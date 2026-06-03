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Some things are better left unseen. Once you open Pandora’s box, you cannot close it, and no amount of wishing you could unlearn something will put the information back where it came from. If only you could go back thirty seconds and make a different choice.

One woman was innocently browsing her sister’s camera roll when she found something that changed the way she sees her entire family. She went looking for old family photos and found something considerably more complicated than that. Two days and several confrontations later, she is more confused than when she started and deeply wishes she had just waited for her sister to get back from walking the dog.

More info: Reddit

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Some things are better left unseen, because what you might find on someone’s camera roll could end up haunting you for life

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A woman had been given access to her sister’s camera roll, and when one image felt off, she made the very human decision to keep looking

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Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She found explicit images of her sister and her brother’s girlfriend, which she kept to herself for 2 months before confronting her sister

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Her sister admitted she was attracted to women, but she fully denied that it was her brother’s girlfriend in the picture

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Image credits: gorynvd / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When she confronted her brother, he admitted that something was going on, but that she would not understand

Image credits: Choice_Evidence1983

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She felt sick to her stomach with this knowledge, but decided to walk away instead of pry even more

A woman was sitting in her sister’s flat when she opened the camera roll she had been told to use to airdrop some family photos. She was not snooping. She was doing exactly what she had been asked to do. Then one screenshot caught her eye and felt off, and she kept scrolling and found two explicit photos of her sister and her brother’s girlfriend together. One from eight months ago and one from two months ago.

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She closed the camera roll and sat with that information alone for two months while her brother talked openly about proposing. But something she noticed was that one of the photos was not a selfie. There was a leg in the corner of the frame, and the angle was wrong for a tripod. Someone else had been in that room.

She confronted her sister first, who denied everything immediately and insisted it was not her brother’s girlfriend in the photos despite the fact that she absolutely knew what she had seen. Her sister did come out as liking women during the conversation, which she had no issue with, but the denial about the specific person in the photos held firm.

She went to her brother next, braced to deliver devastating news, and watched his entire demeanor shift halfway through the conversation. He stopped acting shocked. He said she did not understand the full picture. He said it was not cheating; it was “just a thing.” When she asked him directly if he already knew, he said they did not need to talk about that.

She is now in a situation that is entirely different from the one she thought she was in. Her brother may have known all along. The three of them may have some kind of arrangement that nobody wants to mention over family dinner. The leg in the corner of that photo belongs to someone, and she has a very uncomfortable suspicion about who. She profoundly wishes she had just waited for her sister to come back with the dog.

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A survey of 796 undergraduates found that 15% of females and 10% of males reported some type of intimate experience involving a sibling. It is a figure that most people would find surprising precisely because it is so rarely discussed, existing in a category of human behavior that society has agreed to pretend does not happen. Whether the situation in this family falls into that category or something else entirely is still unclear.

Her brother’s response is that it is not cheating; it is just a thing that points somewhere specific. Recent data suggests that approximately one in nine adults has engaged in polyamory or consensual non-monogamy at some point, while one in six says they would like to. Arrangements between partners that include other people are more common than most dinner table conversations would suggest.

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If this is what is happening between her brother, his girlfriend, and her sister, it is unconventional but not unprecedented. What it is, unambiguously, is something the rest of the family was never told about.

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For her specifically, therapists recommend a concept called radical acceptance. It means acknowledging the reality of a situation without fighting it, not because you approve of it, but because resisting reality drains energy that could be used to actually move forward. She cannot unknow what she saw. She cannot unfind the leg in the corner of that photo.

What she can do is accept that this is her family’s situation, decide how much of it she wants to be part of, and act accordingly. She has already made that decision. She is stepping back, and given everything she has stumbled into, that is probably the most sensible thing anyone in this story has done.

Could you come up with any other reasonable explanation for all of this? Share your speculations in the comments!

Commenters were disgusted by this story, wishing they too had never laid eyes on it

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