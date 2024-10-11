Daniel Craig Opens Up About Filming Gay X-Rated Scenes With Omar Apollo In Upcoming Movie

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Craig has opened up about his experience working with Omar Apollo, regarding the sex scenes they shot in their upcoming movie Queer.

The film, which is an adaptation of William S Burroughs’ second novel of the same name, follows Craig as William Lee — a young man who pursues a US Navy serviceman recently discharged from Jacksonville, Florida.

Apollo then comes in, debuting his acting career as a hustler who shares an intimate scene with Craig’s character, and the veteran star had nothing but good things to say after a recent screening of the movie.

You May Also Like:

Daniel Craig praised Omar Apollo regarding the X-rated scenes in their upcoming movie Queer

Share icon

Image credits: FilmUpdates

“Omar is a beautiful human being,” Craig said in an interview with Variety. “You just have to look after each other. That’s all.

“We’re all adults. We know what it’s about and try to make the scene as real as you can.”

The actor had similar things to say about co-star Drew Starkey, who plays the main love interest to Craig’s character.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: James Bond 007

Daniel Craig says he didn’t have to worry about easing Omar Apollo’s nerves while filming a sex scene in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘QUEER’ “Omar is [a] beautiful human being… You just have to look after each other. That’s all. We’re all adults. We know what it’s about and try to make… pic.twitter.com/rfDYMTYHql — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 11, 2024

“We lucked out that [Starkey] did the movie to have someone that young and so dedicated and also just savvy about the world,” he said.

Apollo also opened up on the pressure he felt to lose some weight in a conversation with Interview magazine

Share icon

Image credits: BelvedereVodka

“I had to get on the soup diet,” Apollo revealed. “Luca did not tell me to lose weight, but when you’re about to have sex with Daniel Criag, you’re like, ‘Oh, dude, I can’t be looking off.’ I was at 200 pounds, because I’m six-five.”

He continued, “It’s around where I should be honestly. But I got down to 181 when the movie came. I lost 20 pounds because I read in the script that my character had a flat brown stomach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: omar.apollo

“I was like, ‘Damn, I’m actually not flat right now.’ I had to get it together, and I was on tour with SZA. Luckily, I didn’t have that many lines.”

After the initial screening of the movie, critics were quick to praise Daniel Craig on his performance

Share icon

Image credits: The Upcoming

Craig has won numerous awards throughout his career, and some viewers are convinced his role in Queer may lead him to more success.

The Independent’s Geoffrey McNab wrote, “Craig’s portrayal of the dapper, sardonic, self-destructive author ranks with his boldest work. Whatever sexual or drug-induced misadventures befall him, Craig’s queer author never loses his composure.

“Award voters are likely to be shaken and stirred both by his poise and his daring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Queer is scheduled for a limited release on November 27, 2024.