What sets "Super Antics" apart is its clever blend of humor and superhero tropes. The series embraces a comedic and light-hearted tone, offering readers a fresh take on the genre.

"All through my life I continued to enjoy comic books and humor strips as I occasionally dabbled in them," Callen shared with Bored Panda. "I created a fairly popular indie comic series years ago called 'Halo and Sprocket'. It was a humorous book about an angel and a robot who hang out together. It allowed me to present oddball thoughts. As far as 'Super Antics' go, I had a dream where I was invulnerable and got a bullet stuck in my ear while confronting a thug. I thought it was funny and wondered if Superman ever had that problem. As with 'Halo and Sprocket', it was very much in my nature to react to my thoughts with cartoons. So, I drew a strip and named it 'Super Antics'. I shared it on social media and people seemed to like it. I had a couple of other irreverent thoughts about superheroes and drew them too. It's always fun to get positive feedback from people who like your work. Suddenly I was in the habit of drawing 'Super Antics' every so often, Things kept occurring to me. It's no doubt a sad statement on what my brain is saturated with."