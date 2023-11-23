ADVERTISEMENT

Getting old is a privilege that not many people have. With age comes wisdom, patience, and certainty that ensures stability in everyday life. Many of us look up to experienced leaders and believe they have the know-how to secure a bright future.

So, why do so many people want to avoid aging? When you look around, it seems that many are prepared to do a lot to look and feel younger. Expensive creams, cosmetic and surgical procedures, insanely strict routines—anything to keep that clock from ticking.

The people on this list might have not spent a lot of time and money on their looks, but they did put a lot of effort into photoshopping their wrinkles out. After all, who cares about how you look in real life—it’s all about looking flawless online. Scroll down and see for yourself how erasing too many flaws might look quite a bit off.

#1

“Ugly Sweater Dinner Date! 💕” Dear God... I Didn’t Need To Sleep Tonight Anyway

DeusUrsus

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Upvote because the worst so far... Those eyes.... Those eyes.............

The reasons for why people don’t want to age are plentiful but many of them stem from fear. Multiple fears, actually. One big one is, of course, the fear of death.

This one is unavoidable and present in the majority of us. We simply don’t want to leave this world—there’s too much going on here. Aging is a reminder that our time is coming, and it can be hard to make peace with that. Doing so is quite a process and many go on their own personal journeys to find a resolution to this fear.
#2

I Forgot What She Really Looked Like

chair909

Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
1 hour ago

Does she really think we've forgotten she started out in the early 80's?

#3

Claims It's All Makeup And Expensive Wigs

imaginedrragon

But that’s not the whole picture yet. There are things that are associated with aging that make people recoil when thinking about it. For example, many think that getting old means getting sick and feeling awful majority of the time. Many also associate older people with being fragile and weak.

This is not necessarily true. Sure, there are quite a few diseases that become more common as people age, and your body doesn’t feel the same as when you were 20, but that doesn’t mean you spend the whole day lying in bed. You are a little slower, but being slow isn’t necessarily bad. By the time you’re old, you learn to enjoy taking your time doing things. You don’t have the same need to rush life like you did when you were young.

#4

I’m Sensing A Filter

OriginalGSpot

#5

Lady On Facebook Insists That There's No Editing, And Any Comments Saying Otherwise Are Blocked

chiiisai

#6

She’s 58…

outrovert24

Many people also believe that older folks are doomed to be lonely. That’s a fair take as they are at risk of feeling isolated from the world. But if you continuously make an effort to keep the people around you, you will not become a solitary island with no one to talk to. Foster your relationships right now and be open to new ones, and you won’t need to fear abandonment.
#7

Aging Really Shouldn’t Be Something We’re Ashamed Of

SiriuslyLoony

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago

Its a gift to be able to age these days, so many people taken too soon would love to be able to age

#8

Came Across This Gem Looking At Dress Reviews

yoursundaycandy

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well that's not how human bodies work. She looks like a loving Bratz doll.

#9

She's 50 Years Old And Photoshops Herself To Look Like She's In Her Late 20s. Women, There Is Nothing Wrong With Looking Your Age. You're Not Expected To Look Like A 20 Year Old Forever

reddit.com

Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
59 minutes ago

No, not 20 forever, but the idea of "youth" is pushed on us pretty much until we're in the grave. Still, it's unrealistic for women to try and carve decades off of our faces (and bodies) in photos to try and convince anybody we're THAT much younger than we are. Eep. J. Lo, you really don't have to go this hard. You're beautiful as you are.

People also worry that their cognitive abilities will decline with age. Again, age-related forgetfulness is a thing, there’s no denying that. But should it really be feared? Not so much. It’s not like you don’t have any memory lapses now. 

#10

Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn't Edit)

Its_Date_Mike

#11

Instagram vs. Reality...tv

broccolicheetos

#12

These Two Are Supposed To Be The Same Person

imgur.com

Sometimes you forget where you put your keys or maybe you don’t instantly recall the name of a new colleague, but it doesn’t ruin your day. It’s just an inconvenience you overcome. Sure, doing crosswords and continuing to learn new things is important to keep the mind sharp, but you also have to accept that it might not be as sharp as it was when you were young.
#13

Maybe Just One More Filter

Unity__Newbie

#14

I Think She Just Discovered Facetune. (Right Is A Normal Selfie)

lightaromancandle

#15

Posted vs. Tagged Videos

Wolfstar96

Then, there’s the obvious fear—looking old. The wrinkles, the grey hair—the evidence that your body is in decline. With all these fears connected to it, it’s no surprise one would love to hide them. Add to that the fact that our society equates beauty with youth and you’ll understand why celebrities inject themselves with all sorts of concoctions to look younger.

#16

I Saw This And Thought Y’all Would Like It Of One Of Our Faves

teddyisagrizzlybear

sbj
sbj
sbj
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Why is she doing this rubbish, we all know what she looks like now

#17

Time Travel's Real

ferket

#18

Every One Of Her Fb Photos Looks Like The One On The Left. (She’s 71!!)

Eki75

Here, just like with everything else connected to old age, it is all about acceptance. The best way to deal with your changing looks is changing your perspective on them. Grey hair is not necessarily ugly—it can be charming and attractive. Wrinkles alter your appearance but they also show your experience.
#19

Facetuning Skills On Point

polegurl

#20

Same Person - Instagram & Screenshot On Television

Smart_Ass_Pawn

#21

It’s A Helluva Drug

moarcheezpleez

Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Feels like you can see the process, how it gets worse as her mental state goes down. And thats just my own opinion thinking plenty of these kind of people are mentally ill. Can’t see how else you could think its not obvious that it’s highly edited for everyone looking at the pictures.

All in all, getting old is not as bad as it might seem. In fact, many older people are quite happy with their lives. They have perspective on life and don’t take things for granted. Accepting the way you look is also a part of it. Maybe the people on this list will grow into it too one day.

#22

Same Picture Posted By Each Sibling On Their Account

chaic

#23

Photo She Posted vs. Tagged. Same Woman

NnNoodle88

#24

No Eyes Are The Same, I Guess

reddit.com

#25

Reddit Going Wild Over How Young This Woman Looks For 48 On A Face Ratings Sub

InTheBinIGo

Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
1 hour ago

Even without a filter, some of us Gen X folks age pretty well. Looks like she's one of them. Definitely doesn't need a filter!

#26

This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes

e_lime_pie

UndertaleLover (She/Her)
UndertaleLover (She/Her)
UndertaleLover (She/Her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

The first one looks like a Disney prince...like maybe prince eric or something

#27

I Cannot Believe She Seriously Posted This

katttd17

#28

Found On Amazon Reviews

twittlez

#29

Same Person... Wow

anon

#30

It Doesn’t Even Look Like The Same Person

chookitty_o

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Its like the left is the daughter and the right side is the mom

#31

Her Promo Pic On Social Media vs. Photo From Her Promo Event

racek_

#32

Same Guy.. Left Is His Pfp

caprisunn666

#33

Bro.....seriously

knickerbikkies

#34

His Instagram Pics Versus Real Life Video Screenshots

NessieReddit

#35

Found This One! — He Claims To Be 31 Years Old, Flashes Fake Watches And Cars He Doesn’t Own

sikeig

#36

Instagram vs. Press Pic

hoolinet

Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Oh no, dont know her name but i really like her as an actor. Or did up until now

#37

A Fairly Popular Local Influencer Recently Made An Appearance On TV. A Lot Of Her Fans Apparently Had Trouble Recognizing Her At First

SwissMercyMain

#38

Croatian Singer. Yes This Is The Same Perosn

krvav1ca

#39

Instagram vs. Tagged Photo

jezebellrae

#40

Big Difference Between The Photos Of Her At The Event And The One On Her Instagram

Rude-Transition

Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Ugh.. she is a beautiful woman as is.. most would die to look like her at 54.. but not not good enough for her

#41

Her Official Press Photos vs. Interview

Desmoche

#42

From Her Profile vs. Tagged

Yayitselizabeth

lily jones
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
54 minutes ago

I mean at least its decently edited. Some of these are total nightmare fuel

#43

How Do I Tell Someone To Tone Down The Filter?

IL-10

#44

Her Billboard vs. A Pic From An Interview

SoFlaKicks

The Scout
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
1 hour ago

This one is not soo bad, as in: still recognizable. A few wrinkles straightened out do not qualify as a filter fail.

#45

When Blurring Your Wrinkles, Don't Forget To Blur Your Reflection Too

Magistraliter

