MIL Lies To 6YO That She's Going To Lose Mom, Gets Banned From Kids' Lives And Arrested

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I have heard a lot of stories about wicked mothers-in-law, and some of them are truly unhinged. No wonder they build a bad reputation, even for the good ones. It honestly makes me feel bad for those who are stuck with such a toxic person.

Speaking of awful mothers-in-law, this one told her grandchildren that she hoped they lost their mom when she got into an accident. The horrified parents had to deal with their traumatized kids, so they banned the granny from their lives. Unfortunately, she went psychotic and sparked unnecessary drama!

More info: Reddit

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Mothers-in-law have a bad reputation because some of them are truly capable of pulling off evil deeds

Image credits: user6697855 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster got into an accident, her mother-in-law told her kids that she hoped they would lose their mom so they would come live with her

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Image credits: Stockbusters / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The horrified poster banned the woman from their lives, despite her protests and crying, but ever since the incident, her husband had gotten extremely quiet

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Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When she asked him about it, he said that it brought back his childhood memories of neglect, and they decided to cut ties with his mom for good

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Much to the couple’s horror, when the woman found out about it, she came screaming at their house, claiming that they couldn’t separate her from “her kids”

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Image credits: Exciting-Ice-9119 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Moreover, when her son tried to calm her down, she even attacked him, so the couple called the cops, and she ended up being arrested right in front of the kids

Today’s story is dripping with drama, all because of the original poster’s (OP) toxic mother-in-law. When OP got into an accident, the woman had the nerve to tell the grandkids that she hoped they lost their mom so she could have them for herself. Obviously, their parents were shocked, and the mom decided that she and their children would go no-contact with her.

When the woman found out, she cried and begged OP to reconsider. Apparently, she always wanted daughters, so she treated her granddaughters as her own. The poster was still adamant about going no-contact with her, but ever since, her husband had gotten really quiet. When she asked him about it, he confessed how hurt he was by his mom’s cruel actions.

It brought back memories from his childhood when she had neglected him because she wanted a daughter. Well, the couple decided that they should ban her from their lives because their youngest kid was traumatized by what she had said. They also needed to tell her that she would no longer be invited to the child’s birthday, but one of their relatives saw the post OP had made.

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This family member went and told OP’s mother-in-law everything, and the woman came screaming to their house. She kept whining that the couple couldn’t separate her from “her kids.” However, she lost it when her son tried to calm her down and even attacked him. The shocked poster called the cops on her, and the kids watched in horror as their granny was taken away.

Image credits: ezefer / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Netizens were aghast that the little ones were traumatized because of the woman. Experts stress that exposure to violence can interfere with a child’s ability to think and learn. Moreover, it can also disrupt the course of healthy physical, emotional, and intellectual development within them. The granny didn’t just act aggressively with their dad; she also harmed the kids emotionally.

After all, which sane person would tell a child that they should lose their parent? The poor 6-year-old developed separation anxiety because of this. Research highlights that this disorder can completely disrupt a child’s life. They have trouble focusing in school, can’t engage with peers, miss opportunities to learn and gain social skills, and can’t become more independent.

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Netizens also felt bad for OP’s husband as he was stuck with such a cruel mom, who ignored him during his childhood. Studies emphasize that adults who experienced emotional neglect as children have difficulty expressing and processing emotions, people-pleasing tendencies, a hard time trusting others, low self-esteem, and unhealthy coping mechanisms.

The woman honestly tormented everyone, including OP, with her behavior. Netizens felt that the whole family should go to therapy to overcome the damage that she had caused. I really hope they are able to do that, heal from it, and never have to deal with the woman’s toxicity again. Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Netizens couldn’t believe how unhinged the granny acted, but they were concerned that it would traumatize the kids forever

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