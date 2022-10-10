“Please Don’t Put Me In Jail, You’re Rich”: Guy Admits He Robbed Paris Hilton, She Responds

We all know that stealing is wrong. And I would never advise that you pandas go sneaking into vehicles that aren’t yours. But we all do crazy things in our youth that we may not be proud of a decade later. And according to one man, TikToker Gregory Brown, a night out in Toronto in 2007 somehow led to stealing from one of the world’s most famous socialites…

Greg's full explanation of how he managed to snag a pair of sunglasses from Paris Hilton 15 years ago, and watch the subsequent saga that unfolded between the two of them on TikTok.

TikToker Greg Brown shared a video detailing how he stole a pair of sunglasses from Paris Hilton in 2007

Image credits: parishilton

Image credits: asapscience

Image credits: asapscience

Image credits: asapscience

You can hear Greg tell the full story right here

Much to Greg’s surprise, Paris Hilton ended up responding to his video asking if she could see the famous sunglasses

Image credits: parishilton

Greg then revealed the glasses, noting that he would be willing to return them if Paris wanted them back

Image credits: asapscience

But Paris told Greg that he could keep them, because they “look hot” on him

Image credits: parishilton

I’m not sure that most celebrities would have had a sense of humor about this whole situation, but lucky for Greg, Paris Hilton did. It was 15 years ago, and all she lost was a pair of sunglasses, so the crime was pretty harmless. But 2007 was one of the peak years of Paris Hilton’s fame, as her show The Simple Life had been running since 2003 at that point and she was certainly a household name. At the time, there would not have been many other celebrities that it would be more impressive to steal something from, so kudos to Greg and his friend.

Today, however, Paris is no stranger to being robbed. In fact, there is a film and a documentary centered around a string of robberies that took place at her home between 2008 and 2009. “The Bling Ring”, or a group of 7 teenagers who had the idea of stealing from Paris Hilton in 2008, used Google Maps to find a way into her neighborhood and ended up simply walking into her unlocked home.

The group targeted Paris assuming that she would be “dumb enough to leave a door unlocked”, and they were in luck when they arrived. On their first visit, they had no trouble entering the house, but they actually stole a key from under a mat to use for their future robberies. The group ended up stealing from Hilton’s residence at least 5 times, but it was not until one member stole over $2 million in jewelry, cash, clothing and other items that Paris finally reported the thefts. Perhaps she is understanding of being robbed within reasonable amounts, as she didn’t seem too upset about the sunglasses.

Although the “Bling Ring” experience must have been traumatic for Paris, knowing that strangers had violated her home, she managed to be a good sport about that situation as well. She even allowed Sofia Coppola to film her 2013 film, The Bling Ring, in her home where the robberies took place.

I would never wish a robbery on anyone, even if they had all the money in the world. But if you choose to steal from someone, Paris Hilton is apparently a great target. Just don’t take too much, and make sure whatever you do take “looks hot on you”. We’d love to hear your thoughts on these videos in the comments below, and if you’re interested in checking out another article featuring Paris Hilton, you can find one right here.

