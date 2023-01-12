As it turns out, there actually is such a thing as having too much confidence. Having principles is perfectly fine; being arrogant and close-minded, however, is a recipe for disaster. Just because you write something on the internet with complete conviction doesn’t automatically make it the truth. And not all opinions are facts. [Surprised Pikachu gasps dramatically!]

Some of the worst, most uneducated, completely bonkers opinions end up being featured on the ‘Delusional Takes’ Twitter page, where followers can poke fun at them. There’s being wrong and owning up to your mistakes. And then there’s the stuff featured on ‘Delusional Takes’ which is a whole other level of insanity.

Be warned, Pandas, what you’re about to see might make you facepalm so hard that your friends might wonder why you’ve got a red mark on your face. Scroll down for some of the worst things that the internet has to offer.