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Teen pregnancy is one of those subjects that nobody quite knows how to talk about without someone getting it wrong. Too much judgment lands on the teen, not enough conversation happens about the circumstances, and the moment a young person makes a difficult decision about their own body, everyone around them suddenly has a very strong opinion about what that decision should look like.

One 17-year-old made the decision to pursue closed adoption for her baby, which is a brave and considered choice that deserves to be respected. What she did not expect was for her sister to show up to her pregnancy scan, making it all about herself, and turning the whole experience into something considerably more difficult than it already was.

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Teen pregnancy is one of those subjects that nobody quite knows how to talk about without someone getting it wrong, and this family got almost everything wrong from the very beginning

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She was 17, her ex had left, she wanted to study, and she had made a clear and considered decision about adoption before her sister arrived at her scan, referring to the baby as ‘theirs’

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Nobody had asked, nobody had proposed the arrangement, and when she said no, she was called selfish, and her sister called her the worst mother for choosing strangers over family

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Her mother agreed she was being cruel, part of the extended family stopped speaking to her, and the pressure continued until she gave birth and handed her daughter to the adoptive parents

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Image credits: SharkEva

She met the adoptive family several times, felt good about them, and went through with the closed adoption

At 17, being 21 weeks pregnant, this young woman had already made a clear decision. She was not in a position to parent; her ex had left when he found out, she wanted to study, and the financial situation at home was difficult. Closed adoption was her plan, and in Poland, where she lives, there are many families waiting for newborns, so the baby would not be in the system for long. She had thought it through.

What she had not anticipated was her sister and brother-in-law showing up and asking to come to her pregnancy appointment, explaining that they just wanted to make sure their baby was healthy. Their baby. She had never been asked, never had a single conversation where this arrangement had been proposed or agreed upon. Her sister had simply decided, and the family had apparently gone along with it.

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When she made clear that she was not giving the baby to them, her brother-in-law called her selfish, and her sister called her the worst sister and the worst mother for choosing strangers over family. Her mother agreed she was being selfish and cruel. She lost her composure, told them if her sister was not so stuck on biological connection she could have adopted, and left.

She gave birth to a baby girl and went through with the closed adoption after having met the adoptive parents several times and felt good about them. Her sister and brother-in-law continued pushing right up until the end. Part of the family stopped speaking to her over the belief that the baby should stay in the family.

She has no contact with her sister and does not expect that to change. Her mother, who was not supportive initially, is trying to come around. The baby is with a good family, and she is moving forward with her life, which was the plan all along.

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Adoption is a rarely chosen path, even among teenagers facing unplanned pregnancies. Currently, only around 1-3% of unmarried teenagers who experience an unplanned pregnancy choose adoption, meaning the vast majority either parent the child or pursue other options. Making that choice at 17, clearly, thoughtfully, and without wavering despite significant family pressure, is not the act of someone who did not care.

In Poland, there is a provision called ‘okno życia‘, which translates roughly to window of life. It is a safe haven system where a parent can anonymously place a newborn in a designated secure location, usually attached to a church or hospital, where the baby will be immediately cared for and placed into the adoption process. It exists to prevent abandonment in unsafe conditions and has saved numerous lives since its introduction.

She mentioned it as one of her options, which reflects a level of research and consideration that the family members calling her selfish might want to think about. In the end, she chose to do it through the system that allowed her to know where her baby would be going. And in this case, she knew it was a good home.

The emotional weight of choosing adoption is not something that disappears once the decision is made. Experts describe it as a profoundly complex journey rooted in altruistic love and sacrifice, but one that often carries lifelong grief, feelings of loss, and significant identity shifts for the birth parent. She was navigating all of that at 17, while simultaneously being screamed at by her brother-in-law and guilt-tripped by her sister.

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The fact that she held her ground through all of it and made the decision she believed was right for the baby is, by any measure, remarkable. These siblings might want to take a page out of her book and try to look inward for some healing before dragging her into their issues.

Do you think she was being unfair by giving away the baby? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The internet responded to her story with the kind of support that made it clear she had made a decision that deserved to be respected, not fought over

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