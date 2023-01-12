As it turns out, there actually is such a thing as having too much confidence. Having principles is perfectly fine; being arrogant and close-minded, however, is a recipe for disaster. Just because you write something on the internet with complete conviction doesn’t automatically make it the truth. And not all opinions are facts. [Surprised Pikachu gasps dramatically!]

Some of the worst, most uneducated, completely bonkers opinions end up being featured on the ‘Delusional Takes’ Twitter page, where followers can poke fun at them. There’s being wrong and owning up to your mistakes. And then there’s the stuff featured on ‘Delusional Takes’ which is a whole other level of insanity.

Be warned, Pandas, what you’re about to see might make you facepalm so hard that your friends might wonder why you’ve got a red mark on your face. Scroll down for some of the worst things that the internet has to offer.

#1

Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Why do Americans speak English, an English language from England, rather than speaking Native American?

#2

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
48 minutes ago

His masculinity is so fragile it needs bubble wrap

#3

View more comments

The ‘Delusional Takes’ Twitter page was started up fairly recently, just half a year ago, in June 2022. However, in that time, it has managed to attract over 162.9k followers with its posts that focus on wrong opinions and arrogant social media users.

The page moderator suggests that people should unfollow the account if they’re cringe. Meanwhile, if you’ve come across an incredibly delusional take while surfing the net or scrolling through your social media feeds, you can send them a link to the post. Who knows, you might get lucky and your post might get featured. 
#4

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I thought that was a freshly plucked chicken at first.

#5

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Did you recycle your pizza box Andy?

#6

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Or..... hot take, he just likes his coffee black.

Reading through some of the posts that were featured on ‘Delusional Takes’ is bound to give you a heavy dose of secondhand embarrassment. Seriously, how can people be so incredibly wrong?

It’s moments like this one that remind you that common sense isn’t all that common. And that many people would rather stay comfortably within their opinion echo chambers than risk being proven wrong. What’s life worth if you don’t try to learn more about the world and instead bonk everyone on the heads if they dare disagree with you? That’s no way to live.
#7

#8

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Then by her logic, she is single because theres something wrong with her, which im honestly starting to believe...

#9

Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Can't be true, dogs are quite bad picking cotton /s

People who have delusional takes are prime examples of the Dunning-Kruger effect at work. To put it simply, the effect means that most individuals firmly believe that they’re smarter than average. Now, obviously, that’s not how averages work. But these people think that they’re far more competent and intelligent than the rest. As a result, they see their opinions as closer to the truth than anyone else’s. Often, they’re wrong.
#10

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Appropriation again? Literally anything and everything is cultural appropriation. And do not dare to respond to this comment using the English Language unless you are English. That is cultural appropriation.

#11

KJ
KJ
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Someone needs a kick in the nuts.

#12

However, the Dunning-Kruger effect applies to experts as well. Though, slightly differently. Specialists believe that everyone else is aware of the (objectively complicated) things they know. To these experts, everything seems clear, but the general public might not understand the concept they use. Furthermore, well-educated people tend to underestimate their skills.
#13

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Not sure of the context here, COULD be family, brothers and sisters, OR this could be mega creepy.

#14

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited)

Oh NO! Not the Furries! How long would it take for society to collapse if all the doggers died?

#15

KJ
KJ
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Legends by making it harder for an actual victim to be believed when reporting a rape, stupid Mel.

As a result, you have a very weirdly skewed situation where those who lack education are the most confident in their opinions. Meanwhile, those who are well-educated are too timid and far too critical of themselves. People, in general, have an extremely tough time estimating how competent they are in a given area.
#16

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Shush white person shouting and telling blacks what should offend then

#17

KJ
KJ
Community Member
15 minutes ago

If you think a man owns his wife you should be in therapy and single.

#18

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
16 minutes ago

I painted a wall once, do that mean I can criticize Monet?

There’s another issue. Repetition is something that makes people believe an opinion, even if it’s factually incorrect. The more we’re exposed to certain information, the more plausible it seems to us. And even if we’re aware of the role that repetition plays in our perception of reality doesn’t make us completely immune to it. That’s the power of fake news and propaganda.
#19

Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
5 minutes ago

*Cough* Idi Amin *Cough* Sorry, I just swallowed some b******t

#20

rebel
rebel
Community Member
28 minutes ago

she needs to confirm if there is a brain up there

#21

Two ways to counter misinformation are to find reputable sources and to do a bit of background research on a ‘fact’ before retweeting or reposting someone else’s opinion. No news source is perfect; everyone makes mistakes. However, this doesn’t mean that all sources are equal. Far from it.
#22

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Did he actually do anything right?

#23

rebel
rebel
Community Member
32 minutes ago

this whole list is torture fr

#24

Focus on new sites that do actual investigative journalism, instead of just parroting information from other sources. The more transparency there is, the better. Media literacy and being able to gauge the reliability of ‘facts’ is an incredibly vital skill in the Internet Age. It will only become more important as time goes by.
#25

Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
12 minutes ago

OP, you shouldn't have taken all of your grandma's pills all at once!

#26

Cyndielouwhoo
Cyndielouwhoo
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Kicking this guy in the kahunas is just a natural human reaction to such a pervy suggestion.

Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Ha, if you come anywhere near my special edition PS4, I’ll set my cat on you!

Which of these horrible, horrible takes do you think were the worst of the bunch, dear Pandas? Why do you think these people aren't more self-aware of just how delusional they sound? What's the very worst opinion you've ever read online? Share your thoughts in the comments.
#28

rebel
rebel
Community Member
23 minutes ago

more ruined days to come jazz

Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Error 404: Sentence that makes sense not found

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
45 minutes ago

That's why I am still eating crappy takeaways too often in my 40's?

#31

Umi chan
Umi chan
Community Member
24 minutes ago

You shouldn’t be allowed in public alone or at all

#32

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
41 minutes ago

And daedalion has the same worth as a literal turd for this opinion.

#33

#34

#35

#36

ZeroCapacity
ZeroCapacity
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Ahhh nonmy ancestors were not African American or any derivative there of

#38

#39

#40

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
42 minutes ago

They may have the largest brains, cannot be bothered to see if this maybe true, but they know sod all, and will spend the next few years too obsessed with sex.

#41

#42

#43

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Even if you are a black farmer?

#44

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Rebecca should try turning her brain off and on again.

#45

#46

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I feel like this one needs context...??

rebel
rebel
Community Member
21 minutes ago

can't wait to see amber walking on water then

#48

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Just one specific white man?

#49

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Given PETA's track record of animal abuse, they hardly have a leg to stand on do they?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Is the opposite also true? Should I cheat on your delusional a**e, are you going to help me become a better man?

#51

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Hey Pandas, where are you from?

#52

#53

