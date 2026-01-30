Guy’s “Brilliant” Idea Is To Propose During Sis’s Wedding, Calls Her A Bridezilla As She Says No Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are perhaps the three most important “Don’ts” in the world: don’t try to take a mother bear’s cubs, don’t drive while being tipsy, and never ever even try to propose to your significant other during someone else’s wedding! In any of these cases, the consequences for the violator can be more than dire.

Today, we present to you a story from the user u/Important_Space_496, who, on the eve of her wedding, encountered what he thought was a “brilliant” idea from her brother. And after receiving the inevitable rejection, the guy completely lost it. But well, let’s just take things one step at a time.

More info: Reddit

We got so used to the word “Bridezilla,” dubbing so many brides left and right, but sometimes, just agree, defending your personal boundaries isn’t actually a Bridezilla move

Bride and groom dancing at a wedding reception with guests watching, capturing a moment involving a wedding bridezilla reaction.

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik

The author of the post is getting married soon, and her brother is also among the guests for sure

Text post about family conflict over a brother wanting to propose during sister’s wedding, causing tension.

Text discussing wedding planning and a brother's idea to propose during the sister’s wedding, highlighting bridezilla conflict.

Man plans to propose during sister’s wedding reception amid slow dances, calling her a bridezilla after she refuses.

Man proposing during sister's wedding, holding woman's hand and smiling, capturing a moment of a wedding proposal.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik

Recently, the man approached his sister and asked her if he could propose to his girlfriend at her wedding

Text excerpt showing a bride refusing a surprise wedding proposal, highlighting the bridezilla reaction during sister’s wedding.

Text excerpt about a man proposing during his sister’s wedding and calling her a bridezilla after refusal.

Text discussing parents pressuring a guy to propose during his sister’s wedding, calling her a bridezilla for refusing.

Man proposing during sister's wedding looks confused as woman turns away, showing tension with bridezilla conflict in kitchen setting.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik

The guy believed it was a great idea, but the bride-to-be considered it an attempt to steal her thunder and said a flat-out “No”

Alt text: Man’s proposal idea during sister’s wedding backfires as she reacts strongly, sparking debate on bridezilla behavior.

Text image with a question about refusing to let brother propose at sister’s wedding, highlighting wedding proposal drama.

Image credits: Important_Space_496

The woman took heat from her brother almost immediately, and he even turned their mom against her as well, calling her “selfish”

So, our story is quite simple – the Original poster (OP) is planning to get married soon, and everything is ready for a beautiful wedding. All the relatives have already been invited, and our heroine’s brother will be among the guests. So one day, he came up with what he perhaps considers a beautiful and impressive, but in reality, rather banal, idea.

The brother announced that he wanted to take the microphone during the wedding dinner and, after saying a few sweet words to the newlyweds, propose to his girlfriend. He said it would be a wonderful surprise for both her and all the guests. And the wedding and family atmosphere, in his opinion, was the perfect backdrop for the proposal.

But our heroine was not at all thrilled with the idea. She considered it nothing more than an attempt to steal her thunder and flatly refused. The bride-to-be reasonably believed that this would inevitably shift the focus from her and her husband to her brother and his girlfriend, which, you must admit, wasn’t exactly what the newlyweds actually wanted.

The brother got incredibly livid after hearing her “No.” He lashed out at her, calling her “selfish,” and angrily declared that it was precisely because of her attitude that they had never been close. Furthermore, he turned her mom against the original poster later. The OP’s fiancé is completely on her side, but our heroine is now in two minds about whether she did the right thing here.

Young woman looking frustrated and annoyed, possibly reacting to a proposal during her sister’s wedding bridezilla moment.

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik

Expert opinions on this issue are, in fact, unanimous – such behavior at a wedding is almost always considered grossly disrespectful. Perhaps the only thing that partially justifies the author’s bro in this situation is that he did ask her permission first. Even if, after being refused, he behaved rudely.

Wedding planners and experts in this field always say the same – announcing your own big news at a friend’s or relative’s wedding almost always means trying to steal the spotlight. For example, this dedicated article at Women.com explicitly notes that a perfectly reasonable response to such a request is “No.”

Well, while it’s possible that someone you approach with such a request would eventually agree, you shouldn’t take a refusal too seriously anyway. “If you’re feeling uneasy about a proposal during the wedding itself, you can always recommend the morning-after brunch for the proposal,” this post at Inside Weddings claims. In other words, the author did the right thing and was not at all selfish.

People in the comments also unanimously supported the author, and even began to urge her to disinvite her entitled bro altogether if he continues to badmouth her behind her back. After all, the responders are sure, there are many other wonderful moments for a proposal beyond someone else’s wedding. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this point?

Most commenters, anyway, sided with the bride-to-be, even urging her to disinvite her rude and entitled sibling at all

Guy plans engagement proposal during sister's wedding, causing conflict as bride calls him a bridezilla and says no way.

Reddit discussion about a guy’s proposal idea at sister’s wedding causing stress with bridezilla reaction.

Comment thread screenshot showing a user upset about a ruined special day and a funny reply about giggling, related to a bridezilla proposal.

Comment on social media post about guy's proposal idea during sister's wedding, mentioning bridezilla and refusal.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning a guy’s idea to propose during his sister’s wedding, calling her a bridezilla.

Alt text: Comment criticizing proposing at sister’s wedding and calling the bride a bridezilla for saying no way.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a brother proposing during sister’s wedding and calling her a bridezilla.

Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing a guy’s proposal idea during sister’s wedding and bridezilla reaction.

Comment warning about a DJ possibly interrupting a wedding proposal during sister’s wedding, calling bride a bridezilla.

Man's proposal at sister's wedding causes chaos as bride calls him a bridezilla and refuses the surprise engagement.

Comment discussing a guy’s proposal idea during his sister’s wedding and calling her a bridezilla after she refuses.