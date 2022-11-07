Student Receives An A- For A History Paper Because It Was “Too Short”, Prepares 29-Page-Long Malicious Compliance

If you’re a student waiting for your paper to be graded, you can never know what the result will be. I mean, it doesn’t matter if it was a last-minute all-nighter or carefully thought-through potential masterpiece, it’s the professor who decides.

This Redditor remembers a moment in college which was more than a decade ago like it happened yesterday. In a post on Malicious Compliance, the person recounted how they wrote a 5-page-long paper for an art history class on medieval art and architecture.

“I said everything I felt was necessary to say in that amount of pages,” the author added. The instructions were that the paper length was to be 5-9 pages, so the student expected they fulfilled the requirements.

Well, not quite. “When I got the paper back, I received an A minus. Now, I’m not usually the type to complain about an A minus, but in this case I knew I wrote a strong paper,” the Redditor explained.

So the author went on to find out what exactly was wrong with that paper to receive a minus and after discovering the reason, they plainly and maliciously complied.

After getting an A-minus for a paper that wasn’t long enough, this former student handed in a maliciously compliant paper for the next assignment



Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Min An (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Wild_Butterscotch977

Many people shared their own similar experiences, others praised the author for a great outcome