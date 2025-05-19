Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lip Reader Decodes What Pedro Pascal Said To Joaquin Phoenix After His Unintentionally Offensive Hand Wave
Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix in black suits and glasses having a conversation at a formal event.
News

Lip Reader Decodes What Pedro Pascal Said To Joaquin Phoenix After His Unintentionally Offensive Hand Wave

A brief but awkward exchange between actors Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival has gone viral, after the former tried to save the latter from a PR headache by stopping him from performing an offensive gesture.

The incident occurred during the red carpet premiere of Eddington, the pair’s upcoming western horror film directed by Ari Aster. As the actors greeted fans and photographers, Phoenix raised his hand in a high wave—only for Pascal to quickly grab his arm and lower it.

Highlights
  • Pedro Pascal stopped Joaquin Phoenix from making an unintentionally offensive WW2 salute at 2025 Cannes premiere.
  • The viral moment sparked debate on social media about political sensitivity and overreactions.
  • Pascal's caution ties to their film 'Eddington,' which deals with pandemic-era social unrest and political turmoil.

Internet sleuths and news outlets scrambled to find out exactly what Pascal had told his colleague, going as far as to hire lip readers to figure out the nature of the exchange.

    Pascal was allegedly trying to stop Phoenix from inadvertently performing a WW2 salute

    Group of actors posing on Cannes red carpet, with lip reader decoding Pedro Pascal’s hand wave to Joaquin Phoenix.

    Image credits: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

    Netizens speculated that Pascal feared the gesture could be misinterpreted as resembling a WW2 salute, and warned Phoenix about the impact it could have on the movie’s promotional tour.

    “Argh, don’t do that,” Pascal said, according to lip reader NJ Hickling. “You’re affecting the cred. Try and act cool, like you’re about to score, my man.”

    According to Hickling, the Joker star was initially caught off guard, but then took a moment to absorb the comment before replying with a terse, “Alright man.”

    Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix in formal suits waving, with lip reader decoding their interaction.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    In the footage, Phoenix seems to stumble a bit, and then mutters to himself, “Oh my goodness,” as if realizing the social media storm he had narrowly avoided.

    “Joaquin was really enjoying that wave until he got told he looked like a N*zi,” one viewer wrote on X, as the moment went viral with people sharing theories, concerns, and jokes.

    “The way Pedro Pascal pulled down Joaquin Phoenix’s arm before an accidental salute has me fried,” another said.

    Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix in black suits at event, lip reading reveals reaction after unintentional offensive hand wave.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Others reflected on social media’s penchant for exaggeration, able to turn the smallest of mishaps into career-damaging public relations nightmares overnight.

    Pedro just saved Joaquin’s entire career,” one viewer pointed out. “What if photographers snap a photo at just the wrong time, and then suddenly everyone on the internet thinks he did something bad?”

    Some viewers believe Pascal overreacted, while others say he “saved Phoenix’s career”

    Lip reader decoding Pedro Pascal's words to Joaquin Phoenix after an unintentionally offensive hand wave moment.

    Image credits: t3_rki

    Tweet praising Pedro Pascal as a jokester with sarcasm, reacting humorously to a clip involving an offensive hand wave.

    Image credits: ely_cat2

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a lip reader decoding Pedro Pascal’s hand wave to Joaquin Phoenix.

    Image credits: gabo291969

    Some netizens, on the other hand, believe the gesture was a sign of a political climate that has become overtly sensitive and is now bordering on paranoia.

    “A decade ago, no one would have mistaken a simple wave for a N*zi salute. But in today’s heightened political climate, such misinterpretations have become not only plausible but, unfortunately, unsurprising,” one viewer said.

    Others took issue with Pascal himself, believing him to be overreacting and creating drama out of nothing. “Hey Pedro, leave Joaquin alone. There’s nothing you have to school him or correct him on,” another stated. “He’s been famous and walked the red carpet way longer than you.”

    “Stop. Just stop. Seriously let people wave for god’s sake. This is ridiculous.”

    The actor was dubbed by some as an “entitled narcissist” who wants others to act and think the same way he does. “I doubt anyone would have mistaken Joaquin’s wave for a N*zi salute.”

    Scheduled to premiere on July 18, 2025, Eddington tackles the social unrest the COVID-19 pandemic has caused

    Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix smiling together while a lip reader decodes their conversation after an awkward hand wave.

    Image credits: Festival de Cannes

    Pascal’s wariness might be explained by the themes of the movie he and Phoenix were promoting. Eddington is described as a contemporary Western film that follows the political and social turmoil in the eponymous fictional city located in New Mexico, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Tweet discussing Pedro Pascal’s unintentionally offensive hand wave toward Joaquin Phoenix, analyzed by a lip reader.

    Image credits: theregularalan

    Tweet discussing lip reader decoding Pedro Pascal's unintentionally offensive hand wave to Joaquin Phoenix.

    Image credits: whoismrzero

    Screenshot of a tweet about Pedro Pascal’s unintentionally offensive hand wave to Joaquin Phoenix decoded by a lip reader.

    Image credits: DJCrueOfficial

    With a tagline of “Hindsight is 2020,” the movie also takes place during the onset of the Black Lives Matter protests that began in Minneapolis on May 26 of that year.  

    Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix at an outdoor event with greenery in the background during a casual moment.

    Image credits: Festival de Cannes

    Phoenix stars as a small-town sheriff, while Pascal plays the local mayor. The cast also includes Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Michael Ward, and Luke Grimes. While it is unclear whether the film tackles racial conflict, it nevertheless takes place during a period of sensitive social unrest.

    Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix in a street scene analyzed by a lip reader for an unintentional offensive hand wave.

    Image credits: A24

    Early reviews have been lukewarm. The film holds a 65% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with negative reviews describing it as a “weirdly self-important satire” that ultimately fails to target the “myriad ills still plaguing the nation.”

    Positive reviews, while being favorable, are still mixed. For instance, one critic labeled it as a “step back” for director Ari Aster, but valued the visceral way in which he was able to show the impact of the pandemic on people’s lives.

    “Ari Aster allows the mask of America’s decency to slip off completely, and what’s revealed beneath is the rotting flesh on the face of the chaotic beast we’ve been becoming for so long,” another critic wrote.

    “These are dumb times.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the viral moment

    Lip reader decoding conversation between Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix after an unintentionally offensive hand wave.

    Image credits: Whiskey_Hell

    Tweet discussing Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix's wave, with lip reader decoding the unintentionally offensive gesture.

    Image credits: ThePatricIsReal

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a supportive reply, related to a lip reader decoding Pedro Pascal’s hand wave to Joaquin Phoenix.

    Image credits: eveums

    Tweet reply text discussing context behind Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix’s unintentionally offensive hand wave decoded by lip reader.

    Image credits: Adrian_A_x

    Tweet from Karen Gibson referencing Pedro Pascal, related to lip reader decoding what Pedro Pascal said after his hand wave.

    Image credits: Gibson84

    Tweet from user Professor Confessor Holycrap reacting to Pedro Pascal’s smirk as he turns away from Joaquin Phoenix, with lip reader context.

    Image credits: VeniVidiVicki

    Tweet reacting to Joaquin Phoenix’s hand wave with a humorous comment decoded by a lip reader in a viral moment.

    Image credits: Ghostmalone90

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a user reacting to a lip reader decoding Pedro Pascal’s unintentionally offensive hand wave.

    Image credits: lawsdunham

    Tweet discussing lip reader decoding Pedro Pascal’s words to Joaquin Phoenix after an unintentionally offensive hand wave.

    Image credits: JenAndBouzy

    Tweet reacting to Pedro Pascal’s hand wave, related to lip reader decoding what he said to Joaquin Phoenix.

    Image credits: Furiosa24

    Tweet by Mike Darrow commenting on current events at 3:29 PM on May 17, 2025, related to lip reader decoding Pedro Pascal.

    Image credits: mike_darrow

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Pedro Pascal, related to lip reader decoding his interaction with Joaquin Phoenix.

    Image credits: ulfricsteve

    Tweet discussing confusion about the meaning of a high wave gesture in different cultures related to lip reader decoding.

    Image credits: MykAustinTx

    Tweet discussing Pedro Pascal’s hand wave and lip reader decoding what he said to Joaquin Phoenix.

    Image credits: C36985048Caal

    Tweet discussing Pedro Pascal's unintentionally offensive hand wave decoded by lip reader after interaction with Joaquin Phoenix.

    Image credits: awesomemajesty

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a lip reader decoding what Pedro Pascal said to Joaquin Phoenix after a hand wave.

    Image credits: mandylorianm

    Tweet by Joseph Lauzon expressing frustration with Pedro Pascal, relevant to lip reader decoding and unintentionally offensive hand wave.

    Image credits: JosephLauzon5

    Tweet by user bobbyscaps.eth replying to @joaqsoscar, discussing mental space, posted May 18, 2025, related to lip reader decoding Pedro Pascal.

    Image credits: dropgenius

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Joaquin Phoenix’s unintentional offensive hand wave and lip reader decoding Pedro Pascal.

    Image credits: moosiepoops

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning the issue with Pedro Pascal's unintentionally offensive hand wave decoded by a lip reader.

    Image credits: cthulhupotamus

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love Pedro Pascal, absolute class act. Great guy, up there with Keanu Reeves in my eyes. Even if he was being overly careful, it’s clear he had good intentions.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love Pedro, but what a way to burst your fun balloon! No one was going to think that!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
