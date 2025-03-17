#1 True story time. I was about four or five years old and my parents had just separated. My mom was living in a two bedroom apartment, I had my own room but I preferred to sleep in her bed whenever I was staying with her. Our two bedrooms were at the end of a hallway, directly across from each other. Our apartment was on the first floor and I remember that it was in the middle of the summer and my mom had a window open her room, which was directly behind the bed (above the headboard).



Anyways, I woke up in the middle of the night and remember sitting up and seeing that our cat was sitting in the door frame of my mom's room (her door was open and you could partially see into my bedroom), this was strange because our cat was typically always in bed with us. As I was watching him he walked into my bedroom and meowed. I turned to face my mom and wake her up. In the three/four seconds it took her to wake up and ask me what was wrong we both looked back up in the door frame and there was a man standing by my open door, making his way out of my bedroom. I still don't know how she managed to do it so quickly, but my mother proceeded to pick me up and literally throw me out of the screen window (again, we were on the first floor and it was maybe a three foot drop to the ground). She quickly followed and we were able to start screaming for help and someone called 911.



The police came but didn't see any signs of forced entry. Only that our front door was unlocked which led them to believe the man must have exited that way. The strange thing was that my mom swore up and down that she had locked the door that night, with the deadbolt and chain lock. About a week later she was cleaning the kitchen and opened up our water heater closet and found a notebook with names and drawings, as well as a pair of gloves and some gum wrappers. The police were called again but all they could do was speculate that the man had been in our house and hid until we were asleep.



**Edit:** Just to clarify: Our apartment was on the ground level, so my mother didn't hurl me into potential paralysis, just a three'ish foot drop to grass.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 I got home from work late one night, was walking onto my front stoop when I walked right into this huge spiderweb. At first I didn't think much of it until I looked down and saw about 20-30 baby spiders all over me. I started freaking out, then noticed the parents sitting on my front door. They were huge, bigger than a quarter, so of course I did not want to use the front door. I run to my back door, throw all of my clothes off, and jump in the shower. I then watch as baby spiders begin falling out of my hair.

#3 About five years ago, my mom started dating a guy she met on a dating site. That part is fine - I had recently started dating the woman who would later become my wife and we had met online (I'll just refer to her as my wife for this story). Anyway, my wife and I never really liked this guy. We didn't think he was mean or anything like that, just a little creepy - he was quiet, he kept his eyes closed a lot, and occasionally said odd things like offering my wife a chocolate and then popping one in his mouth, closing his eyes, and moaning as he let it melt in his mouth. One time my wife and I were visiting my mom but she got called into work, so we waited at her house. Her boyfriend was over but he spent the entire several hours just hanging out in her bedroom with the door closed.



Just before Christmas, my mom and this guy started having some difficulties. My wife and I were visiting her for the holidays and she dropped all of her problems on us and we listened carefully and told her our opinions and suggested that she would be better off without him. She already had her mind made up, though, and decided to break up with him... on Christmas Eve.



We spent the night at my mom's and got up early on Christmas morning to visit my dad at his house. We didn't plan to spend the night at my dad's, but we got snowed in, which was actually a nice Christmas surprise.



The next day we left as soon as we could get through the snow and my wife suggested that we stop by my mom's house on the way so that we could see if she was okay. My wife just had a really bad feeling about my mom's now-ex-boyfriend.



My mom's car was in the driveway, but that doesn't mean much because she lives close enough to work that she often walks and it hadn't snowed in her town. She also never locks her door, which drives me crazy, so we let ourselves in. That's when we see blood OOZING out of the refrigerator's water dispenser. It had filled up the spill container and was leaking onto the floor and had made a puddle. My wife screamed and I freaked out. I fully expected to see my mom's head in the freezer.



I nervously opened the freezer to find... a bag of frozen cherries that had been opened, crammed into the freezer so that it fell onto the ice dispenser, and melted.



tl;dr Thought my mom was decapitated by her creepy ex-boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 A terrifying, but true story I experienced when I was 12.



I moved to my dads when I was 10 and didn't know anyone in the area, except for the family my dad was friends with. Single mom with 3 kids, luckily there was a girl a couple years older than me (12 at the time I met her) and we got to know eachother a little over a couple years.



We weren't close, but ended up having the same friends. One night my friend Rob was hanging out with her and her younger brother. They happened to be in the house alone because my friends mom was at work. Which is where this gets terrifying and sad. Her mother has been helping this one lady (through her work) and got to know her fairly well. She found out her sister was in a mental institution and was let out recently...



The night Rob is hanging out with my friend, they get a knock on the door. My friend thought it was just their mom (she knocks a certain way when coming in) and answered it without thinking. Rob wasn't supposed to be there and he took off through the window to his house down the road. He never thought twice about it.



Wasn't her mom. It was the sister of the lady her mom was helping, and she figured out through talking to her sister where her family lived and her moms working schedule. She came in, and this is where is don't know details and I'm glad I don't. My friend's younger brother got away to the neighbours to call the police. The lady brutally m******d my friend a week from Christmas. Decapitated her and left her body, naked in a bathtub. Hid her head. They had to look through the presents and I don't know where they found it, but they did. I wasn't allowed to go to her funeral.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I was sitting in my room, after getting out of work, on the second floor. Little bro is downstairs watching TV, the dog is in the hallway outside my door sleeping.



All of a sudden dog starts making all kinds of racket, jumping round, barking, clacking nails, howling. I go to get up to see what's up and I hear "Aw that's a good girl" in a male voice. It didn't sound like little bro so I go "Oh you're home early!" thinking it is my dad's friend/our roomie as I open the door.



Soon as I'm out there there is no one at all but the dog wagging her tail staring at the empty end of the hallway. Little bro comes upstairs to yell at me for getting his dog riled up, said he heard the same voice thinking it was me or our roommate.



We did a once over of the house with my butterfly knife and his BB gun and there was NOBODY. Still gives me the spooks to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I posted this last night in a similar AskReddit thread.



A few years ago, I was home alone at night time. I was watching tv in the living room when I heard the doorbell ring. Whenever I hear the doorbell ring, especially, when I'm home alone I am cautious to answer it. I walk up to the peephole without turning on the porch light (so they don't know if anyone is actually home or not) and look through. It's really dark but I can see a small figure (more like, black blob, idk it's definite shape and had to be around 3-4 feet) doing like a dancing motion. Dipping down and oscillating its "arms" outward. Think of a person moving their arms like wings gracefully. It was dark outside but this figure was more opaque so I could see this going on. After a few seconds I stopped looking through the peephole because it was too freaky to look at. I regained some courage and looked back through and whatever it was was gone. To this day I still don't know what that was and I get freaked out thinking about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I posted this yesterday as well.



One day while doing my laundry one of the lights blew out in my basement. My basement is set up so that the laundry room is split from the other side of the basement with a wall and a door. In order to get upstairs you have to exit the laundry room and go through the other part of the basement.





So the light blew in the other part, not the laundry room. As it was the only light on that side, it was pretty f*****g dark. I finished the laundry I had to do while dreading the walk through the dark basement. I exit the laundry room, get half way through the basement, and I hear a loud cackle.

Imagine a sound people make when they imitate a witch. Take that and imagine that the witch had been smoking for 50 years, making her voice deeper and hoarser. That is what I heard, clear as day, right behind me.





I did not look hesitate to bolt for the stairs. I waited until my father got home and then changed the bulb. I have yet to hear that cackle since, and I have not told a single person in the house about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 About two years ago my ex and I went through a really nasty breakup. Lots of crying and nasty words said. It became apparent that she had a lot of emotional problems and really wasn't the person I thought she was. Lots of anger, and lots of lying as I discovered. And to make things stranger, she is the one who dumped me (multiple times) and was absolutely furious when I finally accepted it and told her it was time for her to go. I wasn't exactly perfect here either, but that's what happens. I had also started a new and healthy relationship at this point maybe 3 weeks after the primary breakup which pissed her off to no end. Anyway she shows up one day to collect some belongings that were still at my place and she sits me down on the bed and hands me a not telling me to read it out loud. It's a really nasty speech about how I'm incapable of love, and a terrible person, and deserve to die. I refuse but she's screaming at me and I just was like fine I'll read it if it'll make you go away. So i finish the speech and then she pulls out a loaded gun from her purse and spends about the next 15 minutes trying to muster the will to pull the trigger and splatter my brain all over the wall. She says she knows the law, she knows she'll be caught, she knows where she'll go to prison and she's fine with it because I'll be off this planet. So I spend this time trying (poorly) not to totally freak out and with tears streaming down my face telling her that she's not a killer and just needs to go live her life without me.



We parted with a hug and I just learned she got engaged to a new guy a couple months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 There's an abandoned house next to mine, the previous owner moved out to California 25 years prior and never sold it. I got a flashlight, gloves, and pushed the window open and went inside, starting with the basement. In the basement was a grand piano (still plays, but very much out of tune), old WW2 stuff, what seemed to be a signed Elvis poster, some other really cool s**t no one should ever leave behind. There's basically a whole story in that basement, including a broken wedding picture frame and instruments everywhere. On the main floor was an unmade bed, molded food still in the fridge and on the stovetop, half-empty beers turned solid, lights that still hadn't been turned off. Then I started walking upstairs when I heard crying from one of the side rooms. That's when I freaked the f**k out and haven't been there since.

#10 Alrighty.



This is the late 80s/early 90s, I was around 6-7 years old. I am at home with my sister who is 14-15 at the time. We grew up in a small Texas town, everyone knows everybody. We are home alone this particular night, and my folks let my sister babysit me frequently. We always got along due to our age gap.



Anyway, it is about 8pm in the winter (deserts get pretty d**n cold) so it is dark and we are in the common room since that is where the TV was. Watching 60-Minutes or 48-hours or Hard Copy or some s**t (those 1 hour news pieces on CBS that chronicle large crimes in depth; trafficking, murders, kidnappings and the like. Basically a gritty Lifetime special). This one was a typical story, guy next door that was quiet went on a rampage in his next door neighbor's house mutilating them and kidnapping their young daughter.



Well, the thing about our house common room is the door leading to the back yard was a large glass door on a wall of floor to ceiling windows. Nothing but blackness beyond it unless you have the back light on (we did not). The front door is on the other side of the room with a small entry-way. This is a solid door, so you cannot see what is beyond it, with a glass storm door on the outside of it.



About 45 minutes into the show, they are talking about the ongoing manhunt for this crazy guy and BAMBAMBAM, front door bangs like crazy. We jump the f**k up and scream like banshees. Dead silence now. The only lights on in the house are the kitchen down the hall from the common room we were in and the light from the TV. We start thinking something on the porch (we had some planters and a rocking chair out there) had simply blown against the door. This was west Texas, crazy strong winds out that way. Well, a minute or two of silence and us holding each other post adrenaline o******e passes. Just when we are about to declare everything is safe we hear the storm door on the outside of our front door close. F**k. Someone had to have opened that door to be able to bang on the front door like that. Shitshitshit. We are both frozen in the middle of the room on the floor where we had been watching TV. My sister crawls over to the TV and turns it off. It was an old TV, so you had to turn that metal dial to switch it off, which it does with a mildly loud THUNK.



Now it is just us in a room dimly lit by the kitchen light down the hall. I do not remember how much time passed with my frozen and my sister still crouched by the now off TV, but we kept making eye contact then looking at the front door. I remember this part vividly, I am on my knees sitting on my feet and I turn around to look at the back wall of windows and glass door. We hear and I see the back door k**b turn, it was locked on the k**b but not deadbolted. It rattles slightly as if someone is gently trying the handle. Neither of us make a sound, just held breath. Then BAMBAMBAMBAM loud as all hell someone is trying to force the door open just jerking it back and forth. The whole wall of windows is vibrating violently and I can see with each jerk of the door how my slight reflection gets fuzzy then clear then fuzzy.



My sister flips her s**t and screams bloody murder. I am still frozen on the floor. She gets up and basically drags me into her bedroom, slams the door, throws her mattress and anything she can in front of her door. Thankfully she had remembered the phone (one of those ungodly heavy beige plastic long metal antenna portable phones). We still had to direct dial the sheriff there and in her panic didn't remember the number. She just hit redial on the phone. It was one of her friends and she tells them in broken gasps that someone is trying to get into our house and needs to get there right f*****g now (The profanity sticks out here more than anything else, who knows, young brain). I am curled up on the floor and cannot stop shaking. We don't hear anything else until we see the headlights of my sister's friend and her parents driving up to the house.



We never did find out who was at the door or why, there were no signs of anything happening but a couple of scuff-marks on the bottom of the back door that we could not remember if they were there beforehand or not. Nothing like that has happened to me or her since, but for d**n sure we never forget to lock a door after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I have a few paranormal events that happened all throughout my life, most of them are pretty tame. but there is one that got to me and still sticks with me today.



About 4 years ago i was ending my freshman year at college. i had lived in the dorms with a kickass roomate and pretty much had a great experience altogether. towards the end of my last semester something seemed different in my hall of the dorms. we were all still our lively selves but just walking into the dorms would give you this massive feeling of dread. we all wrote it off as the stress of finals approaching but it just felt off. Well one night after studying i decide to hit the shower so i can just wake up and make my way to class in a few hours.



before i keep going i should go ahead and set the layout of our hall and the bathroom. Our hall was one of many halls on a single floor, each hall had 4 rooms that accommodated 2 people each (or a single room for the RAs) the entrance to the halls were massive steel doors with a small window located at one end, and across from it was the bathroom. it seriously felt like a prison block rather than a living quarter for college students.



as for the bathroom itself, when you walked in you were immediately met with two sets of sinks(two sinks a side) on your left and right, with massive mirrors facing each other(and creating that infinite loop of mirrors). then past that you had your two urinals and a toilet stall on your left, and two showers on your right. When facing the left set of sinks you can clearly see into the showers from the mirror, if the door is open. and in the right set of sinks you can see the reflection of the shower. The door of the bathroom was identical to the entrance to the hall, a massive steel frame with a small window that didn't allow for much of a view (with good reason). the door was propped open with a giant wooden wedge that couldn't be moved unless you were really trying to close that door.



so back to the story. i'm all alone in the bathroom gearing up to go shower. i throw my change of clothes on the right side sink so that way i can reach around the stall and grab them. once i set my stuff down i happen to look up into the mirror and i can see in the distance something almost shimmering inside the shower stall. as i look at it i notice that it slowly gets closer, like its jumping from the furthermost layer to the next layer closer. I'm kind of unsettled but i don't think much of it other than me coming down off of a massive red bull, adderal, and caffeine kick. but it starts transitioning faster. as it gets closer i can start making out details but nothing vivid or striking, its just a dark mass that looks like its covered in hair. at this point i'm freaking out hardcore since this thing is getting closer in the mirror and i'm pretty much frozen to this one spot. as it gets to the 4th layer i get the closest look at this thing i'll ever get, and i regret every minute of it. it wasn't hair but some kind of long flowing veil, you could see through it partially but from the torso down it was just solid black, and the face, i can't describe it. it was clearly human but at the same time it was so far removed. there were eyes, they were black but definitely glowing somehow. i only saw this for maybe a second at the most, but its burned into my mind forever. then the lights cut out and i hear the door slam, its pitch black in the bathroom so i can't see this thing anymore. i go to open the door but it won't budge, and then this intense smell of blood hits me out of nowhere, and that's all i remember.



i woke up later in the hospital, from what my RA claims he was on his way to go use the bathroom sometime after this happened where he found me in the shower stall with my shirt covered in blood from a massive nosebleed. he tried asking me what happened and according to him all i could respond with was "it saw me" and i start freaking out. so he calls an ambulance and they get me to the hospital. all the while i'm apparently freaking out so they sedate me to get me to calm down.



i'm coming too around the time my parents show up, worried sick of course. i ask them what happened and according to the doctors they believe i had a seizure however they ran CAT scans soon after i was cooperative enough to do so and found no sign of any seizure occuring, not to mention epilepsy doesn't run in my family at all, and having taken adderal countless times in the past (and since then) i've never had a similar side effect (neither hallucinations or potential seizures)



to this day i still can't bring myself to look into a mirror for more than a minute, and just being stuck in a room with one for an extended period will just cause me to break down. I've been to therapy going on three years because of this, and i've talked to countless religious leaders who, besides giving me the general "well you should turn to God in times like these" talks, don't recognize that kind of pattern as anything "demonic or evil." and the strangest thing is that before that incident there were no actual claims of activity in those dorms, and since i left there hasn't been any either. it was just that one isolated incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 This will probably get buried, but when I was about 18 months old girls started going missing in and around the neighbourhood we lived in. One night the phone rang, my Dad answered it and an unknown man told him that he knew where his daughter was, that she was dead but he knew where she was. Thinking it was just a prank call, my dad told him his daughter was in bed and hung up.



It wasn't until later when the body of a girl was found and my Dad noticed her name in the paper and that we had the same surname, and lived on the same street. He reported the phone-call but the perpetrators went on to r**e, t*****e and k**l 3 more girls before their final victim escaped and they were arrested.



I was told about this when I was about 12 years old and we were still living in the same house, it scared the c**p out of me. The k***ers were notorious in the suburb I grew up in, people would say things like "don't stay out to late or the Birnie's will get you", so I knew exactly what he was talking about.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I'll share mine. It didn't actually happen to me but it happened to my Mom when she was a teenager. My Mom now is in her mid 60's. She's not an overly religious woman, she doesn't read teh bible regularly, rarely goes to church but she prays every night cause that is what gives her comfort. I'll have to side note this with I watched normal "horror" movies with her every so often, nothing too crazy or gory but spooky if you will sort of stuff. Well I asked her if she wanted to watch the Exorcist and she flat our 100% refused. She said there is absolutely no way she will EVER watch anything related to possession or exorcisms. Well this was curious...so the movie Constantine comes out and I show her the trailer asking her if she wants to watch it....she sees the girl near the beginning climbing the ceiling and just refuses AGAIN. I should also note, my mother will refuse and kick you out of her house if you even think about bringing a Oujia board into the house...she'll yell, scream and cuss until you drop the subject and that's that....this is important.



Alright so that little back story is out of the way, I ended up asking her why exactly she refuses to watch those sort of movies...well she tells me when she was a teenager, at a sleepover at a friends house, they were up playing games, the parents watching TV. Her friends and her self are on the floor playing a board game...a game my mom has never played before. Well come to find out it's a Oujia board and she doesn't know what it does, well they start playing asking a bunch of questions. They end up finding out there is a spirit in the house, so they ask it to show itself. Nothing happens, they DEMAND it to show itself. This was her first indication something wasn't right...cause the lights all around the house, every single room went out immediately including the TV, and then snapped right back on, spooky huh? Nah, just a fluke.



They ask the next question..."Who are you?" The piece moves round the board in big cirlces with their hands on it and stops at the letter D. Moves to the letter E, then to the letter V, I, L. Wow someone must be messing with it. This can't be real...So they ask, if you are the Devil, then show yourself. Nothing happens for a while, and then suddenly the TV goes out. Well in the reflection in the TV sitting in the living room next to them my Mom and her friends, even her parents could make out the shape of something...something terrifying just sitting there, next to them...the house got extremely cold.



Suddenly loud noises could be heard in the kitchen, stuff flying off the top of the refridgerator and cupboards oepning and closing. They immediately stop the game, close it up adn throw it in the trash never to play one again. Later that night my Mom is sound asleep and is awoken by something loud and clanging on the roof. She listens intently and she can hear what sounds like chains and dogs up on the roof. Well that's not possible, it must be outside somewhere. She wakes up the next morning and goes and talks to her friends parents, asks them if any of their neighbors have any dogs...they tell her no...and they tell her they also heard the dogs and chains up on the roof last night.



So that's the story of why my Mom refuses to watch anything that involves exorcisms. She truly believes that the devil was there with them that night, sitting next to them. And the messed up thing is...every time she tells me that story...I get this cold shiver down my spine that there is no way she would be making this up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I rode out in front of a car on my bike when I was 11 and the car honked really loud at me. I stupidly flipped the car off and they came to a screeching halt. A huge guy stepped out and went to open his trunk. His girlfriend (?) got out of the passenger's side crying and screaming begging him not to open the trunk. I was frozen in fear. He got back in the car and sped off. I have no idea what was in the trunk. Hopefully not a fully automatic machine gun on a turret.

#15 Not mine but my elder sister's.

So my sister is in our big suburban all by herself and she is like 17. She is in the basement cinema room watching Texas Chainsaw M******e. The new one. No one is home nor should they be for a few more hours. However my dad got off work early that day and drove home to find her watching this movie. So my dad being the comedian that he is decides to rev up his chainsaw and kick open the cinema room doors to my screaming sister. Not his finest moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My sister and I were playing outside when we were younger and an elderly couple was walking by our yard. Our yard had a cemetery in the back, so it was quite a common local attraction for tourists as this house was built in the 1800s, and most of the graves were from children who died back then from the flu, etc. There are some creepy stories from that place, but nothing lives up to what happened all those years ago. Playing outside, and this old couple kept pestering my sister about what her name was, as they approached us, and got closer. We were just little kids, and got terribly scared, and ran inside and told our mom what had happened. The following week I heard a story on the news about an elderly couple approaching a teenage girl, kidnapping her, and r*ping her, and it was the same couple that had approached my sister and I.



I still get creeped out by that.

#17 This is probably going to be buried but I have two.



The first is when I was younger we lived in a apartment complex which my mother managed, the day before halloween she was telling us all a scary story about how two little boys and their mom died above us (vacant apartment) and how if you listen closely you can still hear their footsteps running up and down the hallway.



Well at that very moment what do we hear? The sound of running upstairs. The look on my mothers face was pure terror, so she called the cop that patrols the neighborhood and one of the on duty maintenance guys and they went into the apartment.



Turns out a a homeless mother had slipped in through an opened window with her two children and had been living up there for sometime.



And my mother never told another ghost story again.



Second:

Different complex which my mother managed, i'm a bit older now. She was going through vacant apartments to check if anything needed to be fixed/switched out before showing them. I went with her as no maintenance guys were working that day. So we go through a few apartments and all is normal. Until we get to one where the door just opened, no need to turn the knob. The lock had been broken. I ~~chopped~~ chalked* it up to neighborhood kids and didn't think anything of it. I stood in the living room area looking outside while my mother went to the master bedroom; then I heard her scream.



So I sprinted back there as fast as I could and there in the closest is a girl pale as snow, half naked and nails dug into the wall. My mom tells me to go get help, so I turn to go to the main office to get the security guard and what do I see? A guy about 6'3 running out of the kitchen where I had been standing next too, I chased him for about 400-500 feet before I lost sight of him.



Girl was in the middle of being SA'd when we walked in.



tldr; f**k you read it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 **TL;DR:I gave blood and the bag overfilled and popped.** I once was giving blood at my school's blood drive. So they put the needle in and I passed out. The nurse just happen to leave and when I woke up I wondered why everything was wet. Then I opened my eyes and my everything was soaked in my own blood. I screamed then passed out again. Never giving blood again.

#19 Alright, I'll have a go.



So, I don't know if this is exactly scary, but it freaks me out. I live close to a Walmart, so when I need to go, I just walk there. But the trail takes you behind the store, then you have to walk along the side to get to the front. There's somewhat of a forest-y area all the way around the back and side of the store. My boyfriend and I were walking one night to get some stuff for root beer floats, as we were walking up the trail, we saw a black dog sniffing around. But it was dark, and I jokingly said "What if it's some sort of creature?" And the dog whirled it's head around at that exact moment, looked at us, then took off at a speed I have *never* seen a dog run before. I'm talking like some The Flash s**t. Weird.



So then a couple months later, my neighbor tells me she and her son had seen a creepy black dog roaming around the back of Walmart. Okay.. Couldn't be the same one, right? Just a coincidence. But then she tells me that when it spotted them, it took off at the speed of light.

THEN, my boyfriend comes home in somewhat of a panic a few weeks later, and says he saw the f*****g dog *again.* It's just weird. It's not black like a dog would naturally be, it's black in the way an absence of light would be, is the best way I can describe it. Like a void of nothingness that's dog-shaped.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 A few years ago I'm living with my sister because her and her SO we fighting. He stayed somewhere else and she was afraid to be alone. Fine with me, free internet.



I sleep in the living room on the couch by the window and theres another couch on the wall behind me near the front door. I wake up jumping from a bad dream that I can't recall and sit up looking around. The room is fairly dark but I can see pretty good. My stare reaches the couch behind me and I jump up and stand there looking. And sitting there on the couch was a tall dark figure.



My first instinct was to b*m rush it because you know, brotherly protection, but as I stood there gazing at this guy, it came more clear to what I was looking at.



(I'm getting chills and my eyes are tearing up just writing this)



Long black pointy-hooded robe. Its head was down enough that I couldn't see inside the hood and its arms were crossed, folded into each other. It only took a few seconds but it felt like an eternity. I ran into the next room looking for something to hit it with. I found a basketball and clutched it tight as I stood there and tried to wake up and wrap my head around everything that just happened.

So I completely snap out of it and wide awake at this point. I chalk it up to pile of clothes on the couch before I gather the courage to check. I walk into the living room slowly and turn on the light. And right were the figure was sitting .........was nothing. No clothes. Nothing even remotely resembling what I saw. Went back to sleep. Told noone.





Tl;dr I think I met the Grim Reaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Not to me, but to my nana and it freaks me out to this day.



My nan has a very good friend she has known since her nursing days, and back when they both had their kids and had grown into women, her friends ex-husband rang up my nan. He was very depressed and needed someone to talk to, but my nan had to say that unfortunately she couldn't go over to see him as she had just had a new born (my father), was breastfeeding and needed to feed. He said he understood and said "I'll see you soon then."



My grandad was on nights at work at this time, so she wasn't expecting anyone home or to visit until the next morning. At about 9pm that night, she heard their front gate open (it was a very vocal gate, she liked it that way so that when she was alone she knew when someone walked up to the house.) She assumed that maybe grandad had been sent home or forgot something, so thought nothing of it.



That was until the family dog, Ben, began to stiffen up and growl toward the front door and nobody opened it. He began to bark. Nan insists he had never been like that. He was a dog that had been brought up around 4 youngsters. Placid, patient and kind.



She tried to get up to open the front door to see if some kids were playing around with her, but she couldn't. She was frozen in her place on the chair. She said she felt icy cold for about 2 minutes. The fire was blaring. Nan described that after the cold began to fade, she felt very calm and serene, and heard the front gate go once more.



In the morning, when grandad returned home, she explained to him what happened and at what time. He told her he had some terrible news. That her friends ex-husband had commited s*****e at about 8.50pm that evening. It took about ten minutes walk to my nan's house then from his.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I suffer from sleep paralysis from time to time and it's very common for people with sleep paralysis to have hallucinations when they wake. The thing is whenever I have sleep paralysis I ALWAYS hallucinate the same thing every time. I'd slowly wake hearing whispers all around me, nothing really clear can be said but it's audible and have this great pressure on my chest like someone's pushing me. I'd open my eyes to this little girl garbed in an old white lace dress with long black hair sitting on me with her back facing towards me. What makes it worse is that she's slowly turn her head backwards to face me and the whispering would get louder and louder still while she does it. I'd always close my eyes before I'd see her face but the pressure on my chest would get heavier and the whispering would pretty much become deafening. Then silence. A very unnerving silence. I'd slowly regain motor control of my body but I still have never open my eyes after that and I'd force myself to go back to sleep. Happened to me over a dozen times and I hate it so much. Not really a true story but it's a real thing that happens to me at least once a month and it sucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 My grandmother lives in a very old house (late 1700's), which is surrounded by graveyards on both sides. The other day, my friend who I hadn't seen for months, arrives at my house. We are walking along the old cobblestone driveway when he begins talking about his new found spirituality, not in a religious context, but with regards to feeling "tuned in" to things. I believed him; he had been away at a d**g treatment program and I believe that he had experienced some kind of cerebral/spiritual awakening.



Anyways, as we are talking, my cat walks over to us and starts rubbing up against my leg. After a while I realize she won't quit and that she is trying to tell me something. I start to follow her and soon I realize she is going to the graveyard. Every time I stop following her she turns around and rubs my leg until I begin walking again.



When we finally get to the graveyard, she jumps up on a gravestone, balancing on the slender part of the gravestone, and will not move. She begins hissing when we try to take her off the headstone. We realized that the grave was someone who had lived and died in our house.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 When I was 10 or so I went with my dad to go ice fishing and it had just snowed the night before so you couldn't see the ice. On our way out to the ice house I ended up falling straight through an unmarked hole that had a very thin layer of ice covering it. The scariest part of this was instantly shutting down and sinking because of the cold. I could look up and see where I had fallen through but couldn't swim back up to it. After a few seconds I finally willed myself up and to the edge where my dad pulled me the rest of the way out.



Tl;dr: cover your ice holes when you're done with them.

#25 So I'm laying in bed at my then girlfriend's house while she and her room mates are at class. I was hungover and it wasn't unusual for me to stay over or chill around the house.



Anyway, she has a little Pomeranian and her room mate/cousin has a chihuahua (sp? I have no idea). They start going freaking bonkers in the hallway. Like panicked yelps. It was enough to concern me, so I get up to check what was going on.



I should say I'm 6'1 and very muscular/athletic. I'm in my boxers. Anyway, I open the hall door and these two pretty hood looking dudes are holding the dogs down trying to shut them up.



I didn't really know what was happening. For a second I thought maybe they were her friends? I don't know so I just say, "What's up?" In a rather harsh manner (it surprised me how mean/aggressive I sounded).



Anyway, the dudes f*****g bolt. I stepped back and shut the bedroom door and kinda stood there processing that they were burglars. I looked out the window of her bedroom and saw that Pomeranian trotting around outside. I kinda gather myself and open the door and check around the house. They were gone. Her neighbors had the Pomeranian, but the chihuahua was gone. Her cousin and her cousin's boyfriend found the pup later unharmed.



Tl;dr dudes break into my girlfriend's house. They ran off. Thankful I wasn't shot or stabbed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Not really a scary story just really unexplained. The details are a little hazy ( I had been drinking alot ) but I was down in toronto for a concert and long story short i got stopped by "The Police" and they arrest me and saythere taking me to the drunk tank, not a big deal I was very intoxicated and had been before. I pass out in the back of the car (forgot to mention it was an unmarked car sorta relavent) and the wake me up and we're at some building that looks somewhat like a warehouse, not the police station. Any ways we get inside and its like a hospital. The cops leave me there and people come up and start taking blood but like weird ammounts more than you normally would take. Still not worried at all because im absolutley s*******d at this point but then it gets weird. The nurse lookin people lead me into a bedroom where i guess i was suppose to sleep and some bouncer type guy slams me on the floor throws me into bed and straps me there, like seven or eight straps across my body. At this point i start goin apeshit left alone in some pitch black room strapped in unable to move. Anyways i pass out and heres were it gets really weird i wake up in these bushes beside burger king, i didnt get robbed still had my phone and my wallet with 15 $ in it. It boggles my mind to this day i have no idea what happend my friends think i was druged but i dont know i swear it was real



TL:DR - Get s**t faced at concert, have pints of blood stolen from me, wake up, burger king breakfast.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 A friend and I used to run after school, and we enjoyed doing trails where possible.



There was one in particular, above a park, that went up a steep dirt hill onto a ridge that overlooked a nearby valley. It was a beautiful area to run, but a little secluded. Mostly just cows in the area.



So we were running for a bit, and stopped to walk, when we heard something. Something wrong. I don't know what it was, but when we heard it, we just froze.



It was the most unnatural sound I've heard in my entire life. It was *something*, but whatever it was sounded so *wrong* that my body instinctively said "f*****g no."



The only other time (and this happened much later), that my body has ever done that was when I was on a field trip to an anatomy lab, and the smell of the preserved corpse came up. Something about that smell produced that same feeling in my body, that instinctively said "f*****g no."



So whatever it was that we heard - that couldn't have been more than 20 or 30 feet away - made me feel the same thing that the smell of a dead body did.



f*****g *shudder*



*edit* it was definitely an animal noise - it wasn't like, 'oh that must have been something mechanical, or a car' - whatever it was, it was alive and making that noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 My ex-wife had several weird experiences. I'll just relate this one. I'm at work one day when she calls me out of the blue (we were still married at the time). She usually did not call me during the day because she worked the night shift. She tells me to call my friend Danny and make sure he and his family are okay. When I ask why, she tells me that she had a dream but can't remember it, but that I should call Danny and make sure he's okay.



So I call Danny and check in with him. I tell him about my wife's dream. He's mildly amused but tells me that he and his family are fine and to thank my wife for her concern. I call her back and let her know all is well. She's very dubious when she hears the news.



I found out later that within half an hour of my phone call to Danny, he got another call from his uncle in Florida to tell him that Danny's son had hanged himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Fell asleep in my living room after my parents had left for a date. I was deep asleep when I felt my hair being petted, I thought maybe I just didn't hear my folks come in, opened my eyes to no one there. Still creeps me the f**k out to this day.

#30 I mentioned it yesterday, but as a kid I had sleep paralysis and I would wake up and think there was a ghost holding me down and trying to k**l me.

#31 Not as good as the other ones on here, but I was just sitting browsing reddit, reading some ask reddit stuff with my arms crossed. My head starts to itch, and naturally I begin scratching it. Mid scratch I realize my arms are still crossed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 My high school is haunted. Almost every faculty member there has had an "experience." More than one teacher refuses to be there alone at night. Here are some stories I can recall from memory.



A teacher was there working late (this is around 9:30 or so), when he hears a door slam. Thinking it was a fellow teacher or janitor messing with him, he looks out into the hall. No one was there. He goes to investigate, walking down the hall when he hears a door to a janitorial closet slam. He went to check and lo and behold, no one was in there. This is an entirely brick room with no hiding places, mind you. He got out of there real quick according to him.



_____________



Another story: the DECA adviser takes the club members on "ghost hunts" every year. He told the story of when they got home from a competition and they did an impromptu hunt at like 10:00 at night or something. They were in the auditorium (which is considered to be the most haunted room in the building) when suddenly they hear a bunch of prop spears crash to the ground. Of course they turned on the lights within seconds, and no one was there. They went to check the trap door that runs under the stage, and it was still padlocked from the top side.



_____________________



The same year they were in the auditorium again, when they heard a bucket crash to the ground. That bucket had been on a shelf, but it was on the other side of the room like it had been thrown. They got out, of course.



There are literally dozens of stories of this from teachers, janitors, and some students. And some of them are visibly uncomfortable telling them. I'll see if I can get more tomorrow.



EDIT: another story.



This same DECA adviser (I'm in DECA, and he likes telling stories. I can't wait to go ghost hunting this year) took his students into the auditorium. There was a chair in there. He sits in it, and when they're done he gets out. As they're leaving, he turns around and the chair is rocking back and forth like someone just stood up from it. The thing is, nobody was there, it had stopped rocking since he had gotten out of it 30 or so seconds earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I have two. Maybe not THE scariest but these are the ones that come to mind right now....



When I was maybe 12 (give or take a year) my parents were having upgrades to the exterior of our house done - new windows and siding mainly.



I was in bed one night when I woke up because I heard noise outside my window. Bedroom on the second story of the house and bed against the wall under the windows so the windows were along the length of the bed.



At first the noise was like someone throwing rocks against the window. Because of the equipment outside the house (ladders and whatnot) I tried to convince myself the wind was blowing something against my window, but every few minutes I would hear more noise, to the point that I was petty sure someone was climbing a ladder.



I took the popular strategy of laying completely still because that's what makes scary things go away. That worked until there was definite knocking/scratching on my window. Remained frozen with fear until it sounded like someone was trying to get the window open.. That's when I jumped up and bolted out my bedroom to my parents room (which was literally the next room over, maybe 5 feet away) and woke my dad up: "I think there's someone outside my window!"



Took him a few seconds to fully wake up but he got up and went into my room to check things out....



My f*****g brother apparently snuck out, locked himself out and was trying to wake me up to let him back in without my parent knowing. That did not work out the way he hoped.





My other story was when I was home for spring break during my junior year if college. My parents had divorced at this point, dad moved out and my mom was pretty much living with her now husband, but they basically kept the house so I had somewhere to live when I was home from school, but I was living alone in the house because of this. Well, just me and my little mini dachshund.



One night I'm watching tv in the den and my dog starts barking from the other room. I call her over because I thought she was barking at random noises as she tends to do, but she wouldn't stop. I poke my head out of the room to she what's she's doing and she's got her paws up on a window sill (big essentially floor to ceiling windows in this house) freaking the f**k out barking at something she sees and wont come to me when I call her. I should also point out that this window looked out over our large yard, big enough that we could have sold the lot for someone to build another home on, and the yard is lined by hedges so she couldn't have been barking at someone just walking by and it's pitch black so it would be odd if she could see a small animal or something.



Anyway, I'm all alone in his big house and relatively paranoid about home invaders and s**t so I start to freak out because there's obviously SOMETHING out there. I grab my cell and type in 911 so I can just hit send if needed, and I slowly work my way over to the window where my dog is still losing it. Finally get up next to the window and look out (while trying to hide so that the psycho killer that's obviously out there can't see me)



There's a white plastic grocery store bag floating around in the wind American Beauty style that's catching just enough moonlight to be visible, and that's what my dog was freaking out about.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Back when I was about 6 or 7 we were visiting my aunt for christmas; who had just divorced her husband. He was a hot headed Czechoslovakian guy who had started to a go a little off the deep end. He had called the house multiple times over the past few days threatening my aunt but nothing had ever come from it.



My parents and I had just immigrated to Canada (where this story was taking place) so we were spending the night at my aunts before our house was ready. My aunt was sitting in the den and looked up and saw her ex coming towards the house with a hunting rifle, she screamed and my dad (with balls of f*****g steel) flew into action locking the door and running myself, my aunt and my mum up the stairs and locking us in a room. We put a dresser infront of the door while my dad grabbed a buck knife and ran down stairs. The rest of the story I only know as it's been told to me, but basically my mum called the police from the upstairs phone, but my aunt's ex busted open the door near where my dad was hiding, my dad jumped him and they basically got into a fist fight. in the foyer until the cops had showed up. I know my aunt's ex dropped the gun when he got hit, but I'm not sure what happened to the knife (my dad will not confirm to this day if he stabbed him or not).



The police showed up and arrested my aunts ex but the scariest part was for sure that my aunt's ex's father was found hiding in the backyard when the police did a sweep of the house. He was an old abusive drunk that HATED my aunt and he had been waiting in the backyard with a knife hoping we would have run out there.



He ended up getting deport and my aunt's ex went to jail and had a restraining order for years to come - although he still claims they only wanted to scare people. It was a horrifying experience hearing the commotion from downstairs while we were hidden away. All I know is based on my dad's bravery, and the beating he must have put on that guy (based on the screams we heard), we're safe to this day!

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Hopefully I won't make this too long, HERE WE GO!



So my Grandparents, for some reason, had a way of ALWAYS moving into haunted houses. The houses wern't really creepy, but they would always have weird, paranormal, stuff happen. To keep the story short, I'll give more stories if you want to hear them, but here is MY experience.



It was summer vacation, and I was around 13/14 years old. At this age, I always would stay up late, eating junk food and playing video games. Because of this, I could hear the vibration of anybody walking down the hallway. I was at the end of the hallway across from my Grandparents, so if I heard someone walking, it would usually be my Grandpa, getting some Tums. It was a recognizeable pattern, the sound of feet hitting carpet, as it makes its way down the hall to the Tums, and then back to the bedroom. It would be finished off with hearing my Grandpa close his bedroom door...then I started to notice something.



Randomly throughout the night, I would hear these footsteps. If it was any later than 1, I would open the door, and NOBODY would be in the hallway. Staying rational, I assumed my Grandpa just got inside his bedroom before I saw him. So when hearing the footsteps, I would wait till the were at the other end (Where the cupboard with the Tums were) then open the door. Nothing. Dark as the night could be.



I got used to the sounds, since they weren't SUPER loud or anything, it's just footsteps on a carpet, that I'm thinking I'm just hearing things half the time. One night, I was laying in bed, and just watching TV. The head of my bed shared the same wall as my bedroom door. One night I heard the footsteps, whatever, they make their way down the hall. Then they come towards my end, cool, I'm used to this and I usually just ignore it now. Could be my Grandpa, could be the "ghost." But then, the footsteps stop, and my doorknob makes a crazy clacking sound, as if someone is rapidly turning the doorknob, without actually opening it. I jump out of bed, run to my door, and try to catch whatever it is (my Grandpa can be a d**k, and possibly messing with me). NOTHING. Dark as night. Quiet as can be. I open my Grandparents door slowly, and I'm greeted with snoring. Good night.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 When I was a kid the thing I hated to do the most was take my clothes downstairs to the basement and place them in a big pile next to the laundry machine so that my Mom would wash them. That side of the basement was not finished and it freaking terrified me. I had so many nightmares about the place - like crazy reoccurring nightmares that I would realize when they were happening but I was unable to escape them.



One of the nightmares was that I would be up and around the house with no one else at home, and then I would become aware that it was approaching The Time. I don't know what time it was, but I could feel it in my bones that bad things were about to happen. So I would get under the kitchen table (the door to the basement was in the kitchen) and then the basement door would open and I could see the legs of some man. I never knew who it was, and never saw his face, but I knew that if this creature caught me out in the open it would do terrible things to me. The worst thing was the thought that it knew I was under the table, but it enjoyed the fact that I was so afraid, hiding under there trying not to be seen or heard.



Sometimes, either at the end of an unrelated dream or on it's own, I'd be walking down the stairs into the basement and when I stepped off the last step I was plunged into total darkness and something would grab me. I can't explain the terror this produced in me, and the fact that I KNEW at the top of the stairs what was about to happen, and I could not stop walking.



There were other crazy dreams like that, all taking place in the basement or about the basement. I hated the basement.



One day when I had to take my laundry down I was home alone except for my dog. So I decide it'll be better to have her down there with me than have to go by myself. I grab my laundry, call the dog, and head down the stairs. It's daylight, light is streaming down the stairs and into the basement through these small slit windows, and nothing is all that terrifying. I saunter over to the machine, casually toss my clothes onto the pile, and start to make my way back up the stairs.



Previous boldness aside, I always run up the stairs because I hate the basement. I was a scrawny kid, so you could barely hear my feet tapping up the stairs. Suddenly, all I can hear is this insane thudding and scrambling COMING UP THE STAIRS BEHIND ME! My brain almost literally shut down. I screamed with terror, I felt my heart pounding in my chest, and I couldn't even continue moving up the stairs. I simply fell onto the stairs and curled up into a ball. Can you even imagine growing up and being told monsters aren't real, and then facing the moment where your worst nightmare is about to murder you in your own home? I just shut my eyes as tight as I could and waited to die.



Then my dog started licking my face, excited to be playing a fun new game called Race You Up the Stairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I have some stories that scare the heck out of me, but I'm not sure how you all will react because it's not your messed up brain. Shortly after graduating from high school I woke up one morning and found my Father dead in our living room. I tried giving CPR but he was already dead by the time I came out. I suffered PTSD from this event and would regularly have nightmares where I would be walking to the living room and I would realize what I was about to see and I would start screaming before I got there, and then I would wake up screaming. This lasted about a year where I was not a functioning human being. I would stay awake for days to not experience the dream over again. Then one day I had a mental break in the middle of the day. According to my girlfriend, who is now my wife, said I tensed up like I was having a seizure for about an hour straight. In my mind I had to keep living out that morning over and over, but I would stop myself before I went into the living room with a primal scream, which my wife said I would do in real life aswell, until I finally let myself go into the living room and see my fathers dead body. After I came out of it I did not have the nightmares anymore.



Flash forward to 2005, I joined the Army and am in Iraq. I was leading a convoy and we had intel that terrorists were sending children out in front of convoys to get them to stop and ambush them. As I'm driving a kid runs out about 300 meters in front of my vehicle and I froze. We had orders to run over any one in our way and I was dreading having to make this decision. My truck chief is screaming at me to floor it, so I do, and the kid dodges out of the way at the last second. When we get to the next FOB I go to get some sleep but am disturbed about the moral choices I had made that day. As I fall asleep I have a nightmare that I am driving again and the kid jumps out in front of me. This time I run him over but then stop feeling the horror of what I did. I go to check the body and as I go around to the back of the truck I get that same dread I used to. Somehow in my brain I remember my old nightmares and assure myself it's not the same. As I get around the truck I see my fathers dead body and I go straight into my primal screaming again, only to wake up screaming and running. I mean I am at a full sprint as I wake up and in a part of the FOB I don't recognize. I thankfully haven't suffered from these nightmares anymore, but I'm in constant fear of my own screwed up mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Not very scary, but kind of unsettling.



I moved to Montreal and got a new Canadian phone number. Over the next 8 months I'd get texts and calls from french people at strange hours of the day asking for "Nina", several times a month.



On an April morning while I was in bed I get a call from a withheld number from some French woman asking for Nina. Apparently she was with Montreal police, and Nina had been missing for over a year. Good f*****g going Fido.



I sent an inquiry to the Montreal police website a few days later asking if there's anything I can/should know about this missing "Nina". A few weeks later I got a response that basically said "Yes, Nina's missing. But we can't say anything else". I search missing persons in Quebec/Montreal, and Canada, but I couldn't find any Nina missing within the last year.

#39 I posted this a while back, but what the hell. It was f*****g scary.



I was with my boyfriend at the time. We were laying in my bed and the lights were out. We weren't talking, just both thinking. All of the sudden he rolls over and hugs me really tightly. I, of course, hug him back. But then this feeling just hit me. If I wasn't already laying down, it would have knocked me over. It was a total feeling of dread and panic. I'll admit, I have had panic attacks in the past. But this was not the same. I hugged my boyfriend back as hard as I could. I never felt a feeling like this before. My boyfriend is one of those people who always is really warm, but even in his arms I felt ice cold. I could feel this evil, awful feeling and it seemed like it was coming from the corner of my room. It was kind of like sensing your friend behind you when they aren't saying anything. I honestly believe there was a demon or something in my room. I got the courage to speak, and I said, "Jay, do you feel that?" and he said he did- the cold, evil feeling.



This all happened in about thirty seconds to a minute. He decided to call his friend who was studying to be a youth pastor. I got up and turned the lights on and came back to the bed. He called Matt and put him on speaker phone. Matt prayed for us and we both closed our eyes and listened, praying in our heads. When the prayer was done the room felt lighter and it wasn't cold anymore. But after a little small talk afterwards, Matt asked, "Were you two talking while I was praying?" We were like, of course not. We were just listening. He said he heard- from the phone- a deep, gravelly voice telling him to stop. And he said he felt an awful, evil feeling overcome him while he was praying.



F*****g freaked me out. Boyfriend drove home immediately afterwards because he was super freaked out (I was kind of mad he wouldn't stay with me because I was scared too). I went in my dad's room to tell him I thought there a demon came into my room. He was sleeping though, and just muttered something about having a gun and he'd shoot it (thanks, dad).



So yes. I am convinced it was a demon. But it never came back, so.... Why the f**k did it come? That's the only problem I have with the whole thing. What was it trying to accomplish? I don't think I'll ever know :.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 When I was about 8 or 9, my family lived in a house in a little hidden neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. It had a HUGE backyard but there was a rusted out trailer (the flat kind you use to tow dirt bikes and what not) in one corner of the yard. That area of the yard always gave us the creeps so we never went over there - neither did our dog.



My two younger sisters shared a room but they would come sleep in my room every once in a while because they said there were weird lights in their room. My parents passed it off as the streetlights bothering them.



One night, I woke up to this weird feeling of anger. It was like when you're standing next to someone that is murderously pissed at you. There was a shape of a person standing in the doorway and a single red glowing light like the cherry of a cigarette. Both my parents smoke so I thought it was one of them.



I sat up and said "Mom? Dad?" but there was no response and then the figure and the red light were gone. I pulled the covers over my head as quickly as possible and made myself into a tight little ball.



Then there was a tug at the blankets at the bottom of the bed. I pulled the blankets back and there was another tug. I was terrified and unable to move so I just held on to the blankets as hard as I could. The tugging stopped but I was frozen with fear. Eventually, I fell asleep again.



When I asked my parents about it in the morning, both of them said they were asleep the entire night and it must have just been a nightmare.



Fast forward some 20 years - I used to have nightmares about the house but especially the corner of the garage-turned-den which looked like a black hole in my dreams. It was a one story house but I used to have dreams of running down stairs into the den where I knew if I went close to the black hole that something evil would get me. I also had dreams about other houses in the neighborhood being evil and if I went to them for help that I would die.



My younger sister and I were talking about the house with our mom one night and she described having almost the exact same nightmares - but we had never spoken about it before. In her dreams, she would run down the stairs into the kitchen where the cupboards would be opening and closing by themselves. There would also be a man standing in the den near where I would see the black hole. Needless to say, all three of us were pretty creeped out.



I've been by the house a few times and still get this eerie feeling when I come into the neighborhood. Maybe it was built on an Indian burial ground....

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 This will probably get buried, but I've never told anyone this. Now is as good a time as any, I suppose.



When I was about 8-9, we lived in a house that my father built for us in the middle of nowhere, Indiana. My parents owned a small business that often brought clients to our remote little homestead, and over the years, we met some rather odd people. One such person was a strange man that gave me the heebeejeebees as soon as I saw him. He arrived at our home in a black car with tinted windows, wearing all black, with a black hat and dark sunglasses. His demeanor was very strange and he was very interested in our black Persian cat named Mercedes.



Nevertheless, he left after his consultation with my parents, but later at dinner, everyone admitted that he set them on edge. That night, Mercedes came down very ill. A few days later, after an illness the local vet couldn't diagnose that included the cat vomiting up gobs of what appeared to be black tar, Mercedes died. In her final moments, she would swat and hiss at something in the air. I'll never forget the chill I got when she took her last breath.



After this, many strange things began happening around our home. We'd find footprints in the show that started and stopped out of nowhere. Noises in the middle of the night, the wallpaper would be torn halfway off the walls. My mother, who has always been somewhat of a sensitive person, claimed to start seeing demonic creatures around the house and became rather withdrawn.



I had asthma, but had been a long while without an attack. Soon after all of this began happening, I started having episodes again. I was very sick one night, so I slept on the floor next to my mother's side of the bed in my parents' bedroom. Under their bed and around their were a bunch of boxes: family photos, wrapping paper, etc., things that we'd been meaning to store elsewhere.



In the middle of the night, I had a particularly bad asthma attack. I heard my mother wake up screaming "GET AWAY FROM HER!" and trying to get to me. Every box from under the bed and around the room had been stacked between where I lay on the floor and my mother's side of the bed, preventing her from getting to me. She finally reached me and gave me my inhaler, and she cried all night.



She never told me what she saw that night, but strange things continued to happen for several more months. We had the house blessed and tried everything we could. Eventually, the activity started to slow. My brother and his family live in the house now, and they hear unexplainable sounds every so often, but nothing like what happened that winter. I grew up to be quite a skeptic, but I still can't explain what happened that year. I just tell myself it was all in our heads.



TL;DR - Think a mysterious man killed our cat with some evil mojo, then demons maybe started hanging out in our house and tried to k**l me, maybe?

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 This is the story of OM.



In high school I had a good friend named Steve. One day freshman year (2007ish) he told my group of friends about an odd turn of events that happened to his brother (Tim) a couple years prior.

Tim went to college somewhere in New Hampshire. One night around 2AM Tim and his good friend decided they needed Dunkin' Donuts, even though the nearest Dunkin' Donuts was across state lines. I don't know much about New Hampshire's geography but I'm told this trek involved going through a narrow highway that takes them through some woods.

On the way back from Dunkin' Donuts a mysterious car pulled in front of them on the highway it was a red compact car with the markings scratched off and it's only defining feature was it's license plate that had a black O and a green M (who will henceforth be known just as OM). Around this time Tim describes weird coincidences happening like his phone loosing service and the jazz station playing "Smells like Teen Spirit", but I'll admit it those could have just been weird coincidences.

At this time Tim and his friend were sensing some bad juju from this guy so Tim let his foot off the gas and was happy to just let OM go off on his way. But OM wasn't done with them, as soon as Tim slowed done, OM did the same. Tim thought this was weird, but maybe if he floors it he could get around OM, but when Tim sped up so did OM.



Tim and co were freaking out at this point and had no idea what they were dealing with, but they saw a curve in the road up ahead. They saw OM go around it and they decided to just stop. Their adrenaline was pumping and they weren't sure how long they sat there, but after what felt like 20 minutes they worked up the courage to continue on their way, maybe OM would have mercy on them?



But as soon as they got around the corner OM was there. The exact same distance as they last saw him, matching their speed. OM clearly was without mercy. Tim and his friend were rightfully scared for their lives and relented to just going forward and hoping they could get out of this alive. Eventually there was a fork in the highway. One led towards the college town while the other led further into the woods. Our heroes went home while OM ventured into the unknown. Tim never saw OM again.



Epilogue 1: So I was told this story my freshman year and was convinced it didn't happen, and even my buddy Steve wasn't exactly sure of it's veracity. But around 2008-2009 I was listening to the local talk radio station while doing homework and heard a news bulletin. There was a murder in a neighboring county the previous night and the sole witness saw a car leaving the scene of the crime. She described it as a red compact car with a license plate that had a black O and a green M. I nearly s**t myself. I'm in suburban Orange County California, what the f**k is OM doing all the way over here? Maybe I was just hearing things. I ran into Steve the next day at school and he heard the same report. We learned two things: 1. Neither of were crazy and 2. That OM was f*****g real.



Epilogue 2: This previous May my friend Blake was on his way home from dropping off his girlfriend around 2 AM. For some reason he decided to take a highway that leads through a canyon home. While driving along a car pulls in front of him. It's a red compact car with a license plate that has a black O and green M. Blake was familiar with the stories and became rightfully scared and fell as far behind OM as OM let him. When they reached near the end of the canyon OM did a U-Turn and went back while Blake continued home to change his pants and sleep.



That is all I know about OM. I'm thoroughly convinced he's a cross country serial killer who crosses state lines to confuse the police, but I admit it's only conjecture.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Six years ago when I was 19, I was staying the night at my two best friend's house. All three of us were sleeping on the bed and I woke up in the middle of the night. There was a girl, around six or seven years old standing at the foot of the bed looking at us. I was so freaked out I just kept looking back at her. I was too scared to do anything. She slowly faded away. I swear this really happened but I'm not sure if it was a ghost or if I was some how semi awake and dreamt it. Scariest thing I have ever experienced though, regardless if it was my imagination or really a ghost. I didn't tell my friends for a couple months because I couldn't really believe it so I thought they definitely wouldn't. Then a few months after I saw the girl they were telling me how one night they were in their room and they heard children laughing in the living room. They went to their bedroom door to listen better and when they got to the door there was a loud thunk on it... like someone hit it. They ran out of the room thinking someone was in their house but when they checked the house there was no one there and all the doors were still locked. I told them about the girl I saw when they told me what happened to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 About ten years ago (at age 19) I was very good friends with a girl who was as interested in the paranormal as I was. She bought a ouija type board called "Psychic Circle" - it had words, photos, symbols and a book that told you how to interrupt it. We never had much luck with it. One night she took it over to her aunt's house and they apparently had a really intense experience with it. Her aunt asked her to leave it for a few nights, so she could use it on her own. My friend left it and we made plans to visit her aunt that weekend so we could all play together.



So that Friday night we head over in hopes of a good supernatural experience. As soon as I got in the car, I just had a feeling of dread. I've had a few brushes with paranormal stuff in the past and the prospect wasn't frightening to me - but I just felt wrong about it.



We get to her aunt's house and her aunt pretty much seems to dislike me the second I walked in the door. The feeling of dread is even more intense once I got to the house. I just sort of brushed it off as paranoia and tried to be friendly. My friend's aunt takes the board out of the box and it looked old as f**k. Weathered like it had been left in the sun for a few years. The previously bright colors were faded and worn. My friend said "What happened to the board?!" and her aunt told her it had been "sweating".



So aunt puts it on the table, looking at me with the utmost of suspicion. At this point I felt absolutely terrified and my palms are clammy and shaky. I put them on the oracle and her aunt says "NO." I take them off and she says "They don't like you. They don't want to answer your questions. I can just tell."



We leave very shortly after that. My friend is upset. She says that whole episode was very out of character for her aunt. Her aunt refused to give the board back and I wound up buying my own. No luck with that one, either. Took it as a sign and gave it to some other friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I've told this story before in another thread, but fits here.



My mother in law was a very funny and cool woman. She and my wife were really close and sadly, she passed away when our son was about 4 months old. Flash forward a few years. We live in an old 1930s era craftsman house in Pasadena, CA. Our son is about 3 at the time.



I was giving him a bath one night and he starts looking over my shoulder, not at random stuff, but at something. A moment passes and he asks me why Grandma calls Mommy a funny name. Long pause. I asked him what he meant thinking he was talking about MY mom. He then says why does Grandma call Mommy ****** (My mother in laws nickname for my wife). I was really set back by this. My wife and I never used the nickname, it was just what her mom called her since she was a baby. I asked him where he heard that. His reply:



"The Farmer told me"



I asked him who the farmer was and he replied "his friend" I tell my wife this story later and shes of course reduced to tears over the whole nickname thing. We both know there is no way for him to know this and we just kinda marvel at it.



Flash forward to the next weekend and my son is playing in his room. My wife is at work (retail) and I'm home (I worked M-F).



I hear him start talking like he's having a conversation. He's saying things like "yes" "no" "I dont know that" then some laughing. I go into his room and ask him what hes doing and he says playing. I ask with who. He says The Farmer.



At this point I'm already thinking about the f*****g Exorcist movie and Captain Howdy. It's a little unsettling. I ask him where the Farmer is. He says he left when I came in.



THE F**K. So my wife gets home and I tell her this and now shes just as weirded out as I am. We have no idea what do and figure if it happens again we'll do something.



A few days later in the middle of the night we both over hear our son saying the following: "Grandma says you and I can't be friends anymore"



Wife and I go check on him, both of us a little freaked. He's just sitting up in bed. I ask if he's ok and he says yea, Grandma says i cant play with the Farmer anymore.



He never once mentioned the Farmer again. Not ever. He's 13 now and doesnt remember any of it. We do tho.



TL;DR: Just read it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 When I was young, I'd say 8-11ish, my sister whom is 7 years older would babysit me when my parents were out. At the time, she smoked a lot and my parents made her smoke outside of course. So, I'd follow her outside into the carport (which faced the street) and play around, annoy her and such.



One day my sister notices a car at the end of the driveway, just sitting in the road. It's a white suv (I believe a mid 90s bravada? bravado, not sure) with a bike rack on top. It has the most tinted windows I have ever seen, you could NOT see inside from the side. It sat there until she went inside, then would drive to the end of the road and sit at the church parking lot and wait. Wait until she'd come out again for another smoke. And it would repeat this.



Odd, but my sister is a brave lady and just kind of ignored it. That is, until the next day while my parents were out again and it showed up again. It would sit at the end of the driveway. And just... watch? I don't know what the driver was doing. But he was watching my sister (if I didn't go out, I'd watch from the front window and it would just sit there and watch my sister).



She told my father, who was a Sherrif deputy at the time and he called the cops made a complaint. They showed up, looked around but the SUV was nowhere to be seen. Months went by, and nothing. Then one day, a good nine months after this had all started and 4ish since the last sighting, it was back. It became a regular occurrence.



Another day, my sister was outside doing her nasty habit, and sure enough here it comes. This time we were alone as usual, and she decides she's had enough. She tells me to stay in the carport, and she's going to go confront them.



She starts walking toward the SUV. and halfway down the driveway she would later remark to us "I felt utter terror, like I knew if I went any further, I was dead. I was paralyzed by pure fear". She turned around and went inside.



Finally, the family car was in the shop for some kind of issue so we were all stuck home for a night and had to get delivery, etc. while my parents are home, my sister goes outside to smoke. I go outside with her, and eventually the SUV shows up. She tells me to run inside and tell my father, and I do.



My dad promptly gets his gun and starts briskly walking down the drive way with it inhand, in the direction of the SUV, but not levelled towards it. The SUV floored it, down the road and peeled out onto the nearby large highway. My dad, being a cop, noted the year and model and distinguishing features. The scariest thing? The license plate had been covered in duct tape.



We never saw it again, and my sister just kind of shrugs it off now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 The only time I was extremely creeped out was this one time staying at my parent's house. It was 2009, and I was visiting my parents during a break from college. Anyways, they had moved into this house the year after I left to go to school, and it always kind of creeped me out. Pretty big compared to where they were moving from, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage.



Anyways, I was napping downstairs in the living room on the couch. It was around 1 pm, incredibly sunny outside. I woke up to the sound of a door k**b jiggling upstairs. The doors for the rooms in this house had those doorknobs that you push in and turn to lock. My dad, being the guy he was, had locked himself in the bathroom a few times before since he had never seen these kinds of door knobs before (to much comedic effect and frustration on his part).



Anyways, the fact that it had woken me up was one thing, I'm a fairly heavy sleeper. I assume that my dad came home from work for a break since it's about a 10 minute drive from the house, and go upstairs saying I'll get him out. The weird thing is that none of the doors were locked upstairs, and nobody was there, all the doors were wide open. I got a little creeped out, but chalked it up to a dream, or imagination. I go back downstairs, turn the tv on, and pretty much promptly fall asleep again. I wake up again, this time I know I heard the k**b upstairs jiggling violently, it was loud enough that It was above the white noise from the tv. I immediately get creeped out, call both my parents from my cell phone to make sure they had come home early from work. Both of them were still at work. I sat for a second, tv off, completely silent, thought about checking upstairs... and NOPED the hell outta there.



It's the only time I've been incredibly creeped out at like 2 o'clock on a Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 These stories still stick with me.



I grew up in a house on Long Island in the town of Brentwood, it was a quiet town for its location. My dad worked as a taxi driver at the time, which meant he would usually end up coming home early in the morning and i would greet him. So its Saturday, i'm watching cartoons, and my dad comes in and I run to say hello. My mom hears us from the bedroom and says "Hello honey don't go in the pool its not ready yet!". Me and my dad think well that's weird it's 6 AM we weren't going to go in the pool , but just brush it off and he goes on tell me his usual stories of the crazies he picked up through out the night. We then realized it was Saturday and my mom was at work, and it was only me and him in the house, The voice sounded just like my mother.



Fast forward a couple of weeks (we had just moved into the house) and my new neighbors come over to welcome us to town. It was the 2 mothers, 2 sons (1 my age 1 a little older in 10th grade) 2 little girls (1 blonde haired girl and a shy brunette that didn't talk). We get to playing some soccer, however the little brunette girl is nowhere to be found. The curious little kid i was i ran around the property and i find her playing in the woods, a dangerous area for little nooblets to be exploring. She asks me to come play tag but i decline, wanting to get everyone in on the game. The reactions of everyone as i asked for them to join us was puzzling, along with the response from the mom "we only have 1 daughter". Turns out a small Brown haired girl drowned in the pool 10 years ago, the mother soon passed from a heart attack.



The following 5-6 years was terrifying for everyone. i have a huge amount of stories from this house. Just message me if you want to hear more.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 The time I had a redneck in Cascabel, Arizona pull a shot gun on my friends and I for, 'trespassing' on government land. Let's not forget he owned a ranch nearby that was littered with bones, abandoned cars and about 30 license plates from across the country hanging on his fence. Oh, and he also had dried blood all over his shirt.



It felt like a mix of Texas Chain Saw M******e and Jeepers Creepers.

#50 This past summer, we were visiting friends in DC. Since we were sick of driving, we decided to walk to their place from our hotel rather than drive. It was a really nice walk, past scenic buildings, and it took us through a park-type area. The deeper we walked into the park, the more creeped out I got, until we passed one particular area that I can only describe as containing ALL THE NOPE. It was like a dark cloud was hanging over it; you could almost see some kind of horrible energy there. My husband isn't the type to notice that sort of thing and even he picked up on it.



Anyway, we hauled a*s out of there, and got to our friends' place. We mentioned that we'd come through a park on our way there, and they said "Oh, you were in Rock Creek Park!" Yep, Rock Creek Park, where this happened: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chandra_Levy I haven't been able to figure out how close we were to the actual body dump site, but going by that cloud of...horror...we must have been almost on top of it. I'd heard of the place, but we hadn't seen any signs or anything, and had no idea of where we were as we were passing through it. Just weird all around.