There’s a reason why horror films and true crime documentaries have their fair share of fan bases. Many are drawn to frightening, weird, and unsettling stories, regardless of whether they happened in real life or not. 

But for this list, we’re focusing on narratives that actually happened. These snippets are courtesy of The Scary Fact Instagram account, where 1.2 million people share an appreciation for all things disturbing. 

While these posts won’t necessarily cause you to lose sleep at night, many of them are disconcerting enough to cause some concerning thoughts. Scroll through to see what we mean. 

You will also find insights from some experts who shared their thoughts on people’s fascination with all things scary.

Black and white photo showing a father comforting his son on his deathbed, illustrating a scary fact about AIDS impact.

    Before and after photos of a man who was attacked, illustrating a scary fact about understanding and harm caused.

    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor chap. I'd like to think they got the point, but....

    7
    Orangutan Ken Allen known for escaping enclosure multiple times at San Diego Zoo, a notable scary fact about animal behavior.

    The Scary Fact has 1.2 million followers and counting, all of whom share a fascination for real-life horror stories. But what exactly drives this interest?

    According to Dr. Barna Donovan, the director of the MA in Communications and Public Relations at Saint Peter University, one reason can be traced back to our evolutionary roots, where our ancestors had to keep a lookout for potential danger. 

    “Keeping an eye out for threats, constantly imagining how deadly threats could strike, kept them alive and allowed them to reproduce,” he told Bored Panda

    “This morbid curiosity, this fascination with everything deadly, was, therefore, passed on to their offspring. Essentially, it was the survival of the ones most curious about the horrific and deadly.”
    Screenshot of a scary fact post about a heroic 6-year-old boy in a tragic shooting, illustrating scary fact and darkness.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor baby. RIP. And fvck Alex Jones. And the NRA.

    Living coffin made from mushrooms shown in forest, designed to decompose body naturally in three years, scary facts concept.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what I want. Coffins, the usual kind, are environmentally damaging and do not break down very well as they are usually covered in layers of lacquer and varnish.

    Woman defiantly stands half-naked in public, challenging enforcement, captured in a crowd, illustrating a scary fact about courage.

    Dr. Donovan also mentioned what psychologists refer to as the “arousal jag.” In a nutshell, it’s the sensation viewers experience when tension and anxiety build up, followed by a resolution. Ultimately, he says it’s about enjoying violence and terror without the actual risk. 

    Santa Clara University professor and licensed psychologist Dr. Thomas Plante shared a similar statement. 

    “Many people are counterphobic in that they want to experience, in a safe way, what they most fear to ultimately develop mastery over it. It is a bit like flooding and exposure therapy in a safe and controllable way,” he explained.
    Man wrongfully imprisoned for 18 years reunited with sister who proved his innocence in this scary fact about justice.

    Premium     16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for I surel hope he was compensated for the keeping locked up for so long being an innocent man .

    Tweet explaining a scary fact about female octopus strangling and eating male after mating attempt, with octopus close-up image.

    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Serves him right for trying to Harvey Weinstein her...

    Underwater sign in Sweden uses LED animation to deter submarines, showcasing one of the scary facts about borders and security.

    But why do some people steer clear of any unsettling content? What about them makes them unable to handle it? Trauma-informed clinician Dr. Laura A. Fierro says they may have a more fragile nervous system, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

    However, they will still feel the effects even after reading or watching, and may prefer quieter narratives over those with more adrenaline. 

    “Sometimes that decision, made privately and quietly, connects to earlier abuse, deep empathy for characters in trouble, or even the shared trauma of headlines that refuse to stay in the past,” she said.  
    Tweet from Daily Scary Facts detailing a brutal assault survivor’s story, illustrating resilience in scary facts content.

    Young girl known as basketball girl balances on hands using halved basketball in a rural area – scary facts about resilience.

    Harpy Eagle, a huge bird of prey from South America, perched on a tree and next to a man for size comparison.

    People often say that “Too much of a good thing is bad.” However, does this saying also apply to consuming disturbing content? Dr. Donovan doesn’t think so, specifically when it comes to promoting aggressive behavior. 

    “If violent people had been shaped by the media, then the most violent criminals locked up in maximum security prisons should have been the heaviest media users among the population.”

    Mugshot photo with a dark Twitter post sharing a scary fact about a serial killer’s gruesome habit indoors.

    Sculpture of Lucifer in The Holy Trinity Church London with dark, eerie atmosphere and intricate wings and wires details.

    Portraits of US Marine Lance Corporal William Kyle Carpenter in military uniform, illustrating a scary fact about bravery and sacrifice.

    However, licensed professional counselor Katie Lear believes otherwise. According to her, children, most especially, may be subjected to trauma, especially if the story glorifies a violent individual rather than merely telling a story. 

    “It is possible to experience something called vicarious trauma (absorbing another person’s distressing experience) from viewing violent or disturbing things happening to others, even on a screen.”
    Skull severely damaged by skeletal cancer, showing scary facts about bone deterioration in a dark setting.

    Large lizard climbing a brick wall outside a window, illustrating scary facts about dangerous wildlife in Australia.

    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's just there to catch the insects-now THEY are scary!

    Medical examiner identifying 9/11 victims from small fragments, illustrating scary facts about tragedy and darkness.

    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weren't some identifiable remnants found in a forgotten alleyway years later?

    Now, we’d like to hear from you, readers. What scary and unsettling fact lives rent-free in your head? What about it do you find so compelling that you couldn’t forget about it? Share with us in the comments below!
    Survivor frozen solid in extreme cold shares scary facts about miraculous recovery and resilience in harsh weather conditions.

    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In this I believe they say, "You're not dead until you're warm and dead."

    Before and after photos showing a woman who survived severe burns and underwent 120+ reconstructive surgeries, scary fact included.

    Screenshot of a scary fact about a father who saved his daughters from a riptide but died afterward, highlighting scary facts.

    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor man. If you get swept away, try not to panic, and swim parallel to the beach until free of it. We lost two young people to one locally a couple of years ago.

    Crowds gather around glowing molten lava at Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, showcasing a scary natural spectacle.

    Two children trapped under rubble, showing a scary fact about protection and survival in dangerous situations.

    AI robot programmed for ethical advice turns racist after learning from real human examples in this scary fact.

    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't AI that Elon Musk is developing also do this? Started talking about the white genocide that is supposedly happening despite a distinct lack of proof. I wonder if Elon was hands on with teaching the Ai?

    Police escort a woman and a hooded man involved in a deadly poisoning case, illustrating scary facts about fatal family tragedy.

    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They were actually married for several months when she poisoned him. Her boyfriend was also convicted. While I have sympathy for her being forced to marry, some who died were children. It's just an all around tragedy.

    Illustration and skull of a boy born with two heads, one upside down, showcasing a rare scary fact about multiple heads.

    Tweet from Daily Scary Facts revealing a chilling story involving a hidden body, highlighting dark scary facts to scroll through.

    Original concept art showing scary Voldemort design and sculptures highlighting scary facts and darkness themes.

    A woman in 1937 Budapest wearing a special mask to fight depression, illustrating daily scary facts about mental health.

    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not a medical professional, but I don't think that would help.

    Satellite images of Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Matthew showing eye formations shaped like skulls in swirling storm patterns.

    Mugshots of Billy Milligan with text about his 24 different personalities and varied speech patterns in scary facts post.

    Emaciated man shows effects of captivity in a dark room, highlighting scary facts about survival and human resilience.

    Amber Tamblyn with her body double on The Ring set, a scary fact from 80 facts to scroll through in the darkness.

    Fossa, Madagascar's top predator, hunting lemurs and moving swiftly through trees in this scary fact about wildlife behavior.

    Comparison of a dolphin fin bone structure and a human hand skeleton in a scary facts post for dark scrolling.

    Black and white photo of Donnie Dunagan beside a scene from Bambi, illustrating a scary fact about his secret voice role in the Disney film.

    Tweet from Daily Scary Facts sharing a historical scary fact about a sailor becoming king on a Papua New Guinea island.

    Screenshot of a scary fact about Oxana Malaya exhibiting dog-like behavior after neglect, related to scary facts.

    Daily scary fact tweet showing a person in bed with a shadowy figure looming, illustrating awareness in coma states.

    Tweet about stomach acid strength with illustration of digestive system and hand holding a razor blade showing scary facts to scroll through in darkness.

    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Swallowing it first is probably the issue, though.

    Twitter post from Daily Scary Facts about a fatal stroke caused by a hickey, highlighting scary facts in the darkness.

    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this sounds like an urban legend. that's the same place with all the alien ships and bodies and Mary sightings.

    Vintage black and white photo of men from Fat Men's Club NY in 1904 illustrating scary facts history.

    Actress Vera Farmiga in a scene from The Conjuring, linked to scary facts about paranormal claw marks and demons.

    Screenshot of a scary fact about a woman hospitalized due to gas buildup from holding in farts, featured in scary facts.

    Black and white photo showing a scary fact about Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidential oath after JFK’s assassination moment.

    Comparison photos of two men illustrating a scary fact about wrongful conviction and mistaken identity cases.

    Two photos of a woman before and after surviving a brutal attack, illustrating a scary fact from Daily Scary Facts.

    An Afghan man offers tea to soldiers in a desert setting illustrating a rare peaceful moment amid scary facts.

    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Thanks guv. It's like a bl00dy desert round here..."

    Tumor called teratoma containing teeth-like structures, hair, and organs, illustrating a scary medical fact in darkness.

    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had one! I signed it over to med students to play with after it was removed. It weighed over 3lb.

    Tweet from Daily Scary Facts about missing nukes with a dramatic image of bombs falling through cloudy skies in darkness.

    Black and white photo of two men examining an Egyptian mummy inside an ancient sarcophagus, highlighting scary facts history.

    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, more were ground up for fertilizer and a popular paint color Egyptian Brown. Ever wonder what happened to the mummies of Cleopatra and Alexander the Great?

    Side-by-side photos of identical twins showing aging differences due to smoking and sun exposure in scary fact comparison.

    Ancient 2,500-year-old tattoo on Siberian princess's mummy arm showing intricate dark ink design in dim lighting.

    Mother heroically stops pitbull attack on daughter, a powerful scary fact about survival in dark moments.

    Statue leaking water in India drawing worshippers hoping for healing, later found to come from clogged toilet nearby, scary fact revealed.

    X-ray reveals 300-year-old statue of Jesus in Mexico with real human teeth, a scary fact from creepy religious artifacts.

    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    A couple taking a selfie on a cliff edge overlooking a mountainous landscape, illustrating scary fact about fatal fall.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Photos showing Czesława Kwoka, a young Auschwitz prisoner, illustrating a scary fact about Holocaust victims.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Twitter post describing a scary fact about a man bitten by a python in a toilet, with images of the scene and the man.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Before and after images of Brenda Heist, illustrating a scary fact about surviving homelessness and hardship in darkness.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Tweet about a scary fact of a chemistry student who died when his explosive chewing gum blew off his jaw.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Social media post sharing a scary fact about a transgender influencer's death, highlighting scary facts for dark scrolling.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Woman holding a photo of a hammer explaining a scary fact about a failed hitman attack and self-defense story.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Woman arrested by Colombian police for multiple murders, illustrating dangers in organized crime and scary facts about assassins.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Black and white image of an elderly man in a hooded cloak, illustrating a scary fact about living in darkness.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Display of the executioner’s robe and axe from the 18th century, showcasing a chilling scary fact in the darkness.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Catholicism. The tolerant version of Christianity......

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    Twitter post about scary facts revealing a cold case murder solved through genealogy in a dark mystery context.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Man dubbed world's dirtiest man, living in self-dug hole, smoking and drinking dirty water, featured in scary facts post.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Female skull discovered in a peat bog near England linked to a wrongful murder confession in 1983.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Crime scene evidence marker on wet pavement related to scary fact about leading cause of death in darkness.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Coal mine discovery with an ancient wheel embedded in rock, illustrating scary facts to scroll through in the darkness.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Young men fistfighting during the Takanakuy tradition in Peru, a scary fact about settling grudges with fistfights.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    First and last self-portraits of Pablo Picasso shown in a tweet about scary facts to scroll through in the darkness.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To break the rules of art you must first understand them. Picasso knew this very well.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    An Italian Cavalry officer on horseback facing a steep cliff during a scary bravery test in early 1900s history.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Group of people in vintage scary costumes and masks posing for a black and white photo in a dark setting.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Young girl trapped in water, holding a wooden pole with a somber expression, illustrating a scary fact.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Context here would be helpful. Sadly, I have not heard of the young lady nor come across the picture.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Convicted hitman Charles Harrelson linked to JFK assassination alongside actor Woody Harrelson in this scary fact reveal.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Profile post about a transgender serial killer with disturbing crimes, shared by Daily Scary Facts account.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    16th century torture device displayed with wood frame and historic illustration depicting its use on victims in darkness facts post.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    A giant horse standing with four men around it in a vintage outdoor setting showing a scary fact about size.

    thescaryfact Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!