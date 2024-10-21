Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Danny Ramirez, Joaquin Phoenix’s Co-Star In Gay Movie, Finally Breaks Silence About His Abrupt Exit
Celebrities, Entertainment

Danny Ramirez, Joaquin Phoenix's Co-Star In Gay Movie, Finally Breaks Silence About His Abrupt Exit

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Actor Danny Ramirez, who was all set to take on a career-defining role in a bold new project alongside Joaquin Phoenix, spoke about his disappointment after the Joker star unexpectedly pulled out last minute.

Under the direction of Todd Haynes, Danny and Joaquin were poised to act in a gay romance set in the 1930s, which follows two men in love as they flee Los Angeles for Mexico.

Highlights
  • Danny Ramirez addressed Joaquin Phoenix's last-minute exit from a gay movie, directed by Todd Haynes.
  • Joaquin had pulled out of the project about five days before filming was expected to begin in Mexico.
  • The movie was set to be a 1930s gay romance with explicit scenes.
  • “It’s definitely disappointing,” Danny said, calling it a "complicated situation."

The film was shaping up to be a gripping, emotionally charged story with sexually explicit scenes. However, just five days before shooting was set to begin in Guadalajara, Mexico, Joaquin made the surprising decision to withdraw from the project, leaving the film’s future in doubt.

Actor Danny Ramirez was set to star in a bold NC-17-rated gay romance alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Danny Ramirez, Joaquin Phoenix's Co-Star In Gay Movie, Finally Breaks Silence About His Abrupt Exit

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danny Ramirez (@dannyramirez)

“It’s definitely disappointing,” Danny told Variety while attending the Academy Museum Gala in LA on Saturday, October 19.

“If anything, it just gave me more inspiration to keep driving, keep pushing, and knowing that I’m on the right path and approaching the work the right way. So that’s what I’m excited about,” he added.

Danny’s comments reflected how pivotal the prospect of starring alongside the Oscar-winning actor was for his career.

Just five days before filming began in Guadalajara, the Joker star unexpectedly pulled out, leaving the project in jeopardy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danny Ramirez (@dannyramirez)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danny Ramirez (@dannyramirez)

“It’s definitely a very complicated situation,” he said. “The audition process was extensive, and so what I walked away with that was just the artistic validation of throwing down opposite of [Phoenix] in this chemistry read… There was a moment that I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve arrived as a performer.’”

The actor is currently unsure about the status of the film.

“The most recent update is ‘hopefully,” he added.

“It’s definitely disappointing,” Danny said about the project’s current situation, just five days before filming was set to begin

Reports claimed that Joaquin’s controversial decision to pull out of the movie, after entire sets had been built for it in Mexico, left the crew without work.

A source told Variety that he pulled out because he got “cold feet.”

During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, Joaquin declined to answer a question about his last-minute decision to exit five days before filming.

Joaquin declined to talk about his controversial decision to pull out of the Todd Haynes film

“I think if I do [speak about the reasoning], I’d just be sharing my opinion from my perspective, and the other creatives aren’t here to say their piece, and it just doesn’t feel like that would be right,” he said.

“I’m not sure how that would be helpful,” he added. “So I don’t think I will.”

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
