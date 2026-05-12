Daniela approaches painting almost like a form of meditation. “For me, painting is a meditation, and I hope each piece invites viewers to pause and find their own connection within the story,” she explained in the interview with Bored Panda. Working primarily on Aquabord with a limited palette of just five colors, she carefully layers transparent pigments to create soft, sculptural realism. Vintage lace, Portuguese tiles, flowing fabrics, and quiet feminine figures become recurring visual elements that help shape the narratives hidden inside each composition.

Although her paintings often feel intimate and deeply personal, Daniela shared the greatest joy comes from the act of creating itself. “I feel a deep bond with the pieces currently on my easel, but once they’re complete, I’m ready to send them out into the world,” she said. That balance between emotional attachment and creative release gives her work a rare sense of honesty, as though each painting exists not only as an artwork, but also as a fleeting emotional moment preserved in watercolor.