There’s a reason why horror films and true crime documentaries have their fair share of fan bases. Many are drawn to frightening, weird, and unsettling stories, regardless of whether they happened in real life or not.

But for this list, we’re focusing on narratives that actually happened. These snippets are courtesy of ‘The Scary Fact’ Instagram account, where 1.2 million people share an appreciation for all things disturbing.

While these posts won’t necessarily cause you to lose sleep at night, many of them are disconcerting enough to cause some concerning thoughts. Scroll through to see what we mean.

You will also find insights from some experts who shared their thoughts on people’s fascination with all things scary.