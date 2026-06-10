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Recently, I have read a lot of stories about toxic in-laws, especially the mother of a person’s spouse. Considering that there’s even a movie (Monster-In-Law) about this “bond,” it speaks volumes. Seems like the world is in dire need of good mothers-in-law, doesn’t it?

Just look at this woman who kept smoking inside the house even when she knew that her granddaughter was allergic to it. However, things hit the roof when her son-in-law finally kicked her out as she refused to stop. Scroll down to uncover all the drama that she sparked after that!

More info: Reddit

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Some in-laws are so entitled that they love to create unnecessary drama in a couple’s life

Image credits: raquel63perez / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s daughter started having breathing problems at his mother-in-law’s house, as the woman was a chain smoker, and the kid developed an allergic reaction

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Despite the poster’s request, the woman still refused to stop smoking in the couple’s house, so he got extremely frustrated, picked her up, and kicked her outside

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Then the evil mother-in-law went to the neighbors, who were her friends, and called the cops on the poster, claiming she had faced violence

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Image credits: toonsteb / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the police showed up, they were able to hear out the poster’s side of the story and immediately make out that he was not the bad guy at all

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Image credits: cavebiker

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In fact, they even asked the poster if he wanted to press charges against her, but he denied, as he only wanted the woman to follow the “no smoking” rule

In another episode of toxic in-laws, the original poster (OP) recalls how his wife’s entitled mom brewed trouble back in the ‘80s. At that time, the couple noticed that their daughter had difficulty breathing in places where people smoked. Once, things got so bad that they took her to the doctor. Apparently, she was developing a mild allergic reaction to secondhand smoke.

The only person who smoked, too heavily, inside their house was the OP’s mother-in-law. Well, the couple put up a “No Smoking” sign indoors, and that’s when the drama started. In the beginning, she refused to visit when the author was home, while her daughter never stood up to her. However, one day, she came in smoking when the poster was there.

The entitled woman refused to stop when the OP asked her to, as she was “Grandma.” Well, our guy had finally had enough. He literally picked up his mother-in-law, set her on the driveway, and asked her to leave. With the door shut on the woman’s face, she just doubled down and went to the neighbor’s instead. Moreover, she also called the cops on the guy for acting “violently” toward her.

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Well, they showed up and asked the poster to open the door, but our protagonist told them the real story instead. The police quickly figured out who the real villain was. In fact, one of them approached the OP and even asked whether he wanted to press charges against his mother-in-law. He denied, but set up a strict no-smoking rule; but luckily, she never spoke to him again.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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It was honestly shocking how inconsiderate the mother-in-law was. Experts warn that secondhand smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, hundreds of which are toxic. They elaborate that inhaling secondhand smoke inflames the airways and weakens respiratory function. Despite knowing about the problem, she barely cared how her habit affected the kid.

However, it’s hardly surprising, since research highlights that a person with a sense of entitlement has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard for or empathy for its impact on others. In its extreme form, it may be part of a personality disorder. It’s really ironic how the granny came to see her grandkid, but instead, she showed just how self-centered she really was.

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Some netizens blatantly called the old woman a narcissist, and I must say, I agree. Even studies emphasize that such people have a grandiose sense of self, see others’ “feelings” as weaknesses, and throw angry fits when others go against them. In fact, between 0.5% and 5% of people in the U.S. have Narcissistic Personality Disorder. I think the mother-in-law easily ticks off all the boxes.

She even passed her behavior on to her daughter, as the OP laments how he eventually divorced his wife after years of trauma. Honestly, I feel bad for the little kid who had to suffer. It’s really harrowing that irresponsible adults don’t realize the impact they have on children. Anyway, that’s it from our end. We would love to hear your thoughts about the story, so drop them in the comments!

Netizens felt that the narcissistic granny was also a hypocrite, who came to visit her grandkid but showed that she barely even cared

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