As it turns out, there actually is such a thing as having too much confidence. Having principles is perfectly fine; being arrogant and close-minded, however, is a recipe for disaster. Just because you write something on the internet with complete conviction doesn’t automatically make it the truth. And not all opinions are facts. [Surprised Pikachu gasps dramatically!]
Some of the worst, most uneducated, completely bonkers opinions end up being featured on the ‘Delusional Takes’ Twitter page, where followers can poke fun at them. There’s being wrong and owning up to your mistakes. And then there’s the stuff featured on ‘Delusional Takes’ which is a whole other level of insanity.
Be warned, Pandas, what you’re about to see might make you facepalm so hard that your friends might wonder why you’ve got a red mark on your face. Scroll down for some of the worst things that the internet has to offer.
The ‘Delusional Takes’ Twitter page was started up fairly recently, just half a year ago, in June 2022. However, in that time, it has managed to attract over 162.9k followers with its posts that focus on wrong opinions and arrogant social media users.
The page moderator suggests that people should unfollow the account if they’re cringe. Meanwhile, if you’ve come across an incredibly delusional take while surfing the net or scrolling through your social media feeds, you can send them a link to the post. Who knows, you might get lucky and your post might get featured.
Reading through some of the posts that were featured on ‘Delusional Takes’ is bound to give you a heavy dose of secondhand embarrassment. Seriously, how can people be so incredibly wrong?
It’s moments like this one that remind you that common sense isn’t all that common. And that many people would rather stay comfortably within their opinion echo chambers than risk being proven wrong. What’s life worth if you don’t try to learn more about the world and instead bonk everyone on the heads if they dare disagree with you? That’s no way to live.
People who have delusional takes are prime examples of the Dunning-Kruger effect at work. To put it simply, the effect means that most individuals firmly believe that they’re smarter than average. Now, obviously, that’s not how averages work. But these people think that they’re far more competent and intelligent than the rest. As a result, they see their opinions as closer to the truth than anyone else’s. Often, they’re wrong.
However, the Dunning-Kruger effect applies to experts as well. Though, slightly differently. Specialists believe that everyone else is aware of the (objectively complicated) things they know. To these experts, everything seems clear, but the general public might not understand the concept they use. Furthermore, well-educated people tend to underestimate their skills.
As a result, you have a very weirdly skewed situation where those who lack education are the most confident in their opinions. Meanwhile, those who are well-educated are too timid and far too critical of themselves. People, in general, have an extremely tough time estimating how competent they are in a given area.
There’s another issue. Repetition is something that makes people believe an opinion, even if it’s factually incorrect. The more we’re exposed to certain information, the more plausible it seems to us. And even if we’re aware of the role that repetition plays in our perception of reality doesn’t make us completely immune to it. That’s the power of fake news and propaganda.
Two ways to counter misinformation are to find reputable sources and to do a bit of background research on a ‘fact’ before retweeting or reposting someone else’s opinion. No news source is perfect; everyone makes mistakes. However, this doesn’t mean that all sources are equal. Far from it.
Focus on new sites that do actual investigative journalism, instead of just parroting information from other sources. The more transparency there is, the better. Media literacy and being able to gauge the reliability of ‘facts’ is an incredibly vital skill in the Internet Age. It will only become more important as time goes by.
Which of these horrible, horrible takes do you think were the worst of the bunch, dear Pandas? Why do you think these people aren't more self-aware of just how delusional they sound? What's the very worst opinion you've ever read online? Share your thoughts in the comments.
