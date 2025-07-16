ADVERTISEMENT

What do fairy tales, horror films and the news all have in common? One of the top lessons we can learn from them all is to be extremely careful when venturing into the woods. You never know what kinds of dangers might be lurking around the corner, especially after the sun goes down…

There’s nothing like being able to experience the beauty of nature up close, but that doesn’t mean we should throw caution to the wind when hiking. And if you need some reminders to be aware of your surroundings in the wilderness, you’ve come to the right place. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the creepiest things people have ever stumbled upon in the forest, so you’ll find the wildest surprises below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the items that would send you running back to your car!

#1

This Weird Tree Stump

Tree stump in a forest with eerie root formations and scattered pine needles, showcasing creepy and terrifying forest finds.

MaXDu_ Report

    #2

    I Found This On A Trail Quite Close To My Home, It Wasn't There Last Week

    Creepy and terrifying forest scene featuring a haunting face sculpture attached to a tree trunk among dense pine branches.

    clickclackatkJaq Report

    #3

    Abandoned Subway In The Middle Of Nowhere

    Abandoned creepy structure in the forest with a faded Subway sign partially visible behind trees.

    Dasde_ , TheChibiAstronaut Report

    There’s something magical about the forest. Gorgeous green trees provide the freshest air your lungs will ever take in, and the silence can be extremely calming for individuals who are used to constantly being bombarded with city noise. The forest provides a peaceful environment to slow down, sit with your own thoughts and connect with nature.

    Your stress can melt away when you’re surrounded by greenery, wild berries and chirping birds. Plus, if you’re going on a hike, trail run or bike ride through the woods, you’re improving your health at the same time! We can’t all live in an isolated cabin (even though many of us say that would be the dream), but we all deserve to spend some time appreciating nature whenever we can. 
    #4

    This Note My Buddy And I Found While Geocaching. "Here Was M+P, We Took Our Lives A Mile Out From Here. Goodbye"

    Hand holding a rusty, stained note found in the forest, one of the creepy and terrifying things discovered outdoors.

    i_need_serious_help- Report

    #5

    Being Chased By A Southern Cassowary For 15 Minutes On A Rainforest Trail

    Black wild bird with red face walking on a forest floor surrounded by dense creepy and terrifying forest vegetation.

    Chip_mint Report

    #6

    Something I Found In A Tree On The Way Back From A Hike

    Creepy and terrifying object made of twine inside a tree hollow in a dark forest at night.

    Why Do They Always Take The Freaky Voodoo Things Back Home? Why?

    Zerrrg Report

    brittdorasmith avatar
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah… you def should have left that right where you found it.

    As with all good things in life, though, the forest isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. We want nature to remain preserved, which means that there are sometimes creatures roaming about that you would not want to encounter. Ever seen a grizzly bear while out hiking? I certainly hope not, because if you have, you’re lucky to have lived to tell the tale.

    It’s wise to be aware of all potential dangers when exploring the wilderness. According to Survival Kompass, we should be mindful of all animals in the forest, even ones that may seem cute or harmless. Nobody wants to return from a camping trip with a tick, rabies or a parasite. So do your best to keep a safe distance from all wildlife.   
    #7

    Found In The Woods Near Grand Maria's, Mn

    Creepy and terrifying forest discovery resembling a decayed animal figure made of fabric and branches in dense greenery.

    justJimBob316 Report

    #8

    Found In The Woods

    Creepy and terrifying carved wooden figure found in the forest surrounded by snow and fallen leaves.

    I was walking in the woods near Copenhagen and stumbled upon this weird artefact thrown in the bushes. I put it on the trail for a photo and left it there for someone else to be creeped out. I wonder if I should have kept it?

    Vanil-je Report

    #9

    Tree Grew Around This Sign, Only Leaving The Word “Help” Visible

    Tree bark growing around a metal sign with the word help, one of the creepy and terrifying things found in the forest.

    HysminaiUchiha Report

    Your own tools can also pose a danger in the forest. Use extreme caution when using any sharp tools and weapons, and know exactly what your plan of action will be if you end up needing medical attention.

    At the same time, it’s important to always keep an eye on the weather. A beautiful day can turn into a nightmare quickly if a thunderstorm starts creeping up. And temperatures can become dangerous if they drop overnight or become scorching during the heat of the day.

    #10

    Found A Random Gravesite Deep In The Woods

    Memorial of artificial flowers and a faded photo found in a forest, adding to creepy and terrifying discoveries.

    Much_Ad3106 Report

    #11

    I Found These While Walking My Dog Near Our Local Nuclear Power Plant

    Tall creepy and terrifying grass figures standing among trees in a dense forest with dappled sunlight.

    SpellCrafty198 Report

    brittdorasmith avatar
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I too like to walk my dog by the local nuclear power plant.

    #12

    I Found A Pile Of Baguettes In The Woods

    Pile of bread rolls on the ground in a dense forest, a creepy and terrifying discovery in the forest setting.

    karmassacre Report

    noman_2 avatar
    No Man
    No Man
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you had looked around, you probably would have found a trail cam strapped to a tree pointed at the pile. There is an entire genre of YouTube video where people do exactly that (with a wide variety of foodstuffs) to records which critters show up and how they react.

    In the forest, fire can be your best friend or your worst enemy. Be careful when starting a campfire or cooking food. Make sure that you always create a safe fire pit and extinguish the flames when you’re finished. And on the topic of food, don’t put anything in your mouth unless you’re absolutely certain that it won’t poison you. That berry or mushroom may look enticing, but it's not worth the risk of taking a bite if you're not confident that it's healthy.  

    #13

    Driving At Night In Rochester NY And Stumbled Across A Line Of Children’s Shoes By The Woods

    Multiple pairs of abandoned shoes lined up by a road near forest grass under dim lighting, suggesting creepy forest findings.

    SpicyKittyNoodles Report

    #14

    Found A Creepy Door In The Woods While Looking For Morels

    Old concrete structure with a rusted door covered in handprints found in the forest, creepy and terrifying discovery.

    tweyd02 Report

    #15

    Barbie Shrine In Woods Behind Park

    Creepy and terrifying things found in the forest include a heart-shaped cluster of abandoned dolls hanging in the bushes.

    sparrowhawking Report

    Considering how many horror films, novels and fairy tales are set in the forest, it’s no surprise that many people have a fear of the woods. But is it actually rational to be scared of the wilderness?

    Well, the European Wilderness Society notes on their site that this fear can be linked to a variety of other phobias. For example, many people are scared of the dark, and many are terrified of wild animals. The forest also can trigger many people’s fear of the unknown, as “every step in the forest means surprise.” 
    #16

    Random Sign In The Woods

    Warning sign on a tree in a snowy forest reading no trespassing and you are a target, depicting creepy forest finds.

    PlumbCrazyRefer Report

    #17

    Michael Myers Mask Found Deep In The Woods

    Creepy pale mask-like face lurking behind trees in a dark forest, one of the terrifying things people have found.

    ElwoodMC Report

    #18

    "I'd Turn Back If I Were You" An Abandoned Summer Camp From The 1920's

    Overgrown abandoned cabins in the forest with a creepy sign warning visitors to turn back, evoking terror.

    Nekrothis Report

    But the media certainly hasn’t done much to convince us that the forest is a safe, welcoming place to be. I mean, just think of all the horror movies set at summer camps. A rural cabin in the middle of nowhere is, apparently, the perfect place to get away with a crime. And there are plenty of places to get rid of a body, whether you want to dig a hole or dump them in the lake. No wonder so many of us are perfectly content staying in the city!
    #19

    Found/Offered Voodoo Doll In Hoh Rainforest

    Creepy handmade doll covered in dirt and twigs found in the forest, resting on a folded map inside a bag.

    I got offered a voodoo doll in Hoh Rainforest, by this construction worker who said he found it buried under a tree. Looks like it’s made of some sort of fur and has some sort of hair on its head. Eyes look new-ish? Super weird. Should we get rid of it? Just came her for 5 days and it would be a very interesting souvenir but this may be out of my pay grade. Help on any info of what this is, what to do with it, where to ask, etc would be appreciated. To be honest I don’t really believe in this but it was very odd and strange things have been happening on this trip. Also my girl’s streak was 666 today with her friend. Please take me seriously just for a second lmfao I can elaborate on everything that happened I cannot make this up.

    yeahitstoner Report

    #20

    The 13-Mile Long Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike: No Motor Vehicles Are Allowed On The Property, But Bicycle Riders Are Free To Use It At Their Own Risk

    Abandoned graffiti-covered tunnel entrance in a dense forest, evoking creepy and terrifying forest discoveries.

    Dough4872 Report

    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Umm, no thanks. Where's the 30 miles long alternative route, please?

    #21

    Just A Child’s Wet Suit Chillin’ On The Side Of The Road In The Woods

    Wetsuit hanging on a tree in a dense forest with rocks and ferns, a creepy and terrifying forest discovery.

    cindyscrazy Report

    Unfortunately, not all horror stories taking place in the forest are fictional. Green Belly shared a list of 13 people who have tragically lost their lives on the Appalachian Trail since 1974, and sadly, none of these incidents were accidents. Some were kidnapped, while others were stabbed or drowned. Apparently, being aware of the dangers in the forest means looking out for other humans too. 
    #22

    Stumbled Into This Foreboding... Totem? Whilst Deep In An Australian Rainforest, Far From Any Path Or Trail. Should I Be Concerned?

    Creepy and terrifying forest find of a weathered, hanging rope doll tied to a tree in dense woodland.

    TheMooJuice Report

    #23

    I Was Wandering Through The Forest At Twilight And Found A Stairway That Leads From Nothing To Nowhere

    Moss-covered stone staircase with a rusty handrail in a dense forest, evoking creepy and terrifying forest discoveries.

    Styggvard Report

    eviefindsfossils avatar
    Grudge-holding Treefrog
    Grudge-holding Treefrog
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely not a fae trap. You should definitely go up it! Also, can I take ur name rq? In case you get hurt?

    #24

    Odd Notes Found In Woods

    Two torn, hand-drawn cryptic notes with symbols and a shadowy figure found as creepy and terrifying forest discoveries.

    taterchipman1 Report

    Is this list making you terrified to venture out on your next camping trip, pandas? We don’t mean to give you a new phobia, but please remember to make safety your number one priority in the woods. And if you see something creepy, be sure to snap a pic! Enjoy scrolling through the rest of these photos, and if you’d like to check out even more unsettling things found in the woods, we recommend reading this Bored Panda article next!
    #25

    Alone On A Foggy Day In A Forest Planted By Asylum Patients

    Trail signs for Forestry Trail and Death Row Trail on a foggy forest path, evoking creepy and terrifying forest discoveries.

    Jamjams2016 Report

    #26

    Got Film Developed From Hiking In The Mountains. Is That A Hand?

    Concrete structure partially hidden by branches in a forest setting, evoking creepy and terrifying things found in the forest.

    My boyfriend and I aren't really sure what to think. We went to a state park in West Virginia during off season, according to the park ranger (and the conditions of the hiking trails) we were the only ones there for the week and had been the first there in a while. I took this pic at the top of the mountain. Behind the pillar should have been nothing, a drop off to the woods below. are we bugging? that really looks like a hand.

    fwunnyvawentine Report

    #27

    This Wooden Sculpture In The Forest, Middle Of Nowhere

    Moss-covered wooden figure resembling a man lying on forest floor among sticks and leaves, creepy forest find.

    feralatom Report

    p-a-golden avatar
    Patti
    Patti
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are these men wearing dress clothes in the forest, in the middle of nowhere?

    #28

    Random Fireplace In The Middle Of The Woods?

    Overgrown forest path leading to an old creepy brick chimney, surrounded by dense trees and cloudy sky.

    My bf was doing work on electric poles and was following pole lines and found this lone fireplace. He thinks it’s haunted. He’s in Georgia somewhere in south Newport and we are from Tampa fl so he never seen anything like this.

    BigpappaReckless Report

    #29

    This TV My Dad Found In The Middle Of The Jungle In Guyana

    Old television set placed on tree roots in a forest, one of the creepy and terrifying things people have found outdoors.

    sppereira97 Report

    #30

    This Tree Growing Around Some Railings. Found This Creepy Sight While Out On A Country Walk Today

    Tree engulfing metal fence in a forest, showing one of the creepy and terrifying things people have found in the forest.

    GreenWoodDragon Report

    #31

    Found In Woodland While Walking The Dog

    Two handwritten notes on torn paper found in the forest, reading can't run and leave me alone, creating a creepy atmosphere.

    ufdbk Report

    #32

    Hey I Was Walking With My Dog And We Discovered This Symbol In The Forest Near Lake . Maybe Yall Know What Does It Mean? Or Maybe Its Just A Prank. I Got Chills When I Saw It

    Creepy and terrifying markings made of colored powder on forest ground surrounded by trees and dry leaves.

    Beneficial-Door301 Report

    #33

    So This Randomly Was Just Built In The Woods Behind My House... No Idea By Who

    A creepy and terrifying makeshift shelter hidden among dense trees in the forest with shadows casting eerie patterns.

    katerpie Report

    #34

    I Found This Weird Thing In The Middle Of The Woods

    Creepy and terrifying things found in the forest, including mysterious symbols and strange fibrous material around tree trunks.

    Away-Net-7241 Report

    #35

    I Came Across This While Hiking Today

    Creepy and terrifying things found in the forest including a fallen tree dressed with a worn hoodie in foggy woods.

    imgur.com Report

    #36

    Southeastern Ontario, In The Middle Of The Woods. About Ten Feet Deep, Fifteen Feet Long By 8 Feet Wide. More Details In Comments

    Deep hole surrounded by fallen leaves and branches in a forest, one of the creepy and terrifying things found in the forest.

    SSenorBiggles Report

    #37

    I Dreamed About A White House With No Windows. Today, I Found The Extract Same House While Working

    Abandoned white building in a clearing surrounded by forest, evoking creepy and terrifying things found in the forest.

    Inspector_7 Report

    #38

    Saw This Abandoned House Off The Texas Highway With This "Thing" Sticking Out The Windows... Looks Like It Stretches From One Side Of The House To The Other... No Idea What It Was

    Abandoned blue forest cabin with broken windows and a large tree branch emerging from it in a creepy forest setting.

    The_Nabisco_Thing Report

    #39

    Found This On My Property In Appalachia

    Dark, empty cave entrance hidden behind leafless branches and trees, evoking creepy and terrifying forest discoveries.

    AhMoonBeam Report

    #40

    This Hunk Of My Horse's Hair That Got Caught In A Tree

    Long black hair tangled and hanging from tree branches in a forest, a creepy and terrifying discovery in nature.

    _WhistlinDixie_ Report

    p-a-golden avatar
    Patti
    Patti
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s wrapped around a branch. A person did that on purpose

    #41

    This Tree With Money In It

    Tree trunk covered with hundreds of coins nailed into the bark found in a forest, a creepy and terrifying discovery.

    snooze-cat Report

    #42

    Went On A Hike Today And Stumbled Upon This. Anyone Know What This Is ?

    Creepy doll with red hair hanging on a tree branch surrounded by dense forest foliage and greenery.

    xenubiaaa Report

    #43

    House While Hiking In The Appalachian Trails. There Were No Paths Or Roads Going To This House

    Abandoned creepy house near a river in a foggy forest setting, evoking terrifying forest discoveries.

    Mobile-Historian-33 Report

    #44

    Do Ominously-Placed Abandoned Baby Strollers On Hiking Trails Count As Oddly Terrifying? Certainly Spooked Us Out. We Were A Little Scared To See What Was In It. Tried To Walk Around It

    Abandoned black stroller on a forest path surrounded by trees and dry grass, evoking creepy and terrifying forest finds.

    elhombrepositivo66 Report

    #45

    Found This Tree With A Hole In It With Old Shoes Surrounding It. This Is From A Forest In Pennsylvania

    Old hollow tree surrounded by creepy abandoned shoes in the forest, eerie and unsettling discovery in nature.

    TKaraDimes Report

    eviefindsfossils avatar
    Grudge-holding Treefrog
    Grudge-holding Treefrog
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, definitely not a fae trap. 100% safe and normal to go through :)

    #46

    Maybe The Creepiest Thing I've Run Across While Hiking In The Woods

    Old rusty electric drill attached to a worn metal frame found among creepy and terrifying things in the forest setting.

    tristanimator Report

    #47

    I Just Found This In My Nearby Forest

    A creepy humanoid figure wrapped in tape and hanging between trees in a forest, creating a terrifying scene.

    Low_Editor_4599 Report

    #48

    Abandoned And Gutted Plane Found In Forest

    Abandoned airplane wreckage overgrown with vines and plants, one of the most creepy and terrifying things found in the forest.

    urbexbon Report

    #49

    Went For A Walk Through The Woods Today And Discovered This

    Wooden sign with eerie message about a girl in the river, found in a forest among dried leaves and twigs.

    Milani16 Report

    #50

    On A Trail In Bald Eagle State Forest, Pa

    Weathered wooden sign nailed to a tree in a dense forest warning about unknown trail dangers, evoking creepy forest findings.

    trailnotfound Report

    #51

    Found Something Creepy To Explore

    Abandoned concrete structure built into a forest hillside, one of the creepy and terrifying things found in the forest.

    mtbredditor Report

    #52

    Found In The Middle Of The Woods

    Tattered, creepy scarecrow hanging in a dense forest, evoking terrifying and unsettling forest discoveries.

    Mizzer902 Report

    #53

    Found This Creepy Old Computer In The Woods

    Old dusty Bear Computer with unusual yellow and red keyboard found abandoned in a forest setting, eerie and creepy discovery.

    Sage_Fyre_YT Report

    #54

    Whatever This Is Supposed To Be, Just Hanging Out In The Woods

    Plate with sliced boiled eggs and raw meat, covered in sauce, placed among green leaves in a forest, creepy disturbing forest find.

    AltaC4L Report

    #55

    In The Woods Near Harper's Ferry Wv, USA

    Tree in forest with a creepy carved face inside the hollow trunk, one of the most terrifying things found in the forest.

    theadrium Report

    #56

    Today I Noticed That The Pit I Always See While Hiking Is Filled With Dishes

    Pile of broken dishes and ceramics found hidden among bushes in a forest, a creepy and unsettling discovery.

    Ok-Tangelo3151 Report

    #57

    The Reason Why It’s Only An Engine Is Because The Rest Of The Plane Was Buried Under Concrete To Hide Evidence Of It Mission

    Rusty engine parts of a crashed B-17 plane found in a forest, one of the creepy and terrifying things discovered there.

    DJSnM Report

    #58

    Shrine And Weird Symbols?

    Carvings of mysterious symbols and eerie objects found in the forest showing creepy and terrifying discoveries.

    I found a shrine at a spot on a lake. One day I found just the shrine the next I find a dead mouse on it. And these symbols go up to the spot. I have a picture of the mouse? But shouldn’t post that here I assume.

    Pistachio-island Report

    #59

    This Manhole I Found In The Middle Of A Forest

    Rusty metal manhole cover hidden among leaves in a forest, revealing a dark, deep hole beneath ground level.

    Illustrious_Olive444 Report

    #60

    Last Year I Was Walking To My Deer Stand In The Dark And This Tree Gave Me The Creeps And I Can't Even Explain Why

    Dark forest scene at night with eerie twisted tree branches and dense undergrowth, evoking creepy and terrifying forest discoveries.

    Riflemaiden1992 Report

    #61

    While On A Bike Ride In The Nearby Forest, Found A Cage Building In The Middle Of Nowhere. Had A Water Tank Near It. Nothing But Wood Scraps In The Green Bin

    Abandoned rusted cages and structures hidden among dense forest vegetation and overgrown brush.

    JustLovett0 Report

    #62

    Freshly Left Mobility Chair I Came Across While Riding My Enduro 2+ Miles Into Thick Woods. Creeped Me Out

    Abandoned broken wheelchair found in the forest, a creepy and terrifying discovery among trees and dry leaves.

    reddit.com Report

    #63

    I Was Walking My Dogs In The Woods & Found A Crashed Ultralight & A Secondary Parachute About 100 Yards Away

    Abandoned small green plane wreck found amid dense plants in forest showing creepy and terrifying discovery details.

    mmmmpork Report

    #64

    These 2 Tress Connected Together I Found Randomly In The Forest

    Twisted tree branches and dense forest undergrowth creating a creepy and terrifying scene in the forest environment.

    Braba11 Report

    #65

    Found This Web In The Forest. I Was Wondering What Species Made It

    Unusual creepy white silk web resembling a cocoon stretched between tree branches in a forest setting.

    FeveredCobra0 Report

    #66

    I Found This Abandoned Cave And I Was Scared To Go Further In

    Entrance to a dark, eerie cave hidden in a dense forest, one of the creepy and terrifying things found outdoors.

    bunbbb Report

    #67

    Jeff Green’s No. 10 Nesquik Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Abandoned On Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s North Carolina Property

    Abandoned yellow Nesquik race car wreck partially covered in leaves, found in a forest setting with bare trees.

    JRMotorsports Report

    #68

    Found This On A Hike In South East Ohio. What Is It?

    Rusty abandoned industrial boiler partially collapsed in forest, surrounded by bare trees and fallen leaves, evoking creepy discoveries.

    Found this on a hike in southeastern Ohio near the border of West Virginia. There used to be lots of coal mining in the region in the early 1900s so maybe it has something to do with that?

    Perfect-Intern-1656 Report

    #69

    Found This During A Walk In The Woods This Morning

    Old cracked doll head with hollow eyes and missing parts lying on forest floor among twigs and dry leaves, creepy forest find.

    myxomatosist Report

    #70

    “Im Sorry Erin” Found On Trees In Woods Other Day

    Trees in a forest marked with cryptic symbols and unusual carvings, one tree partially stripped of bark.

    Llama_Cult Report

    #71

    One Of My Motorcycles Got Stolen A Couple Years Ago, I Just Found It In The Forest After The Fire Came Through

    Rusty broken motorcycle with detached wheel found abandoned on forest floor covered with pine needles among burnt trees.

    ShwiftyXJ Report

    #72

    Found A Bunch Of Abandoned Vhs Tapes Deep In The Woods

    Old broken VHS tapes scattered on the forest floor among dry leaves, creating a creepy and terrifying scene.

    I was out hiking pretty far off trail heading to a spot I go to looking for newts when I came across this pile of abandoned VHS tapes. They had lables that got ripped off or were unlabled. There were more under the leaf litter along with a plastic bag. My wife wanted to take one home and try to watch it, but Ive seen this movie before and it never turns out well.

    ExtraTallJorge Report

    #73

    I Think I Found An Unmarked Grave

    Moss-covered branches and stones arranged in an eerie pattern among dry leaves in a dense forest setting.

    I was deer hunting on my family's woodland property this morning and stumbled upon this in a swamp. I thought it might be part of an old wall, but there was only trees around. It's too purposeful to be random and the right size for an adult. The land has been in our family for 3 generations now, so I have to ask my father. In the meantime tell me what you think. Is it a grave or something else, because I can't stop thinking about it.

    LAPISTime Report

    #74

    Scouting The Woods When I Stumbled On This. Big Nope

    Overgrown stone structure hidden in forest, surrounded by dry branches and eerie vegetation, evoking creepy forest discoveries.

    yoloswagdon Report

    #75

    Abandoned Car Found In The Woods In North Carolina

    Abandoned Mustang GT covered in leaves and surrounded by dense foliage, a creepy and terrifying find in the forest.

    Found what I’m guessing to be a 1982-1985 gen Mustang GT 5.0 in the woods near my house. Looking to either see why it’s there. Or what’s going on with it. Any suggestion on how to proceed? It’s not on anyone’s property but the county? But I’ll check the property lines just to be safe. No tag but sticker in window says the last inspection was in October of 1993. In pretty great shape besides the minor damage in front and the cracked windshield due to a tree growing against it.

    Aggressive_Spread737 Report

    #76

    Came Across Bigfoot Footprints In The Middle Of Nowhere Woods

    Boot prints frozen in ice with fallen leaves scattered, illustrating creepy and terrifying things found in the forest.

    Back in 2018 I had an incident with a bigfoot/yeti. It was when I was away at college at Grand Valley State University, the campus was surrounded by thick woods that went on for miles into different neighboring counties. My friends and I hiked miles thru these woods and would hangout in them every single day. One day in the middle of February, we were hiking down these deep ravines/valleys in the woods and it was super cold since it was mid february in Michigan and while we were hiking I stopped dead in my tracks when I was looking at the ground because I noticed these huge bare footprints, that were heavily indented in the snow/ice. You could tell it was something on 2 feet bc there were no paws in front of the footprints.

    Mind you, at this point we were many miles away from campus just hiking in another county. So I don’t think it was another student messing w us, like who is gonna be barefoot in the snow in the middle of february far out in the woods?? We followed the footprints as far as we could but lost track at some point. This incident scared my friends and I so much because even before this, we had experiences in these woods that felt like something was watching us and also my friends saw something swing from treetop to treetop, I live in Michigan so there’s no monkeys for sure but this footprint incident solidified our fears from before and really convinced us there was a yeti/bigfoot in these woods. I even looked up sightings online after and there have been multiple sightings in the county I was in.

    not_theone00 Report

    #77

    This Tree Looks Like Something From A Horror Movie

    Tree in a forest with hollow trunk and twisted branches, a creepy and terrifying thing found in the forest.

    chowderpouch Report

    #78

    Opened A Suitcase I Found In A Creek Near My House

    Old dirty suitcase found in the forest containing mysterious and creepy discarded items and strange objects.

    the_orange_alligator Report

    #79

    Almost Every Day I Walk On A Path In A Wood, I Often Find Impaled Stuffed Animals And Dolls

    Stuffed animals hanging from tree branches in a forest, evoking creepy and terrifying things found in nature.

    Hrigul Report

    #80

    Just Sitting In The Woods, 30 Feet Off The Edge Of The Bike Trail

    Black barrel with poison gas warning symbol hidden among trees and branches in a forest setting.

    Fjc562 Report

    #81

    Kurisu City, A Nomadic Settlement In Newport News Near Huntington Pointe Neighborhood That Is Built And Maintained By Some Ethnic Qarsherskiyan People Who Live Off The Land In The Woods

    Abandoned chairs and pallets arranged in a circle deep in the forest, creating a creepy and terrifying scene.

    Qarsherskiy_313 , ZaydiQarsherskiy Report

    #82

    Put That Cube Back Please

    Hand holding a creepy black mystery cube found in the forest among trees and foliage.

    Nyazsche Report

