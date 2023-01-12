51 Jokes That Needed No Explanation But Were Explained Nevertheless, As Shared On This Online Community
Some people take more time than others to wrap their heads around jokes. Innuendos and clever puns usually carry a hidden meaning, which might seem confusing at first. Research shows that nearly 70% of people laugh at jokes they don’t understand. The fact that humor occasionally requires specific knowledge or exceptional perception doesn’t help either.
Nevertheless, some quips simply call for a bit of attentiveness or common sense. But even with such minimal requirements, they might be baffling to some in the audience. An abundance of such instances can be found online, as the internet is a treasure trove of jokes, witty comments, and other frivolous material to make people laugh.
Here at Bored Panda, we dove into the depths of the That's the Joke subreddit to bring some examples of people unintentionally missing the gag line. And they might be funnier than the actual jests. Make yourself some popcorn and start scrolling through.
I Mean.... Yeah It Is
Huh… it is the same price, but it is NOT the same price in my mental brain cell circuit! No one is convincing me otherwise! :D
How Does This Have 110 Likes
Who Gonna Tell Him
*rest
🙂
I pause multiplayer games to feed my yelling cats and dog and turtles. Then I get tons of angry screaming that’s ALMOST as bad as the cats’ from the people who ditched me because I wasn’t moving and run ahead, only to discover I was the only one who had enough weapons to beat that thing up front. I’m a jerk in multiplayers like that.
No Way... I Mean Let's Ignore Cloths
•••
That’s Crazy
Just don’t call the Ghostbusters on me, or I’ll be sad.
S**t Quality Btw
I Sure Did!!!!
Come To Brazil
Haha Yes Tumblr Moment
a hyenas laugh is actually a sign of pain. So I've been thinking, maybe im a hyena?? Not a cat??
Sick Joke Bro
Amy Schumer Isn’t Funny
Heh - You Said Boobies
That Was The Point
That One Person Who Ruins The Joke
I Just- I Dont Understand
First Of All, The Repost, Then This Comment
Technically, her last name is her father or mother’s, right? So, I suggest people start choosing their own last names that are all different! :)
C’mon Man I Made It So Obvious
It Is At Least A Lvl 1 Meme
Thanks For Clearing That Up
They Should Make A Joke About That
Pretty Self Explanatory
Found This On A Different Subreddit. Sorry To The Hardcore Redditers For Reposting
No, I’m 1077 years old and no one calls me a ghost yet :D