks later I was back on morphine again just to not violently cough.



But I'm alive today said that's the good news.

#44 When i woke up, i thought i was dreaming. Asked my husband to slap my arm so i was sure not to dream. He did it and almost cried, because he didnt think i would make it. The coma itself and clinically being [gone], no memory, no nothing.

#45 Coma after head trauma, being hit in the head with a baseball bat someone threw at me in gym class in 8th grade. I was gone for 3 weeks before waking up, and honestly, I was completely gone. I don't remember a single thing during that 3 week period, and that's comforting to me. It feels like it never happened.

#46 Got a rare case of measles attacking the cerebellum and fall in a semi-coma for 3 day. I was really young (about 4-5 years old) I remember being sad and thinking it was unfair that i can't play with all of the children in the room because i was too weak. remember seeing them playing in the chamber once or twice but not much of memories.. Was in the hospital for approximately 7 days i think.

#47 I was in an apartment fire a few years ago. I wasn't burned, but I inhaled a lot of smoke, a lot of which came from burning plastic, and my lungs were pretty badly [messed] up. I remember being pulled out, and into an ambulance, and the next thing I recall was days later when they woke me from an induced coma. I was gone completely, like being asleep...no recollections at all of the time I was out. Amusingly, they woke me from the induced coma twice, the first time I don't remember at all, although apparently I was awake for an hour or more, my family talking to me and me writing my responses on a sheet of paper. They showed me the paper after, and I have no memory or doing it. Eventually I went back to sleep (or was given something to), and it wasn't till the next time they woke me that I recall anything.

#48 In the spring of 2015 I developed a case of pneumonia. As usual, I knew when best to seek help so I delayed doing that. It was a Thursday and my doctor's office was closed on Fridays, so I figured I would need to go to the hospital. But first, I had to attend my son's birthday party on Friday night. Then Saturday came and went and Sunday I knew I could delay no longer. An ambulance was called and off I went to the hospital and not a second too soon.



Near as I can figure and recall I went right off the scale in the emergency room before I could give my name/address or next of kin information. I don't know how or when but it seems I must have dunked my cell phone into a cup of coffee or a glass of some(?) liquid that rendered it useless. I vaguely remember having a talk about next of kin and "Do Not Resuscitate" guidelines. By Tuesday they managed to power up my phone just long enough to get my daughter's phone number.



Through it all I had dreams. Interesting dreams with an interesting plot that would make a great movie if I knew how to write a script. Wednesday, I had a very brief window of awareness and came to long enough to see my four kids lined and they were all looking at me like something was really wrong. Little did I know they had all received the "come soon as possible" call from the hospital.



I remember "people" kept getting right in my face and asking me if I knew where I was or if I knew what day it was. This happened often. Part of my ongoing dream was seeing the ceiling tiles drop down an inch or so and then pull back up. I called it fluffing. Each fluff would release a mist along all four edges of the tile...like a cooling/humidity control measure. They would drop at random times and random spots. The mist was a different color each time. And the colors were vivid. Red, blue, pink, yellow and white.



There is more to my dreams but this getting long. So, by Friday, a nurse got right in my face and said my girlfriend had come to visit (from 200 miles away). They asked if I knew who that was and I answered correctly. She laid in bed with me for quite awhile and I had a distinct feeling that I had been off on a mystery tour and had just recently found my way back.



The whole experience was not painful for me. It was boring, though. I stayed in the hospital for twelve days in total. But, as I found out later while talking with my daughter (now my Power of Attorney), I had come very close to being taken to IC and put on life support. A busy day kept the deciding doctor away for 2 hours and it was just enough for me to start showing signs of recovery. That is what gave me another chance to join the ranks of the living because life support is just that. It supports life. It does not support living.



I now get to drag an O² bottle around with me. The cause of the coma was a combination of COPD exacerbation and pneumonia. And it was all due to my being too slow in getting treated for my pneumonia.



Do not take this stuff lightly, boys and girls. You may get away with it, but if you don't the consequences can hit you hard.

#49 Serious car accident, won't go into details and if you search my profile you can find the details in other posts. Was put into a coma for three weeks, and I don't remember anything sans one event.



The nurse told me they were going to flash a light in my eye and I remember a very fuzzy dull light when they did it and I remember lifting my hand and giving them a thumbs up (which was confirmed by my family and the doctors after I woke up).



Waking up was just like coming out of a deep sleep, a sleep like you worked a 12 hour the previous day or you partied too hard. Honestly it was a beautiful peace, and I pray that's what [perishing] is like.

#50 When I was very young, I was at Cape May with my family and played in the ocean unsupervised. I was pretty tiny and easily got pinned under the water by a wave and started drowning. I don't remember much, but I distinctly remember holding my breath, praying, being paralyzed by terror and the absolutely bizarre feeling of not being able to hold my breath any longer and inhaling water. No pain, and a sudden absence of fear, it was like going to sleep. I passed out, and by then my genius parents had realized I had gone missing.



My grandmother dragged me out of the water, and by my mom's accounts, flopped me down on the sand and pumped as much water out of me as she could. I was unconscious for three hours. My parents were told there could be permanent brain damage. When I woke up, my grandma said the first thing I did was punch the air and start screaming and kicking my feet, like I was still drowning. I don't remember any of that, just the few moments in the water. And the only brain damage I got was such a severe fear of water that I went swimming for the first time two years ago, when my husband and I took our kids to the beach for the first time. :) I miss my grandma.

#51 3yrs fighting cancer, finally fell into a coma after an exploratory surgery. I woke up in eternal darkness on a very thin ledge. I couldn't remember who i was or how i got there, all i could think was "don't fall" due to feeling the ledge was like 2 inches wide. After a while i found a star, and followed it until it became a sun and i stepped into it. I became "one" with it, it felt like it was everything before its created, i was it, it was me. It said in my voice as if i said it at the same time "you/i have to go back". I knew everything, the why of all why's, and didnt argue. I woke up in my bed in hospice and my mom was laying with me. I told her i had to come back, and she freaked out and got the drs and found i was cancer free. I went home later that day. (this was the abbreviated version).

#52 I've been in a coma for a week then ambulatory but unconscious for two weeks. The time passed instantly. I remember riding away from my friends truck on my mountain bike then waking up in my bed three weeks later all scratched up. The three weeks in between, gone.

#53 I was experiencing basic signs of congestive heart failure and started coughing up blood on a road trip. Breathing become shallower and shallower, with more and more wheezing. Made it to the emergency room in my hometown hyperventilating as my lungs were filling up with blood. Last thing I remember is screaming for help at the front desk. Little flashes here and there: wanting to be able to speak or have a sip of water (tube down my throat), frustration, haze, lots of anger. I remember my mother had brought in a letter chart that they use with nonverbal children to try and spell out what I wanted. I hazily remember great frustration with trying to communicate while intubated. On Thanksgiving of last year, a full 2 weeks after I had arrived in the emergency room, they fully brought me out of the induced coma.



It was rough the first few days/nights still being so heavily [medicated]. I had also gone into afib upon awaking and had had a lung biopsy to rule out further issues. I remember a terrifying nightmare as I lay there sweating one of the first nights out of the coma, the flashing lights and sound of the medical helicopter combined with the heavy medications to create a hallucination where I was apologizing and terrified I had brought hordes of people upon the hospital and that there was no escape. I had to have physical therapy to regain muscle and control in my legs while in the ICU. I also could not use the restroom on my own or control my bowels upon originally awaking. Little by little, I emerged from the haze of medication and was able to walk up and down the hallway and up a few steps. I was released at the end of November.



A week later I went to Cleveland Clinic for open-heart surgery, the anesthesia put me to sleep and I was far more alert and awake 4 hours later when I woke in their ICU. I spent only 6 hours in the ICU (as compared to the previous 2 weeks) and in all I was only there for a week, with 3 months at home for recovery.



TL;DR - Coughed up blood, slept for 2 weeks, open heart surgery.

TL;DRTL;DR - No light, nothing.

#54 Really bad asthma attack and infection. I was intubated and put into a medically induced coma for seven days. The last thing I remember is someone in the ER asking how to get my shirt off. Someone else said to cut it off. Next thing I knew it was a week later, but I didn't know how much time had passed until I was told.

#55 I was in a terrible car accident when I was 16. Head injury, blah blah, induced coma for 58 days. I remember nothing. I had to learn everything over again. How to wipe, how to shower. I will say it was fun having the cute nurses show me how.



I had two more months of all three therapies, occupational, physical, and speech. It's been almost 23 years, and I'm still not right.



I still remember very little.

#56 This question comes up every once in a while and each time I'm excited to be able to say that while I was in a medically induced coma a few years back I had vivid dreams of Meryl Streep singing ABBA songs to me.

#57 I was out for only 4 hours, so nothing compared to some others.



broke (minor fracture at the back bottom) my skull and had bleeding on my brain, i dont remember much of anything honestly... i remember being hit on the ice, i remember my helmet flying, and then nothing...



i have scattered memories after, but even then i have a difficult time sorting reality from fiction. my brain has filled in the empty space with some weird "memories" but overall, nothing.

#58 I had a sub-clinical brain seizure in 2005 and the hospital put me in a Pentobarbital coma for three weeks. I don't remember a thing from when I was in the coma, but my withdrawal from the Pentobarbital was like a nightmare from hell. I hallucinated terrifying stuff for weeks.

#59 I was at a party, got home at 7am, and woke up at 5 in the afternoon two days later. I guess I got a super high fever in my sleep, that my body decided to not wake up. I woke up once to my dad wiping sweat off of me, but it was just like any other night. Just dreaming like it was nothing.

#60 I don't remember anything that happened while I was out, and not much from soon after I woke up. I aspirated fluid from my stomach into my lungs while in a hospital ICU following an abdominal surgery. I'm told that I was out for about a week. I was supposed to be in the hospital for only 10 days but ended up being there for 20.

#61 I was 6 when it happened but for some reason when I woke up I thought I was eight and that I looked different. I just remember seeing the ground before getting smacked then waking up with people looking down on me.

#62 Late to the party, but here is my story. I was in a pretty rough bike (pedal) accident that left me with a concussion and a dislocated shoulder. Strangely enough I was still up and about past the accident, however I thought my name was Twelve (separate story) and got in a fist fight with the EMT's. They used a rather larger syringe full of Morphine. I woke up from a medically induced coma several days later rather confused and still pretty high.

Turns out when they put me under, the first time I woke up several days later I had pulled or started to pull out the breathing tube and catheter out. So I woke up strapped to a hospital bed rather confused on where I was and how I got there.

#63 When I was 7 I was playing on my farm with my brother - trying to catch frogs. We were out in a field where some pigs lived. We were in the puddles (product of pigs loving to root/dig) and there were tons of frogs. I had a hose and was spraying some rocks the pigs dug up and it made a cool rainbow when I sprayed the rocks with a hose, as we had been filling up their water barrels... I said "hey look g-$(little bros name)". Boom next thing I remember is waking up 7 days later. Apparently, because I was soaking wet and sprayed an electric fence by accident, the shock followed the hose spray and hit me when I was in the puddle. High voltage, low amperage. Knocked me out of the water and hit me head on a rock. I initially had a seizure and then was comatose for the duration of about a week. I remember nothing. Not like going to sleep and remembering nothing - closer to being blackout drunk. But more like someone gave me a roofie and I was just gone. Leading up to it was clear as day but then just blackness. Kinda like if you were blackout drunk and woke up somewhere unfamiliar. I couldn't piece the two times of consciousness together would be a good way to put



My brother ran back to the house and got my parents. I was done seizing at that point, but had foam coming from my mouth.



Probably the weirdest sensation (or lack thereof in my life).

#64 I've been in a coma for two weeks, when doctors repeatedly tried to pull out piece of metal that was stuck in my brain.



The time between the accident which inserted the object into my skull to the moment I consciously opened my eyes was like a blink, I still heard the echo of sail flapping on the wind, and I was convinced I was still upright. Scaaaaary.

#65 I was 5 days in coma due to a motocross crash.

The week before my crash (which was actually school exams :D !), the crash itself and even few days after I woke up at hospital simply doesn't exist at all for me. It has been totally erased from my memory and never came back (it was 12 years ago).

So I guess I didn't had all my faculties when I woke up contrarilly to most of people here. It should have been all blury at first.



The closest to my awakening that I can remember is that I was very anxious, litterally becoming crazy because of this gap in my life.

It might seem stupid but I was really lost bc of that.

Always asking questions to try to reconstruct that "hole". Then I eventually gave up and went away :D



I think that having to cope with this whole episode of PTSD has been one of the most important thing that I have accomplished in my life.

#66 I had an asthma attack when I was 7 that when coupled with my allergies caused me to go into a coma for 7 days. It felt like nothing, I saw nothing, and when I came out of it I was so confuse and wondering where I was and why I was in a tent (a pure oxygen tent for breathing purposes). I wish I could say more, but I literally just ceased to exist for a week is all I can say.

#67 I was in a head on collision when I was 15. My seatbelt broke and my head went through the windshield.



This knocked me into a coma for a month. I don't remember anything for that period. It was not unlike a long, dreamless sleep.

