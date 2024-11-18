“AITA For Breaking My Children’s Vegan Diet Imposed On Them By My Ex?”

ADVERTISEMENT

When a father and a mother have different lifestyles and parenting philosophies, raising kids can become a battleground for control, especially after divorce.

In a recent Reddit post, a father explained that he had been concerned over the health and growth of his three vegan sons. So after taking them to the doctor, he ultimately decided to introduce meat into their diets.

However, his ex-wife, a staunch vegan herself, was furious, accusing him of cruelty and threatening to change their custody arrangement.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: namii9 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ThrowRA-Vegan876

As people reacted to the story, its author started answering their questions

Some said the father did nothing wrong

Others, however, accused him of overstepping and disregarding his ex-wife’s beliefs