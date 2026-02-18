ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on where you live, winter can mean needing a space heater now and then or multiple sessions of snow shoveling, just to free your car from ice every day. As one can imagine, if one has spent significant amounts of time and energy clearing a space, losing it to another driver must seem like divine punishment.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest examples of people going all out to protect parking spaces in winter, sometimes known as “Parking lot snow wars”. So get comfortable, hopefully, somewhere warm, as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments section down below.

#1

Car buried under a large pile of snow in a snowy neighborhood showing winter parking spot struggles.

ratspeels Report

    #2

    Handwritten sign warns drivers not to park in a dug-out snowy spot during winter parking spot war.

    Bruegemeister Report

    #3

    Various chairs and cones placed in snowy parking spots illustrating the unhinged war over parking spots this winter.

    GreedyRaisin3357 Report

    #4

    Car buried under heavy snow with parking spot barricade on top, illustrating winter parking spot conflicts.

    _catherinekimberly Report

    #5

    Snow-covered street scene at night showing a car plowed in amid a winter parking spot dispute.

    diamond_513 Report

    #6

    A woman confronting a white car parked in snow during a winter dispute over parking spots.

    isthisreal.isthismee Report

    #7

    Cars parked in snowy lot with a message about digging out parking spots during winter disputes.

    juice__999_ Report

    #8

    Car buried in snow after a parking spot war this winter, with a handwritten note about clearing the space.

    grind_time.tv Report

    #9

    Car buried in snow with a shovel stuck nearby illustrating parking spots conflict during winter season.

    chaoticgoodfeminist Report

    #10

    Car covered in snow and ice after someone steals a shoveled parking spot, illustrating parking spot wars in winter.

    jdd33566 Report

    #11

    Three lawn chairs placed in a snowy parking spot, illustrating the unhinged winter parking spots war.

    AutoNewsAdmin Report

    #12

    Car with a warning note on windshield enforcing private parking rules during winter parking conflicts in urban area.

    Background_Brain1634 Report

    #13

    Car stuck tilted in snowy ditch beside road during winter amid parking spots war frustrations.

    IronJawulis Report

    #14

    Red Toyota truck parked unhinged on a snow pile in a crowded parking lot during winter, illustrating parking spot war chaos.

    colorado_crazyman Report

    #15

    Car stuck on snowy curb causing parking spots conflict during winter, seen from inside another vehicle.

    NTP9766 Report

    #16

    Note on a car window stating payment for a parking spot, highlighting tensions in winter parking spot conflicts.

    No_Conference_6958 Report

    #17

    Car stuck in icy parking spot during winter, illustrating the unhinged battles over parking spots this season.

    barstoolsports Report

    #18

    Snow-covered car with text warning not to steal parking spots in a winter urban setting showing parking spot conflicts.

    babiiamor Report

    #19

    Hand pointing at a car buried in snow after being shoveled in a parking spot winter war over parking spots.

    _laraeeee Report

    #20

    Cars covered in snow and ice in a congested winter parking spot showing chaos over parking spots.

    jdd33566 Report

    #21

    Car covered in snow parked in a lot, illustrating how unhinged people get in the war over parking spots this winter.

    domo.chase Report

    #22

    Car buried under a large snow pile in a winter parking spot war seen from inside another vehicle at night.

    ashinn_annyaa Report

    #23

    Car buried completely under snow in winter, illustrating unhinged parking spots war people face this season.

    its__mebrowneyes Report

    #24

    Car buried under a large snow pile illustrating how unhinged parking spot wars get in winter.

    badgado24 Report

    #25

    Car parked improperly over two spaces in a snowy parking lot, showing how unhinged parking spot disputes get in winter.

    TitShark Report

    #26

    Snow-covered parking lot with cars lined up, illustrating the chaos of people in war over parking spots this winter.

    anon Report

