There’s nothing like being able to experience the beauty of nature up close, but that doesn’t mean we should throw caution to the wind when hiking. And if you need some reminders to be aware of your surroundings in the wilderness, you’ve come to the right place. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the creepiest things people have ever stumbled upon in the forest, so you’ll find the wildest surprises below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the items that would send you running back to your car!

What do fairy tales, horror films and the news all have in common? One of the top lessons we can learn from them all is to be extremely careful when venturing into the woods . You never know what kinds of dangers might be lurking around the corner, especially after the sun goes down…

#1 This Weird Tree Stump Share icon

#2 I Found This On A Trail Quite Close To My Home, It Wasn't There Last Week Share icon

#3 Abandoned Subway In The Middle Of Nowhere Share icon

There’s something magical about the forest. Gorgeous green trees provide the freshest air your lungs will ever take in, and the silence can be extremely calming for individuals who are used to constantly being bombarded with city noise. The forest provides a peaceful environment to slow down, sit with your own thoughts and connect with nature. ADVERTISEMENT Your stress can melt away when you’re surrounded by greenery, wild berries and chirping birds. Plus, if you’re going on a hike, trail run or bike ride through the woods, you’re improving your health at the same time! We can’t all live in an isolated cabin (even though many of us say that would be the dream), but we all deserve to spend some time appreciating nature whenever we can.

#4 This Note My Buddy And I Found While Geocaching. "Here Was M+P, We Took Our Lives A Mile Out From Here. Goodbye" Share icon

#5 Being Chased By A Southern Cassowary For 15 Minutes On A Rainforest Trail Share icon

#6 Something I Found In A Tree On The Way Back From A Hike Share icon Why Do They Always Take The Freaky Voodoo Things Back Home? Why?



As with all good things in life, though, the forest isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. We want nature to remain preserved, which means that there are sometimes creatures roaming about that you would not want to encounter. Ever seen a grizzly bear while out hiking? I certainly hope not, because if you have, you’re lucky to have lived to tell the tale. It’s wise to be aware of all potential dangers when exploring the wilderness. According to Survival Kompass, we should be mindful of all animals in the forest, even ones that may seem cute or harmless. Nobody wants to return from a camping trip with a tick, rabies or a parasite. So do your best to keep a safe distance from all wildlife.

#7 Found In The Woods Near Grand Maria's, Mn Share icon

#8 Found In The Woods Share icon I was walking in the woods near Copenhagen and stumbled upon this weird artefact thrown in the bushes. I put it on the trail for a photo and left it there for someone else to be creeped out. I wonder if I should have kept it?

#9 Tree Grew Around This Sign, Only Leaving The Word “Help” Visible Share icon

Your own tools can also pose a danger in the forest. Use extreme caution when using any sharp tools and weapons, and know exactly what your plan of action will be if you end up needing medical attention. At the same time, it’s important to always keep an eye on the weather. A beautiful day can turn into a nightmare quickly if a thunderstorm starts creeping up. And temperatures can become dangerous if they drop overnight or become scorching during the heat of the day.

#10 Found A Random Gravesite Deep In The Woods Share icon

#11 I Found These While Walking My Dog Near Our Local Nuclear Power Plant Share icon

#12 I Found A Pile Of Baguettes In The Woods Share icon

In the forest, fire can be your best friend or your worst enemy. Be careful when starting a campfire or cooking food. Make sure that you always create a safe fire pit and extinguish the flames when you’re finished. And on the topic of food, don’t put anything in your mouth unless you’re absolutely certain that it won’t poison you. That berry or mushroom may look enticing, but it's not worth the risk of taking a bite if you're not confident that it's healthy. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Driving At Night In Rochester NY And Stumbled Across A Line Of Children’s Shoes By The Woods Share icon

#14 Found A Creepy Door In The Woods While Looking For Morels Share icon

#15 Barbie Shrine In Woods Behind Park Share icon

Considering how many horror films, novels and fairy tales are set in the forest, it’s no surprise that many people have a fear of the woods. But is it actually rational to be scared of the wilderness? Well, the European Wilderness Society notes on their site that this fear can be linked to a variety of other phobias. For example, many people are scared of the dark, and many are terrified of wild animals. The forest also can trigger many people’s fear of the unknown, as “every step in the forest means surprise.”

#16 Random Sign In The Woods Share icon

#17 Michael Myers Mask Found Deep In The Woods Share icon

#18 "I'd Turn Back If I Were You" An Abandoned Summer Camp From The 1920's Share icon

But the media certainly hasn’t done much to convince us that the forest is a safe, welcoming place to be. I mean, just think of all the horror movies set at summer camps. A rural cabin in the middle of nowhere is, apparently, the perfect place to get away with a crime. And there are plenty of places to get rid of a body, whether you want to dig a hole or dump them in the lake. No wonder so many of us are perfectly content staying in the city!

#19 Found/Offered Voodoo Doll In Hoh Rainforest Share icon I got offered a voodoo doll in Hoh Rainforest, by this construction worker who said he found it buried under a tree. Looks like it’s made of some sort of fur and has some sort of hair on its head. Eyes look new-ish? Super weird. Should we get rid of it? Just came her for 5 days and it would be a very interesting souvenir but this may be out of my pay grade. Help on any info of what this is, what to do with it, where to ask, etc would be appreciated. To be honest I don’t really believe in this but it was very odd and strange things have been happening on this trip. Also my girl’s streak was 666 today with her friend. Please take me seriously just for a second lmfao I can elaborate on everything that happened I cannot make this up.



#20 The 13-Mile Long Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike: No Motor Vehicles Are Allowed On The Property, But Bicycle Riders Are Free To Use It At Their Own Risk Share icon

#21 Just A Child’s Wet Suit Chillin’ On The Side Of The Road In The Woods Share icon

Unfortunately, not all horror stories taking place in the forest are fictional. Green Belly shared a list of 13 people who have tragically lost their lives on the Appalachian Trail since 1974, and sadly, none of these incidents were accidents. Some were kidnapped, while others were stabbed or drowned. Apparently, being aware of the dangers in the forest means looking out for other humans too.

#22 Stumbled Into This Foreboding... Totem? Whilst Deep In An Australian Rainforest, Far From Any Path Or Trail. Should I Be Concerned? Share icon

#23 I Was Wandering Through The Forest At Twilight And Found A Stairway That Leads From Nothing To Nowhere Share icon

#24 Odd Notes Found In Woods Share icon

Is this list making you terrified to venture out on your next camping trip, pandas? We don’t mean to give you a new phobia, but please remember to make safety your number one priority in the woods. And if you see something creepy, be sure to snap a pic! Enjoy scrolling through the rest of these photos, and if you’d like to check out even more unsettling things found in the woods, we recommend reading this Bored Panda article next!

#25 Alone On A Foggy Day In A Forest Planted By Asylum Patients Share icon

#26 Got Film Developed From Hiking In The Mountains. Is That A Hand? Share icon My boyfriend and I aren't really sure what to think. We went to a state park in West Virginia during off season, according to the park ranger (and the conditions of the hiking trails) we were the only ones there for the week and had been the first there in a while. I took this pic at the top of the mountain. Behind the pillar should have been nothing, a drop off to the woods below. are we bugging? that really looks like a hand.



#27 This Wooden Sculpture In The Forest, Middle Of Nowhere Share icon

#28 Random Fireplace In The Middle Of The Woods? Share icon My bf was doing work on electric poles and was following pole lines and found this lone fireplace. He thinks it’s haunted. He’s in Georgia somewhere in south Newport and we are from Tampa fl so he never seen anything like this.



#29 This TV My Dad Found In The Middle Of The Jungle In Guyana Share icon

#30 This Tree Growing Around Some Railings. Found This Creepy Sight While Out On A Country Walk Today Share icon

#31 Found In Woodland While Walking The Dog Share icon

#32 Hey I Was Walking With My Dog And We Discovered This Symbol In The Forest Near Lake . Maybe Yall Know What Does It Mean? Or Maybe Its Just A Prank. I Got Chills When I Saw It Share icon

#33 So This Randomly Was Just Built In The Woods Behind My House... No Idea By Who Share icon

#34 I Found This Weird Thing In The Middle Of The Woods Share icon

#35 I Came Across This While Hiking Today Share icon

#36 Southeastern Ontario, In The Middle Of The Woods. About Ten Feet Deep, Fifteen Feet Long By 8 Feet Wide. More Details In Comments Share icon

#37 I Dreamed About A White House With No Windows. Today, I Found The Extract Same House While Working Share icon

#38 Saw This Abandoned House Off The Texas Highway With This "Thing" Sticking Out The Windows... Looks Like It Stretches From One Side Of The House To The Other... No Idea What It Was Share icon

#39 Found This On My Property In Appalachia Share icon

#40 This Hunk Of My Horse's Hair That Got Caught In A Tree Share icon

#41 This Tree With Money In It Share icon

#42 Went On A Hike Today And Stumbled Upon This. Anyone Know What This Is ? Share icon

#43 House While Hiking In The Appalachian Trails. There Were No Paths Or Roads Going To This House Share icon

#44 Do Ominously-Placed Abandoned Baby Strollers On Hiking Trails Count As Oddly Terrifying? Certainly Spooked Us Out. We Were A Little Scared To See What Was In It. Tried To Walk Around It Share icon

#45 Found This Tree With A Hole In It With Old Shoes Surrounding It. This Is From A Forest In Pennsylvania Share icon

#46 Maybe The Creepiest Thing I've Run Across While Hiking In The Woods Share icon

#47 I Just Found This In My Nearby Forest Share icon

#48 Abandoned And Gutted Plane Found In Forest Share icon

#49 Went For A Walk Through The Woods Today And Discovered This Share icon

#50 On A Trail In Bald Eagle State Forest, Pa Share icon

#51 Found Something Creepy To Explore Share icon

#52 Found In The Middle Of The Woods Share icon

#53 Found This Creepy Old Computer In The Woods Share icon

#54 Whatever This Is Supposed To Be, Just Hanging Out In The Woods Share icon

#55 In The Woods Near Harper's Ferry Wv, USA Share icon

#56 Today I Noticed That The Pit I Always See While Hiking Is Filled With Dishes Share icon

#57 The Reason Why It’s Only An Engine Is Because The Rest Of The Plane Was Buried Under Concrete To Hide Evidence Of It Mission Share icon

#58 Shrine And Weird Symbols? Share icon I found a shrine at a spot on a lake. One day I found just the shrine the next I find a dead mouse on it. And these symbols go up to the spot. I have a picture of the mouse? But shouldn’t post that here I assume.



#59 This Manhole I Found In The Middle Of A Forest Share icon

#60 Last Year I Was Walking To My Deer Stand In The Dark And This Tree Gave Me The Creeps And I Can't Even Explain Why Share icon

#61 While On A Bike Ride In The Nearby Forest, Found A Cage Building In The Middle Of Nowhere. Had A Water Tank Near It. Nothing But Wood Scraps In The Green Bin Share icon

#62 Freshly Left Mobility Chair I Came Across While Riding My Enduro 2+ Miles Into Thick Woods. Creeped Me Out Share icon

#63 I Was Walking My Dogs In The Woods & Found A Crashed Ultralight & A Secondary Parachute About 100 Yards Away Share icon

#64 These 2 Tress Connected Together I Found Randomly In The Forest Share icon

#65 Found This Web In The Forest. I Was Wondering What Species Made It Share icon

#66 I Found This Abandoned Cave And I Was Scared To Go Further In Share icon

#67 Jeff Green’s No. 10 Nesquik Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Abandoned On Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s North Carolina Property Share icon

#68 Found This On A Hike In South East Ohio. What Is It? Share icon Found this on a hike in southeastern Ohio near the border of West Virginia. There used to be lots of coal mining in the region in the early 1900s so maybe it has something to do with that?



#69 Found This During A Walk In The Woods This Morning Share icon

#70 “Im Sorry Erin” Found On Trees In Woods Other Day Share icon

#71 One Of My Motorcycles Got Stolen A Couple Years Ago, I Just Found It In The Forest After The Fire Came Through Share icon

#72 Found A Bunch Of Abandoned Vhs Tapes Deep In The Woods Share icon I was out hiking pretty far off trail heading to a spot I go to looking for newts when I came across this pile of abandoned VHS tapes. They had lables that got ripped off or were unlabled. There were more under the leaf litter along with a plastic bag. My wife wanted to take one home and try to watch it, but Ive seen this movie before and it never turns out well.



#73 I Think I Found An Unmarked Grave Share icon I was deer hunting on my family's woodland property this morning and stumbled upon this in a swamp. I thought it might be part of an old wall, but there was only trees around. It's too purposeful to be random and the right size for an adult. The land has been in our family for 3 generations now, so I have to ask my father. In the meantime tell me what you think. Is it a grave or something else, because I can't stop thinking about it.



#74 Scouting The Woods When I Stumbled On This. Big Nope Share icon

#75 Abandoned Car Found In The Woods In North Carolina Share icon Found what I’m guessing to be a 1982-1985 gen Mustang GT 5.0 in the woods near my house. Looking to either see why it’s there. Or what’s going on with it. Any suggestion on how to proceed? It’s not on anyone’s property but the county? But I’ll check the property lines just to be safe. No tag but sticker in window says the last inspection was in October of 1993. In pretty great shape besides the minor damage in front and the cracked windshield due to a tree growing against it.



#76 Came Across Bigfoot Footprints In The Middle Of Nowhere Woods Share icon Back in 2018 I had an incident with a bigfoot/yeti. It was when I was away at college at Grand Valley State University, the campus was surrounded by thick woods that went on for miles into different neighboring counties. My friends and I hiked miles thru these woods and would hangout in them every single day. One day in the middle of February, we were hiking down these deep ravines/valleys in the woods and it was super cold since it was mid february in Michigan and while we were hiking I stopped dead in my tracks when I was looking at the ground because I noticed these huge bare footprints, that were heavily indented in the snow/ice. You could tell it was something on 2 feet bc there were no paws in front of the footprints.



Mind you, at this point we were many miles away from campus just hiking in another county. So I don’t think it was another student messing w us, like who is gonna be barefoot in the snow in the middle of february far out in the woods?? We followed the footprints as far as we could but lost track at some point. This incident scared my friends and I so much because even before this, we had experiences in these woods that felt like something was watching us and also my friends saw something swing from treetop to treetop, I live in Michigan so there’s no monkeys for sure but this footprint incident solidified our fears from before and really convinced us there was a yeti/bigfoot in these woods. I even looked up sightings online after and there have been multiple sightings in the county I was in.



#77 This Tree Looks Like Something From A Horror Movie Share icon

#78 Opened A Suitcase I Found In A Creek Near My House Share icon

#79 Almost Every Day I Walk On A Path In A Wood, I Often Find Impaled Stuffed Animals And Dolls Share icon

#80 Just Sitting In The Woods, 30 Feet Off The Edge Of The Bike Trail Share icon

#81 Kurisu City, A Nomadic Settlement In Newport News Near Huntington Pointe Neighborhood That Is Built And Maintained By Some Ethnic Qarsherskiyan People Who Live Off The Land In The Woods Share icon