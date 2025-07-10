The people on this list did exactly that, sharing stories about the scariest things they, or someone they know, had to go through. Some of them are so unsettling, they prove that reality is indeed stranger than fiction. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote those that you find the hardest to believe.

#1 Somebody mailed my friend a bunch of pictures of his wife just going about her day. Some of them were taken through windows of their home.



Police were called and everything, but nothing ever came of it. They actually moved because of it.



Desert_Unicorn:



That's absolutely terrifying. Even after moving I'd probably be so traumatized by that.

#2 This happened to my Father, I will tell the story the way he told me to better the story. I was 22 years old. I had just gotten a place closer to my new job but the neighborhood i lived in was secluded. Maybe four houses within a mile, nothing for miles after that. I was having a normal night, maybe my first week there. I watched some TV and fell asleep. When i woke up around 1 A.M., I was about to go to my bedroom when I remembered to turn off the bathroom light at the opposite end of the house. As I was walking through the living room, I could barely see through to the kitchen and even farther, the dining room. It was pitch black because the bathroom door was closed.



In the Dining room however, i saw something tall standing up in the corner. I froze and as my eyes adjusted, I saw it was an old man or woman in a white gown with white hair. " Hey!" I yelled. The old person sprinted towards me like a f*****g jet. I sprinted back to my room were the light was on. I put my hands up, ready to fight and the old person came lunging in and when they saw me they stopped and said " Why are you in my house?" I pretended I was leaving and apologized while I eased into the closer bathroom, locked the door, and called 911 with the house phone. Turns out a woman about a half mile away in the neighborhood had a form of dementia and wandered into my house while I was sleeping.



Anon:



Lock your doors people.

#3 Well this girl I used to be in class with found out today that there's some random dude out there who tattooed a picture of her face on his leg.



She doesn't know who he is, just that he tagged her on Instagram with a picture of the tattoo.



I'd feel like it's pretty d**n creepy to have someone somewhere in the world walk around with your face on his leg.



mopsmopsmops:



That's probably not going to be the last she hears from him unfortunately.

#4 I was only 4 when this happened. Was playing outside with my siblings and neighbors and while they're busy playing, a lady approached me and took me to her place. A nearby neighborhood. After a while, everybody was freaking out and they started looking for me everywhere.



This lady was severely depressed, her husband left her after their son died. He couldn't handle her depression apparently. She took me to her place, fed me and gave me tons of candy. For couple days. She also made me wear her deceased son pajamas. At some point, she took me to buy some candy from the store, the store owner knew her so he reported that to the police.



She didn't hurt me at all, the doctor even said I was well fed. I always think of her and pray she's in a better place now, even tried to go visit her when I was a college student, her house was sold and she moved away apparently.



Anon:



Wow! That is crazy. So you were legit kidnapped. That's probably the absolute luckiest kidnapping scenario ever.

#5 In a cold winter night in a remote village from Québec, Canada, in 1990, me and my two brothers were asleep. We were 1, 3, and 6 years old. In the middle of the night, someone entered our house without knocking, walked around and was talking to himself. Our house is 2 miles from the village, in a rural area.



My father woke up, went to the living room where the guy was. He had a car accident one mile from our house with his buddy who died instantly, and his scalp fell in front of his face, so the first time my father saw him, he saw a man with no face. He was drunk and his body was frozen. He was speaking to himself: << Je vais mourir, je vais mourir!>> Which means << I'm gonna die >>. The fact that his face was partially frozen might have saved his lives, preventing him to lose too much blood. My father took him to the hospital at 25 km from our house by car. He did survive.



To this day, my father is still blessing the fact that we never woke up during the night with all the noise.



OrangeCrushinator:



So it's true that Canadians don't lock their doors.

#6 I was stalked by a 40+ year old man from the ages of 10 till 14. My parents told me about it when I was 13. I was unaware but they were.



He had been following me to school, he had been mailing me things, taking pictures of me, and sending my parents threatening messages in all sorts of way.

#7 When I was about 8yrs old my neighbor filmed me in secret.



I was trying to be a good kid and was helping with the laundry. Our dryer was broken, so we were using a clothes line outside. I was busy hanging up the wet laundry when the neighbor boy yelled to me.



"Hey, I would go inside if I were you!"



"What?" I was confused



"You should go inside. My dad is recording you."



I was super confused because when he said "recording you" I thought he meant with a tape recorder and I wasn't saying anything. Before I could respond, his dad started yelling at him.



"Get inside you little f****r before I beat the s**t out of you."



That's when I saw him with his camcorder behind some trees. I didn't know what to do. One of our new kittens ran over to me and started biting my ankles trying to play, so I used that as en excuse to pick it up and go inside.



Edit: a lot of people are saying what a bro that kid was, and I agree That really was pretty brave of him. I wonder why he spoke up. If he was being recorded or beat at home- wouldn't he have been too afraid of the ramifications to warn me?

#8 When I was in middle school my friends and I were hanging out on a trampoline in the backyard late at night maybe like 11 pm or so. The backyards are all "connecting" meaning there is trees and small fences separating them but you can walk through them. Some guy comes through and asks if we have seen a little orange tabby cat and we told him no. He said he lives around the corner if we see it he will give us a reward. Okay cool.



We think nothing of it and go back to talking about Pokemon cards and why Charizard is a god on paper. No joke, 2 min after this guy leaves this little car wanders through and we think "is that the cat he was talking about?" My friend grabs it and we all proudly march to the guys house to collect our reward.



The guy is sitting on his front porch and we bring the cat to him. He's so excited and says "Oh I have the reward inside just come in and I'll give it to you." We were kinda sketched out but we decided 2 go in and 2 stay. He says "oh if you don't come in I can only give the reward to the ones that come in" He was gonna give us $100 a person to go in. Still we had 2 guys go in and take what felt like forever but they came out and had $200 with them. They said there was plastic on everything in there and something felt wrong. I feel as though if we all went we would have been k**led. But keeping 2 outside that knew where their friends were I guess was enough to deter him. Still was a weird occurrence.

#9 My friend came home from school one day to find that her house had been broken into. She decided to go inside, and look around whilst she called her mum. She was done looking at the second floor when she made for the stairs, her mum convinced her to go outside and wait for the police (who she had called). Later on, the police asked the family if they owned a crowbar, the said they didn't. They then said it looks like the offender was still in the house when she got home, and they were waiting at the top of the stairs with a crowbar, which they stupidly left behind when they fled.



There were items that were disturbed upstairs, but only in the one place. Through the first door you see at the top of the stairs. That was the only room that was moved around, suggesting that that's where they were when she came home.

#10 When we were younger, about age 16 in 2006, my best friend and I were watching "Troy" at his sisters apartment. The movie went well into the night so I called my mom and asked if I could stay the night. She said it was cool. My buddy Jose was a tough kinda guy, football player and popular. I was a football player too but really just known as Jose's best friend.



As we were getting ready for bed at about 2:30am we decide to call a "Party chat Line" and make our voices like girls to mess with the creeper guys on it. We do our usual pranking being completely obnoxious by making girl moaning sounds. We are laughing our butts off as the guys would get pissed that they got tricked by 2 kids.



Our laughing stopped when we met a guy who was by himself in the party room. He asked, "Do you want to play a game?" sounding like Jigsaw from "SAW" we procceed to talk s**t to him when he asks again. "Do you want to play a game?" The very moment we agree he starts screaming "HANG UP HANG UP HANG UP!!!!" We had the phone on speaker so it being loud scared us into hanging up. We look at each other and laugh and talk about how wierd that was when the phone began to ring.



The number was restricted. I flipped open the phone and put it on speaker. "Now we can play the game!" The mans voice shot through the phone. My stomach had felt like someone jabbed me with a handful of needles, i was scared. How did he get my number? it was a party line. Jose was a huge skeptic and starts to taunt the guy. Telling him he doesn't scare us.



The man then says "Jose do you see that cat outside your window, because I do." We looked up and noticed a grey cat in his small backyard. Jose didn't own any pets. We hung the phone up and ran to the living room. Sitting on the couch huddled up and shivering. The phone rings again, we left it in his room. The ringtone at the time was (Justin Timberlake -My Love) but because of the cr**py download the audio file was louder than it should have been and came off distorted. The phone rang the entire night. We didn't go back to the room, we didn't sleep.



When his sister woke up we walked into his room and noticed the phone on had died from all the ringing. He plugged in the charger. When the phone came back on he had over 80 missed calls and 2 pictures. The pictures were of the backyard looking to the room we were in and a picture of our shoes on the front porch. To this day, we have no idea how that happened or who that was. Scared us for life.



TLDR: Buddy and I called a party line. Creeper guy some how figured where we lived. Sent us photos from outside the house asking if we still wanted to play a game.

#11 When I was a little girl my brother and I shared a room (we were 15 months apart) and in our room we had a wood divider down the middle because we fought so much.. anyways.. I was maybe between 4-6 (I can't remember exact age) and it was Easter time. Actually it was the Saturday night before Easter Sunday and I heard something in our room. I thought it was the Easter bunny. So I peeked out of my covers and I swear to this day it was the real Easter bunny. I saw a black vest with chains and a pocket watch hanging down and some glasses hanging out of the other top pocket. He walked over and I shot my head back under the covers. He sat down on my bed. I became very scared (my older sisters had said the Easter bunny kills bad kids and kids who try to peek at him and I was definitely a little s**t either way) and pulled the covers taut and could feel him lean over me and get very close to my face. I peaked out again with one eye and I saw an eye staring back at me.. then a pillow go over my head.



I slowly turned my head to the side because I couldn't breathe and didn't know what was going on, but I got a breath and held it. In my little pea brain head I had a voice that just said hold it in like I'm playing a game.. well I did. Then the Easter bunny got up off the bed.. I could hear him and the chains on his vest rattle as he walked.. then back through the window. I was so scared I didn't know that to do, I just laid there under the covers with the sheet pulled taut and the pillow on top of my head and eventually fell asleep I guess... I honestly don't remember if I tried to wake my parents or not...



I just know I woke up in my bed the next morning, thinking it was all a dream.. I told my sisters and brother that the Easter bunny came and sat on my bed last night as we went through our Easter candy and got ready to go for our Easter egg hunt... my mom and dad over heard and the next thing I know they called the police and there were foot prints outside of mine and my bros bedroom window and the screen had been ripped off and the window slightly slid open.



Years later I found out a s***o had been trying to hurt me to get back at my dad. He was a biker (my dad was too), henceforth the black leather vest and chains and apparently that wasn't the only time he broke into our house and that's not the only time he tried to hurt me or talk to me. He used to call and talk to me all the time apparently.. I don't remember any of it but that one incident.

#12 When I was little my mom would take me to Kmart and let me wander around the toy section while she shopped (normal in the 70s). One day, as I was playing Simone Says, an old man walked up to me and was making small talk while I played. He eventually told me to come with him and took my by the hand. We walked right down the main center aisle of the store right towards the EXIT sign in the back. As we crossed the last row, I looked to the right and saw my mom at the end of the row. I told him I saw my mom and had to go. I pulled away my hand and ran down to her. I didn't tell her what happened because I didn't want to get in trouble for going with a stranger.



It was several years later that I realized that I had probably narrowly avoided being molested, kidnapped, or worse.

#13 I lived in a small college town and my apartment complex was walking distance from the bar/downtown area. One weekday night, I stepped out on our front porch to smoke a cigarette or two (I was up late studying). I brought my text book with me and say down on the stairs while I smoked. A girl, who I had never met but who lived one apartment over but down on the ground floor, came home from downtown. She was by herself and you could tell from her walk she had been drinking.



She got in her apartment and barely got the door closed before some guy, who came out of nowhere, knocked on her door. She opened and I noticed he introduced himself, which was weird because it was after 2:30 am, who comes to a strange girl's apartment at that time? So I decide to stay outside and pay attention. They ended up talking for over ten minutes, she later acknowledged how weird the situation was but did not know how to end the conversation. He would do the creepiest things, like he reached up and strokes her hair at least three times, and would try and slowly inch his way closer to her and the door. I made a point of being loud with my textbook so he would know I was there and he disappeared as eerily as he had come.



We called the cops, and days later they had the girl and me sit with a sketch artist. As soon as the sketch was made public, floods of calls came in. Guy turned out to be a serial r*pist who followed lone girls home from bars and pretended to be a cab offering them a ride. This girl just got lucky because she lived so close to the bars, he didn't get a chance to pull the cab routine.



TL/DR: creepy creeperson followed a neighbor home, probably only left because there was a witness, serial r*pist apprehended.

#14 My grandfather owns several forests around the village he lives in, and he drives through them every week, to check how the trees are doing and whether something needs to be fixed. He really loves his trees and has a sharp eye for any potential sickness or insect that could pose a threat. A decade or two ago, hitchhikers were very common. Even in the thinly populated areas of bavaria, he encountered them regularly, and was always happy to help. He literally picked up every single hitchhiker he found. One day however, he had a bad feeling about one. Without any reason, he dismissed this one hitchhiker standing on the side of the path. Later that day, there was a radio broadcast about a previously convicted m******r who k**led someone in the woods and got caught trying to flee by hopping onto someone's car.



Just writing this down makes me shudder again.

#15 Ok, I finally have a story to tell on Ask Reddit. First off, f**k you for this thread, re telling this is probably going to give me nightmares tonight.



When I was about 10 we my family of six lived in an extremely small apartment. 2 bedrooms up stairs and then the livingroom. When I was tired of my siblings I would sleep downstairs. One night I am lying on the couch facing the front door and watching the sky through the window by the door when a face shows up in the window illuminated by a lighter. I freeze, and the face goes away. I'm pretty relieved, thinking it was maybe our druggie neighbors seeing if my parents were still awake when it shows up again. I try to scream but when I hope my mouth nothing came out, not a sound. The person then kicks in the door and walks in the room, he sees me, smiles and goes towards the kitchen. As he comes out of the kitchen with a knife my dad makes it down the stairs and the guy books it out of there. I still can't sleep easily on couches to this day.



TL;DR Pretty sure I was almost m******d by random dude.

#16 I wrote this in another post, but probably the one time I was almost kidnapped and almost thrown into a van while I was walking home from school.



I stayed after school to play basketball so it was kinda late outside. As I was walking home, a guy flagged me down and asked if I could lift a "heavy" box into his van. I said sure. I lift it, and it was probably no less than 5lbs. Then he said if I could go inside and the it down on one of the seats. I stepped inside when I thought to myself, "this isn't right." Sure enough, I turn around and try to bolt out of the van when he's trying to push me back and throw me. Thankfully I fought as hard as I could and managed to get the f**k out of there and ran as fast as I could to get home.



I still haven't told my parents this. And this incident made me wary of helping strangers.

#17 I know this women who was over-night babysitting for a couple. She was sitting in the living room after putting the kids to bed and she heard the dryer going on, and then off again. She didn't worry about it until about an hour later when it started happening more frequently. She called the parents to see if they had it on an automatic timer and they said no. So she waited until it got too creepy and she called the neighbors. The neighbors were smart and called the police. It turns out there was a man with a knife trying to lure the babysitter into the laundry room so he could stab her.

#18 This happened about three years ago or so. I was sitting in the kitchen, and it was around 10pm or so. I heard a really loud "thump" in the basement.



I live alone with two dogs so any sound is somewhat frightening to me.



So, as I'm walking down the stairs to the, basement, I hear the thumping again, in an oddly rhythmic pattern. I creak open the door into the basement bedroom, and I see my dog is just ramming his head and body into the wall, over and over.



I can't explain to you how shockingly unnatural looking it was. It looked like... he was controlled or something. I called him over, and he stopped and came upstairs with me.





Three hours later, I hear the thumping again. I get out of bed again, However, when I went down to check it, it was my OTHER dog that was ramming his head into the wall.



It was like he was possessed. Scared the cheese out of me.



Since then, nothing like that has happened, but what an unexplainable event...

#19 Context: my mom's college boyfriend became her stalker after she left his awful, a*****e a*s back in the mid-80s.



Several years ago, just before the last Harry Potter movie came out, my mom and I were marathoning the other seven movies and at about 1am the phone rings. Normally we don't answer, we figure if it's important they'll leave a message, but a call that late at night is probably urgent. Mom answers and almost immediately her face changes and she tells me, "lvhq, go wake up your father." S**t, I've never seen my mom this scared, I run upstairs and get him. Back downstairs she's still on the phone and I have no idea what's going on. Dad has some words with the caller and we hug it out in the kitchen.



This is when I found out my mom had a stalker. Despite him being silent for years, and their whole breakup happening halfway across the country, he somehow found us. Said he'd driven by our house. Complimented the neighborhood. Freaks me out to this day, wondering how much he knows about us, and if I've ever talked to him unwittingly.

#20 Staying in a motel with my wife one night, she falls asleep really quickly but for me it takes a while to drift off to sleep. So I'm lying there in the dark for a while and I distinctly hear a voice coming from somewhere in the room quietly, though just above a whisper, say: "I think they're asleep now." - Immediate fright response; I bolt out of bed, turn on all the lights and start frantically searching the room; I look in the bathroom behind the shower curtain, under the bed... nothing. It's a one room motel room, the door is bolted shut, there's nobody else in the room. My wife is now freaked because of my actions.



What I experienced is called a Hypnagogic Hallucination; a not an uncommon experience during the initial stages of sleep. But if I had not known what that was I would have thought the room was haunted.

#21 So, about three years ago during summer I had a habit of staying up late playing games with my window open. This usually wasn't a problem as my neighborhood was usually quiet. However one night someone knocked on my window around midnight. When I went over to investigate I heard someone calling out for help in Spanish. My family was up and I assumed it was one of my neighbors, so I went outside. Once I saw the person I immediately knew something was off cause: 1.)This wasn't one of my neighbors and 2.) This person's clothing was ripped and they didn't have shoes on.



Turns out the person was a she (I thought it was a young boy at first) and she only spoke Spanish. I tried communicating with my basic Spanish skills to no avail, eventually I went inside to ask my parents for help. We ended up calling my uncle, who was fluent in Spanish. He helped translate and told us that she said she was being **human trafficked** from Honduras, and needed help. She wanted either $500 or a car to LA. We couldn't give either and offered to call the police, but she seemed adamant that the police didn't get involved.



After this bombshell my family went inside and decided to just call the police. After making this decision we wanted to check up on her atleast, but as my mom and I were walking outside we saw a car with no headlights pull onto our street. We immediately noped back inside. Once we felt that the coast was clear we went back out and the lady was gone. We called the cops and filed a report but we never heard anything more.

#22 More funny than creepy, but definitely some creep in there and it's one of my favorite stories to tell.



So a few years ago I was an Uber driver to help pay for a vacation, and one night I pick up some people at a comedy club, they were actually that nights entertainment. Two guys and a girl, and they wanted to go to a strip club that was out a ways. Now, driving these guys around was pretty great, I felt like a cab driver in a sitcom because that's how these guys were talking, so rapidly and a fair amount of quips, but eventually I realized where we were didn't seem right. My GPS gets us to the address and really, the only way to describe this remote location we've arrived at around 2 AM is a m**der warehouse. Now, I honestly don't know who was more frightened there for a moment: me, having driven 3 people to this address they gave me in the middle of the night, or them having been driven to the wrong place in the middle of nowhere.



Thankfully some quick googling showed that the correct address was just a mile or two down the street. Everyone got there fine and they even tipped me with tickets to next weeks show at the comedy club.

#23 This happened about 9 years ago on July 5th. We had some extra fire works so we decided to grab a few beers and launch them off. I was living on the north shore of Long Island at the time and at the end of my road was a 100 foot cliff with stairs to the beach. Along the sides of the cliff there was a trail. On the left side you have 100 foot drop to the beach, on the right, a large State Park. There's nothing for a good 4 miles into the Park.



We finish up with the fireworks at around 3am and decide to head back home (forgot to mention it's just me and my 2 good friends). We're just bulls**tting / cracking jokes as we walk when we hear some leaves ruffling on our left. We weren't freaked out at first, big state park with a ton of deer. About 5 minutes later we hear more ruffling, but it's for a longer period and sounds distinctly like someone walking. We stop to listen, but as soon as we stop, the ruffling stops. We were too stupid to bring a flashlight and this was before flashlights on cell phones so all we had was the light from the screen. We make it about 50 more feet and all the sudden we hear the ruffling again, this time it's right on top of us and a man comes out of the woods. It was extremely dark, but we could see that this man was wearing a pin stripe suit, matching top hat, and thin rimmed circular glasses. He just looked at us and said, "Hello, good evening Gentlemen". We hauled a*s and never looked back. Ran for about 3 minutes before we reached the end of the trail.



To this day I have no idea why that man would deep in the woods, alone, in a full f*****g suit, at 3am. Still gives me chills just typing this story out.

#24 Friend was sleeping at home during summer when his housemates were away. He slept with the bedroom door open (which is horrifying enough) but woke up when he heard burglars walking up the stairs.



He didn't do anything and just laid there terrified, and one of them closed the bedroom door. When they left he found a knife in the kitchen that didn't belong to anyone in the house.

#25 When I was 19 I was visiting my grandmother in Indiana. Unfortunately she ended up in the hospital so my mom and I took turns staying with her.



One morning I was sleeping at my grandmother's house when I woke up to her front storm door slamming. I sat up and realized there was a chair next to me that wasn't there the night before.



I got up and went to the front door. The main actual door was wide open and only the storm door was closed. A man was walking across the lawn, his back to me. Normal walking. For some reason I wasn't afraid. I also wasn't wearing my glasses so I kind of assumed this guy was a postal worker. I didn't put the chair by the bed thing together until later.... When the toilet seat slammed down and scared the s**t out of me.



But... Why was the toilet seat up? I am a girl, my mom's a girl...



Tldr Some random dude peed in my grandmother's house and watched me sleep maybe.

#26 This happened to a friend of mine, and was verified by her sister and girlfriend.



The three of them were camping in an area in southern Utah (sorry I don't remember the exact location), and it was during the fall/early winter so it got dark very early, around 5:00. When it started getting dark the three of them built a fire and sat around it, just talking and eating, normal stuff.



Everything was fine for a while, but they started to hear this weird chirping noise. She described it to me as a kookaburra call slowed down. They got kind of freaked out at this point because it didn't sound like any regular animal. They also kept noticing rustling/movement out of the corners of their eyes but could never see what was making it.



After a while they went to bed, and everything was fine until my friend was woken up in the middle of the night to see what looked like hands pressed up against the outside of her tent, and she heard a weird wet breathing sound (like when someone has a stuffy throat and kind of wheezes while breathing). She said she was so scared she couldn't talk, but was able to wake up her sister. They stayed quiet and eventually the hand prints kind of just faded away.



In the morning they wanted to get the hell out of there, so they started packing up their stuff at sunrise. My friend looked around where the hand prints had been, and saw a trail of long, skinny footprints leading up to their campsite, but not away from it.



Her and her sister aren't the kind to b******t around, so I believe that this really happened. To this day she's convinced it was a skinwalker.

#27 I should preface this by saying that I am an overweight, unattractive woman, so this story is even creepier for me.



Back when I was 19 I worked part-time at the local smoke shop, weekends and evening closing (7PM) shifts. A few weeks after I started, this older guy, I think in his late 40s to early 50s, starts hitting on me and won't stop no matter how many times I say no. Even if he wasn't old enough to be my father, he looked like a m**h head and had the hygiene of one in addition to his inability to accept the word "no" as an answer.



This goes on for a couple of weeks, him coming in every time I'm working to "see me" even when I switched days with the other girl that worked there to try and shake him. (She was a bit older with an IDGAF attitude and even she was weirded out by this guy.) Manager finally meets him when she was covering my shift after a car accident and bans him for inappropriate behavior after he started asking her where I was and if I was okay after the accident- the accident no one had told him about.



I come back to work a couple of days later, relieved that the guy is banned and that I can call the cops if he shows up. When my shift ends that night, I notice a van at the store across the street. This was odd because all the stores on that block close at 5 and it was past 7 when I finished up my closing duties. I get in my truck and start on my way home and the van follows me.



Naturally I was freaking out, so I called my mom and hurried home, jumped out and ran to the patio where my dog and parents were waiting for me, ready to call the cops. He must've seen the cars in the driveway and that I didn't live alone because he only pulled into the driveway a few feet before backing out and taking off.



We did call a sheriff's deputy we know and he checked on me from time to time at the store after closing and sometimes "escorted" me home for a few weeks after that, which I was immensely grateful for. After that night, though, I never saw the creepy guy again. I'm just glad I didn't live alone or who knows what sort of "Buffalo Bill" type situation I would've been in.

#28 A few years back I rented an apartment from a friend of mine. He had recently bought it and had it completely renovated. He put it up for sale but couldn't find a buyer so I offered to rent it in the meantime.



After moving in I realized there was something wrong with the lady next door. She was about 45 but looked much older. She would sit up all night listening to Christian radio shows and talking loudly to someone. It got to the point where I couldn't sleep so I went over to her place and asked her to keep it down. She opened her door and I got a quick peak. Her walks all had crosses painted on them in different colors. And words like "Jesus" and "angels" scribbled everywhere. The windows were painted black letting no light in at all. It was damp, yellow stained 50 year old carpets, dog s**t and c**k roaches everywhere. No dog though.



I asked her to please keep it down. She just looked at me and shut the door. Then she turned up the radio even louder.



The next night I had my GF staying over. I wake up in the middle of the night and see a shadow of a person next to the bed looking at us sleeping. I think I'm hallucinating as I usually do in the dark when I'm sleepy. But then the shadow starts talking. It's my neighbor and she's holding something in her hand. She broke in during the night and who knows how long she stood there.



"You should lock your door at night" she says and walks out.



The next morning I hear someone making strange noises below my bedroom window. It's my neighbor talking to herself in tongue. She has a plastic bag in her hand with her rotting dead dog inside. It's hot as hell outside and I can smell death from the bag.



At this point I'm scared sh**less. She's obviously very insane. I go upstairs and knock on another persons door and ask what the hell is going on. The guy is as scared as me. Apparently she broke into his apartment one evening as well while he was watching tv with his kids. He got up from the couch to get a snack only to find her behind the couch staring at him holding a power drill. (Now I know what was in her hand)



At this stage I'm basically pooping myself. I call the cops and they know all about her. Apparently she is a violent schizzo and she hasn't taken her meds. But they can't force her or enter her apartment w/o her permission because she owns it. The only thing they can do is get her when she goes outside. I sit up for the next two days waiting for her to run out of cigarettes. When I hear her leave at 2am to go across the road to the 7-eleven I call the cops. They have 3 cars and a special van over in less than 2 minutes. They restrain her and throw her in the van and drive off to some institution and in less than a minute it's like she was never there.



I never see her again. Still have nightmares about her looking at me in my sleep.



Edit: this blew up! Some are wondering why breaking in was not enough to arrest her. The police said there was no sign of a break in and she didn't steal anything so not too much to go on. And yes, this is probably the craziest thing I have experienced so naturally I have told this story before.

#29 My first job was a host at IHOP, I was 16 and usually worked weekend mornings. But one day was asked to work a Sunday night because someone was sick. Nights at IHOP back then were incredibly slow. Maybe just a few customers. So I spent most of my time up front at the register sitting around. Near closing time I was sitting up there when a man was approaching from the parking lot. We had a big lot so I could see him coming, he was dressed in all black with a black jacket, which is very odd for a Los Angeles summer.



Just before he got to the door, a couple of customers came up to pay their check. He saw this, turned and started walking up the street. Was a creepy moment that stuck with me.



The next day my father asks me if I heard or saw anything weird the night before. Apparently someone dressed in all black m******d the cashier at a KFC a block away from my IHOP.

#30 When I was little, around 8, I hated going to the dentist, he always made me uncomfortable for some reason. I remember thinking his smile stretched too far and seemed forced, like clowns. Anyway, my mom always came with me, and went back so I wouldn't be scared.



One day, my dad had me (divorced parents), and had to take me to the dentist, but tried to make me go back alone so he could sit out in the lobby doing whatever. The assistants had to literally drag me back to the room and you could hear me screaming and crying down the hall, refusing to sit in the chair. Finally, my dad came back to get me, irritated I'd made a scene, he rescheduled my appointment to when my mom would have me, and we just left, he made a big deal about how bad I was acting and told my mom she was spoiling me and all sorts of s**t.



Two weeks later, it's on the news that my dentist was charged with child p**nography, after m*lesting children under anesthesia and photographing it.

#31 I was walking home from the bar and I stopped at what I thought was a safe spot to squat down and do a pee in the bushes. Obviously I had scoped out the spot poorly because not half way through my pee I looked up to my left and about 10 feet away was a homeless man. We locked eyes while I was peeing. He told me that we were lovers, I said "k". He then told me he had been following me for the last six blocks at which point I cut the stream and pulled my pants up and started to walk swiftly to my house and then he said something referencing his genitals and I started to run.



TLDR; Had uncomfortable conversation with homeless man while peeing in the bushes.

#32 This happened to my mom, but I was technically there when it happened. My mom, brother, and I were staying at my grandparents’ house when I was a kid. My dad wasn’t there yet but was going to be joining us later in the week. We were all sleeping in the basement, my mom in one room, some and my brother in another.



My mom woke up in the middle of the night and noticed it was unusually dark—the digital clock and things were out. She realized the power was out and for some reason decided that she needed to go tell her dad the power was out. The stairs are right by the front door, so had she went upstairs, she noticed that everyone else on the street still had power and the streetlights were on. She went into her parents room and told her dad the power was out, and it being the middle of the night, he obviously wasn’t too concerned, so my mom just went back to bed.



The next morning the power was still out so my grandpa went to check the power box which was around the back of the house, right outside the window of the room my mom had been sleeping in. It turns out that the wires in the box had been cut! My mom thinks that whoever cut the wires made enough noise that it woke her up. Everyone was fine and all the doors and windows had been locked, but it still creeps me out thinking about who was out there and what they were planning to do!

#33 I was in a vacation hotel, and after arguing with my mother I went out of the restaurant, alone, angry, passed by a ~50yo female, when I was really close to her, she said "This one" to a man waiting in the dark 20 meters away.





I never ran so fast in my life. Almost broke my leg jumping the stairs.





I was 14yo and it was at night, I'm glad I ran like a degenerate.

#34 In the early 2000's a serial k**ler was on the lose in Baton Rouge. Daily on the news we heard the latest updates from law enforcement, every office had armchair experts weighing on what needed to be done and *everyone* was afraid.



At the time, I was dating a girl who roughly fit the physical profile of the victims. She was house sitting for her aunt and uncle who lived in a mansion on the LSU lakes, and one evening calls me while driving back to their house from errands and she is crying.



"There's someone following me - a white pickup truck..."



At this point the suspect was believed to be driving exactly this.



"...I've started driving around in circles and it's still following me."



I grabbed my roommate and we were out the door. He drove and made the 20 minute drive to her aunt's house in 8 minutes. When we were approaching the interstate exit I called and told her to head to the house. She was freaking out - he was still behind her - but she got to the house and ran inside, a minute later we pull up just as two houses down, on the opposite side of the street a white pickup parks.



I run in and check on her and she confirms it is that truck that's been following her. Ask my roommate to get my back and head out there, go give a rap to the hood of the truck and trying my best to look/sound intimidating I just stare the driver down and say "You gotta get outta here buddy. I don't know what you want, but you gotta get out of here." The driver nervously eyes me and drives off.



I'm thinking - another stupid LSU student, a misunderstanding, she lost track of the car following her and this is just some guy parking here just a few houses down from the famed "submarine races" parking spot on the lakes.



I didn't see the guy again in-person but I recognized him when I saw him nearly a year later when the cops perp walked Derrick Todd Lee, arresting him as the Baton Rouge serial k**ler. I saw the man I made eye-contact with that night and realized what I stopped and how I didn't take seriously someone who was capable of m**der many times over.

#35 Years ago I was touring Glacier Park in Montana with a friend. I wanted to hike to Grinnell Glacier but my friend was tired and did not want to come so I went alone. Not smart on my part as there were grizzlies about but I was young and dumb and took off anyway.



I came upon another hiker and he suggested we stay together for safety. I agreed and we made it to Grinnell with no problem. We headed back and we’re about three quarters down the mountain when we smell this awful sweet stench. We freeze and he silently mouths “bear” to me.



Then we hear the crashing of branches and there is a female grizzly barreling our direction and she is not happy. All of the wildlife experts tell you not to run but that is exactly what we did. There was no way I was playing dead in hopes she would maul me a bit and then lose interest and just walk away. Anyhow, I was in front and running through every bit of brush and bramble I could find.... Anything to slow her down.



Hearing her grunting/growling behind us was literally the most terrifying feeling. We ran full throttle that way for almost a mile. We stopped hearing her and paused to catch our breath. She had finally given up the chase and we limped back to the lodge; our arms, legs and faces torn up and bloody from thorns and brush. I found out the next day that she had a couple of cubs she was protecting along the trail and just wanted us away from them. I’m sure she could have caught us had she wanted to. After that experience I try not to take life, family and friendships for granted.

#36 Short version: had a nightmare that I hit a girl driving home to visit my parents. Week later, my mom drives by the same place in my dream and there's a body on the road. A girl got hit by a semi while walking down the middle of the road. Mom said she saw the body and said she looked similar to me.



I didn't drive that way for awhile.

#37 The girlfriend told me a story about a friend of hers who'd gone out drinking one night and ended up running into her ex, who needed a place to sleep that night. She says ok, lets him sleep on the floor. A while later he sits up abruptly and says, "Hey, lets go get some snacks from the gas station. I really REALLY want to get some snacks or ramen or something." And after much debating she finally agrees. And as soon as she gets outside he informs her: There was a homeless man sleeping under her bed and he wanted to get them out before homeless dude woke up.

#38 A friend and me went urban exploring in an old factory complex that was built (and eventually abandoned) during communism. The place really looked like something out of STALKER, everything was rusty, the grass was pale and sickly, most buildings had a communist star on them.



We entered a few buildings and found them in the state they were left in, it was as if everybody just left in a hurry, leaving everything as it was. There were cups of long-gone coffee on tables, opened books and plastic bottles with liquid still in them. The fields between the factory buildings and worker cabins were spacious and populated by stray dogs. This was all a bit creepy and we quite enjoyed the atmosphere.



At one point we entered a warehouse-like building with big tables with circular saws and some kind of rails in it. As we approached one of those tables, we saw a lot of pigeon feathers scattered around. There were also old blood stains and some bird bones there, it looked like someone mutilated the animals and just left them to rot there. We were freaked out by this but we continued exploring the place. Then we came to a building with all the doors locked and in good condition, and we just couldn't find a way in. We decided to look through all the windows to try and figure out what we could find in there. As I climbed to look through those windows, I saw a bunch of small coffins, most of them just big enough to fit a toddler. The part that really sent chills down my spine, however, is that they all looked new : the wood was still shiny and polished, and there was almost no dust on them. We were scared shitless at that point and we ran away from there as fast as we could.



I was young when that happened. I would like to explore that place again, but it's now a private property and has guards (with guard dogs, even).

#39 A friend was on her way over to the house of a guy she had been seeing. While she's driving, she notices this old beat up truck behind her and starts to get freaked out when it becomes pretty clear that it's following her. Her friend lived in the mountains, out of city limits, so the chances of someone following her were pretty good.



She pulls in the friend's driveway and an old man in the pick up truck pulls in behind her, blocking her in. She locks all the doors and refuses to get out of the car. He comes up to the window (it was c*****d about an inch) and mumbles something about them having similar license plates. At this point, she's really freaked out and has her phone in her lap calling the guy who's driveway she's parked in.



The old man lifts his hands and he has a rope in them. He asks her if she knows of a good place to walk his dog. She looks back toward his truck - there's no dog. At this point, her friend answers the phone and she tells him to get his a*s outside. The friend opens his front door with a baseball bat in hands and immediately the old man starts to retreat. The guy chases him back into his car and partially tears the sideview mirror off the old truck.







This was... in 2005. It bothers me even now that she never called the cops.

#40 I was at a party at my friend Brian's house. I was really uncomfortable because I didn't really know anyone there and I knew that Brian's friends were really into d***s. I wound up just watching movies and drinking mixed drinks until I fell asleep in a chair. The next morning I was getting a glass of water and getting ready to leave when one of Brian's friends approached me. He asked me if Brian and I "hooked up" because he had heard so much noise coming from his bedroom. I said no and he continued to tease me about it. He was being creepy and insulting so I just left.



Later that morning, I found out that Brian had overdosed and died during the night. His friend had heard Brian moaning and thrashing around and thought that he was having s*x.

#41 Mom walking through house with a realtor, 3 year old me in tow. Realtor mentions that the house used to be an orphanage (mom loves old houses, this one had plenty of rooms and old house-y-ness). About 15 minutes in, 3 year old me kept asking, "Where'd that little boy go?"

#42 I was that creepy guy once.



My family has a cottage on an island on a lake in north western Ontario, Canada. It is a unique lake in that it is made up of hundreds of small islands several of them have cottages on them. All in all it is an amazing place with a rich history, abandoned gold mines, historical rock paintings and even has a couple of old WW2 POW camps.



When I was younger I used to go fishing in my 16ft outboard putt putt boat, then would explore bits of the lake looking for adventure. Once, I stopped at an area what looked like a stream was draining into the lake. I pulled the boat up on the beach and started following a small creek, hoping to find a lake within the island and maybe a place to fish. I was wearing a long sleeved bush jacket and beat up jeans because the branches will cut you up and the bugs will get what's left of you. I found a long piece of driftwood and used it as a walking stick as I slowly made my way along this mostly dried up creek bed. I got to a clearing where I could see the other side of the island that I was on and went down a hill to get to the shore to get a drink from the lake as I had been hiking for about an hour and my water bottle was empty. I was a sight, covered in burrs wearing a fishing hat and a small back pack I came upon a group of campers that surely thought they would be the only people around for miles. I didn't mean to sneak up on them but it happened so quickly. A woman screamed then another, and I, brain addled from lack of water and general exhaustion screamed back. Then I turned and disappeared into the bushes ran up the hill and followed the creek back to my boat. I'm sure they thought I was a hermit or something along those lines. I probably ruined their camping for a while.

#43 OK, this happened back in the '70s when a lot of people were still dropping ac*d and s**t like that.



Myself and several friends were having a sleepover at another friends house. Their dad worked out of town and never got home until like 2 am, mom was a nurse and working night shift.



His older sister, who was 17, was the only "adult" there, we were all around 12-13 years old, except the friend's little brother who was probably 7 or 8. 6 of us altogether.



We were sitting watching TV when one friend who was sitting near the front window said "what's this guy doing". We all went to look, and with only one window a couple of us opened the front door. Now, my friends house sat on a hill well above street level, usually someone on the street never looked up while walking along their way.



This guy (later found out was 19) was standing in the middle of the road, it was night but we could see him in the streetlight. He would take off running, stop, turn around, run the other way and was also pacing back and forth.



None of us had said anything, at least where he could hear us, and suddenly he stopped, turned and looked up towards the house and stood there for a few moments just staring.



He then started shooting the finger at us, and doing that thing where people cup one hand under their other arm, squeeze it and make farting noises.



We were already freaking out, then he started walking up the hill to the house. We slammed the door, locked it, and got away from the windows. The guy starts beating on the door, I mean pounding it loudly, yelling "Let me in!"



Sufficiently scarred sh**less, the older sister kept her head and herded us all into the kitchen, where she calls the police. In those days there was no 911 and it took forever for cops to get to your house. The cops told her to lock the door and not let him in (yeah, no s**t). She got off the phone with the cops and immediately called her mother. Mom told her to go get her dad's pistol from their bedroom and shoot the b*****d if he gets in. Mom was on her way home as fast as she could make it.



Meanwhile, this guy had went around to the sidedoor (where the kitchen is) and started beating on it, saying "let me in!". He was also going to the windows, beating on them saying "let me in!".



The older sister yelled back at him that she had called police, she had a gun and would shoot him if he didn't leave. He then started saying "No, I just want to be your friend. Let me in!"



This went on for what seemed like an hour (I'm sure it was a much shorter time but we were in sheer terror). He would go from the front door to the side door, to the windows beating on them saying "Let me in, I just want to be your friend".



eventually the guy left, we could see him through the sheer curtains walk down the drive and then down the street. About that time their mom arrived home. Myself and the two other friends who were to spend the night decided we had enough fun and got their mom to take us home (we all lived in the same neighborhood).



Seemed like it was all over but when my friends mom got home after delivering us, this a*****e shows up again, this time someone brought him in a car. He and the other guy got out, started towards the door with the guy saying "I just want to be your friend', to which their mom replied by emptying the pistol in their direction. Needless to say the two guys hauled a*s out of their. Cops finally showed up to no avail.



I later found out who this guy was and that he lived two houses down from me. I found it out from his brother who was coming over to see my sister and heard him tell my sis about some crazy s**t his brother had done. Seems his brother was tripping on acid but remembered what he had done. He regretted doing it and was afraid the cops were going to find him.



I sort of knew the guy myself, he used to throw the football around with us kids (we were always playing street football). Was always a cool guy.



The guy who had came back with him in the car lived in our neighborhood too. Another cool guy, I knew his sister who was the same age as me. This other dude had just shown up at his house and told him to give him a ride to some friends house so they could all party. He had no idea what the guy had done.



It all wasn't so scary after learning all the details for some reason, but we were scared to f*****g death when it happened and no telling what the guy would have done if he had gotten into the house.

#44 Last year, a guy came to my house's door around 9:00 at night. He knocked and I got my mom, and she went out to see what was up.



By the way, we live in a very rural area, so visits that late are extremely uncommon and strange.



The guy talked to my mom about how he was opening a business, asked whether she liked american-made products, then handed her a clorox container as a 'sample.'



He went back to his minivan and opened it to get a 'vacuum cleaner' when my mom saw five other men sitting inside. She told me to run and get my phone, since we don't have a land line. I couldn't find it, so I got my knife and stood around the corner.



She threw the container outside and told them to get the hell off her property, as well as that she was calling the cops. They peeled out of the driveway and we never saw the car again.



___________________________________



Oh yeah, a quick (and lighter-hearted) addition



Two months later my mom found a single, bearded guy putting filled garbage bags by the back door. She asked him what the hell he was doing- he responded by saying "this is for your little girl" (my little sister). Again, she told him to get the hell out, then went through the bags.



They were filled with garbage, dirty clothes, and empty tampon containers.



Edit: I forgot to mention that each of these exchanges occurred at the back door when the light was off.

#45 Not very many creepy things happen to me, so sorry if this story is a bit dull, but it did freak me out a little at the time.





A few years ago, when I was fourteen or so, I was out walking my dog, a hyper Chesapeake retriever mix, in a rural/suburban area. It was a fairly quiet road. A car would breeze by once every five minutes or so. An old gray toyota carolla or some car like that passed by. Nothing unusual. But a minute later, this car passes AGAIN. And the car slows down a ton when it's coming toward me, giving me the impression this guy was checking me out.



This guy ends up passing up and down the road stalking me. I end up faking having a cell phone and talking to someone on the other end, in case he got any ideas. The dog gave me a sense of security too. After maybe the sixth or seventh time this guy does this, I duck into the woods to hide. He swings by twice more, and I wait ten minutes to see if he comes back. He doesn't. I end up running back home, with a very confused and disappointed dog.



I think later on there was a news story that matched my stalker's description and was charged with attempted r**e. Could be wrong though. Still, creepy. I didn't go for a walk for about a week after that.

#46 This isn't exactly creepy, but it's one of the scariest things that's ever happened to me.



I was driving down the motorway with my boyfriend in the passenger seat, and my dad in the seat behind my own. My dad is an epileptic and his fits are extremely sporadic. Sometimes he goes extremely stiff and other times he will try to get out of places or grab and punch people. Mid-conversation I felt his hands wrap around my throat as I was driving, pulling my head back and making it increasingly difficult to drive. My boyfriend managed to help steer the car into the hard shoulder but it was one of the scariest experiences in my life.

#47 When I was 12 or 13 we went to a McDonalds on the way to the beach...I went to pee before I ate and to wash my hands...just as I started peeing this guy comes in, walks to the urinal next to me and just watches. Doesn't pee. Just watches. I can see him out of the corner of my eye, his eyes locked onto my junk (what there was of it).



I had a bathing suit on so I'm doing the whole junk flop over thing (guys know what that means) so I can't hide it. I can't stop it (I can now though...not sure why when you're a kid you can't stop your pee). He just smiled creepily as I finished, put things away and washed my hands. He just stood there smiling. I gave him one more look as I left the bathroom and never saw him again. I was with my friend's mom and I didn't say anything because I didn't want to get in trouble and really wanted to go to the beach. That logic makes no sense, I realize that now, but I ate my Filet O Fish with a WTF? look on my face and had an awesome day at the beach.

#48 Oooo, I've got a good one for this.



To start, I'm a straight dude, and I used to work at Victorias Secret. No, not selling things on the floor- stock boy. Pinning security tags on things, moving heavy boxes, climbing ladders, squashing bugs.



I thought them kinda sexist or unfemenistic for literally saying that last bit in the interview, but they turned out to have some spiders that were about 5 inches wide when you counted the legs... so i kinda understood after seeing that.



K**led the thing with a box, cause I was worried that if I tried to step on it.... it might win.



Anyways, back on point.



So my manager that day was this lady that was pregnant. as. hell.



But a very chill pregnant lady- handled the pain and the moodswings oddly well. Cheerful and straightforward, at 7 months preggers.



This woman comes up for an exchange- no big deal. Manager types up the ticket, and goes to take the security tags off the new clothes and the woman cuts her off-



"NONONOONONONNO DONT TOUCH IT"

"Oh....uh... I need to take the tags off so you can leave with it"

"NONONO DON'T TOUCH IT I DONT WANNA GET PREGNANT!!"

"....I... uh... you can't get pregnant that way...."

"PLEASE DONT TOUCH IT, IF YOU TOUCH IT AND THEN I TOUCH IT I CAN GET PREGNANT, I HAVEN'T HAD S*X IN 3 YEARS AND I DON'T WANNA GET PREGNANT!"

".........I'll get one of the other girls to help you!"



So she grabs one of the non-pregnant workers, and gets them to finish out the return.



She then comes into the back, because holy s**t, that actually just happened, and someone needs to hear about it.



So she comes into the back to tell me about it. She has some trouble getting her words together, mostly just making those "I can't believe this just happened" faces.



While she's getting herself together to tell this story, (none of which I know at this point, btdubs), and into the employees-only-backroom walks in that same lady.



She starts to ask a question, but then notices me.



"Ooooohhhhh, you dooooo have a boy working here!"



She then proceeds to dump out her newly purchased lingerie on a nearby box.



"Would you touch it?" as she motions to the lingerie.



I try to awkwardly laugh it off as though it's a joke. She stares at me unflinchingly. Awkward silence comes over the room as this woman clearly will not leave until I touch her lingerie.



I pick it up, fold it neatly, and put it back in her bag. The woman leaves.



Manager then proceeds to tell me the previous story about how the woman thought she could catch pregnancy by touching something a pregnant woman touched, and I start to freak out a little.



THEN WHY WAS SHE SO DETERMINED TO HAVE ME TOUCH HER LINGERIE????



The woman returned to the store 3 times that day. Each time, making a beeline for the backroom, only to be intercepted by my managers, who would politely ask if she needed anything, and then she would leave.



I left out the back door that night.



Super kudos to the wonderful women that worked there.



TLDR: Woman thought she could catch pregnancy by touching something a preggers lady touched. Demanded I touch her new underoos.

#49 So me and my friend decide to go explore this old group of houses (probably from 1930s) anyway the main house has three stories and is so overgrown a fully grown tree is blocking the door. Naturally the only other way to get in is through the cellar doors. So we go down using nothing but our phone lights and it wasn't really creepy at all although the ceiling was low (about 5ft high). So we go to the second floor and once again there is nothing. No furniture or trash...just nothing so we go upstairs and it's the same story however at this point the two of us realize the place is spotless and has none of the normal dust and dirt.



Nope, it was immaculate which is creepy in itself. So we go upstairs and nothing once again. We do however notice a piece of plywood has been screwed into the wall and so obviously we rip it off to see what lies behind. What we found was the stairs to the attic.



When we went to the attic there was a single chair sitting facing out of the only window in the attic. So I'm superstitious and am scared sh**less but my friend sits down in the fair and realizes that it's placed facing the roller rink across the highway....pretty creepy.

#50 My closet door flew open. During a major thunderstorm.



I was 11 years old. I didn't sleep in my own room for two weeks after that went down.

#51 One night while I was playing videogames, I heard this bizarre laughing/screaming sound just outside of my window. I have never heard anything like it before. I froze and didn't even turn my head and just sat there for a few minutes. I heard it again, and it was the most otherworldly sound imaginable. It was like something was laughing while dying at the same time. It definitely wasn't human. I turned off my light and immediately went to bed long before I planned to.



I told my family about it in the morning and they said they saw a fox slinking around the yard. I googled fox noises and they were pretty close to what I heard but not quite. While I'm 99% it was just the fox, the memory of the noise alone still frightens me. I didn't know those little things could make such a terrifying (and LOUD) sound.

#52 I came home from work one day to find the door to my house unlocked. i thought i might have forgotten to lock it, but when i entered my living room i found a mess and saw that one of my windows had been smashed. The content of my shelves and drawers were on the floor. My piggy bank was destroyed. Foreign coins was still there, but the few coins i had in there from my own country was gone (the equivalent of 3-4$)



My PC, video camera, synthesizer, TV was still there even though they were worth quite alot.



I walked up to check the second floor (i had nothing up there but i had to check the entire house to see if it was clear.) I found my bread knife on the floor. Whoever broke in had carried it upstairs. I suppose they did it because they were unsure if anybody was up there and took it to protect themselves (maybe hurt me, who knows?)



i checked around the house and found the tracks of a car on the lawn right outside the broken window.



Whoever did it had a vehicle that could have carried my valuables away from there, but all they took was my spare change.



I lived on the edge of a forest at that time with no one else around, so no one witnessed the break in.

#53 Imagine it’s 2009. Your idiotic parents just bought an 03’ blacked out Escalade that was repoed from a d**g lord.



Now imagine that you’ve just broke down in the middle of the city (with your mother and three younger sisters), that said d**g lord f****d a bunch of people over in, and nobody will be there to help you for another 5 hours. Yeah this happened to me, and I’m still salty about it all.



After about 30 mins of us sitting there broke down, and AAA informs us that they refuse to even come into that part of town, we hear *BOOM* *BOOM* *BOOM* “POLICE! GET OUT OF THE F*****G CAR!”



My mom steps out, with her hands in the air scared sh**less, and the cop pushes her out of the way pointing his weapon into the car. When he sees that it’s just a bunch of kids he holsters his gun, and lets my mom explain. Apparently, this Escalade was known by the cops around the area very well, and the d**g lord currently had a warrant out for his arrest.



Before the cop left (not even offering to help us like WTF dude) he says, “It’s getting dark, you guys should get out of here soon. Especially in...that. Word of advice, clean it out really good before someone pulls you over with a K-9 unit.” (Yes we took his advice the next day, and we ended up finding crack in between these door things that covered the cup holder, and weed in the third row.)



About 2 hours later this tweaker comes up to the car, and presses his face against the passenger window. (The windows were so tinted that you couldn’t see inside even if you were doing that.) The tweaker starts screaming, “I KNOW YOU’RE IN THERE M**********R! WHERES MY S**T!” He begins to stand on the running boards, places his hands on the racks on the top, and starts to rock the car. I’m crying, my mom is losing her s**t. The man then tries to get in through the sun roof. “WHEN I GET IN THERE YOU’RE A DEAD SON OF A B***H!” Suddenly, thank Jesus up in heaven, the Onstar alarm comes on. That scares him, and he leaves.



So yeah, make sure you know the history on the car you’re buying, and don’t buy it if the previous owner was a d**g lord. The end.

#54 This happened back when I was in high school. The movie, “The Texas Chainsaw M******e” (the first one, yes I’m old) was playing at our local theatre and a group of us made plans to go see it together, then go back to my house and party, because my dad was gone for the weekend.



After the movie we were all sitting at my kitchen table, drinking beer, smokin pot, and talking about the movie and s**t.



Then it happened! We all heard it! The unmistakable sound of a f*****g chainsaw being pulled! Right outside my kitchen door! Someone was trying to start a god d**n chainsaw on my side porch right outside the door!



Everyone ran every which way. Some ran upstairs, some ran downstairs, and I ran to the door and locked it. Then i put my hands against the door to keep it shut, when the chainsaw fired up and was now screaming as someone was hitting the throttle. At that second I lost all sense of proper thinking. I knew this couldn’t be really happening, but it was, and at any second a chainsaw was going to come through my door and maybe cut my hands off doing it, so I ran. I started for an upstairs window that I knew I could climb out to the roof.



Then we heard the laughing. And the chainsaw was turned off and much more laughing. Yup, a guy who couldn’t make it to the movie with us concocted this plan and came by the house with his dads chainsaw. We definitely had something to talk about that night as we continued our party.

#55 So someone had a farm and invited like 20 people for Halloween at night. We played hide and seek : with a friend we went to hide at the border of the farm, next to a fence and behind a tree. Behind the fences there was the beginning of a great forest. While hiding, we heard what look lile one of our friend's voice, coming from behind the fences and telling us "Hey ! Come here !" So we replied "Do you have a better spot to hide ?". Then no answers. Like 2 minutes later, he would say, louder this time, "Just go under the fences, quick !" But this time we recognized that it was not our friend. We looked at the forest but we could barely see anything. Eventually we changed our hidding spot and then asked the rest of the group about it. No one went outside the farm. Some people even wanted to call the cops!

#56 The time I found a weird kid in my neighborhood standing over the corpse of a chihuahua that he had recently tortured and k**led. I wrote a thing about the whole incident but I guess I'm not a very good writer, because nobody seemed interested. Said kid grew up to m**der two people.

#57 Me and some friends went to an abandoned mental asylum at night not really expecting much. We busted in one of the boarded up windows and when we were inside we all heard talking. We figured other people were there so we followed the sound. We're walking down the hall and heard what sounded like a woman whispering "Why did you take my baby" over and over again. At this point, I'm visibly shaking and we all believed we found where the sound was coming from. We go in this room and there was a huge cage. It looked like one of those pet carriers but human sized.



I don't know what the f**k happened that night. I don't really believe dead people were talking in there but the sheer creepiness of it all was too much.

#58 It was me and my parents at home on a Sunday morning. My dad and I were in the living room and my mom needed to go to the bathroom. She was in there for awhile but we didn't pay much attention until we heard her screaming. When we ran in we found her shaking and crying. She said my great grandmother (who died before I was born) came to her and said she was lonely, we had my great grandfather long enough it was time for him to come home (he was about 96 at the time) mom begged her to let him stay he was almost 100 and we would miss him. She said grandma said he can have one more birthday then he's coming home. He died a month after his next birthday.

#59 It happened 24 years ago. I heard this story on the radio while I was driving to Santa Barbara in 1987.



A small commuter plane crashed near San Luis Obispo with about a dozen (Edit: 43) people aboard, coming in straight down leaving a crater of an impact site. The bodies were horribly mangled, almost as if the fuselage of the plane had acted like a syringe "injecting" the people into the ground.



As each body was recovered and examined it was found that each person had a bullet wound. The theory was that one man had snapped, first shooting his boss then all of the other passengers, pilots and finally himself.



A plane full of dead people flew into the ground under full power.

#60 Happened to a friend of a friend type story, but I've been promised that it's true.

A couple of years ago a girl who about 19-20 was at a big shopping centre in my city (Perth, Australia). As she was walking back to her car in the early evening, she noticed an oldish woman standing next to it. She told her that a couple of guys were trying to break into her car and she had scared them off, and was just waiting so that they didn't come back. The girl looked and saw that the lock had been forced open and thanked the old woman and asked if there was anything she could do. The woman asked for a lift to the nearest train station because she had missed her bus after waiting by the car. Of course, the girl was more than happy to.



Fast forward about 10 minutes and they're waiting at a traffic light (this is where it gets creepy). The oldish woman puts her hand on the girls thigh and the girl doesn't think too much of it until she notices how big it is. At this point she looks across at the 'old woman' and notices her oddly pronounced adam's apple, at which point he/she tells the woman just to keep driving and do what he/she says.



This next bit is INGENIOUS... the girl, instead of losing her s**t like I would've done, decides to floor it into the car in front of her, causing the guy to bolt after the people in front get out.



The creepiest part of the whole thing is that when the cops came, they found a knife and rope under the passenger seat, basically meaning that the 'old woman' had broken into the car, placed the stuff there, and then waited for her to comeback so she could kidnap her... moral of the story is to never trust old people.



EDIT: TL;DR: 'old woman' (actually middle-aged man) breaks into a young girl's car, plants a knife and rope and waits for her to come back. Blames the break in on some guys and attempts to kidnap her while giving the he/she a lift.

#61 Scariest moment of my life was (at age twelve, living in Vienna) being followed by a middle-aged middle-eastern looking gentleman in a ratty black hoodie all around town. I first saw him at my local train station, and I noticed him watching me. He got into the same carriage as me, got off at the same station, then transferred into the same connecting train, same carriage. I saw him watching me closely all through the second trip. Got off at the same station and I started walking quickly to the exits. I heard him come up behind me, and I spun around and looked him in the eyes.





He just stopped dead, and then sputtered, "Zeit?" (Time, in German).



I said, two o'clock (or whatever it was.)



He stood there awkwardly for a while, and then shuffled away.

#62 My girlfriend was once walking to my place in the evening. She called me when she was about 100 m out and told me a man was chasing her. Long story short: I ran to her, found the man wrestling with her and beat the living s**t out of him.

#63 Friend of a friend knew a girl who had a one night stand with some guy. She developed a rash down there, went to see doctor who examined her, then said he had to call the police. Turned out the rash was some flesh eating bacteria that lives on dead corpses. They tracked down the guy she had a one-nighter with. He worked in a morgue...

#64 One of my teachers in high school grew up in Alaska. When she was in high school, her mother didn't think her school was teaching grammar well enough and decided to get her private tutoring. Her teacher was a nice lady, though a bit timid and quiet. The first odd thing was that rather than use the perfectly good kitchen table for the tutoring, the used a room in the basement. The gloomy room was full of taxidermied animals; the tutor's husband was a champion big game hunter (crossbow).



She was a bit creeped out by it, but she ended up taking grammar lessons there for about a half a year. Every few months, the tutor would go on 1-2 week vacations by herself. Then, during one of the vacations, her mom picked up the paper and saw that the tutor's husband had been arrested for 15 counts of m**der. He had preyed on young homeless or run-away women, locking them in the very room my teacher took her tutoring lessons in for several days without food, then taking them in his plane, releasing them, then hunting them down with his crossbow.

#65 On a warm summer night my wife and I were in bed reading with the windows open, after dark. We heard someone nearby shouting loudly, maybe a block away in our residential neighborhood. The words were mostly hard to understand but at least once quite distinctly: "Help me! I'm bleeding! I'm bleeding!" After a minute or so it trailed off.



I couldn't see anything out any window. My wife REALLY didn't want me to go out to check it out. Both our hearts were pounding like crazy. Obviously someone was hurt, but was there still danger?



So I called the local police and explained. In a few minutes a cop car drove by in the direction of the shouting. A few minutes after that I saw a policemen with a flashlight chasing someone across a nearby yard. I checked to make sure all the doors were locked. After that, nothing happened for what felt like a really long time.



Finally we called the police back to see what was up. Turns out it was just a local teen, drunk, trying to talk to the neighborhood girl who recently dumped him. At some point, trying to get her attention, he broke a window and cut his hand. When the police showed up, he ran, because he was drunk and didn't want to get busted.



So much less scary than the stories we had been spinning in our heads! Finally we were able to sleep.

#66 I was born and raised in North Dakota. Back when I was in HS, a group of us would research murders that occurred out in the county. We would then go out to find the scenes and film the exploration at night (this was about two years before Blair Witch) It was something to do while we got wasted on s****y beer and teenage b******t. Eventually we ran out of places to go (ND = few people, few m**ders) and got really good at finding abandoned rural farmsteads by driving dirt roads and looking for the signs.



Rut roads, deliberate tree groves, and old mailbox posts were common markers. We were out looking when we spotted a tree grove that was out of place (sure sign) and drove through the field and discovered an old (but not too old) house. It had padlocks on the outside doors that were knocked off pretty easily, we dispatched of them and entered the kitchen. There were six of us, all with flashlights, and we lit up the kitchen/dining area fairly easily. The table was the initial thing you noticed and it was strange because of how normal it looked. It was set for a meal and not a bowl was out of place. Only thing was, we'd been in dozens of these houses and place setttings were a first. Especially unbroken ones.



As we investigated the area we found the fridge had the disgusting remnants of a full stock, and the cupboards were full of canned and dry foods. This was also a first. One guy found mail on the counter from early June 1978 and another found a creepy a*s TV guide in the living room with UFO's on the cover. All the family photos were hanging up. Mom, Dad, Bro and Sis in their 1970's glory. Furniture was dusty, but in good condition. Closets were full. Everything was totally normal. Which was super abnormal.



As we dug around the house, we all started to realize that this house had not been moved out of, it had been straight up abandoned. Imagine locking the door to your house and never coming back. That's the state this house was in. Complete unplanned departure. We went upstairs and split into three pairs to check out the three rooms. Ours was the closest and obviously it was the younger boys room, I can't describe what it looked like too well because almost right away from the hall, we heard the most f*****g terrifying scream I've ever had the misfortune of hearing.



We went running into the hallway and were all yelling questions at each other at the same time. After a few (really long) seconds the two screamers caught their breath and said "you have to go in and see." Walking down the hall and through the doorway, I prayed I wouldn't act like a p***y in front of my friends. I shouldn't have been concerned because the others were as scared as I was.



The room itself opened up to the left of the doorframe and centered on the right side of the room was a queenish sized bed. Propped up on pillows, with the blanket drawn to the waist, arms on top of the blanket, and worst of all, head turned slightly so it was looking you straight in the eyes when you entered the room was a life sized porcelain doll. Snow white skin, jet black hair, cold dead eyes. The dead eyes lit up with our flashlights. Like she was waiting for us. If the head hadn't been turned I could excuse it, but it was turned.



Ready for when we walked in. Ready for 20 years. Hasty f*****g exits were made down the stairs and into the car. It was during the ride we started to get even more creeped out when we realized that even though the house had been abandoned, someone had taken the time to set up that g*****n doll. Not packing food, clothes, or family photos. Setting up the doll was one of the last things done in this house. We researched their names, but got nothing. No tragic car accident. No grisly m******e. No extended family. Just a tacky time-capsule in the middle of nowhere. We found out that the county had taken possession of the land for nonpayment of taxes, explaining the locks, but never tracked down anymore information on what happened to them. Or why they left that f*****g doll.

#67 Went camping with some friends on hill a few kilometers out in the woods from one of the guys house. There's a few hiking/four wheeling trails in the area that lead up to the hill so it's known by the locals. It was about midnight we had a fire going and were just sitting around having a good time, then the guy (there was 4 of us) sitting opposite of me yells who are you.



I turn around and there's this man, about 6ft tall staring at us from the edge of the woods with a big rock in his hand. One guy knocked an arrow in the compound bow we had, the guy across from me grabbed the hatchet and I pulled the knife off my belt. We had no clue what we were doing but the guy wouldn't say anything to us. He eventually just backed into the woods. No sleep was had that night and we kept a very large fire going.

#68 Well, now I can tell my story.



This is the first of two instances. First, I was alone in the basement, playing GTA IV with my friend on my PC. It gets to about 1 AM and we're having a blast, shooting RPGS and throwing grenades w***y nilly. Then I hear a sound that really doesn't fit with GTA. I figure it's not coming from my headset, so I take it off. The sound that's being made is coming from an old music box that we have. The last time it was used was probably 10 years ago. And this thing is just full on blaring its song. I start chanting "NO NO NO NO NO" and book it upstairs, leaving my friend on Skype pretty confused. My mom and dad are coming down from their room, my dad equipped with a baseball bat. As you can imagine, it was hard to explain to them that it was NOT an intruder.



My second instance was in the same basement. Now, my basement has a main area where most of our furnishings are, and a satellite room off of that. Then, there's the unfinished part of the basement where I'm sure the spirits dwell, but I digress (I'll post pics of the basement if this gets popular). Anyway, this time I'm playing GTA IV again with the same friend. It's about 1 AM again, and we decide to call it a night. I'm browsing Reddit while I cool down from vidya gaems with my headset off to let my ears take a break. It's at that point that I hear "Da da da daaaaaa daaaaaaa" (read with two little girl voices) from the bowels of the unfinished part of the basement. Now, it's pitch black around me except for my island of salvation at my computer. At this point, I'm just so f****n done with ghosts that I say, "F**k it, fine, have the basement" and go upstairs and go to bed.

There are a couple more instances of spooky ghosts but they're not as scary as these two.

#69 We were partying at a usual party spot by the river, and some dude came out of the woods. He just kept saying weird s**t like "you gotta watch yourself down here," "There are some bad folks around here" and when asked who he was he just said, "I'm nobody." We were all a little sketched out, and basically told the guy to f**k off.



A couple days later a girl went off the rope swing there and got really f****d up. Someone put fishing hooks all over the bottom of the rope swing and it took chunks of flesh out of her leg.



Later we found out the dude was just a guy that lived nearby and although a creepy drunk, he was harmless. There was a f****d up, probably inbred family that lived up the road that he would warn people about. About 5 years later, last year, they beat some kid up with a log and kidnapped some girl at gunpoint and took her on a joy ride.

#70 To this day, No one believes me. Most tell me that It was a dream. It was not a dream.



I was 10 years old at the time. My parents both went out of town for the night and I begged them to let me stay home alone for the duration of their absence. After hours of begging, they finally said that I could stay home alone for the night. I was excited. This was going to be amazing.



My Parents left the house around 3 in the afternoon. I watched tv, ate whatever I wanted, and I was having a great time. Finally, I decided it was time for bed when the clock hit 2AM. I turned the lights off and was about to go under the covers when I saw a green light shining under my door. I was confused. I opened the door, and felt a rush of air. I saw down the hallway a figure walking slowly toward me. I panicked. I went to the only salvation that any ten year old had. I hid under the covers. My door squeaked open. I heard footsteps lead up to my bed, then abruptly stopped. I decided to look from under the covers.



a small greenish thing was kneeling over me, studying me. I got scared and put my head under the covers again. ten minutes passed, then the thing walked out of my room. a big rush of air blew my blanket away, then the green light went out when i opened my door.



I didn't sleep that night. My parents got home, and I told them what had happened, and they both agreed that I had a nightmare and that I won't be home alone again any time soon.

#71 Warning, this is going to be *super* long.



**TL:DR My family is probably cursed on some level and just about every part has been haunted in some way.**



Oh god I have so many. So many that I feel like one side of my family is 'cursed' to have to deal with ghosts and demons. This is all 100% true, but a lot may sound made up. I promise they are not. I feel like I'm late to the party and this will be buried. I'll start as far back as I know. My great grandmother's sister was born with a veil of skin over her face. It is believed by many that people born with veils over their face can see the future. One day my great grandmother and her were walking down the road. This was in a rural West Virginia town, so they were fairly alone. The sister tells my great grandmother, "Hester, that man on the horse is coming. He's going to get us," my great grandmother flips out, and they run home. That night they hear the galloping of a horse up and down their street.



**Next I'll do the ones that happened when I was alive, starting with what I witnessed.**



Up until I was 6 our house was horribly haunted. Dangerously so at times. Eventually a 'priest' came in and blessed the house and sealed all our portals to stop the spirits from coming through.



We used to have this painting on our wall. It was a cabin with a path leading down from it. If you stayed up late you could see people walking down the path. We eventually got rid of it.



We had another painting. I hated this f*****g painting. My mom hated this f*****g painting. Everybody hated this f*****g painting except for my dad. He found it in a dumpster at work and decided it would look nice on our wall. It was this old cabin with a large evil looking tree next to it. Just looking at it would creep the f**k out of everyone. Even thinking about it I'm getting chills. Seriously f**k that painting and whoever painted it. We were going to throw it away but my cousin wanted it. They took it and they started hearing things in their house. My cousin burned it and the noises stopped.



We recently moved from the formerly haunted house, and I always felt like I was being watched, as did everyone else in the house. We used to all see shadows dancing on the edges of our vision and everything. Sometimes while walking up the stairs I knew something was behind me. I just knew. Sometimes my legs would lock up from the fear and I'd have to call my mom the help me. How I ever slept in the basement of that f*****g place I'll never know.



This is one of the ones you might not be inclined to believe, but I promise this happened. My dad witnessed it and I saw the aftermath. One night my brother screams, "Wake the f**k up! I just saw Mary in the kitchen." Mary was the real mother of my adopted sister. She died unexpectedly and her real dad went to prison. He had saw her going from the sink to the basement door. My dad and my brother go down there. I s**t you not my brother was picked up and thrown across the basement over a workout bench.My dad and brother ran upstairs. My brother yells, "Wake the hell up! Something in this f*****g house is trying to f*****g k**l me!" Everyone wakes up and we all move our beds to the living room so we could sleep together. My at the ripe old age of 5 sat on my mother's lap while she helped my brother stop the bleeding. He had deep, nasty scratches all down his chest and stomach, and a few on his face. Scratches that could only be caused by human nails. He's still got the scars, but most are hidden under his tats, but that's another story. We stayed because my whole family is super stubborn and it was 4 in the morning. For a month straight everyone slept together in the living room.



**Now onto the ones that I've only been told about or don't remember.**



We had a pool table in our basement for a while. You could see and hear the pool balls flying back and forth like the bastards were having a game.



Before we had any pets my mom heard a deep, guttural growl in the laundry room while doing laundry. Now this one could have been an animal, but that was a pretty loud growl according to my mom. Because of this that's not very comforting.





Now this next one has to do with people I've never even met. My mom saw it happen though, and I trust her totally. I fully expect you to all call this b******t, and I'm okay with that. It happened and it's true.



My mom's now dead cousin fought a demon or the devil. According to him it was the devil. He had always been a deeply religious man, but in the years leading up to this he had struggled with d**g addictions. One day he's down in his basement, and his dad and mom hear him screaming and a bunch of loud crashed. They run downstairs and the cousin is being whipped back and forth, sometimes being thrown into walls. Being lifted into the air and all. They try to hold him down, but he yells, "No, you've got to let me do this. If you don't he's going to win and take me." So for the next twelve hours or so they watch their son fight the devil. They say that they could feel his presence. That it was deeply inhuman and wrong. They called a few members of their church and family and they all stand down there praying for him. After a while it just stops. Somehow he resisted the devil and won. He had to go the hospital and everything obviously.

#72 This still gives me the shivers. When I was little, probably around 10, my dad would sleep in my bed whenever I had nightmares. So one night I had one and he came over to calm me down. We both fell asleep after this. So I woke up again and felt something off. So turning around in bed, I see what appears to be a hand crawling up the bed frame. I totally covered myself with my blankets, but I could still hear the piter-patter of the fingers. My goodness did I jump when it landed in the blanket that I was hiding under. I tossed the blanket and ran to the other side of the room, waking my dad up. He went over to look and 'lo and behold it was one of the biggest wolf spiders I have seen.

#73 One night, I had a dream that I got stabbed by a small child. I woke up and my side hurt. Alot. I could still feel the knife. I checked and nothing was there, not even a bruise. I could feel it in my gut as well as my skin. I was writhing in pain, but after a few minutes the pain subsided.



I have never been stabbed before but I imagine that's what it felt like. I could literally feel the split in my skin. I still remember the pain but not the dream itself.

#74 I was working as a groundskeeper at a rural cemetery the summer after my first year of college (a tiny 18F). It was scary as hell there because it was a little bit from town (I rode my bike), surrounded by dark evergreens, and nobody ever visited. One day I was using the trimmer and I noticed a car at the road.



He called me over, but I stayed about 15 feet away. He turned off the car and asked me why I was all alone, how long I had been out there alone, and how old I was. This was pre cell phones. I had fantasized using the trimmer to wield off demons (lonely cemetery groundskeeper - pretty much my only thought) but this was IRL.



He had a weird grin and he was double checking the road as if to make sure there were no cars before getting out. Then, like he saw a ghost, he stopped smiling, started his car up and drove off, not saying bye or anything. I can’t even describe him because it all happened within 3 minutes and at first I was more confused than scared.

#75 When I was 18 years old my oldest stepbrother and his wife invited my boyfriend and me to live in a house they were renting to own. This seemed like a great idea because I wanted desperately to get out of my parent's house and start my adult life. We moved into the house in December/January and gathered gas powered heaters since we didn't have electricity for a while after moving in.



The house had two stories: living room, kitchen, dining room, mine and my boyfriend's bedroom, and a small bathroom on the first floor, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and what we dubbed the game room on the second floor. We had 3 cats in the house and our friends would come over often. My stepbrother's friends would tell me that they would often hear a crying baby in the game room, although none of us had babies, so I always thought they were f*****g with me. We also had some kind of constant dripping/trickling sound inside the walls. We had a plumber come check things out, and even though there were water spots on my bedroom ceiling, he said there was nothing wrong with our pipes/plumbing.



One night, everything kind of came to a head. My boyfriend and I were sitting on the living room couch, in the empty house, around one of the heaters waiting on a friend to pick us up for dinner. I was reading and my boyfriend was sleeping. I didn't wake him or bother him because he had just finished a 12 hour shift and was clearly exhausted.



While I read I could hear stomping/running around upstairs but didn't think much of it because 3 cats, ya know? Well, at some point, out of nowhere my boyfriend woke up and jumped off the couch. He asked if I wanted to walk to the restaurant, which was about 3 miles away. I told him no, that it was freezing outside and our friend was on the way to get us. He just kept insisting we walk until I finally gave in and we walked out the front door.



I asked him what the hell was going on and he told me he'd tell me when we got out of view of the house. Obviously, I thought that was weird, but whatever I guess. We finally got around the corner and he stopped in the middle of the sidewalk. He asked if I talked to him or touched him while he was sleeping, and of course I said no. Then he went on to tell me how someone or something whispered his name in his ear and grabbed his shoulder while he was asleep. He asked again if I touched him and I said I didn't. Then, he asked if I heard the stomping upstairs, and I told him it was the cats. He looked me in the eyes and said, "Rainyri27, all of the cats were asleep downstairs in the living room when we left."



I didn't step foot in that house again for two weeks after that, and it turns out my boyfriend had bruises on the shoulder that was "grabbed". Later, we found out a whole family (baby included) had been m******d in that house...



tl;dr Lived in a haunted house. Noped the f**k out when a ghost grabbed my boyfriend (leaving bruises) and whispered his name in his ear.

#76 Oh right, the stairs to nowhere.







The house my parents live in was purchased at exceptional value. The reason for this was because of the brothers, and everyone in town new of it. They didn't just live in squalor in the old American mansion, they lived in outright insanity.



The youngest built a teepee in the backyard, would hunt, would skin animals and hang their pelts around the house. The oldest got tired of his room sized aquarium and smashed it, leaving the fish to rot.



The house was cleaned and flipped, and the realtor did the best she could. But there were still... oddities. Bizarre carvings. Curious architecture. And of course, the stairs. It descended from the ground floor.You'd open the door, walk down the concrete steps enclosed in darkness, and then that was it. A wall.



My father decided to wall it off from the top, just leave it so it would become a normal house. But before he did I would always sneak down the stairs at night to the bottom, to the wall. When you knocked on it it was hollow, and I'd listen to the resounding knocks and wonder what was on the other side.

#77 I was under a car rack when they guy i was helping used a jack to raise the axle to reattach a bracket. The cars back tires came off the rack and shifted left. I caught an 88 camaro and pushed it back over and kicked out that jack. My heart rate has never been higher.

#78 I was home, alone, in a big old house out in the country. Being bored, I put on a scary movie. I was happily watching it, when from somewhere outside the window right beside me, I heard this strange noise that was something like a growl and a cough. I paused the movie and listened to see if it was just something I imagined or something from the TV. It happened again. I was freaking out for a while until I put together that it was Ring-Tailed Possums in the tree outside.

#79 So I live in a medium-sized town in the UK - the largest wild animals we get around here are foxes. Approximately 10 years ago, when I was about 16 years old my family were 'stalked' by a man (which we now believe was our neighbour) who would wait outside our front door and pace around our front garden in the middle of the night.



My room was directly above our front door and because of the issues we'd been having with our 'stalker' I had taken it upon myself to monitor the situation and keep watch, so I would often be up late with my windows open, listening for any suspicious noises.



One night, it was about 2am and I was awake in my bed, listening outside because I thought I'd heard footsteps. My curtains and windows were open, but it was pitch black outside because our council turn the street lights out at 12:30am to save energy.



I was on already on edge because of the footsteps, when I began to hear very loud, very deep breathing from my front garden. This breathing was not the steady, paced breathes of a person, instead it sounded impatient and angry - and it was loud.



Naturally, I s**t myself and called my brother - he was in the bedroom next to mine, which also looked out onto the front garden, but I was too scared to get out of bed. He answered and I told him that something was in our front garden. Usually he would tell me to just go back to sleep and that it's probably nothing, but he listened and heard the same deep, angry breathing I had. He was too scared to get out of bed too so we stayed on the phone for a little bit until the breathing stopped.



Afterwards I lay in bed for an hour before I got the courage to quickly shut my windows and go back to sleep.



It may sound like nothing but I have never, ever heard breathing like that before, except for maybe in films. To breath as deep and loud as it was, it had to have been huge - like a bear. And if it was a person - what state must they have been in to produce such unnatural, animalistic breathes? And what were they doing in our front garden at 2am?

#80 About 35 years ago, I was staying in Varanasi, the holiest city in India, with some European friends of mine.



One of the friends suddenly disappeared for a while- maybe a few hours or overnight- when he came back, he was a wreck- it took a while, but we eventually got a few vague bits out of him.



He'd wandered down to the river where bodies are burned in the daytime- and had met a group of 'Holy Men' who drank and smoked some strange stuff with him... from there the story was not clear- he was crying and incoherent telling us... but it seems there was necrophilia... and cannibalism and... worse... his ravings sounded like something out of Lovecraft... God knows what he was dosed with.



He recovered a bit, in a few days, except for unexpected crying jags, he seemed to be getting better. Eventually he went quite mad.



I ran into him again, about 20 years later- he wouldn't talk about it.

#81 I "Broke" into an old building once with my best friend.



We were out screwing around and found an old building in the middle(ish) of about 300 acres of forest in Washington.



There had originally been a town around it, but it had been razed for some land use issue in the 80's. Anyways, the building was one of only a few left. It had been (from the sign in front) a police station, and a portion of a graveyard was behind it, all the bodies long exhumed. Naturally, we went in. After searching for a while we found a few...odd...things.



1. We went into the semi-flooded basement. It led in two directions. For a very long ways. One way ended at a brick wall with no visible rooms in the hallway after about 400 feet from the stairs. The other direction went 60 feet or so then ended abruptly. We found out (through stupidity and flashlights) that it didn't end right there, it just had stairs. The water meant we couldn't see down the stairs.



2. We found this room with a chair BOLTED to the floor in the middle. We figured it was an interrogation room, so we stepped through the broken wall. After joking and eating lunch there, we realized two things. One, the room was small as f**k. Two, aside from the hole we climbed through (which started 2.5 feet UP the wall, not at the floor) there were no ways in. No windows, no doors. Rusty chair bolted to the f*****g floor.



3. On the way out, we realized we could hear splashing under the lobby(?) floor by the front doors. We couldn't get to it via any of the broken doors or empty rooms, and by our calculations the basement hallways were perpendicular to the location of the splashing. It almost sounded like something alive was moving below us, only it kept going on for the entire time we listened. Never learned what it was because it was starting to get dark, haha.

#82 I was in the shops with my family and I was just wandering around when I noticed this old turkish guy staring at me from outside. After a while of staring he came inside and proceeded to follow me. he then walked straight up to me and said "how old are you", I kind of just spluttered out 15, then cutting me off shakes my hand and says "god will always be with you", walks out and continues to watch me from outside again.

#83 Not scary but a little creepy. This actually happened to me. When I was about 14 years old I was out with my family having dinner at a restaurant. There was a couple a few tables away that I noticed kept looking over at me throughout dinner. Once they were done and making their way out of the restaurant they come over to our table and said, "Sorry to bother you but we couldn't help notice how much your son looks like our son." They took out a picture of their son and showed it to us. He didn't look anything like me. Not even close.

#84 Me and a friend were walking back from high school and decided to cut a few shortcuts because it was raining really heavily and we didn't have umbrellas.

We entered a small valley that goes between 2 rows of houses and followed it along for about 200 meters. It was very overgrown and had a small stream running at the very bottom of it.

The rain was very heavy now and we were completely drenched, and because of how much rain there was we could not see too far in front or behind us (we didn't get lost because there were only 2 directions to go).



Seemingly out of nowhere, a pack of wild dogs comes out of the grass about a hundred meters ahead of us, there was a big Rottweiler that stood up with its front paws on a tree stump and a bunch of smaller dogs that kind of tried to circle around us.

These dogs were really mad at us and were barking and snarling. Me and my friend activated ape-mode and leaped over the nearest fence into a strangers back yard. We were safe then.

#85 14 years ago... my now husband spent the night at his best friends house. In the morning, he found his friend dead in the living room. The parents refused an autopsy but signs pointed to blood clots in the legs that broke loose and lodged in his heart. He was 24 when he died.



I started going over to the parents house with my husband and his friends on the anniversary of the death (St.Patrick's Day) and we'd talk about the friend and drink with the parents for the night. All the friends would keep telling me stories about this house. It's a civil war era victorian with 4 barns on the property. The house is creepy in and of itself but the stories didn't help.



There are 4 bedrooms upstairs, one of which used to be the room in the slaves quarters. It's small, has one tiny window, hardwood floors and blue walls. Everyone refers to it as 'The Blue Room'. I went into the room once, everyone else stayed in the hall. I questioned them and was told that they call it The Blue Room because no matter what you do to the walls... paint, wall paper, ect... the new finish will peel off within a month.



I thought these guys were full of s**t until the parents confirmed they painted the room 3 times and wallpapered once and nothing the do stays on the walls.