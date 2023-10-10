ADVERTISEMENT

It's October, and you know what that means: darker and colder days, the aroma of all things pumpkin spice, cozy evenings with your favorite hot beverage, and, of course, a dose of creepiness. Here at Bored Panda, we're absolutely hooked by the spookiness of October, and we couldn't resist creating another article that might not be everyone's cup of tea, especially if you're faint-hearted.

Introducing "Creepy Knowledge" - an X page filled with eerie facts that might send shivers down your spine. With over 33 thousand followers, this corner of the internet serves as a gathering place for those who crave that exhilarating thrill of the unknown. From men believing they were abducted by aliens to a woman who underwent 67 exorcisms, we’ve gathered the best chilling stories and mysterious phenomena that might keep you on the edge of your seat. Scroll down for the spine-tingling experience. Just be warned, you might want to keep the lights on.

wishiwashi
Gimme that Cash
Gimme that Cash
Community Member
17 hours ago

They don't pose much of a threat to humans and usually flees when alarmed. Not particularly dangerous to humans.

Have you ever wondered why October, the month when Halloween happens, feels like a time when spooky things and thoughts about the dead come together? To discuss this, including people's fascination with true crime stories and real-life horror, as well as the benefits of horror, Bored Panda reached out to Coltan Scrivner, a behavioral scientist at the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark and a research project manager at Arizona State University.

Scrivner has conducted pioneering research on the psychology of morbid curiosity, true crime, and horror. “Most of my research looks at how and why people can find enjoyment — and can perhaps learn something — from fictionally dangerous scenarios.” The behavioral scientist told us that Halloween is a big reason why October feels so spooky. “Its origins in All Hallow's Eve, as well as related holidays such as Día de Los Muertos, lead to an increased focus on the concept of death. Other factors, such as the changing of the leaves, may also contribute to a concept of eeriness and death.”
aleksandarrobinson
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
17 hours ago

Because I wanted to know what happened, I looked up her name and apparently the police arrived and arrested the man and nobody was hurt

Since media, including movies, TV shows, and social media, play a significant role in our lives, we asked Scrivner how these forms of entertainment contribute to our perception of creepy or unsettling themes. He explained that media often reflects what's happening in the world, especially things that grab people's attention. When we watch or read the news or engage with other media, we usually see things that many people find interesting or important. So, media not only shows us what's going on in the world but also focuses on what captures our attention. “Movies, TV shows, and social media probably don't create new creepy or unsettling things, but instead they amplify what we already find creepy,” Scrivner added.
breannab
Nana
Nana
Community Member
17 hours ago

I mean if they managed to do that and put in all the hard work to steal it, they probably earned it. That's low key impressive. 😆

Do you know why so many people are so interested in true crime stories and real-life horror? It's a curious thing – the way we are drawn to tales of real-life mysteries, gruesome crimes, and spooky events. In his research, Scrivner has found that “morbid curiosity is the strongest predictor of fascination with true crime stories and even real-life horror”. However, the behavioral scientist notes that this does not suggest these people are more accepting of terrible things. “They are driven to gather information about them.”

anubis1
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
15 hours ago

It never ceases to amaze me the lengths children have gone to throughout history to avoid eating their brussels sprouts!

Horror stories, found in movies, books, and more, might seem frightening, but could they actually have some positive effects? According to Scrivner, some studies propose that watching horror films or reading scary stories can “help people build emotion regulation skills and learn to overcome their fears and anxiety”.

So, the next time you find yourself immersed in a spine-tingling narrative, remember that there might be more to it than meets the eye—horror stories might just be teaching us valuable life skills in the most unexpected of ways.
adam_jeff
Adam Jeff
Adam Jeff
Community Member
15 hours ago

If anything it looks more like the shadow of a crucified Justin Bieber

lizmelliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Community Member
17 hours ago

They also display 'burrowing response' where they crawl into confined spaces - looking like someone has concealed a body..

lynnie_quek
Lame Llama
Lame Llama
Community Member
16 hours ago

If he was onboard then the yacht was not abandoned, was it?

drdlyamamoto
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
13 hours ago

Also not creepy. Everything has a last photo before it dies.

david_a_paterson
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
17 hours ago

An extreme form of body dismorphic disorder, where the affected person believes that some part of their body doesn't belong to them.

breannab
Nana
Nana
Community Member
17 hours ago

Forget 0 to 100 real quick. That started at 100 and went up from there.

wishiwashi
Gimme that Cash
Gimme that Cash
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yikes. Would not be able to sleep for days if I saw a dead body with eyes open in real life.

shellipl avatar
Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone forgot to switch off the radio before the Soviet Union fell. Wouldn’t want to see that electric bill.

denjinronincs avatar
Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do yourselves a favor, and do NOT look this up. I'm not sleeping tonight, or any night for that matter.

moosygirl avatar
Moosy Girl
Moosy Girl
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d think presenting the actual living actors alive would be more effective to clear the murder charges…

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dammit, there is no language construction ‘off of’ and the collocation is ‘based on’

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So that's where Zara drew inspiration for their ads!! 😅

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah Catholicism can get pretty weird. They probably did this to overturn some of his edicts that had become problematic.

sian_edwards avatar
Sian Edwards
Sian Edwards
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These don't necessarily belong to children. It's more likely that they belonged to the Liquidators who went in after the area was evacuated. Don't forget, the Soviet government didn't even tell the people of Prypiat and the surrounding areas about the severity of the incident, and when they did evacuate, the people were encouraged to believe it was for 3 days. Almost no precautions were taken with the safety of the public until then. The gas masks were likely abandoned by the Liquidators when they were released from duty, they could have been using the school as a base of operations. They left most of the equipment behind, from gas masks to clothing to the fire engines and helicopters because they were too radioactive to take from there.

holschrk avatar
Bec
Bec
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since the nails appear to be close together, wouldn't this be similar to the bed of nails, more entertainment than torture?

stefanscheiben avatar
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
15 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The strangest thing about this is that while premature burials were extremely rare, the fear of them was not. It was something close to mass hysterics at the time, helped by stories and novels like Edgar Allan Poe's "Buried Alive" and similar. Doctors at the time sometimes carried a "heart knife": If they pronounced someone dead, they afterwards stabbed him to the heart to make sure he did not wake up in the grave.

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't stand watching any TV show with a laugh track anymore. Everybody loves Raymond ruined me. Ray Romano is so not funny and the laugh track just makes it worse. I was literally counting the seconds between LOLs and bored as hell.

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No more belly-rubs until we learn to behave ourselves around company!

Note: this post originally had 48 images. It’s been shortened to the top 45 images based on user votes.

