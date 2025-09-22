Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Grandparents Leave Kids With Strangers At Campground, Act Surprised When Parents Freak Out
Two kids sitting in a tent at a campground looking upset while holding white mugs, reflecting distrust and confusion.
Family, Relationships

Grandparents Leave Kids With Strangers At Campground, Act Surprised When Parents Freak Out

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Modern parents can’t be super-parents: they have to work, do errands, have time off for their mental health, maybe even do some volunteer work. How can they do it without having a village? Luckily, grandparents often come into the picture, and almost half of American grandpas and grandmas regularly care for their grandkids at least once every few months.

These grandparents were looking after their grandkids for a few days. But after the granddad had a medical emergency, grandma had to scramble and leave them with friends. After the parents found out, they were furious: how could the grandparents leave their children with virtual strangers and not tell them?

RELATED:

    Two kids were staying with their grandparents for a few days when the grandpa had a medical emergency

    Two kids sitting at a campground tent looking upset after grandparents left them with strangers outdoors.

    Image credits: klavdiyav / Envato (not the actual photo)

    The grandma decided to leave them with friends, but neglected to tell the parents about it

    Text post about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, causing parents to freak out.

    Text post about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, causing parents to freak out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about grandparents watching kids at a campground 75 miles away, raising concerns from parents.

    Text excerpt about grandparents watching kids at a campground 75 miles away, raising concerns from parents.

    Grandparents leave kids with strangers at campground causing parents to panic over unexpected situation.

    Grandparents leave kids with strangers at campground causing parents to panic over unexpected situation.

    Text excerpt describing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, causing parents to freak out.

    Text excerpt describing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, causing parents to freak out.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, raising parental concerns and surprise.

    Text excerpt describing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, raising parental concerns and surprise.

    Text excerpt discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground and parents’ emergency concerns.

    Text excerpt discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground and parents’ emergency concerns.

    Text excerpt describing grandparents downplaying time kids were left with strangers and parents demanding kids back amid emotional pressure.

    Text excerpt describing grandparents downplaying time kids were left with strangers and parents demanding kids back amid emotional pressure.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Older woman in a coral sweater talking to a young man indoors, illustrating grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground.

    Image credits: guyswhoshoot / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground causing parents to freak out and contact authorities.

    Text about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground causing parents to freak out and contact authorities.

    Text excerpt about paying over $300 CAD for Uber to campground highlighting kids safety concerns at campground.

    Text excerpt about paying over $300 CAD for Uber to campground highlighting kids safety concerns at campground.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground, causing parents to freak out over boundary violations.

    Text discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground, causing parents to freak out over boundary violations.

    Text on a white background asking if someone is wrong for insisting on getting their kids back immediately instead of letting them stay one more night.

    Text on a white background asking if someone is wrong for insisting on getting their kids back immediately instead of letting them stay one more night.

    Image credits: Absolium

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Just a few days ago, the son posted another update

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The father detailed some other instances when his parents would disregard his and his partner’s wishes in his update. But he also frequently asks for advice in other subreddits, mostly in those that are dedicated to adult children dealing with narcissistic parents.

    The Redditor has posted about how the parents often diminish his accomplishments. “Every time I share an important accomplishment (sports, hobbies, work, etc.) I don’t get congratulations,” he wrote once.

    “I realized that their stories about camping and pickleball club are apparently far more important than the fact that I, their son, landed a well-placed position within the Pride Network of a major employer in our country.”

    Granted, the Redditor’s orientation might have also played a part. In other communities, the person writes about cutting contact with his parents previously because they wouldn’t accept him. “Today, I only speak to my parents when it’s absolutely necessary,” he wrote. “They are no longer allowed to see my children, their grandchildren.”

    Just a few days ago, he posted another update in a different subreddit. In a surprising twist of events, the grandparents decided to move to their hometown and will be many miles away for the foreseeable future. “It’s both a wound and a relief,” the Redditor admitted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A wound, because clearly we’re going to be cast as the bad guys. The ungrateful son who turns against his parents and weaponizes his children by keeping them from seeing them. A relief, because at least they’ll be 300 km away and we’ll finally be able to breathe a little.”

    The grandparents still refuse to admit they were wrong, but the son says he’s just plain tired. “I think this is the end, once and for all. I accept that I’ll be the black sheep in the extended family, that I’ll play the bad role, and that they’ll control the narrative,” he wrote.

    “But I’ll try to see this as a new freedom and a fresh start. I’m mostly disappointed for my kids, who are losing grandparents they loved.”

    Parents and grandparents need to discuss rules before disagreements happen

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parents and grandparents disagreeing about childcare and discipline isn’t a new concept. 37% of American parents report minor disagreements with grandparents because of discipline. And 6% say they get into major disagreements, according to The C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.

    The things parents and grandparents most disagree about are discipline (57%) and food (44%). But TV and tablet screen time, manners, health and safety, favoritism, bedtime, and posting stories, photos, and other things relating to their children on social media are also points of contention for many families.

    Parenting expert Esther Wojcicki says that most times, these kinds of conflicts arise because the parents still think of their adult children as kids and think they know better. “It’s hard for [grandparents] to readjust and realize that their kids are adults and now they can make their own decisions,” the author of How to Raise Successful Peopletold Huff Post.

    Some parents don’t undermine their adult children and their parenting rules out of malice, but rather do it out of ignorance. Of course, to the parents, it still feels disrespectful and undermines their role as parents.

    Wojcicki recommends parents start setting boundaries with grandparents early. And what’s the secret to making them stick? Open and honest communication. According to Wojcicki, it’s important to talk about issues preemptively: “Do it in advance of having a battle.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “While people aren’t angry at each other, they can sit down together and just talk about the golden rules for how to make parenting [and] grandparenting work for both sides,” Wojcicki explains.

    If that doesn’t help, there’s no shame in limiting children’s contact with the grandparents, she says. Ultimately, the grandparents have to learn to respect the parents’ decisions and learn not to invade their space.”

    “A simple text or phone call could have prevented the escalation,” the father believes

    Discussion on grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground and parents reacting strongly to the situation

    Discussion about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground causes parents to worry and react strongly.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Forum post excerpt describing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground and related family conflict.

    Reddit discussion about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground and parents’ concerns about safety and trust.

    Reddit conversation about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground causing parent concerns and communication issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People’s opinions were split: some thought the parents were overreacting

    Reddit comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground and parents' strong reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground while parents were concerned.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground and parents reacting strongly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing family conflict during a heart attack, reflecting on trust and emergency priorities.

    Comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, focusing on safety and communication concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground during a medical emergency.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground and parents' reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground during a medical emergency and parents' reactions.

    Comment on campground situation, expressing frustration over grandparents leaving kids with strangers and parents reacting strongly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with trusted people at campground during emergency, causing parents to react.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground and parents’ concerns about trust and boundaries.

    Comment about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, highlighting parents' reaction and crisis concerns.

    Text comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, addressing parents' reaction and safety concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a medical emergency related to grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Discussion about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, causing parents to worry and react strongly.

    Comment on a forum discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground and parents reacting strongly.

    Others thought the grandparents were way out of line

    Screenshot of a forum discussion about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground during an emergency.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground and communication issues.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground causing parents to freak out and feel betrayed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground and parents' reaction.

    The father also detailed how the grandparents have a pattern of disregarding their parenting rules

    Elderly grandparents happily interacting with kids at a campground while parents express concern and shock.

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text note explaining frustration over lack of details in incidents showing patterns of problems and exasperation.

    Text excerpt describing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground, causing parents to freak out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, causing parents to freak out and feel shocked.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about lack of respect for boundaries involving grandparents, kids, and volunteer work at campground.

    Text excerpt discussing repeated refusals to disclose volunteer work and challenges in defending personal boundaries.

    Text stating how grandparents deny facts and accuse others of overreacting despite dishonesty in leaving kids with strangers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, causing parents to react with concern and alarm.

    Text about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground, causing parents to react with concern and surprise.

    Text excerpt about campers sharing private stories and struggles at campground, highlighting issues with grandparents and strangers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Four grandparents sitting around a campfire at a campground, socializing near a pitched tent in the forest.

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing grandparents losing a book about gender identity, highlighting disapproval of the topic.

    Text excerpt about broken trust and unintentional neglect involving grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about trust issues related to grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground causing parental concern.

    Image credits: Absolium

    He shared his dad’s medical emergency outcome as well

    Text message update about hospital stay and upcoming pacemaker surgery, highlighting stress related to grandparents leaving kids with strangers.

    Text message update about hospital stay and upcoming pacemaker surgery, highlighting stress related to grandparents leaving kids with strangers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update on diagnosis and hospital discharge related to grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground incident.

    Text update on diagnosis and hospital discharge related to grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Finally, the dad revealed what he and his spouse decided to do regarding the grandparents

    Text update about verdict relief, reflecting on votes and comments after grandparents leave kids with strangers at campground.

    Text update about verdict relief, reflecting on votes and comments after grandparents leave kids with strangers at campground.

    Text about restricting grandparents' access to children after they left kids with strangers at campground causing parents to freak out.

    Text about restricting grandparents' access to children after they left kids with strangers at campground causing parents to freak out.

    Text excerpt discussing manipulation and gaslighting, highlighting reactions to grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground.

    Text excerpt discussing manipulation and gaslighting, highlighting reactions to grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in a navy shirt looking thoughtfully at a computer screen, reflecting on grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground.

    Image credits: Bykfa / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text expressing gratitude for shared experiences with family dynamics and the importance of discussing challenging situations.

    Text expressing gratitude for shared experiences with family dynamics and the importance of discussing challenging situations.

    Text discussing assumptions about gender influencing judgment and reactions described as overly emotional or hysterical.

    Text discussing assumptions about gender influencing judgment and reactions described as overly emotional or hysterical.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing raising awareness about gender bias, related to grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground.

    Text excerpt discussing raising awareness about gender bias, related to grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update about a son acting proactively, highlighting grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground concerns.

    Text update about a son acting proactively, highlighting grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground concerns.

    Text update about father being out of hospital with pacemaker, unrelated to grandparents leaving kids with strangers.

    Text update about father being out of hospital with pacemaker, unrelated to grandparents leaving kids with strangers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about kids talking and a family cardiac episode, related to grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground.

    Text excerpt about kids talking and a family cardiac episode, related to grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground.

    Text excerpt from a story about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground, causing parental concern.

    Text excerpt from a story about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground, causing parental concern.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, highlighting safety concerns and parental reactions.

    Text discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground, highlighting safety concerns and parental reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground and parents' reaction when they found out.

    Text discussing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground and parents' reaction when they found out.

    Young child wearing a seatbelt in a car, representing grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground.

    Image credits: annann_9 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing concerns about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground and parents' reactions.

    Text discussing concerns about grandparents leaving kids with strangers at a campground and parents' reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about kids revealing their grandmother’s secret showing suspicious behavior related to grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground.

    Text excerpt about kids revealing their grandmother’s secret showing suspicious behavior related to grandparents leaving kids with strangers at campground.

    Text advice to parents about trusting gut feelings and asking questions when grandparents leave kids with strangers at campground.

    Text advice to parents about trusting gut feelings and asking questions when grandparents leave kids with strangers at campground.

    Image credits: Absolium

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    family
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like the OP have his/her parents to look after the kids (prob due to 'free' child care), even though, in his/her words, their behaviour in general is not good enough in their opinion/experience, regarding the kids. From what is stated, it's not a one-off, so, how about the OP pays a child minder on the extra days that they have to work? That would sort it out, wouldn't it??

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    iequal2d avatar
    spacer
    spacer
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    op casually mentions his dad being a*****e with one of kids and still allows them to come around and stay in contact? dude, how can you be protective and yet not protect your children when it matters? this is an odd one

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like the OP have his/her parents to look after the kids (prob due to 'free' child care), even though, in his/her words, their behaviour in general is not good enough in their opinion/experience, regarding the kids. From what is stated, it's not a one-off, so, how about the OP pays a child minder on the extra days that they have to work? That would sort it out, wouldn't it??

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    iequal2d avatar
    spacer
    spacer
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    op casually mentions his dad being a*****e with one of kids and still allows them to come around and stay in contact? dude, how can you be protective and yet not protect your children when it matters? this is an odd one

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT