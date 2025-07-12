“This Scary Fact”: 80 Facts To Scroll Through In The DarknessInterview With Expert
There’s a reason why horror films and true crime documentaries have their fair share of fan bases. Many are drawn to frightening, weird, and unsettling stories, regardless of whether they happened in real life or not.
But for this list, we’re focusing on narratives that actually happened. These snippets are courtesy of ‘The Scary Fact’ Instagram account, where 1.2 million people share an appreciation for all things disturbing.
While these posts won’t necessarily cause you to lose sleep at night, many of them are disconcerting enough to cause some concerning thoughts. Scroll through to see what we mean.
You will also find insights from some experts who shared their thoughts on people’s fascination with all things scary.
The Scary Fact has 1.2 million followers and counting, all of whom share a fascination for real-life horror stories. But what exactly drives this interest?
According to Dr. Barna Donovan, the director of the MA in Communications and Public Relations at Saint Peter University, one reason can be traced back to our evolutionary roots, where our ancestors had to keep a lookout for potential danger.
“Keeping an eye out for threats, constantly imagining how deadly threats could strike, kept them alive and allowed them to reproduce,” he told Bored Panda.
“This morbid curiosity, this fascination with everything deadly, was, therefore, passed on to their offspring. Essentially, it was the survival of the ones most curious about the horrific and deadly.”
This is what I want. Coffins, the usual kind, are environmentally damaging and do not break down very well as they are usually covered in layers of lacquer and varnish.
Not all heroes wear capes. Or hijabs in this case.
Dr. Donovan also mentioned what psychologists refer to as the “arousal jag.” In a nutshell, it’s the sensation viewers experience when tension and anxiety build up, followed by a resolution. Ultimately, he says it’s about enjoying violence and terror without the actual risk.
Santa Clara University professor and licensed psychologist Dr. Thomas Plante shared a similar statement.
“Many people are counterphobic in that they want to experience, in a safe way, what they most fear to ultimately develop mastery over it. It is a bit like flooding and exposure therapy in a safe and controllable way,” he explained.
Good for I surel hope he was compensated for the keeping locked up for so long being an innocent man .
But why do some people steer clear of any unsettling content? What about them makes them unable to handle it? Trauma-informed clinician Dr. Laura A. Fierro says they may have a more fragile nervous system, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
However, they will still feel the effects even after reading or watching, and may prefer quieter narratives over those with more adrenaline.
“Sometimes that decision, made privately and quietly, connects to earlier abuse, deep empathy for characters in trouble, or even the shared trauma of headlines that refuse to stay in the past,” she said.
People often say that “Too much of a good thing is bad.” However, does this saying also apply to consuming disturbing content? Dr. Donovan doesn’t think so, specifically when it comes to promoting aggressive behavior.
“If violent people had been shaped by the media, then the most violent criminals locked up in maximum security prisons should have been the heaviest media users among the population.”
However, licensed professional counselor Katie Lear believes otherwise. According to her, children, most especially, may be subjected to trauma, especially if the story glorifies a violent individual rather than merely telling a story.
“It is possible to experience something called vicarious trauma (absorbing another person’s distressing experience) from viewing violent or disturbing things happening to others, even on a screen.”
In this I believe they say, "You're not dead until you're warm and dead."
"The floor is lava!" " Yes Sven, it literally is. "
Didn't AI that Elon Musk is developing also do this? Started talking about the white genocide that is supposedly happening despite a distinct lack of proof. I wonder if Elon was hands on with teaching the Ai?
They were actually married for several months when she poisoned him. Her boyfriend was also convicted. While I have sympathy for her being forced to marry, some who died were children. It's just an all around tragedy.
To be fair, more were ground up for fertilizer and a popular paint color Egyptian Brown. Ever wonder what happened to the mummies of Cleopatra and Alexander the Great?
Greek monk? One of those that live on those islands where women are forbidden?
"Conveniently" flooded I bet. Calling b******t on this one.
To break the rules of art you must first understand them. Picasso knew this very well.
This is not real. Horses can be big but not this big.