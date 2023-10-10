ADVERTISEMENT

It's October, and you know what that means: darker and colder days, the aroma of all things pumpkin spice, cozy evenings with your favorite hot beverage, and, of course, a dose of creepiness. Here at Bored Panda, we're absolutely hooked by the spookiness of October, and we couldn't resist creating another article that might not be everyone's cup of tea, especially if you're faint-hearted.

Introducing "Creepy Knowledge" - an X page filled with eerie facts that might send shivers down your spine. With over 33 thousand followers, this corner of the internet serves as a gathering place for those who crave that exhilarating thrill of the unknown. From men believing they were abducted by aliens to a woman who underwent 67 exorcisms, we’ve gathered the best chilling stories and mysterious phenomena that might keep you on the edge of your seat. Scroll down for the spine-tingling experience. Just be warned, you might want to keep the lights on.