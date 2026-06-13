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Girlfriend Breaks Her Back, Homophobic Parents Leave The Couple To Handle Everything Alone
Woman with tattoo and large earrings looking distressed indoors by a window, reflecting on challenges with homophobic parents.
Family, Relationships

Girlfriend Breaks Her Back, Homophobic Parents Leave The Couple To Handle Everything Alone

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There’s no such thing as a perfect parent but there are some non-negotiables for anyone raising kids. It goes without saying that parents should care for, care about and protect their children. And the caring part can’t stop once they leave home.

What was meant to be the beginning of an exciting, new chapter has turned into a nightmare for one woman. She and her partner had just bought their first home together when she fell down a flight of stairs and broke her back. The partner has told how her own family rushed through to help after the accident. But the badly injured woman’s parents seemingly couldn’t care less.

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    They’d just bought their first home together when she fell down a flight of stairs and broke her back

    Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Her partner’s family rushed to help after the accident but her own parents couldn’t care less

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    Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: luis_ricardo_fotografo / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: UnhappyCap8121

    What it’s really like to break your back…

    Recovering from spinal fractures is no child’s play. It can take between six and twelve weeks for the bones (or bones) to heal but full recovery can take several months.

    Spinal fractures can be caused by trauma, like a car accident or falling down a flight of stairs, or by osteoporosis. Either way, it’s painful and you’ll likely have to spend a lot of your time resting.

    “Immediately following a vertebral fracture, pain can be intense and debilitating. This acute phase typically lasts from a few days to several weeks, depending on the severity of the fracture and the individual’s overall health,” explain the experts from the Atlanta Spine Institute. You’ll probably be given medications such as analgesics and anti-inflammatories to manage the pain.

    You might also need to wear a brace that holds your back in place until the fracture has healed. As you can imagine, wearing a brace will make it difficult to move as freely as you’re used to.

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    According to Atlanta Spine Clinic’s team, some people still experience residual pain or discomfort, even after the healing period. In these cases, physical therapy can help to strengthen the back and improve mobility, but they may have to make some changes to their lifestyle as as well, to be more comfortable.

    “Severe fractures — especially unstable fractures — can damage your spinal cord and affect your ability to stand or walk,” notes the Cleveland Clinic site. “This damage might be permanent and irreversible.”

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    “Not very veiled homophobia”: some felt there was more at play

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
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