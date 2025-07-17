Film legend Natalie Wood was 43 when she went on a weekend trip with husband Robert Wagner and costar Christopher Walken. The boat’s captain, Dennis Davern, reported tension onboard. Wagner, Walken, and Davern all confirmed a heated argument on Saturday night, during which Wagner smashed a wine bottle.

Davern claimed Wagner said to Walken, “What are you trying to f**k my wife?” Natalie reportedly returned to the couple’s stateroom. Walken went outside. Wagner and Davern cleaned up the mess. Nearly 45 minutes later, Wagner discovered Natalie was missing. He believed she went to shore. At 1:30 AM, almost two hours after her disappearance, Wagner called for help— but not the Coast Guard. Volunteers and the harbormaster called the Coast Guard at 3:30 AM.

Natalie was found hours later floating in a cove, upright, eyes open, wearing a nightgown, red coat, and wool socks. The couple’s dinghy was found elsewhere, tangled in kelp, engine off and in neutral.

Wagner told people he thought Natalie went to shore, but also said he couldn’t imagine her doing so. Natalie, one of the last stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, was known for always appearing glamorous — yet she was found in sleepwear. She had long feared “dark water.”

Davern and others questioned why Natalie would try to use the dinghy alone at night in rough water. The case was initially ruled accidental drowning, but reopened in 2011 after new information emerged. Wagner is now a person of interest.

Witnesses John Payne and Marilyn Wayne reported hearing a woman calling for help at 11:05 PM. They kept a spotlight on the water for 20 minutes and heard two male voices speaking to the woman “almost mockingly.” Other reports described a man and woman arguing on the yacht around the same time.

Accounts of the dinghy’s condition vary. Some say it appeared unused; others say it showed signs of struggle and scratches. Natalie had long, pointed nails at the time.

In 2020, Wagner told his stepdaughter Natasha in a documentary that Natalie likely tried to tie up the dinghy, slipped, hit her head, and fell into the water. However, the autopsy showed an abrasion on her cheek but no major head trauma. If unconscious, her eyes likely would’ve remained closed, especially in cold water.

