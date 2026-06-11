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Marriage vows always promise loyalty in sickness and in health, but the reality is very different. Studies have shown that when serious illness hits a marriage, men are statistically more likely to leave or emotionally detach from their partners.

This man’s family never really recovered after his mum’s accident and everything that followed. What began as a difficult period at home turned into a new relationship that didn’t sit right with everyone and the breakup of the family he grew up in. Years later, just when he thought he’d left it all behind, a new family crisis brought everything back to his doorstep.

More info: Reddit

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The author of the post is a 26-year-old man whose mum got into an accident when he was a kid, and his dad got into an affair with her nurse

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After his mother was gone, the new relationship quickly became the family’s new reality

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Unable to move past the betrayal, the guy eventually cut ties with his father

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His father later built a new family, while the narrator kept his distance for years

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Everything changed again when the father was gone, and the younger kids were left behind

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With no one stepping forward, the children were placed into foster care

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Relatives expected the estranged son to take the kids in, but he refused

The original poster’s (OP) family story starts with an accident. His mother suffered life-altering injuries when he was young. After months in the hospital, the author’s father hired a home nurse to care for her. That relationship eventually turned into an affair that didn’t stay hidden for long.

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It caused serious problems between the mom’s family and the father, leading to the nurse losing her job as the company had a strict policy against dating a patient’s spouse. The guy’s mother was eventually gone, and things escalated quickly. The nurse moved into the house after the mom’s demise, and got married to the father shortly after.

For the narrator, it felt like watching his mother’s place in the family being replaced while he was still grieving. The relationship between the man and his father completely broke down, especially under the growing pressure to accept the woman he had believed had shattered his family. He left to live with his late mom’s parents and cut ties with Dad. The father later had two kids with his new wife, whom the OP never met.

Years later, when the author’s father was gone too, everything he had buried resurfaced. The woman left the kids, and they ended up in foster care. Despite years of estrangement, the relatives pushed for the OP and his wife to take the kids in. He refused, saying he does not want anything to do with them. The kids will probably always remind him of his father’s betrayal of his beloved mom.

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Even the maternal side of the children is not willing to take on the responsibility, given their displeasure with the mom for what she did. In between the ongoing family arguments, the pressure on the guy has only increased, with constant calls and messages from relatives trying to change his mind. It has gotten to the point where he is now considering cutting contact with them all.

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Experts note that custody decisions after losing a parent can become complicated when extended families are involved. This article at Cornell Law School shows that in most legal systems, guardianship is not automatically assigned to relatives and often requires formal assessment of suitability, stability, and willingness to care for the children.

Psychologists also point out that forcing children into homes filled with resentments and long-term conflict can have long-term emotional consequences. Experts at Yale School of Medicine claim that research on child development and trauma suggests that stability and emotional safety matter more than family connection alone.



Child experts further stressed that foster care is not inherently a worse outcome, as often believed in family disputes. Modern foster systems are designed to provide a structured, screened environment where children can actually be well taken care of.



The comments under the original post were blunt and divided, with many people urging the author to set hard boundaries and cut all contact. Some argued that the children should not be placed in a home where they are unwanted, while others advised involving legal channels to block any pressure from relatives. Where do you stand? Would you refuse or step in despite the history?

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Commenters debated whether family ties should outweigh years of hurt and resentment

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