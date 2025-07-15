ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Pedro Pascal has officially cut ties with his longtime stylist Julie Ragolia just weeks after she launched a fiery defense of his polarizing fashion choices, insulting fans and going so far as to claim she received threats over his outfits.

The 50-year-old has long been criticized by some viewers who consider the ensembles Ragolia put him in to be unnecessarily over the top, absurd, or just plain ridiculous. According to the stylist, it was all part of her role as a “storyteller” who tells a tale of “how men of a certain age can still be seen as sexy.”

However, even among fans, the outfits could be seen as creative, daring, and unconventional—but never seductive.

Ragolia confirmed the split in an email, writing, “After Cannes was a good time to part ways.”

RELATED:

Pedro Pascal has parted ways with stylist Julie Ragolia after her outfits allegedly damaged his public image

Share icon

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Longtime followers of the actor were not surprised by the breakup, believing its timing to be related to a very public meltdown by the stylist on social media, where she lashed out at critics of Pascal’s more outlandish fashion choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

One such outfit was Pascal’s dramatic appearance at April’s Star Wars Celebration in Japan, where he donned knee-high leather boots and a ruffled Acne Studios top. The outfit, far from wowing people, only served to turn the actor into meme fodder.

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

“You called for my d**th because you didn’t like Pedro’s outfit,” Ragolia fumed in an April 20 post on X. “I’m not even going to comment on individual taste or one’s personal preferences. I’m just going to let you sit with your obsession.”

Share icon

Image credits: julieragolia

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond criticizing the outfits and calling them weird, unappealing, strange, and a wide assortment of other insults, fans also questioned Pascal’s judgment, and saw his increasingly theatrical wardrobe choices as a desperate cry for attention.

Ragolia was also accused of plagiarism by some viewers—an allegation that appeared to strike a nerve.

Oh, thank you, unanalyzed psyche, for your indepth knowledge of fashion, and deep understanding of Pedro’s custom looks and the inner workings of how the fashion industry works. I’d be absolutely lost without your insights. — Julie Ragolia (@julieragolia) April 20, 2025

“Just sitting and waiting for the day that you really do some styling on him and not just copy-paste straight out the runway,” a user wrote.

Ragolia didn’t hold back, and replied directly to the fan. “Oh, thank you, unanalyzed psyche, for your in-depth knowledge of fashion and deep understanding of Pedro’s custom looks,” she wrote. “I’d be absolutely lost without your insights.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans and critics joined in opposition to Ragolia’s outfits, considering them to not align with the actor’s image

Yes, I’m aware of the irony of taking to X to complain about Instagram flagging an image of Pedro Pascal in FW25 Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello as inappropriate content. pic.twitter.com/roleblzXNX — Julie Ragolia (@julieragolia) March 25, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Pascal’s fans took the chance to express their confusion, as many of them see the actor as a laid-back, confident figure, and couldn’t reconcile that image with the flamboyant, high-fashion ensembles he had been wearing.

Hi, I’m Julie, slutty boot pusher since 2023. pic.twitter.com/TjNzjhyUtt — Julie Ragolia (@julieragolia) April 18, 2025

Some directly asked Ragolia if Pascal had any agency in his wardrobe, to which she clarified, “Pedro is a grown adult with his own opinions on what he likes and what feels good to him. Stylists are not dictators. We are collaborators.”

Share icon

Image credits: julieragolia

Still, the backlash continued and spread to platforms beyond social media. It was made clear. Pascal’s image was being tarnished by Ragolia’s outfits.

“He looks ridiculous in those outfits. They are way too over the top for him,” one user wrote.

“The man’s star must be waning if this is all they have to write about. But it’s very true—the stylist did just copy and paste from runway looks,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Vogue

“A 50-year-old man dressing like an idiot,” a reader wrote.

Others took the chance to question Pascal’s acting abilities.

“Most overrated actor of modern times,” another said. “I’m sick and tired of seeing him everywhere.”

Pascal has since moved on to work with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, whose outfits already mark a new era for the actor

Thank you for these iconic looks, Julie! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/wRXfUjy1NK — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) July 11, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Pascal’s attempt at homage during the Cannes Film Festival in May was mocked online. Channeling a 1982 photo of Harrison Ford in tiny shorts and a sweater, Pascal opted for a sleek black tank top and trousers that failed to win fans over.

“Harrison Ford is in the top five most aura of all time. Never compare Pedro Pascal to him ever again,” one comment read.

Another added: “Pedro Pascal’s all well and good, but Harrison Ford is the original Alpha. Don’t you dare compare him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The dust now seems to have settled. According to GQ, Pascal quietly began working with celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi in late June.

Mizrahi—whose A-list clientele includes Adele, Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jeremy Allen White—has already ushered in a new era for the actor.

The change was immediate and noticeable. Pascal has been seen in toned-down, refined looks, such as a red-and-white baseball tee from The Row, a sharp black Tom Ford suit, and more casual silhouettes.

Mizrahi has even begun showcasing his latest looks on her Instagram—a conscious rebranding of Pascal’s style.

“Pascal is not a child.” Some defended the stylist, arguing that the actor is responsible for his own choices

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon