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We all know how complicated families can be, as we often end up fighting unnecessarily with each other. However, some relatives think they have a say in everything and that everyone should just give in to their unreasonable whims and fancies. Sounds extremely entitled, doesn’t it?

Speaking of such toxic folks, this woman was aghast as her sister-in-law told her to stay away from their Mother’s Day celebration, or she would create a scene. Well, the woman went against her better judgment as her husband wanted her to come. As expected, the family drama just escalated! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Some relatives are so entitled that they feel everyone should do as they say and throw a fit if they are ignored

Image credits: macniak / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster and her disabled husband had an open marriage, but her sister-in-law vehemently opposed this, claiming she was protecting her brother

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Image credits: kroshka__nastya / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When Mother’s Day came, the sister-in-law warned the poster not to attend the celebration, or she would create a scene at her mom’s house

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Image credits: namii9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

However, the poster went as her husband wanted her to, and even her mother-in-law was extremely happy about it, but the sister-in-law just lost it

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Image credits: Classic-Web-6642

Well, the mother berated her daughter to drop her toddler-like tantrum, but the woman got so offended that she ended up storming out of the house

In today’s story, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as she vents about what happened on Mother’s Day. The thing is, she was in an open marriage with her disabled husband (Ryan), but her sister-in-law (Cleo) highly disapproved of this. Apparently, Cleo had seen the OP with another man and thought that she was cheating on her brother.

Long story short, Cleo refused to see reason even after Ryan tried to explain things. She was holding a grudge against the OP and warned her not to attend their Mother’s Day celebration, or she would create a scene. Meanwhile, Ryan urged her to come with him, so the poster decided to go and stay only if her mother-in-law (the host) didn’t object.

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Our lady made her a little stained glass piece of lilacs, and she absolutely loved it. The mom welcomed the couple into her home and said she wanted the OP to stay. As if on cue, Cleo went ballistic and started harassing the poster. She was so persistent with her bullying behavior that even her mom wanted to know the reason behind her anger with the OP.

Well, Cleo confessed that she had warned the poster against coming to the celebration, as she was a problem. Obviously, her mom told her to knock it off as the issue was between them. This offended Cleo so much that she stormed out immediately, and the OP has felt guilty ever since. To add insult to injury, she even got awful texts from her sister-in-law, so she vented online.

Image credits: creativaimages / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Surprisingly enough, stats reveal that a majority of men (64%) and women (57%) in America say monogamy is outdated, unrealistic, or downright impossible. Moreover, 61% of respondents were open to non-monogamy, while 7% reported being in an open relationship. What I am trying to say is that this concept is not an alien one in today’s world.

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That’s why netizens were taken aback by the sister-in-law’s extreme reaction. If the couple was happy, she had no right to interfere in their marriage. Besides, research highlights that consensually non-monogamous couples have better communication skills, higher levels of trust, and lower levels of jealousy than in traditional marriages. They also report a higher level of physical satisfaction.

While Cleo claimed her anger was meant to “protect” Ryan, a few netizens felt she was using it as an excuse to harass the OP. After all, she kept threatening, bullying, and nagging her constantly. Experts emphasize that the impact and consequences of harassment vary from person to person, but people generally react to it by exhibiting symptoms of increasing distress.

It took Ryan three years to convince the OP to open their marriage. The last thing she needed was to be bullied by Cleo while she was adjusting. She had commented that they would talk it out with Ryan’s mom and then deal with Cleo. Well, I hope they were able to resolve the issue. What would you do in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Most netizens sided with the poster as they felt that it was not her sister-in-law’s place to tell her what to do, as she was not the host

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