Parents are likely the most biased people when it comes to their children. Reasonably so—every achievement, no matter how big or small, seems special when it’s your kid. That might be one of the reasons moms and dads want to let the whole world know about it.

However, some of them take it one step too far, and make such accomplishments sound a little too impressive. Reddit’s 'Woke Kids' community boasts an entire collection of examples like this. We gathered them into another list covering children’s extraordinary behavior that just seems too good to be true. If you haven’t yet seen the first edition, make sure to check it out here.

#1

And Then Everybody Clapped

And Then Everybody Clapped

Cooking Panda
Cooking Panda
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No,that's probably bleach. Somebody was murdered here.

#2

Ballsy (Or ‘Flatsy’ Since Kiddo Is A Flat-Earther) Statement

Ballsy (Or ‘Flatsy’ Since Kiddo Is A Flat-Earther) Statement

Even_Aspect_2220 Report

#3

I Do Not Like This Mother

I Do Not Like This Mother

Imaginary-Fudge-3657 Report

Cooking Panda
Cooking Panda
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait until she sees barbie and comments on the nonsensical beauty standard

#4

First Graders Are Known For Thought-Provoking Sociological Commentary

First Graders Are Known For Thought-Provoking Sociological Commentary

choo_ek Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've often wondered the same

#5

What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up? Sued For Malpractice

What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up? Sued For Malpractice

ElishaKrauss Report

Cooking Panda
Cooking Panda
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or she wants to be a vet 🤷‍♀️

#6

Mom & Dad Please Ban Gas Stoves!!

Mom & Dad Please Ban Gas Stoves!!

thinkbox Report

#7

Yep I Bet She Did

Yep I Bet She Did

OVBrewer Report

#8

It’s Mushier Than That

It’s Mushier Than That

RanaAwdish Report

Helena
Helena
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe. I can see an 8 year old saying that

#9

Someone Ought To Tell This Kid('s Parent) That There Is One

Someone Ought To Tell This Kid('s Parent) That There Is One

CyanideSmoothie69 Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As somebody with Aspergers, sadly we get shot down 🙁

#10

Painfully Fake

Painfully Fake

dwaynetheakjohnson Report

#11

And Then All Of Their Future Therapists Clapped

And Then All Of Their Future Therapists Clapped

Anakinsmama Report

#12

And All Of Gondor Clapped

And All Of Gondor Clapped

gabriellackelly Report

#13

Folding Laundry, Being Woke, And Cackling. Work Done

Folding Laundry, Being Woke, And Cackling. Work Done

neelajan Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually true 🤣

#14

A Totally Real Question About Santa

A Totally Real Question About Santa

katieporteroc Report

Helena
Helena
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Katie was telling a joke. I highly doubt we were supposed to take that literally, given who she is.

#15

Daughter Starts A Whole Protest

Daughter Starts A Whole Protest

kaithurz Report

#16

Save Neil Young

Save Neil Young

HollyBriden Report

#17

What A Gentleman

What A Gentleman

BHarcade Report

#18

I Totally Believe Her Little Kid Said This. I Remember My Daughter’s First Words Were About The Socio-Political Landscape She Would Have To Overcome As A Woman

I Totally Believe Her Little Kid Said This. I Remember My Daughter’s First Words Were About The Socio-Political Landscape She Would Have To Overcome As A Woman

AlbyGaming Report

#19

Damn Right

Damn Right

reddit.com Report

#20

One Of The Duggars

One Of The Duggars

JessaSeewald Report

Cintapxl
Cintapxl
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not from the US so I need some help here. WTF is a spurgeon?

#21

Sure He Did 🙄

Sure He Did 🙄

jodiebeanbee Report

#22

I'm Sure She Picked It Out Herself

I'm Sure She Picked It Out Herself

3Dring Report

#23

Mummy? Why Have I Got To Hold Up This Si-Just Shut Up And Keep Still! At Least Look At The Camera!!

Mummy? Why Have I Got To Hold Up This Si-Just Shut Up And Keep Still! At Least Look At The Camera!!

Mr-Hargreaves Report

#24

Eight Year Old Kids Definitely Care About This Stuff

Eight Year Old Kids Definitely Care About This Stuff

TrashClear483 Report

#25

Okay

Okay

kenchristensenn Report

#26

Grandma Made Up A Fake Homework Assignment To Own The Libs

Grandma Made Up A Fake Homework Assignment To Own The Libs

CapitalCourse Report

#27

And Then He Joined The Foreign Legion

And Then He Joined The Foreign Legion

relaxi777 Report

#28

Everyone Clapped And Asked For Consent

Everyone Clapped And Asked For Consent

axfxq Report

#29

Woke 4/Yr Old. White Man Bad

Woke 4/Yr Old. White Man Bad

AnnLesbyPhD Report

#30

Ok Then Jasper

Ok Then Jasper

HollyBriden Report

#31

Finally Found One In The Wild!

Finally Found One In The Wild!

panagis21 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well don’t be jealous but when i was SEVEN i was able to trip on thin air and was a MODEL student in ballet (it was for kindergartners but age is just a number) so what can YOU offer

#32

Woke Breastfeeding

Woke Breastfeeding

karenmaskin Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“boobed” excuse me what

#33

5yo Starts An Airline Business

5yo Starts An Airline Business

holdmehomie Report

#34

Under A Post About Stranger Things Using The Word “Eskimo”

Under A Post About Stranger Things Using The Word “Eskimo”

reddit.com Report

#35

Unattended 7yo At The Park

Unattended 7yo At The Park

BauerUK Report

#36

It Even Ends With And Then Everyone Clapped

It Even Ends With And Then Everyone Clapped

Ann_4443234 Report

#37

Ummmm..yeah

Ummmm..yeah

toofargone1414 Report

#38

And Then Everyone Applauded

And Then Everyone Applauded

JournalofFailure Report

#39

From A Dinosaur Group About The New Jurassic World:

From A Dinosaur Group About The New Jurassic World:

thatstolenradio Report

#40

It’s 4chan So It’s Already A Given That This Didn’t Happen, But

It’s 4chan So It’s Already A Given That This Didn’t Happen, But

alexiawins Report

#41

Maybe If She Had Gone Vegan, Her Mother Would Still Be With Her

Maybe If She Had Gone Vegan, Her Mother Would Still Be With Her

luca_mg Report

#42

A Future Proletarian Comrade

A Future Proletarian Comrade

parmesius Report

#43

This Isnt The Most Unbelievable Thing, But

This Isnt The Most Unbelievable Thing, But

shrek-hentai-69 Report

#44

Found One In The Wild

Found One In The Wild

HopefuLark Report

#45

Boy Eloquently Explains Why Kellogg's Is His Favorite Cereal

Boy Eloquently Explains Why Kellogg's Is His Favorite Cereal

robitussin_dm_ Report

#46

Of Course Emma Wrote That

Of Course Emma Wrote That

sliwunia Report

#47

Son Schools Teacher

Son Schools Teacher

baylee13070 Report

#48

Okay Honey Whatever You Say

Okay Honey Whatever You Say

salaciouscrumb_ Report

#49

Op Has Never Talked To A 4-Year-Old

Op Has Never Talked To A 4-Year-Old

16er-Blech Report

#50

Desperately Hoping I Haven't Eaten The Onion

Desperately Hoping I Haven't Eaten The Onion

CocktailPerson Report

#51

Real Conversation With Daughter

Real Conversation With Daughter

CapitalCourse Report

#52

I Think We Have A Winner!

I Think We Have A Winner!

BasicTelevision5 Report

#53

He's The Chosen One

He's The Chosen One

Alternative-Ad-3041 Report

#54

Kid Has Got A Point

Kid Has Got A Point

KillerPossum989 Report

#55

Amen!

Amen!

zachaw34 Report

Helena
Helena
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blech on so many levels

#56

A Kid Singing About Their Food Seems Plausible But This One Takes It Over The Top (X-Post From R/Thathappened)

A Kid Singing About Their Food Seems Plausible But This One Takes It Over The Top (X-Post From R/Thathappened)

fiendzone Report

#57

Reminded Me Of This Subreddit

Reminded Me Of This Subreddit

dumb_whore0227 Report

#58

Yeah For Some Reason I Doubt That

Yeah For Some Reason I Doubt That

eclipse1498 Report

